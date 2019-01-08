Purchased for daughter's birthday because it sounded like so much fun. When she opened it everyone was excited and we immediately proceeded to boil water on the stove and tossed Al Dente into the pot. He did beep and alert us that his battery was working. We all stood around awaiting a serenade from an Italian tenor, but all that we got was a tune, played softly, maybe by a piccolo or a recorder. We had read all the directions before using, and all the accompanying paperwork referred to "singing." There was no singing, so the entire packaging is misleading. What a disappointment! I tried to contact the manufacturer in Germany by email and voice my feedback- maybe we were doing something wrong that kept it from singing - but so far have received no response whatsoever.