- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
AeroGarden Harvest Elite - Stainless Steel
|List Price:
|$179.95
|Price:
|
& FREE Shipping. Details
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|You Save:
|$39.96 (22%)
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- PLANT TO PLATE Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12 inches tall with this indoor garden; Grows in water no soil, no mess, made simple
- EASY TO USE: Digital display control panel includes vacation mode to keep your hydroponics growing system thriving when you're out of town and advanced garden settings for optimized growth
- LED GROW LIGHTS: High performance, full spectrum 20 watt LED high efficiency grow lighting system in your herb garden is tuned to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests
- IN HOME GARDEN SYSTEM :Grow fresh herbs & veggies all year round in this indoor herb garden; Always fresh, always local, always in season
- INCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (6 POD) Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & nurtured by all natural, chemical free Miracle Gro Plant Food (enough for a full season of growth)
Consider this Amazon's Choice product that delivers quickly
Frequently bought together
Featured items you may like
More items to explore
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
About AeroGarden
AeroGarden Mission: To bring the magic of gardening in-home all year-round, and to inspire and enable people to enhance their food, their homes, and their lives through a simple and daily connection to what they grow.
Harvest Elite. Our 6-Pod Harvest Elite garden in brushed stainless steel, has a sleek tailored shaped and a 30% smaller footprint without sacrificing water capacity.
- Grow Fresh Herbs & Vegetables Year-Round
- Plants Grow Naturally in Water, No Soil, No Mess
- Energy Efficient LED Grow Lights for Faster Growth
- Simple Reminders Take the Guesswork Out of Growing
- Sprouts in Days, Harvest in Weeks, Enjoy for Months
|
|
|
|
|
Ultra-thin Grow Light Hood
Plants grow bigger and generate bountiful harvests because of our full spectrum LED Grow Lights. Our lighting systems are developed for maximum energy efficiency and cost just pennies a day to operate.
|
Grows Naturally in Water, 5X Faster Than Soil
Save yourself the hassle and mess of growing indoors with soil. You'll use less water and your plants will grow faster, getting everything they need from the water and plant food in your AeroGarden.
|
Customize Your Growing Experience
Customize ‘light-on’ times with the LCD control panel to optimize growth for different plant varieties. Herbs, vegetables, lettuce and flowers can grow faster with a light cycle tailored to their needs. Illuminated heat-sensitive buttons dim when the Garden light is off.
|
Vacation Mode
The Vacation Mode setting on the Harvest Elite helps keep your plants healthy and thriving when you're out of town.
|AeroGarden Harvest
|AeroGarden Harvest Elite
|AeroGarden Bounty Basic
|AeroGarden Bounty
|Grow Height
|12"
|12"
|24"
|24"
|Number of Pods
|6 Pods
|6 Pods
|9 Pods
|9 Pods
|Display Type
|Push Button
|Digital Screen
|Touch Screen
|Touch Screen
|LED Wattage
|20 Watts
|20 Watts
|30 Watts
|40 Watts
|Type of Finish
|Matte
|Stainless Steel
|Matte
|Matte
Compare with similar items
|
|
AeroGarden Black Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden, 2019 Model
|
AeroGarden Salad Greens Mix Seed Pod Kit
|
AeroGarden Grow Anything Seed Pod Kit, 9
|
AeroGarden Bounty Basic Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden, Black
|
AeroGarden Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kits
|Customer Rating
|(980)
|(2358)
|(1391)
|(3468)
|(785)
|(3158)
|Price
|$139.99
|$99.99
|$15.95
|$15.45
|$239.99
|$14.99
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping on your first order. Details
|FREE Shipping on your first order. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping on your first order. Details
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
Product description
The AeroGarden Harvest Elite is a simple, beautifully designed garden, versatile enough to fit almost anywhere, but perfect for the best room in the house… your kitchen. It’s no secret homegrown veggies just taste better, and the Harvest Elite will inspire you to discover the flavor of fresh no matter the season. Perfect for beginners and experienced growers alike, the Harvest Elite has room for six different plants. Grow an endless variety of herbs, vegetables, salad greens, or flowers to enhance your food, drinks, home and life. With just a little counter space, the included non GMO seed pod kit, and your own creativity, you’ll be enjoying the delicious taste that only comes from homegrown herbs and veggies in no time. It’s the perfect complement to any kitchen. Just fill the garden with water, drop in the pre seeded pods, and add a little bit of our all natural liquid plant food. The Harvest Elite does the rest. Specially tuned, full spectrum LEDs mimic the optimum effects of sunlight. Your plants will naturally grow faster and there’s no pesticides or herbicides needed, and no soil required. Built in sensors automatically turn the lights on and off each day, and let you know when to feed and add water – so there’s no more guesswork. It’s truly that easy. We guarantee it. 20W LED grow light system
Customer reviews
Customer images
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
I've docked 2 stars because 2 of the included seed pods were moldy, and AeroGarden's customer service never replied after multiple contact attempts.
The finish is really nice and the vacation mode saved my herbs over the Thanksgiving as we were gone all week! I think I am going to get another to grow tomatoes & lettuce.
Top international reviews
The new design is great. Now that the power brick is separate there is no issues with overheating. Also the leds are different on the new model - more white LEDs and less red/blue which makes it easy on the eyes and more white is better for the plants.
Overall a great unit, if your looking to get into growing plants indoors low maintenance this is the ticket, especially when it can be had for less than a two hundred dollars.
UPDATE: April 26/19 the unit started making a loud whining sound and the plants were all wilted and half dead. The "Add Water" indicator did not come on and the unit ran dry. I may have to start all over and be mindful to always visually check the water level. Dropping my initial four star rating down to three.
It is day 16 and all my herbs and lettuces have sprouted and some have grown big very quickly. I'm very impressed, and now I want bigger models so I can grow more things.
If you are debating between the 'Harvest' and the "Harvest Elite' I strongly recommend this one - the elite. The Harvest is made of plastic which appears cheap compared to the Elite's sleek metal. Also the Harvest doesn't have the LCD screen and the option to select the duration of light based on the type of plant you are growing. Wait for the Elite to go on sale and it can as cheap as the Harvest.
I did a lot of research before my purchase, and I decided on the Aerogarden models over other brands, because they appears to be the only ones with the height-adjustable lights, which allow you to optimize lighting for the stage of growth and type of plants you have.
The only issue is that in the included herb seed pod pack, they gave me 2 basils but no parsley.
I would recommend to anyone who is starting out hydroponic gardening.
I like this unit because it is attractive looking, it has a ridiculously small footprint (anyone can find somewhere to put this little unit pretty much ANYWHERE in their living space) and perfect to dedicate as a lettuce garden. Set-up is a breeze (it almost felt like I was cheating because it was TOO easy and quick) and I find the lights to be quite bright. (In fact, for some reason, it seems to be brighter than the lights on my Bounty Basic, but I’m not sure if that’s right. The lights can definitely adjust lower to the plants on this unit than they do on my Bounty Basic, which I think is beneficial for the plants).
The plants grow surprisingly quickly in this unit and I definitely recommend it, particularly if you live in a condo or apartment, like me. I love that there is no dirt to worry about and no bugs (yet). The light is really bright, but I don’t mind it - I just put it in a room I don’t sleep in...And the results are so fantastic and rewarding, especially considering that there is pretty much no work involved other than filling it with water and nutrients when it tells you to...and harvesting the plants when you want to eat them!
Even though the stainless steel version of this unit was on sale, I still opted to spend a little more for this sage green unit...and I have absolutely no regrets! I love it! (Side note: I did end up ordering a third AeroGarden - Harvest Elite - in stainless steel a week later....Didn’t I say AeroGardening is addictive? But based on looks alone, I think this sage green color is much warmer and and much more attractive.)
Since starting this AeroGardening hobby, I’ve told all my friends about it and a few have hopped on the bandwagon and are enjoying their AeroGardens, as well! This makes me very happy. :)
Right now, I’m itching to grow more and have been fantasizing about adding a Farm Plus unit to my collection...But unfortunately, the cost of that is a little out of my price range right now, so that might remain a daydream for now...
We’ve got a new sprout of herbs coming in and like last year I’ll transplant them into pots and grow them outside. And my son, who was initially impressed by the slick design and packaging of click and grow knows it’s secondary to how effectively the AeroGarden system works.