AeroGarden Harvest - With Heirloom Salad Greens Pod Kit (6-Pod)

4.7 out of 5 stars 10,070 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Plant Germination Kits
With Deal: $84.95
You Save: $65.00 (43%)
Black w/ Heirloom Salad Greens Pod Kit
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Take the Guesswork Out of Growing: The AeroGarden Harvest's compact shape has a super easy control panel with touch sensor illuminated buttons that dim when the garden light is off; the one 15-hour light setting is just the right amount plants love for healthy growth
  • Ultra-thin Grow Light Hood: Plants grow bigger and generate bountiful harvests because of our full spectrum LED grow lights; our lighting systems are developed for maximum energy efficiency and cost just pennies a day to operate
  • Grows Naturally in Water, 5X Faster Than Soil: Save yourself the hassle and mess of growing indoors with soil; you'll use less water and your plants will grow faster, getting everything they need from the water and plant food in your AeroGarden
  • As Fresh As It Gets: Now you can have flavor packed herbs, crisp salad greens, and even vine-ripened tomatoes that are always fresh, always local, and always in season; you have everything you need to make delicious meals straight off the stem
  • Heirloom Salad Greens Seed Pod Kit: A custom blend of six unique salad green varieties that are easy to grow; the Heirloom Salad Greens Seed Pod Kit germinates in just days
Product description

Grow up to 6 different herbs, veggies or flower varieties all year long - no sun, no soil and no green thumb required. The AeroGarden Harvest's compact shape and super easy 3 button control panel makes it a great fit for any room in any home. Have fresh flavors right at your fingertips no matter what the weather is like outside. The Harvest's grow light hood contains 20 watts of white, red and blue LED lights, giving your plants the full spectrum of sunlight they need to grow, and grow quickly! Plants grow 5X faster than in a traditional outdoor garden. And the automatic timer makes sure the lights go on and off at exactly the right time. The garden adjusts for up to 12" of grow height and the simple backlit buttons remind you when to add water and our patented liquid plant food so keeping your plant babies happy and thriving is never a problem. Comes with Heirloom Salad Greens Seed Pod Kit: A custom blend of unique greens that are easy to grow. The Heirloom Salad Greens Seed Pod Kit germinates in just days, so now you can grow and enjoy fresh greens all year round.

Product information

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
10,070 global ratings
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

kristy campbell
5.0 out of 5 stars It actually works.
Reviewed in the United States on February 5, 2019
Configuration: Black w/ Gourmet Herb Seed Kit
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars It actually works.
By kristy campbell on February 5, 2019
I have a black thumb which I think is important to add to this review. I planted everything photographed 1/3/19 and I took this photo this morning (2/5/19) it takes care of itself and they grow a little bit more each day. It's the most exciting part of my morning routine.. will my coffee brews I admire my plants! I used the basil and parsley from the packet that came with the kit. But I ordered my own seeds along with the "plant anything kit" to grow jalapeno + poblano peppers, Roma tomatoes and marijuana.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
1,416 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
boykeey
1.0 out of 5 stars Super cool product
Reviewed in the United States on July 23, 2020
Configuration: White w/ Gourmet Herb Seed Kit
Read more
418 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kim K
1.0 out of 5 stars I wanted to love this....
Reviewed in the United States on January 7, 2019
Configuration: Black w/ Gourmet Herb Seed Kit
Read more
619 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Duy
4.0 out of 5 stars Blindingly bright light but fun and easy to grow herbs!
Reviewed in the United States on January 9, 2019
Configuration: Black w/ Gourmet Herb Seed Kit
Read more
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Blindingly bright light but fun and easy to grow herbs!
By Duy on January 9, 2019
This is the first aerogarden I've purchased and I've had it for 2.5 weeks now. It came with a 6-pod herb kit and 5 out of the 6 pods have sprouted. The thyme did not sprout even though the sprouting period should have been a maximum of 14 days and it has now been 21. I contacted aerogarden about this but they told me that I have to wait a full 21 days before they will send me a replacement for the thyme. I will try to contact them again.
It's been really fun watching the plants grow and sprout and it's very easy. The only thing I don't like is how bright the whole system is. I can't look directly at it or else it's very blinding. I had to put a dark bag over the whole thing to keep from blinding myself and my family. If it had some sort of light blocker I think that would be much better. I don't know how anyone can leave this on their work desk as a decorative piece because it's so bright. Otherwise I am very happy with my purchase and look forward to sampling the herbs in a few weeks.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
298 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Mary B.
5.0 out of 5 stars Worked just like they said it would
Reviewed in the United States on January 24, 2019
Configuration: Black w/ Gourmet Herb Seed Kit
Read more
224 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Dan44
1.0 out of 5 stars An F!
Reviewed in the United States on January 11, 2019
Configuration: Black w/ Gourmet Herb Seed Kit
Read more
227 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Samuel H.
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome, my wife loves it, simple but high tech!
Reviewed in the United States on January 19, 2019
Configuration: Black w/ Gourmet Herb Seed Kit
Read more
210 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jonathan Lucas Story
5.0 out of 5 stars the new design is so nice!
Reviewed in the United States on November 12, 2018
Configuration: Black w/ Gourmet Herb Seed Kit
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars the new design is so nice!
By Jonathan Lucas Story on November 12, 2018
Just got my new Aero Garden Harvest and im so happy. It looks so much more advance than my older garden! so excited for my gourmet herbs! 😊🌱
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
141 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

