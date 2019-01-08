- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
Add to your order
from Asurion, LLC $3.99
- NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
- COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
- PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
- EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Other Sellers on Amazon
& FREE Shipping
95% positive over last 12 months
Usually ships within 4 to 5 days.
& FREE Shipping. Details
95% positive over last 12 months
Al Dente - The Singing Floating Pasta Timer: Will Sing Different Tunes when Pasta is Ready at 3, 7, 9, and 11 Minutes, to be Boiled with any Pasta in the Pot, Floats in Cold & Hot Boiling Water
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Color
|Red
|Brand
|Brainstream
|Item Weight
|75 Grams
Frequently bought together
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product Description
The singing floating Pastatimer
Accessorize your kitchen with the Al Dente singing and floating pasta timer - a functional and humorous kitchen utensil that everyone loves!
How it works:
|
|
|
|
|
Simply put Al Dente into the boiling water together with your pasta.
|
About 30 seconds after Al Dente has been placed into the water, a beep will sound, signalizing that the battery is still ok.
|
An integrated temperature sensor will activate a timer and a melody generator.
|
After three, seven, nine and eleven minutes, Al Dente will play opera arias, signalizing that the pasta is al dente.
Songs
Usage notes:
- Al Dente is dishwasher safe, but place it headfirst.
- Do not use Al Dente with a microwave.
- Do not use Al Dente with fresh pasta, unless you use fresh pasta with a minimum cooking time of seven minutes.
- To silence the Al Dente, run it under cold water for 10 to 20 seconds, or by placing it in the refrigerator for a bit.
Compare with similar items
Customer reviews
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Update 12/13/2020
He still has it, is using it, and says it actually works very well! It does whistle when the pasta is done!
By SilkeE on November 6, 2021