I have always wanted to try one of these AeroGardens. I was a little worried when I opened the box and the seed pods were empty and the soil was just rolling around uncontained. I placed them back in the pod containers and am giving it a try anyway, but the likelihood of the seeds being in them is probably slim to none. This is a great concept, but the planting pods should definitely be secured. It would be nice to have some replacement pods. I have no clue what soil piece I stuffed in the labeled pods. If anything grows, I will provide an update.