|Screen Size
|34.1 inches
|Max Screen Resolution
|3440 x 1440 pixels
|Number of USB 3.0 Ports
|5
The full array: With new IPS Nano Color technology, you experience colors as they were designed to be by the content creators with 98% DCI-P3 color coverage, which is a professional color gamut that has greater range than sRGB.
In a flash: A true 2ms gray-to-gray response time with Overdrive and the 120Hz refresh rate enables fast, responsive gameplay with no artificial tricks needed. The 120Hz refresh rate keeps up with the action, allowing you to experience every moment of the world you’re gaming in.
Ready to roll: NVIDIA G-SYNC technology displays full frames only when the monitor is ready to display them. This means your screen frames stay in sync with your NVIDIA graphics card, so you can say goodbye to distortions—like tearing and artifacts—and get used to smooth, vibrant images.
Completely immerse yourself with a sweeping, 1900R curved display that takes you deeper into the game and a 21:9 aspect ratio that makes every vantage point epic. The curved screen maximizes your field of vision, reducing eye movement, so you can stay comfortably focused on the game longer.
Get real: A 3440 X 1440 WQHD resolution display delivers sharp, crystal-clear graphics with 4.9 million pixels—1.79 times more detail than a WFHD display. So you’ll see every blade of grass, every glint of steel, every drop of sweat more vividly, intensely and richly than ever before.
Real speed: New, fast Nano Color IPS technology for gaming allows for a true 2ms response time, not an artificial anti-blurring solution that impacts brightness, adaptive sync or the worlds you’re exploring.
No wash out: Whether you game head on, or at an angle, you'll see all the action clearly with IPS (in plane switching) technology.
True colors: With up to 98% DCI-P3 color coverage, you have a wide array of colors in your arsenal.
In a return to form, Alienware has introduced the Legend Industrial Design. It is a new, bolder, sculpted, universal, minimal and iconic expression of the Alienware brand. It’s also engineered for cable management, with quick-access ports on the underside and a cable pass-through in the stand.
|
|
LG 34GN850-B 34 Inch 21: 9 Ultragear Curved QHD (3440 x 1440) 1ms Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with 144Hz and G-SYNC Compatibility - Black (34GN850-B)
|
LG 34GL750-B 34 inch 21: 9 Ultragear Curved Wfhd (2560 X 1080) IPS 144Hz G-SYNC Compatible Gaming Monitor,Black
|
Samsung C32HG70 32" HDR QLED 144Hz 1ms Curved Gaming Monitor with Freesync (LC32HG70QQN), Dark Blue Black(Matt)
|
Sceptre C355W-3440UN 35 Inch Super Curved Ultrawide 21: 9 LED Creative Monitor QHD 3440x1440 Frameless AMD Freesync HDMI DisplayPort Up to 100Hz, Machine Black 2020
|Customer Rating
|(257)
|(888)
|(615)
|(712)
|(140)
|Price
|$1,029.99
|$999.00
|$449.99
|$529.99
|$598.97
|Aspect Ratio
|21:9
|21:9
|21:9
|16:9
|21:9
|Display Resolution Maximum
|3440 x 1440 pixels
|3440 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|3440 x 1440 pixels
|Screen Size
|34.1 inches
|34 inches
|34 inches
|31.5 inches
|35 inches
|Item Dimensions
|22.00 x 32.00 x 10.80 inches
|32.30 x 12.30 x 18.30 inches
|32.30 x 11.00 x 17.50 inches
|28.50 x 14.98 x 24.40 inches
|32.96 x 19.04 x 9.68 inches
|Mounting Type
|Wall Mount
|Wall Mount
|Wall Mount
|Wall Mount
|—
|Refresh Rate
|120 hertz
|144 hertz
|144 hertz
|144 hertz
|100 hertz
Introducing the new, immersive Alienware 34 curved gaming monitor. Featuring IPS Nano color, A curved screen, WQHD resolution alongside a fast response time and a 120Hz native refresh rate, This monitor offers a gaming experience that puts you right in the gaming world. Contrast Ratio: 1000: 1 (typical), Pixel Pitch: 0.2325 mm x 0.2325 mm, Input Connectors: 1 x HDMI (ver 1.4),1 x DP (ver 1.2),1 x USB 3.0 upstream port (Rear),2 x USB 3.0 Downstream port (Rear),2 x USB 3.0 Downstream port with 1 x power charging(Front bottom),1 x Headphone-out jack (Front Bottom),1 x Audio Line-out jack( Rear)