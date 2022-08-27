$119.00
AeroGarden Harvest Slim with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit - Hydroponic Indoor Garden, Black

Enhance your purchase

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • INCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (6 POD) - Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural plant nutrients (enough for a full season of growth)
  • PLANT TO PLATE - Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12 inches Tall with this indoor garden; Grows in water no soil, no mess, Made simple
  • EASY TO USE - Control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), automatically turns lights on and off for your hydroponics growing system.Do not allow water to contact hot LED Grow Lights
  • LED GROW LIGHTS - High performance, full Spectrum 20 watt LED high efficiency grow lighting system in your herb garden is tuned to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests
  • IN HOME GARDEN SYSTEM - Grow fresh herbs & veggies all Year Round in this indoor herb garden. Always fresh, always local, always in season

Product Description

Why wait for the perfect weather to have a great gardening day? Meet the AeroGarden Harvest Slim, a hydroponic garden that grows up to 6 of your favorite herbs, veggies, or flowers year-round - no sun, soil, or green thumb required. The indoor garden's grow light hood contains 20W of white, red, and blue LED lights, giving your plants the full spectrum of light they need to grow quickly - up to 5x faster than in soil. The Harvest Slim adjusts for up to 12" of grow height and is slender in shape. Its automatic timer makes sure the lights go on and off at exactly the right time, and the simple backlit buttons remind you when to add water and plant food. The AeroGarden Harvest Slim looks great anywhere - kitchen, office, you name it. Not to mention, the included Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit, featuring Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint, lets you keep the fresh flavors of summer all year long.

Top reviews from the United States

ClickyClack
5.0 out of 5 stars Fresh basil and other herbs, super easy to grow! Very, very bright.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on September 20, 2022
Color: WhiteStyle: Harvest SlimVerified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
momof7
4.0 out of 5 stars I like it a lot but
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 26, 2022
Color: PinkStyle: Harvest SlimVerified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Mike
5.0 out of 5 stars The perfect size for small areas
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on September 2, 2022
Color: BlackStyle: Harvest SlimVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars The perfect size for small areas
By Mike on September 2, 2022
It is the perfect size for small areas in the house, and for small items to grow. Mine sits on my windowsill and I am growing Baby Leaf Lettuce, and Mixed Salad Lettuce. It looks genuinely nice and is so easy to use! I recommend it as a gift or getting one for yourself as a hobby!
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
R.L. Dioxin
3.0 out of 5 stars Design flaw.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 28, 2022
Color: BlackStyle: Harvest SlimVerified Purchase
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Lauren
5.0 out of 5 stars Grows exactly like promised. Bought a 2nd.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on August 27, 2022
Color: WhiteStyle: Harvest SlimVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Grows exactly like promised. Bought a 2nd.
By Lauren on August 27, 2022
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
3.0 out of 5 stars Missing Parts
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 30, 2022
Color: WhiteStyle: Harvest SlimVerified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Susan C.
1.0 out of 5 stars All but two seed pods were dislodged during shipping
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on July 26, 2022
Color: Cool GrayStyle: HarvestVerified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
BD
1.0 out of 5 stars two out of 6 pods did not sprout
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on September 10, 2022
Color: WhiteStyle: Harvest SlimVerified Purchase
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars two out of 6 pods did not sprout
By BD on September 10, 2022
this is incredibly sad. two out of six pods did not sprout after more than 21 days after doing exactly what is needed . I desperately need help and wasted so much time waiting for these to work !!!
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse