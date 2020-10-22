Black Friday Deals Week Amazon Devices starting at $9.99.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal

  • Meet the all-new Echo Dot - Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.
  • Voice control your entertainment - Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music.
  • Ready to help - Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.
  • Control your smart home - Use your voice to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices.
  • Connect with others - Call almost anyone hands-free. Instantly drop in on other rooms or announce to the whole house that dinner's ready.
  • Designed to protect your privacy - Built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.

Alexa and Echo devices are built with multiple layers of privacy protection. Echo smart speakers have a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones. You also have control over your voice recordings and can view, hear, or delete them at any time. Learn more about privacy.

Simple to set up and use

Every day is an earth day

You don’t have to be an environmental scientist to make sustainable choices. We considered sustainability in the design of this device. Here’s how:

Materials

Materials

50% post-consumer recycled plastics
100% post-consumer recycled fabric
100% recycled die-cast aluminum
Device, cable and adapter included

Energy

Clean Energy

Amazon is building new wind and solar farms to produce clean energy equivalent to the electricity used by this device.

Low Power Mode

Low Power Mode

To reduce its energy consumption, this device will enter Low Power Mode when it is idle. Low Power Mode is not available for certain user configurations. To learn more, see Low Power Mode Restrictions.

Alexa

Alexa

Track and manage the energy usage of your Alexa-connected devices with a new energy dashboard, coming soon to the Alexa app.

Packaging

Device Packaging

99% of this device’s packaging is made of wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.

Technical details

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Size

3.9” x 3.9” x 3.5” (100 x 100 x 89 mm)

Weight

12 oz (341.3 g) Actual size and weight may vary by manufacturing process

Wi-Fi connectivity

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5 GHz) networks. Does not support connecting to ad-hoc (or peer-to-peer) Wi-Fi networks.

Bluetooth connectivity

Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) support for audio streaming from your mobile device to Echo Dot or from Echo Dot to your Bluetooth speaker. Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP) for voice control of connected mobile devices. Hands-free voice control is not supported for Mac OS X devices. Bluetooth speakers requiring PIN codes are not supported.

Audio

1.6” speaker. 3.5 mm line out for use with external speakers (audio cable not included).

System requirements

Echo Dot comes ready to connect to your Wi-Fi. The Alexa app is compatible with Fire OS, Android, and iOS devices and also accessible via your web browser. Supported operating systems. Certain skills and services may require subscription or other fees.

Setup technology

Amazon Wi-Fi simple setup enables customers to connect smart devices to their Wi-Fi network in a few easy steps. Wi-Fi simple setup is another way Alexa is always getting smarter. Learn more about Wi-Fi simple setup

Warranty and service

90-day limited warranty and service. Optional 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year extended warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately. Use of Echo Dot is subject to these terms.

Accessibility features

The Alexa app and Alexa-enabled products include several features for customers with accessibility needs related to vision, hearing, mobility, and speech. Learn more about Alexa accessibility.

Included in the box

Echo Dot, glacier white power adapter (15W), and Quick Start Guide.

Generation

Echo Dot (4th Gen) - 2020 release

Privacy features

Wake word technology, streaming indicators, microphone off button, the ability to view and delete your voice recordings, and more. Visit the Alexa Privacy Hub to explore how Alexa and Echo devices are designed to protect your privacy.

Language

Alexa speaks English and Spanish
Climate Pledge Friendly

Climate Pledge Friendly

We’ve made it easier to discover products with sustainability certifications, as part of our commitment to help preserve the natural world. Time is fleeting. Learn more

PRODUCT CERTIFICATION (1)

Reducing CO2
Reducing CO2 products reduce their carbon footprint year after year. Certified by the Carbon Trust.

The Reducing CO2 label applies to products certified by the Carbon Trust, that are lowering their carbon emissions year after year for the full lifecycle of the product. The Carbon Trust was formed in 2001 and introduced the world’s first carbon label in 2007. It produces its certifications to global leading and independently verified standards. The Carbon Trust has a mission to accelerate the move to a sustainable, low carbon economy.

Learn more about this certification

Customer reviews

Zachary Riley
1.0 out of 5 stars A Major DOWNGRADE
Reviewed in the United States on October 22, 2020
Color: Twilight BlueConfiguration: Echo DotVerified Purchase
