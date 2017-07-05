Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Element 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - Fire TV Edition

3.6 out of 5 stars 1,005 customer reviews
Was: $629.99
Price: $399.99 & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $230.00 (37%)
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
55-Inch Size Chart
TV
  • Fire TV Edition is a smart TV experience that seamlessly integrates your favorite streaming and live over-the-air content on a unified home screen (HD antenna required).
  • Experience true-to-life 4K UHD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast, and brilliant colors on a direct-lit LED screen with minimal motion blur. Refresh Rate: 60 Hz (Native), 120 Hz (Effective).
  • The Fire TV experience is built in so you can enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. Get universal search results across over 190 channels and apps including Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Prime Video.
  • The included Voice Remote with Alexa allows you to control live TV playback, launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and much more.
  • Prime members get unlimited access to Prime Video including Thursday Night Football, thousands of movies, and TV episodes at no additional cost.
  • Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 48.7” x 28.3” x 3.3”, TV with stand: 48.7” x 30” x 10.1”
  • Multiple device input/output options: 4 HDMI 2.0 including 1 with ARC, 1 USB 2.0, 1 USB 3.0, SD card, Ethernet, composite/component, headphone, optical audio out.
From the manufacturer

This smart TV delivers stunning 4K UHD picture quality with the Fire TV experience built in.

Delivering stunning 4K UHD picture quality with the Fire TV experience built in, this is a smart TV that seamlessly integrates your favorite content on the home screen – including live over-the-air TV broadcasts and streaming apps and channels. With the included Voice Remote with Alexa, it’s easy to browse and discover new content – use your voice to control live TV playback, launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and much more.

Fire TV Edition is smart but simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and enjoy. Plus, your Fire TV Edition will automatically download software updates so that you always have the latest features.

Access live TV and over 300,000 streaming TV episodes and movies.

Fire TV Edition delivers your favorite live over-the-air TV broadcasts and streaming content on the home screen – enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. Plus, you can subscribe to Sling TV, DIRECTV NOW, CBS All Access, and others to stream even more of your favorite TV shows without a cable subscription. Get universal search results across over 190 channels and apps including Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Prime Video.

Fire TV Edition also makes it easy to discover new things to watch by recommending content you might enjoy. Watch as featured content or live TV shows come to life through auto-play previews. You can also connect your cable or satellite box through one of Fire TV Edition’s four HDMI ports.

Control it all with your voice and do more with Alexa.
Use the included Voice Remote with Alexa to play TV shows, fast forward, rewind, pause, and more.

Use the included Voice Remote with Alexa to play TV shows, fast forward, rewind and pause, switch TV inputs, and more. Just press the microphone button and say, “Find dramas,” and Alexa will show you results from over 190 apps and channels including Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, and Prime Video. Or easily enter words or phrases into the system keyboard using just your voice. Want to order a pizza? Check the weather? Dim the family room lights? Alexa can do that too.

You can also pair Fire TV Edition with an Echo device to control your TV with Alexa – including power and volume control, channel navigation, playback control, launch apps, and more. Try saying, “Alexa, turn on Fire TV,” or “Alexa, tune to NBC.” Want to skip the opening credits? Say, “Alexa, fast forward a minute,” with Prime Video.

To get started, ensure that both your Fire TV Edition and Echo device are connected to the same Amazon account. Devices will pair automatically with the first Echo voice command targeted at Fire TV, such as “Alexa, watch The Grand Tour on Fire TV.” If you have more than one Fire TV device, or multiple Echo devices, use the Alexa app to pair and manage supported devices.

True-to-life 4K ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels.

Over 8 million pixels combine to deliver breathtaking color, outstanding clarity, and deep contrast. Personalize your viewing experience with a variety of easily-accessible presets and picture setting options.

Fire TV Edition is built for speed and performance. It’s powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core CPU, multi-core 3D GPU chipset for instant search results and fast and fluid responsiveness. Connect easily with dual-band Wi-Fi, built in Bluetooth, and four HDMI ports. You can even customize the name of each input, and adjust picture settings for each connected device.

Get more content with your Amazon Prime membership.

Being a Prime member unlocks thousands of movies and TV episodes, including Amazon Original Series, plus ad-free listening to millions of songs with Prime Music. From Thursday Night Football to award-winning series Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle to great shows for families like Tumble Leaf and Creative Galaxy, something is always on.

With Amazon Channels, Prime members can also add premium and specialty channels like HBO, SHOWTIME, and STARZ to add and stream – no cable or satellite subscription necessary. Only pay for the channels you want to watch, and prices start as low as $2.99 a month – you can cancel anytime. Even better, each channel starts with a free trial, so it's easy to discover new favorites.

Available in 4 different screen sizes starting at $449.99.
More than 3GB of storage and 13 inputs.
VoiceView screen reader enables access to the vast majority of Fire TV features.

Product description

The Element 4K UHD Smart TV - Fire TV Edition is a new generation of Smart TVs featuring Fire TV experience built-in and including a Voice Remote with Amazon Alexa. Fire TV Edition puts you at the center of your world of entertainment. Combining stunning 4K UHD picture quality with a cinematic Smart TV experience, now you can access all of your favorite content through one unified interface – including live over-the-air TV broadcasts (when used with a separate HD antenna) and access to more than 500,000 streaming TV episodes and movies across tens of thousands channels, apps and Alexa skills. With the included Voice Remote with Alexa, Fire TV Edition makes it easy to browse and discover new content, or use your voice to control content playback, launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, control smart home devices and much more. You can also pair an Echo devices to control your TV with Alexa – including power and volume control, channel navigation, playback control, launch apps, and more.

Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

