I purchased this as i always do with the latest and greatest echo devices. This was a sour Disappointment for someone who is used to amazon improving on their devices yearly.



Complaints:

1. They shipped my Black echo, with a WHITE cord, In the past the cord color matched the device, why change?

2. The charger is Noticeably larger and cheaper looking, sporting rounded corners and a bulky design.

3. The sound quality vs my 2nd Gen Dot has actually gotten worse. This speaker lacks bass and is very "hollow" sounding. The gen 2 speaker blows the gen 3 out of the water, IMO they majorly cheaped out to get you other features like an Ai core and a bulkier bigger device, in bigger packaging, requiring more shiping cost, a poor trade off for quality.

4. Its fabric mesh, and construction seem cheaper than previous generations, it is significantly lighter than a previous gen (my guess is a small speaker magnet and more airspace due to its odd shape)

5. Its small, i thought the ball was cool, big and substantially, Like a speaker should be, but its tennis ball sized and looks like a childs toy, or a cheap bluetooth speaker you got for $5.....

6. It has this awful "sheen" to the plastic that makes it look like some Chinese garbage product....

7. The buttons feel awful and cheap compared to previous generations.



Pros:

It has underglow now.



Overall its clear this product was rushed, or had a strict budget in which a lot of its features, and quality were stripped. The gen2 dots are amazing, and if you weren;t going to make them better, why release a gen 3?



It costs more, its much much worse in basically every category, and in my opinion, is a complete fail. Its supreme selling a brick because you want it. Buy a gen2, you'll be happier