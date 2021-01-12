I had read most of this series when I was in HS, but that was several years ago, so when I saw that IMDB was making a series, I had to dive back into the series, and why not start from the beginning.

I love the series, and sometimes it is hard for me to put the book down (I read 5 books in one week). Anthony Horowitz is very good at giving visuals of places, people, and situations, but sometimes he gives too much detail where I find myself drifting away. There is violence in it (it is a spy novel, and Alex Rider is trying to save the world), but when Alex or another character curses in the series, the lines are "Alex swore". It is adventurous, thrilling, and overall a good read even for adults.

This set is the UK version and there are some slight differences between it an the US version (I had a couple of copies of the last books I read), but overall the same story.