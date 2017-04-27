Not Added
AeroGarden Harvest Elite - Stainless Steel
|List Price
|$169.95
|Deal of the Day:
|
$79.95
& FREE Shipping. Details
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|
Ends in 08h 34m 27s
Deal has ended
|You Save:
|$90.00 (53%)
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- INCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (6 POD) - Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & nurtured by all natural, chemical free Miracle Gro Plant Food (enough for a full season of growth)
- PLANT TO PLATE - Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12 inches tall with this indoor garden; Grows in water - no soil, no mess, made simple
- EASY TO USE - Digital display control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), automatically turns lights on and off for your Hydroponics growing system
- LED GROW LIGHTS - High performance, full spectrum 20 watt LED high efficiency grow lighting system in your herb garden is tuned to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests
Frequently bought together
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
About AeroGarden
Our Mission: To bring the magic of gardening in-home all year-round, and to inspire and enable people to enhance their food, their homes, and their lives through a simple and daily connection to what they grow.
Harvest Elite. The 6-Pod Harvest Elite garden in brushed stainless steel will add a touch of elegance to any kitchen. Our most popular sized countertop garden has 12 inches of grow height – plenty of room to grow your favorite fresh herbs, salads or veggies year-round. The fresh-picked flavor that nature intended is now within your reach. Guaranteed to grow.
- Grow Fresh Herbs & Vegetables Year-Round
- Plants Grow Naturally in Water, No Soil, No Mess
- Energy Efficient LED Grow Lights for Faster Growth
- Simple Reminders Take the Guesswork Out of Growing
- Sprouts in Days, Harvest in Weeks, Enjoy for Months
|
|
|
|
|
Light That Plants Love
Plants grow bigger and generate bountiful harvests because of our full spectrum LED Grow Lights. Our lighting systems are developed for maximum energy efficiency and cost just pennies a day to operate.
|
Grows Naturally in Water, 5X Faster Than Soil
Save yourself the hassle and mess of growing indoors with soil. You'll use less water and your plants will grow faster, getting everything they need from the water and plant food in your AeroGarden.
|
Simple LCD control panel
Automate key garden functions like ‘light-on’ times with the LCD control panel to optimize growth for different plant varieties. Herbs, vegetables, lettuce and flowers can grow faster with a light cycle tailored to their needs. Easy to read screen alerts you when to add water and Plant food.
|
12 Inches of Grow Height
The Harvest Elite has a grow height from 4.5” to 11” with the fully adjustable lamp arm. Whether you choose to plant herbs, vegetables, salad greens or flowers, the Grow Lights will easily rise to accommodate their growth.
Compare with similar items
|
|
AeroGarden Harvest - Black
|
AeroGarden Harvest Elite - Stainless Steel
|
AeroGarden Salad Greens Mix Seed Pod Kit, 6 pod
|
AeroGarden Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit (9 pod)
|
AeroGarden Red Heirloom Cherry Tomato Seed Pod Kit
|Customer Rating
|(571)
|(315)
|(188)
|(553)
|(127)
|(492)
|Price
|$79.95
|$99.99
|$129.99
|$15.95
|$14.99
|$15.90
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|Sold By
|Woot
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
Product description
AeroGarden Classic 6 Elite Stainless steel
Customer reviews
Customer images
555 customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
The plants in the Aerogarden (especially the basil) grow astonishingly fast, and they take very little maintenance. I add water every day to two, add fertilizer every couple weeks, and periodically prune away any part that is trying to blossom.
Adding fresh herbs has really improved my cooking. I get tons of compliments on meals I make using herbs from the Aerogarden.
I buy replacement seed pods straight from the Aerogarden website so I can choose the mix I want, and I transplant the plants to pots once I get bored of them. (You have to cut the plastic off and cut some of the roots to separate the plants, but they bounce back really quickly.) So far, I've grown genovese basil, thai basil, lemon basil, rosemary, sage, cilantro, mint, lavender, oregano, dill, chives, parsley, tomatoes, and peppers. I have only had two pods that failed to grow, and Aerogarden replaced them right away.
However, that's when we noticed the aphids crawling all over them. According to all the Miracle Gro websites, these bugs can come from the outside or from flower arrangements... It was January in Michigan, rest assured, the aphids did NOT come from the outside. As I don't buy flowers... I'm left with Miracle Gro sending me plants AND aphids, which is not a happy combination. Looking at reviews across the internet, this is a problem with Miracle Gro pods. Since I can't find 3rd party pods (at least not on Amazon), I'm really not quite sure what my options are.
So there, now you've been forewarned. Good luck with your growing!
Original: Planted everything on 12/19/18 and everything but the mint grew. I let the company know and after the 21 day growth period I emailed again and they sent a replacement mint since they are guaranteed to grow. After about 3 weeks the sounds is so loud that I can hear it at the top of my stairs and I have it in the far side of the house. We ordered additional airstones thinking that was the problem, but have replaced it and for about 2 minutes it was quiet. I have tried putting something under it to deaden the sounds, but nothing works. It's ok in a larger home, but a smaller home I could see the sound getting really annoying after a while since it is a constant humming.
The lady bug sitting on the dill plant in the second picture loves this garden too. I would buy again and I think I will. This time I'll buy a bigger one.