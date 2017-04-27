I have managed to kill all manner of houseplants, so I didn't have high hopes for this. Against all odds, the plants in my Aerogarden are thriving! I'm producing enough basil to make pesto on a regular basis, and the mint keeps me in mojitos. I have even made cuttings from the plants in the Aerogarden and transplanted them to small pots.



The plants in the Aerogarden (especially the basil) grow astonishingly fast, and they take very little maintenance. I add water every day to two, add fertilizer every couple weeks, and periodically prune away any part that is trying to blossom.



Adding fresh herbs has really improved my cooking. I get tons of compliments on meals I make using herbs from the Aerogarden.



I buy replacement seed pods straight from the Aerogarden website so I can choose the mix I want, and I transplant the plants to pots once I get bored of them. (You have to cut the plastic off and cut some of the roots to separate the plants, but they bounce back really quickly.) So far, I've grown genovese basil, thai basil, lemon basil, rosemary, sage, cilantro, mint, lavender, oregano, dill, chives, parsley, tomatoes, and peppers. I have only had two pods that failed to grow, and Aerogarden replaced them right away.