Love this and love AeroGardens! This is the second one I purchased (a few days after purchasing my Bounty Basic Black, which I also really like). AeroGardening is addictive!



I like this unit because it is attractive looking, it has a ridiculously small footprint (anyone can find somewhere to put this little unit pretty much ANYWHERE in their living space) and perfect to dedicate as a lettuce garden. Set-up is a breeze (it almost felt like I was cheating because it was TOO easy and quick) and I find the lights to be quite bright. (In fact, for some reason, it seems to be brighter than the lights on my Bounty Basic, but I’m not sure if that’s right. The lights can definitely adjust lower to the plants on this unit than they do on my Bounty Basic, which I think is beneficial for the plants).



The plants grow surprisingly quickly in this unit and I definitely recommend it, particularly if you live in a condo or apartment, like me. I love that there is no dirt to worry about and no bugs (yet). The light is really bright, but I don’t mind it - I just put it in a room I don’t sleep in...And the results are so fantastic and rewarding, especially considering that there is pretty much no work involved other than filling it with water and nutrients when it tells you to...and harvesting the plants when you want to eat them!



Even though the stainless steel version of this unit was on sale, I still opted to spend a little more for this sage green unit...and I have absolutely no regrets! I love it! (Side note: I did end up ordering a third AeroGarden - Harvest Elite - in stainless steel a week later....Didn’t I say AeroGardening is addictive? But based on looks alone, I think this sage green color is much warmer and and much more attractive.)



Since starting this AeroGardening hobby, I’ve told all my friends about it and a few have hopped on the bandwagon and are enjoying their AeroGardens, as well! This makes me very happy. :)



Right now, I’m itching to grow more and have been fantasizing about adding a Farm Plus unit to my collection...But unfortunately, the cost of that is a little out of my price range right now, so that might remain a daydream for now...