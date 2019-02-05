Edit: We tried another pod kit and had a much better experience, with no bug infestations. We had a much better experience the second and third time around, it seems like our first experience was a one off. Thank you AeroGardem for sending us a replacement pod kit so that we could try it again.



I would like to discuss the wonderful nightmare I had with this product. My wife and I were super excited for this product to arrive. We eat a vegan diet and thought that it would compliment our lifestyle well. When we initially opened the seed pods I saw a dead bug or two at the base of the pods. That was the beginning of what would turn into a bug infestation nightmare. Once planted a couple days later these we noticed the same little small flies buzzing around base of the pods. I stupidly ignored them in the beginning, and by the time I decided to take action our entire apartment was infested with these annoying tiny flies.

The little flies things went all over the place was a complete nightmare. I was killing at least 75 a day for about a week until the problem stopped by me chucking out the pods and water from the areo garden. I believe the problem was with the plant pods coming with bugs in them. My wife contacted customer support and asked them to about the problem, and they told us that too bad on us. That the problem was our fault!!! Was ridiculous, we never once had a bug problem until the areo garden got set up. We could literally see the bugs in the soil of the pods but they had the audacity to blame it on us.

A very uncool experience over all and maybe if your lucky you get non bug infested pods but that wasn't the case by us.

I rarely review products but just had such a negative experience with this.

Good luck to who ever buys I hope you get pods free of bugs so that you can enjoy the product. Its definitely a cool concept.