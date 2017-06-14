Delivering stunning 4K UHD picture quality with the Fire TV experience built in, this is a smart TV that seamlessly integrates your favorite content on the home screen – including live over-the-air TV broadcasts and streaming apps and channels. With the included Voice Remote with Alexa, it’s easy to browse and discover new content – use your voice to control live TV playback, launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and much more.

Fire TV Edition is smart but simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and enjoy. Plus, your Fire TV Edition will automatically download software updates so that you always have the latest features.