Add to your order

4 Year Kitchen Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
23769
$3.99
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Added to Cart
Learn more

Add to your order


from
Added to Cart
$22.91
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery Thursday, February 10 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon
Or fastest delivery Wednesday, February 9. Order within 16 hrs 2 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$22.91","priceAmount":22.91,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"22","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"91","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"FsmJj9PyEcG%2FnByCeLq0bG%2BDoQ9azX0pgAHPnzxLMGc4wQyJiHeRhqJNMwWV31S6ezrcFtNaM9eaVpYmbjjvwhYg%2BemSmH6okrVoSVXMF1s0vV5zTtLRd8qVBeqLDh%2FU5ab%2FyFf2ZfzOUNOvh%2Fd3Dd7Ej8vPuXWYQSzUaNyHQZPY3PFvKe74Ano7FrTx%2BsYe","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$22.91 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$22.91
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Lijo Decor
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Lijo Decor
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Al Dente - The Singing Fl... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

4 Year Kitchen Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(23769)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more

3 Year Kitchen Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(3040)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more
New (3) from
$22.91  FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Share
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$22.91
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: Lijo Decor
Sold by: Lijo Decor
(32929 ratings)
95% positive over last 12 months
In stock.
Usually ships within 4 to 5 days.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$28.00
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: Katie's stores
Sold by: Katie's stores
(10780 ratings)
95% positive over last 12 months
Only 12 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy

Al Dente - The Singing Floating Pasta Timer: Will Sing Different Tunes when Pasta is Ready at 3, 7, 9, and 11 Minutes, to be Boiled with any Pasta in the Pot, Floats in Cold & Hot Boiling Water

4.3 out of 5 stars 302 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Timers by Brainstream
-19% $22.91
Was: $28.18
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?

Enhance your purchase

Color Red
Brand Brainstream
Item Weight 75 Grams
New (3) from $22.91 FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.

Frequently bought together

  • Al Dente - The Singing Floating Pasta Timer: Will Sing Different Tunes when Pasta is Ready at 3, 7, 9, and 11 Minutes, to be
  • +
  • OTOTO Red the Crab Silicone Utensil Rest - Silicone Spoon Rest for Stove Top - BPA-Free, Heat-Resistant Kitchen and Grill Ute
  • +
  • OTOTO Splatypus Jar Spatula- Unique Kitchen Gadgets- BPA-free & 100% Food Safe Crepe Spreader, Kitchen Spatula- Fun Gadgets f
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

Read more
Read more

Songs

al dente pasta timer songs

Usage notes:

  • Al Dente is dishwasher safe, but place it headfirst.
  • Do not use Al Dente with a microwave.
  • Do not use Al Dente with fresh pasta, unless you use fresh pasta with a minimum cooking time of seven minutes.
  • To silence the Al Dente, run it under cold water for 10 to 20 seconds, or by placing it in the refrigerator for a bit.

Compare with similar items


Al Dente - The Singing Floating Pasta Timer: Will Sing Different Tunes when Pasta is Ready at 3, 7, 9, and 11 Minutes, to be Boiled with any Pasta in the Pot, Floats in Cold & Hot Boiling Water
Brainstream BeepEgg Egg Timer, Edition, Cook Perfect Soft, Medium or Hard Boiled Eggs To Your Favorite Tunes Singing and Floating Egg Timer (Mafia)
Brainstream Al Dente Singing Floating Pasta Timer, Red
Brainstream BeepEgg Basic, Night Blue, Singing and Floating Egg Timer, Cook Perfect Soft, Medium or Hard Boiled Eggs To Your Favorite Tunes
Brainstream A004525 BeepEgg Singing Floating Egg Timer, Yellow
Customer Rating 4.3 out of 5 stars (302) 4.6 out of 5 stars (28) 4.3 out of 5 stars (23) 4.3 out of 5 stars (36) 4.3 out of 5 stars (98)
Price $22.91 $17.25 $29.95 $19.34 $18.24
Sold By Lijo Decor Stock Your Home Gourmet Forte Stock Your Home Stock Your Home
Color Red Mafia Red Blue Yellow
Compare with similar items

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
302 global ratings
5 star
66%
4 star
15%
3 star
9%
2 star
4%
1 star
6%

Top reviews from the United States

PhotoTeachSteph
4.0 out of 5 stars Very fun and helpful kitchen accessory
Reviewed in the United States on January 8, 2019
Verified Purchase
26 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Beth
3.0 out of 5 stars Just a novelty item. Despite the price, don't depend on it.
Reviewed in the United States on September 5, 2021
Verified Purchase
7 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
KW
5.0 out of 5 stars Highly recommended - until the price almost doubled
Reviewed in the United States on December 2, 2020
Verified Purchase
12 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
AHop
5.0 out of 5 stars Great gift option!
Reviewed in the United States on March 25, 2019
Verified Purchase
12 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
MsV
3.0 out of 5 stars Easy to use, funny gift but collects dust
Reviewed in the United States on November 6, 2021
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Liz
2.0 out of 5 stars Disappointing
Reviewed in the United States on February 1, 2022
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Yvette H.
4.0 out of 5 stars Cute little gizmo.
Reviewed in the United States on July 8, 2021
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
SilkeE
2.0 out of 5 stars Want to love it but...
Reviewed in the United States on November 6, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
2.0 out of 5 stars Want to love it but...
By SilkeE on November 6, 2021
Loved the concept and bought it for my husband's birthday knowing he'd get a kick out of it... imagine my disappointment when he opened the package and it was all busted up... not happy at all!!!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Valerie Redpath
4.0 out of 5 stars Singing Pasta Timer
Reviewed in Australia on August 6, 2020
Verified Purchase
Report abuse
Greg Perry
3.0 out of 5 stars sound is too soft to hear
Reviewed in Australia on June 28, 2019
Verified Purchase
Report abuse