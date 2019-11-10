I've seen curved monitors and I was never really impressed. The curve always seemed pretty basic. On here it really feels like it wraps the world around you.



The first thing I noticed when I turned it on was the color. Holy cow it's perfect. Everything on here looks way better than any other monitor I've ever played with. Everything is exactly the way it should be. I couldn't be more impressed.



I picked up another display port cable because I knew I needed it for the data transfer for G-Sync. It turned out I didn't need to, as this monitor came with one. It seems strange to actually get a needed cable these days. It also comes with a display port to mini display port, and the usb input cable so you can use this monitor as a hub.



Putting this monitor together was a breeze. They actually thought out how to assemble the items as you remove them from the box. No more pulling the display out and laying it on a table, then trying to hold the stand with 1 hand, and screwing 8 screws in with the other. This slaps together without any tools, and you snap the stand on with the display still in the box. When you take it out, it's ready to go. It's actually pretty neat.



If you've never used G-Sync, it makes the whole experience feel so much smoother. It makes the monitor more pricy as they have to incporporate a proprietary chip from Nvidia, but it's completely worth it. Nvidia video cards recently allowed G-Sync functionality on all monitors, but if the monitor isn't fast enough, you'll get a poor experience. This monitor is the real deal with a legitimate G-Sync chip, and it feels great to play on.



At 120hz, this thing is a monster. It's huge and it's fast. There are some monitors out there with 240hz, and I've played on them. There are diminishing returns once you go past a certain rate. Yes you may be successful on 1/100th more attempts, but you're doing so with a smaller monitor at 1080p max. I've yet to see a 34" high res monitor at 240hz. This monitor is for people that actually want to enjoy the game they're playing. If you've never played past 60z, this thing is a game changer.



This is what I really have to talk about. I wish more people knew about this because it drives me crazy. Response time. When you move the mouse in a shooter and you see a lot of artifacts, ghosting, and it looks crappy, it could be because you have motion blur enabled, or it could be because you're using a bad monitor with a bad response time. This thing has a 2 millisecond response time. It takes this 120hz monitor, and makes it feel better and faster than the 144hz monitor I replaced with it. That's better fast paced graphics, without the video card having to do any more work. It's all monitor. Most monitors that have a similar response time are TN panels. This is an IPS panel, which means better colors, and it's fast as hell. It's a total win.



The lighting on this thing is incredible. Forget about all of the LED strips everyone buys. This thing has that great back light, and the way it illuminates the stand makes it look very much like something out of area 51.



I played on a ultra wide way back in the day, and the technology was new, so the games hadn't really caught up to it yet. When I played, instead of feeling like it gave me more real estate on the sides, it felt more like it chopped viewing area off of the top and bottom. With that, and the stretch it did to images to fill the screen, I wrote off ultra wide's. This is my first dip back into the ultra wide market, and I can now say that the games have caught up to it. Every modern title I loaded up actually felt like I was seeing more, and it seemed like it was giving me an unfair advantage. It really feels like I have more view. The only drawback is that sometimes when it displays a small message in the lower corner of the screen I miss it, because it's so far off to the side that my brain disregards it. I'd still take this a million times out of a million over a 16:9 for gaming. It does feel like a smaller image for viewing video or pictures that are meant for a standard 16:9, but that's not what this monitor is meant for. This bastard is for gaming, and it hits it over the fence.



I've played previously only at 4K for about 8 months, and when I went back to 1080p I was astounded as to how much better my computer handled it. considering 1080p is handling about 2 megapixels, and 4k is handling about 8 megapixels, it takes its' toll on performance. I ended up running only 1080p. Now that I have this monitor, the 3440x1440 pushes about 5 megapixels, which is a perfect middle ground between high res, and a solid frame rate. I honestly feel like this will be my go to from now on. I'm a happy camper.



Overall, highly recommended.