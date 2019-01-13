$139.99
AeroGarden Harvest Elite - Stainless Steel

4.4 out of 5 stars 980 ratings
List Price: $179.95
You Save: $39.96 (22%)
Stainless Steel
  • PLANT TO PLATE Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12 inches tall with this indoor garden; Grows in water no soil, no mess, made simple
  • EASY TO USE: Digital display control panel includes vacation mode to keep your hydroponics growing system thriving when you're out of town and advanced garden settings for optimized growth
  • LED GROW LIGHTS: High performance, full spectrum 20 watt LED high efficiency grow lighting system in your herb garden is tuned to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests
  • IN HOME GARDEN SYSTEM :Grow fresh herbs & veggies all year round in this indoor herb garden; Always fresh, always local, always in season
  • INCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (6 POD) Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & nurtured by all natural, chemical free Miracle Gro Plant Food (enough for a full season of growth)
  • AeroGarden Harvest Elite - Stainless Steel
  • +
  • AeroGarden Salad Greens Mix Seed Pod Kit
  • +
  • AeroGarden Red Heirloom Cherry Tomato Seed Pod Kit
Color: Stainless Steel

From the manufacturer

AeroGarden Harvest AeroGarden AeroGarden Bounty Elite AeroGarden Bounty
AeroGarden Harvest AeroGarden Harvest Elite AeroGarden Bounty Basic AeroGarden Bounty
Grow Height 12" 12" 24" 24"
Number of Pods 6 Pods 6 Pods 9 Pods 9 Pods
Display Type Push Button Digital Screen Touch Screen Touch Screen
LED Wattage 20 Watts 20 Watts 30 Watts 40 Watts
Type of Finish Matte Stainless Steel Matte Matte

Compare with similar items


AeroGarden Harvest Elite - Stainless Steel
AeroGarden Black Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden, 2019 Model
AeroGarden Salad Greens Mix Seed Pod Kit
AeroGarden Grow Anything Seed Pod Kit, 9
AeroGarden Bounty Basic Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden, Black
AeroGarden Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kits
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (980) 4.5 out of 5 stars (2358) 4.5 out of 5 stars (1391) 4.4 out of 5 stars (3468) 4.6 out of 5 stars (785) 3.9 out of 5 stars (3158)
Price $139.99 $99.99 $15.95 $15.45 $239.99 $14.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Compare with similar items

Product description

Color:Stainless Steel

The AeroGarden Harvest Elite is a simple, beautifully designed garden, versatile enough to fit almost anywhere, but perfect for the best room in the house… your kitchen. It’s no secret homegrown veggies just taste better, and the Harvest Elite will inspire you to discover the flavor of fresh no matter the season. Perfect for beginners and experienced growers alike, the Harvest Elite has room for six different plants. Grow an endless variety of herbs, vegetables, salad greens, or flowers to enhance your food, drinks, home and life. With just a little counter space, the included non GMO seed pod kit, and your own creativity, you’ll be enjoying the delicious taste that only comes from homegrown herbs and veggies in no time. It’s the perfect complement to any kitchen. Just fill the garden with water, drop in the pre seeded pods, and add a little bit of our all natural liquid plant food. The Harvest Elite does the rest. Specially tuned, full spectrum LEDs mimic the optimum effects of sunlight. Your plants will naturally grow faster and there’s no pesticides or herbicides needed, and no soil required. Built in sensors automatically turn the lights on and off each day, and let you know when to feed and add water – so there’s no more guesswork. It’s truly that easy. We guarantee it. 20W LED grow light system

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
980 customer ratings
5 star
74%
4 star
12%
3 star
5%
2 star
3%
1 star
6%
Anderson McDougal
1.0 out of 5 stars Complete Piece of Junk
Reviewed in the United States on January 13, 2019
Color: Stainless SteelVerified Purchase
139 people found this helpful
Grey H Gibbs
5.0 out of 5 stars The new AerGarden Harvest Elite is Beautiful
Reviewed in the United States on November 6, 2018
113 people found this helpful
MSG
1.0 out of 5 stars From excitement to disappointment
Reviewed in the United States on January 18, 2019
102 people found this helpful
Douglas
4.0 out of 5 stars This is really small
Reviewed in the United States on January 5, 2019
70 people found this helpful
Ryan
3.0 out of 5 stars Looks good and works great
Reviewed in the United States on January 10, 2019
69 people found this helpful
JP
5.0 out of 5 stars Cool Kitchen Garden
Reviewed in the United States on December 2, 2018
58 people found this helpful
Serra J.
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy maintenance
Reviewed in the United States on February 9, 2019
55 people found this helpful
Regg
1.0 out of 5 stars Big disappointment
Reviewed in the United States on February 20, 2019
51 people found this helpful
Top international reviews

Mac F.
5.0 out of 5 stars Redesigned harvest is great. Stylish indoor growing - buttons work fine for me
Reviewed in Canada on December 26, 2018
38 people found this helpful
AJ
3.0 out of 5 stars Heads Up, the menu selection is counter intuitive.
Reviewed in Canada on April 7, 2019
20 people found this helpful
Emma J.
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing product
Reviewed in Canada on March 16, 2019
9 people found this helpful
Sarah
5.0 out of 5 stars Great way to grow herbs in winter
Reviewed in Canada on February 16, 2020
3 people found this helpful
Rayndvs
5.0 out of 5 stars The best and easiest way to grow your own food
Reviewed in Canada on March 12, 2019
6 people found this helpful
Varot W.
5.0 out of 5 stars The herbs are alive!
Reviewed in Canada on February 18, 2019
6 people found this helpful
Brian Mason
1.0 out of 5 stars Unit is going back
Reviewed in Canada on February 28, 2019
6 people found this helpful
Xpuctenna
1.0 out of 5 stars New models made from cheap plasitc
Reviewed in Canada on May 4, 2020
3 people found this helpful
AA
5.0 out of 5 stars Love it! The colour is pretty, and AeroGardening is addictive!
Reviewed in Canada on April 10, 2020
Madison
3.0 out of 5 stars Great idea but..... bugs?
Reviewed in Canada on January 9, 2020
One person found this helpful
Been There
1.0 out of 5 stars Do not honor their guarantee
Reviewed in Canada on January 19, 2020
3 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
3.0 out of 5 stars Disappointed with seed pod expiry.
Reviewed in Canada on February 7, 2020
jooli
5.0 out of 5 stars Good product that does what it promises
Reviewed in Canada on April 18, 2020
Brian Chew
3.0 out of 5 stars Good product
Reviewed in Canada on April 1, 2020
EvilWhisky
4.0 out of 5 stars Great product. Beware of strong light
Reviewed in Canada on December 24, 2019
