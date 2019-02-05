- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
AeroGarden Harvest - With Heirloom Salad Greens Pod Kit (6-Pod)
- Take the Guesswork Out of Growing: The AeroGarden Harvest's compact shape has a super easy control panel with touch sensor illuminated buttons that dim when the garden light is off; the one 15-hour light setting is just the right amount plants love for healthy growth
- Ultra-thin Grow Light Hood: Plants grow bigger and generate bountiful harvests because of our full spectrum LED grow lights; our lighting systems are developed for maximum energy efficiency and cost just pennies a day to operate
- Grows Naturally in Water, 5X Faster Than Soil: Save yourself the hassle and mess of growing indoors with soil; you'll use less water and your plants will grow faster, getting everything they need from the water and plant food in your AeroGarden
- As Fresh As It Gets: Now you can have flavor packed herbs, crisp salad greens, and even vine-ripened tomatoes that are always fresh, always local, and always in season; you have everything you need to make delicious meals straight off the stem
- Heirloom Salad Greens Seed Pod Kit: A custom blend of six unique salad green varieties that are easy to grow; the Heirloom Salad Greens Seed Pod Kit germinates in just days
Product description
Grow up to 6 different herbs, veggies or flower varieties all year long - no sun, no soil and no green thumb required. The AeroGarden Harvest's compact shape and super easy 3 button control panel makes it a great fit for any room in any home. Have fresh flavors right at your fingertips no matter what the weather is like outside. The Harvest's grow light hood contains 20 watts of white, red and blue LED lights, giving your plants the full spectrum of sunlight they need to grow, and grow quickly! Plants grow 5X faster than in a traditional outdoor garden. And the automatic timer makes sure the lights go on and off at exactly the right time. The garden adjusts for up to 12" of grow height and the simple backlit buttons remind you when to add water and our patented liquid plant food so keeping your plant babies happy and thriving is never a problem. Comes with Heirloom Salad Greens Seed Pod Kit: A custom blend of unique greens that are easy to grow. The Heirloom Salad Greens Seed Pod Kit germinates in just days, so now you can grow and enjoy fresh greens all year round.
By kristy campbell on February 5, 2019
——
I would like to discuss the wonderful nightmare I had with this product. My wife and I were super excited for this product to arrive. We eat a vegan diet and thought that it would compliment our lifestyle well. When we initially opened the seed pods I saw a dead bug or two at the base of the pods. That was the beginning of what would turn into a bug infestation nightmare. Once planted a couple days later these we noticed the same little small flies buzzing around base of the pods. I stupidly ignored them in the beginning, and by the time I decided to take action our entire apartment was infested with these annoying tiny flies.
The little flies things went all over the place was a complete nightmare. I was killing at least 75 a day for about a week until the problem stopped by me chucking out the pods and water from the areo garden. I believe the problem was with the plant pods coming with bugs in them. My wife contacted customer support and asked them to about the problem, and they told us that too bad on us. That the problem was our fault!!! Was ridiculous, we never once had a bug problem until the areo garden got set up. We could literally see the bugs in the soil of the pods but they had the audacity to blame it on us.
A very uncool experience over all and maybe if your lucky you get non bug infested pods but that wasn't the case by us.
I rarely review products but just had such a negative experience with this.
Good luck to who ever buys I hope you get pods free of bugs so that you can enjoy the product. Its definitely a cool concept.
It's been really fun watching the plants grow and sprout and it's very easy. The only thing I don't like is how bright the whole system is. I can't look directly at it or else it's very blinding. I had to put a dark bag over the whole thing to keep from blinding myself and my family. If it had some sort of light blocker I think that would be much better. I don't know how anyone can leave this on their work desk as a decorative piece because it's so bright. Otherwise I am very happy with my purchase and look forward to sampling the herbs in a few weeks.
By Duy on January 9, 2019
It's been really fun watching the plants grow and sprout and it's very easy. The only thing I don't like is how bright the whole system is. I can't look directly at it or else it's very blinding. I had to put a dark bag over the whole thing to keep from blinding myself and my family. If it had some sort of light blocker I think that would be much better. I don't know how anyone can leave this on their work desk as a decorative piece because it's so bright. Otherwise I am very happy with my purchase and look forward to sampling the herbs in a few weeks.
One thing: the light is much brighter than I expected. The pictures show it as a pleasant glow, almost a night light. It's bright. The timer keeps it on for 15 hours a day, so hopefully there's a place in your house where it won't reflect off the TV screen or light up somebody's bedroom.
By Jonathan Lucas Story on November 12, 2018