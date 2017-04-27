Loading recommendations for you
AeroGarden Harvest Elite - Stainless Steel

3.9 out of 5 stars 571 ratings
  • INCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (6 POD) - Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & nurtured by all natural, chemical free Miracle Gro Plant Food (enough for a full season of growth)
  • PLANT TO PLATE - Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12 inches tall with this indoor garden; Grows in water - no soil, no mess, made simple
  • EASY TO USE - Digital display control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), automatically turns lights on and off for your Hydroponics growing system
  • LED GROW LIGHTS - High performance, full spectrum 20 watt LED high efficiency grow lighting system in your herb garden is tuned to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests
SuperHandy SuperHandy

Product description

Style:Harvest Elite

AeroGarden Classic 6 Elite Stainless steel

555 customer reviews

Beth
5.0 out of 5 starsSo good, my black thumb couldn't kill these herbs!
April 27, 2017
Style: Classic 6Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
136 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Olddreamer
2.0 out of 5 starsthe AeroGarden works great for growing
February 26, 2016
Style: Classic 6Verified Purchase
Read more
196 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Megin Worsham
3.0 out of 5 starsWatching pods grow quickly is satisfying, but overall it's not a great option for indoor gardeners
August 13, 2018
Style: Classic 6Verified Purchase
Read more
54 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Brandon J.
1.0 out of 5 starsGrowing, but LOUD! and getting LOUDER!!!! DO NOT BUY!!!
January 28, 2019
Style: Classic 6Verified Purchase
Read more
53 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
KFLady
2.0 out of 5 starsDisappointing quality
February 15, 2017
Style: Classic 6Verified Purchase
Read more
72 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
R. Neese
5.0 out of 5 starsNo fuss indoor plant growing system. Love it.
January 4, 2016
Style: Classic 6Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
78 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

