Other Sellers on Amazon
& FREE Shipping
96% positive
& FREE Shipping. Details
100% positive over last 12 months
& FREE Shipping. Details
97% positive
AeroGarden Harvest Slim with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit - Hydroponic Indoor Garden, Black
Learn more
Enhance your purchase
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- INCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (6 POD) - Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural plant nutrients (enough for a full season of growth)
- PLANT TO PLATE - Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12 inches Tall with this indoor garden; Grows in water no soil, no mess, Made simple
- EASY TO USE - Control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), automatically turns lights on and off for your hydroponics growing system.Do not allow water to contact hot LED Grow Lights
- LED GROW LIGHTS - High performance, full Spectrum 20 watt LED high efficiency grow lighting system in your herb garden is tuned to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests
- IN HOME GARDEN SYSTEM - Grow fresh herbs & veggies all Year Round in this indoor herb garden. Always fresh, always local, always in season
Customer ratings by feature
From the brand
From the manufacturer
About Us
- Easy: No Green Thumb Required Grow in 3 Easy Steps;
- Fast: Plants Grow in Water 5x Faster Than in Soil;
- Safe: No Herbicides, No Pesticides, Non-GMO Seeds
- Convenient: "From Plant to Plate" Fresh Herbs, Veggies, and More
Compare with similar items
|
|
AeroGarden Harvest Slim with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit - Hydroponic Indoor Garden, Pink Rose Quartz
|
AeroGarden Harvest Slim with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit - Hydroponic Indoor Garden, White
|
AeroGarden Harvest - Indoor Garden with LED Grow Light, Cool Gray
|
AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit - Hydroponic Indoor Garden, White
|Customer Rating
|(89)
|(89)
|(89)
|(89)
|(17766)
|Price
|$119.00
|$79.99
|$157.24
|$129.99
|$134.99
|Sold By
|Big Things Enterprise
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Color
|Black
|Pink
|White
|Cool Gray
|White
|Item Dimensions
|12 x 6.5 x 16.75 inches
|12 x 6.5 x 16.75 inches
|12 x 6.5 x 16.75 inches
|8 x 12 x 12 inches
|6 x 10.5 x 17.4 inches
|Size
|Harvest Slim
|Harvest Slim
|Harvest Slim
|Harvest
|Harvest
Product Description
Why wait for the perfect weather to have a great gardening day? Meet the AeroGarden Harvest Slim, a hydroponic garden that grows up to 6 of your favorite herbs, veggies, or flowers year-round - no sun, soil, or green thumb required. The indoor garden's grow light hood contains 20W of white, red, and blue LED lights, giving your plants the full spectrum of light they need to grow quickly - up to 5x faster than in soil. The Harvest Slim adjusts for up to 12" of grow height and is slender in shape. Its automatic timer makes sure the lights go on and off at exactly the right time, and the simple backlit buttons remind you when to add water and plant food. The AeroGarden Harvest Slim looks great anywhere - kitchen, office, you name it. Not to mention, the included Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit, featuring Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint, lets you keep the fresh flavors of summer all year long.
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on September 2, 2022
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
By Mike on September 2, 2022
By Lauren on August 27, 2022
By BD on September 10, 2022