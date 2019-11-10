$1,029.99
Alienware NEW Curved 34 Inch WQHD 3440 X 1440 120Hz, NVIDIA G-SYNC, IPS LED Edgelight, Monitor - Lunar Light, AW3420DW

4.5 out of 5 stars 257 ratings
Price: $1,029.99
You Save: $170.00 (14%)
  • Experience breathtaking views with a combination of immersive features
  • A 1900R curved, wide 21: 9 display maximizes the field of view and provides an even, consistent viewing experience
  • With a WQHD (3440x1440) resolution, The image is sharp and detailed delivering an immersive experience
  • A 120Hz refresh rate with NVIDIA G-SYNC provides buttery smooth gameplay and realism
  • G-sync technology synchronizes the GPU and monitor, displaying full frames only when the monitor is capable of displaying them; This minimizes graphic distortions such as tearing and artifacts from forming on screen
  • The 120Hz refresh rate is important to gamers, allowing them to-see faster, and react to quick events sooner
  • Adopting IPS Nano color Technology, the Alienware 34 curved gaming monitor exceeds the sRGB color spectrum and is now described by DCI-P3, a cinematic, professional standard
From the manufacturer

A legend rises

In a return to form, Alienware has introduced the Legend Industrial Design. It is a new, bolder, sculpted, universal, minimal and iconic expression of the Alienware brand. It’s also engineered for cable management, with quick-access ports on the underside and a cable pass-through in the stand.

Compare with similar items


Alienware NEW Curved 34 Inch WQHD 3440 X 1440 120Hz, NVIDIA G-SYNC, IPS LED Edgelight, Monitor - Lunar Light, AW3420DW
LG 34GN850-B 34 Inch 21: 9 Ultragear Curved QHD (3440 x 1440) 1ms Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with 144Hz and G-SYNC Compatibility - Black (34GN850-B)
LG 34GL750-B 34 inch 21: 9 Ultragear Curved Wfhd (2560 X 1080) IPS 144Hz G-SYNC Compatible Gaming Monitor,Black
Samsung C32HG70 32" HDR QLED 144Hz 1ms Curved Gaming Monitor with Freesync (LC32HG70QQN), Dark Blue Black(Matt)
Sceptre C355W-3440UN 35 Inch Super Curved Ultrawide 21: 9 LED Creative Monitor QHD 3440x1440 Frameless AMD Freesync HDMI DisplayPort Up to 100Hz, Machine Black 2020
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (257) 4.6 out of 5 stars (888) 4.4 out of 5 stars (615) 4.1 out of 5 stars (712) 4.3 out of 5 stars (140)
Price $1,029.99 $999.00 $449.99 $529.99 $598.97
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Bonbon Electronics (S/N Recorded)
Aspect Ratio 21:9 21:9 21:9 16:9 21:9
Display Resolution Maximum 3440 x 1440 pixels 3440 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels 3440 x 1440 pixels
Screen Size 34.1 inches 34 inches 34 inches 31.5 inches 35 inches
Item Dimensions 22.00 x 32.00 x 10.80 inches 32.30 x 12.30 x 18.30 inches 32.30 x 11.00 x 17.50 inches 28.50 x 14.98 x 24.40 inches 32.96 x 19.04 x 9.68 inches
Mounting Type Wall Mount Wall Mount Wall Mount Wall Mount
Refresh Rate 120 hertz 144 hertz 144 hertz 144 hertz 100 hertz
Product description

Style:Single

Introducing the new, immersive Alienware 34 curved gaming monitor. Featuring IPS Nano color, A curved screen, WQHD resolution alongside a fast response time and a 120Hz native refresh rate, This monitor offers a gaming experience that puts you right in the gaming world. Contrast Ratio: 1000: 1 (typical), Pixel Pitch: 0.2325 mm x 0.2325 mm, Input Connectors: 1 x HDMI (ver 1.4),1 x DP (ver 1.2),1 x USB 3.0 upstream port (Rear),2 x USB 3.0 Downstream port (Rear),2 x USB 3.0 Downstream port with 1 x power charging(Front bottom),1 x Headphone-out jack (Front Bottom),1 x Audio Line-out jack( Rear)

Style:Single

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
257 customer ratings
5 star
78%
4 star
11%
3 star
4%
2 star
1%
1 star
6%
Adam Conrad
TOP 1000 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars Best of the best.
Reviewed in the United States on November 10, 2019
Style: Single
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 stars Amazing monitor and I wish I could give it 5 stars
Reviewed in the United States on December 5, 2019
Style: Single
Ricky
5.0 out of 5 stars Speechless
Reviewed in the United States on December 13, 2019
Style: Single
Top international reviews

Ricky Wong
5.0 out of 5 stars 1070ti, Great monitor for the future but the price will be pushing it.
Reviewed in Canada on April 1, 2020
Style: Single
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Best Purchase for my gaming PC
Reviewed in Canada on April 10, 2020
Style: Single
Boby
5.0 out of 5 stars Ecran parfaite !! Faut sont pesant d'or par contre
Reviewed in Canada on May 2, 2020
Style: Single
trent
5.0 out of 5 stars Looks amazing
Reviewed in Canada on April 25, 2020
Style: Single
Kevin
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent
Reviewed in Canada on May 30, 2020
Style: Single
