All-New Element 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - Amazon Fire TV Edition

#1 New Releasein LED & LCD TVs
This item will be released on June 14, 2017.
43-Inch Size Chart
TV
  • Fire TV Edition is a smart TV experience that seamlessly integrates your favorite streaming and live over-the-air content on a unified home screen (HD antenna required).
  • Experience true-to-life 4K UHD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast, and brilliant colors. Refresh Rate: 60 Hz (Native), 120 Hz (Effective).
  • The Fire TV experience is built in so you can enjoy over 15,000 channels, apps, and Alexa skills. Get universal search results across over 140 channels and apps including Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Prime Video.
  • The included Voice Remote with Alexa allows you to control live TV playback, launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and much more.
  • Prime members get unlimited access to Prime Video, featuring thousands of movies and TV episodes at no additional cost.
  • Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 38” x 22.2” x 3.6”, TV with stand: 38” x 24” x 10.1”
  • Multiple device input/output options: 4 HDMI 2.0 including 1 with ARC, 1 USB 2.0, 1 USB 3.0, SD card, Ethernet, composite/component, headphone, optical audio out.
Pre-order Bonus: Pre-order any size Fire TV Edition TV and add a 35-Mile AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor HD TV Antenna to your cart and receive the antenna free at checkout. Connect the HD antenna and enjoy live over-the-air TV broadcasts in HD quality.

  Free 60-Day Tech Support: This item is eligible for FREE Tech Support for 60 days from the date of delivery. Over the phone, our trained technicians can help you set up, configure, connect, and troubleshoot so you can start enjoying your new purchase.

From the manufacturer

Delivering stunning 4K UHD picture quality with the Fire TV experience built in, this is a smart TV that seamlessly integrates your favorite content on the home screen – including live over-the-air TV broadcasts and streaming apps and channels. With the included Voice Remote with Alexa, it’s easy to browse and discover new content – use your voice to control live TV playback, launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and much more.

Fire TV Edition is smart but simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and enjoy. Plus, your Fire TV Edition will automatically download software updates so that you always have the latest features.

Fire TV Edition delivers your favorite live over-the-air TV broadcasts and streaming content on the home screen – enjoy over 15,000 channels, apps, and Alexa skills. Plus, you can subscribe to Sling TV, CBS All Access, and others to stream even more of your favorite TV shows without a cable subscription. Get universal search results across over 140 channels and apps including Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Prime Video.

Fire TV Edition also makes it easy to discover new things to watch by recommending content you might enjoy. Watch as featured content or live TV shows come to life through auto-play previews. You can also connect your cable or satellite box through one of Fire TV Edition’s four HDMI ports.

Unlock the power of your TV using the included Voice Remote with Alexa. Alexa, the brain behind Amazon Echo, lets you use your voice to play TV shows, fast forward, rewind and pause, switch TV inputs, control smart home devices, and more – all you have to do is ask.

Just say, “Find dramas,” and Alexa will show you results from apps like Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, and Prime Video. Need to take a break? Simply say, “Pause,” to pause live over-the-air TV. Want to skip the opening credits? Say, “Fast forward a minute,” with Prime Video. Want to order a pizza? Check the weather? Dim the family room lights? Alexa can do that too.

Over 8 million pixels combine to deliver breathtaking color, outstanding clarity, and deep contrast. Personalize your viewing experience with a variety of presets and picture setting options.

Fire TV Edition is built for speed and performance. It’s powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core CPU, multi-core 3D GPU chipset for instant search results and fast and fluid responsiveness. Connect easily with dual-band Wi-Fi, built in Bluetooth, and four HDMI ports.

Being a Prime member unlocks thousands of movies and TV episodes, including Amazon Original Series, plus ad-free listening to millions of songs with Prime Music. From award-winning series Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle to great shows for families like Tumble Leaf and Creative Galaxy, something is always on.

With Amazon Channels, Prime members can also choose from over 100 premium and specialty channels like HBO, SHOWTIME, and STARZ to add and stream – no cable or satellite subscription necessary. Only pay for the channels you want to watch, and prices start as low as $2.99 a month – you can cancel anytime. Even better, each channel starts with a free trial, so it's easy to discover new favorites.

Technical details

  • Brand Name: Element Electronics
  • Model Number: EL4KAMZ4317
  • Display Size: 43 inches
  • Image Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD
Product information

Customer Questions & Answers
