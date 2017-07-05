|Brand Name
|ELEMENT
|Item Weight
|32 pounds
|Product Dimensions
|48.7 x 3.3 x 28.3 inches
|Item model number
|EL4KAMZ5517
|Batteries
|2 AAA batteries required. (included)
|Color Name
|Black
|Number of Component Outputs
|HDMI, USB, Composite, Optical, Componet, Ethermet, HDMI, Headphone, RCA
|Specification Met
|California Energy Commission
Element 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - Fire TV Edition
- Fire TV Edition is a smart TV experience that seamlessly integrates your favorite streaming and live over-the-air content on a unified home screen (HD antenna required).
- Experience true-to-life 4K UHD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast, and brilliant colors on a direct-lit LED screen with minimal motion blur. Refresh Rate: 60 Hz (Native), 120 Hz (Effective).
- The Fire TV experience is built in so you can enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. Get universal search results across over 190 channels and apps including Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Prime Video.
- The included Voice Remote with Alexa allows you to control live TV playback, launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and much more.
- Prime members get unlimited access to Prime Video including Thursday Night Football, thousands of movies, and TV episodes at no additional cost.
- Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 48.7” x 28.3” x 3.3”, TV with stand: 48.7” x 30” x 10.1”
- Multiple device input/output options: 4 HDMI 2.0 including 1 with ARC, 1 USB 2.0, 1 USB 3.0, SD card, Ethernet, composite/component, headphone, optical audio out.
From the manufacturer
Delivering stunning 4K UHD picture quality with the Fire TV experience built in, this is a smart TV that seamlessly integrates your favorite content on the home screen – including live over-the-air TV broadcasts and streaming apps and channels. With the included Voice Remote with Alexa, it’s easy to browse and discover new content – use your voice to control live TV playback, launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and much more.
Fire TV Edition is smart but simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and enjoy. Plus, your Fire TV Edition will automatically download software updates so that you always have the latest features.
Fire TV Edition delivers your favorite live over-the-air TV broadcasts and streaming content on the home screen – enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. Plus, you can subscribe to Sling TV, DIRECTV NOW, CBS All Access, and others to stream even more of your favorite TV shows without a cable subscription. Get universal search results across over 190 channels and apps including Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Prime Video.
Fire TV Edition also makes it easy to discover new things to watch by recommending content you might enjoy. Watch as featured content or live TV shows come to life through auto-play previews. You can also connect your cable or satellite box through one of Fire TV Edition’s four HDMI ports.
Use the included Voice Remote with Alexa to play TV shows, fast forward, rewind and pause, switch TV inputs, and more. Just press the microphone button and say, “Find dramas,” and Alexa will show you results from over 190 apps and channels including Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, and Prime Video. Or easily enter words or phrases into the system keyboard using just your voice. Want to order a pizza? Check the weather? Dim the family room lights? Alexa can do that too.
You can also pair Fire TV Edition with an Echo device to control your TV with Alexa – including power and volume control, channel navigation, playback control, launch apps, and more. Try saying, “Alexa, turn on Fire TV,” or “Alexa, tune to NBC.” Want to skip the opening credits? Say, “Alexa, fast forward a minute,” with Prime Video.
To get started, ensure that both your Fire TV Edition and Echo device are connected to the same Amazon account. Devices will pair automatically with the first Echo voice command targeted at Fire TV, such as “Alexa, watch The Grand Tour on Fire TV.” If you have more than one Fire TV device, or multiple Echo devices, use the Alexa app to pair and manage supported devices.
Over 8 million pixels combine to deliver breathtaking color, outstanding clarity, and deep contrast. Personalize your viewing experience with a variety of easily-accessible presets and picture setting options.
Fire TV Edition is built for speed and performance. It’s powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core CPU, multi-core 3D GPU chipset for instant search results and fast and fluid responsiveness. Connect easily with dual-band Wi-Fi, built in Bluetooth, and four HDMI ports. You can even customize the name of each input, and adjust picture settings for each connected device.
Being a Prime member unlocks thousands of movies and TV episodes, including Amazon Original Series, plus ad-free listening to millions of songs with Prime Music. From Thursday Night Football to award-winning series Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle to great shows for families like Tumble Leaf and Creative Galaxy, something is always on.
With Amazon Channels, Prime members can also add premium and specialty channels like HBO, SHOWTIME, and STARZ to add and stream – no cable or satellite subscription necessary. Only pay for the channels you want to watch, and prices start as low as $2.99 a month – you can cancel anytime. Even better, each channel starts with a free trial, so it's easy to discover new favorites.
Product description
The Element 4K UHD Smart TV - Fire TV Edition is a new generation of Smart TVs featuring Fire TV experience built-in and including a Voice Remote with Amazon Alexa. Fire TV Edition puts you at the center of your world of entertainment. Combining stunning 4K UHD picture quality with a cinematic Smart TV experience, now you can access all of your favorite content through one unified interface – including live over-the-air TV broadcasts (when used with a separate HD antenna) and access to more than 500,000 streaming TV episodes and movies across tens of thousands channels, apps and Alexa skills. With the included Voice Remote with Alexa, Fire TV Edition makes it easy to browse and discover new content, or use your voice to control content playback, launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, control smart home devices and much more. You can also pair an Echo devices to control your TV with Alexa – including power and volume control, channel navigation, playback control, launch apps, and more.
Setup was straightforward. After attaching the feet, you plug it in, push the power button and it starts up. The first boot gives you a tutorial and run-through of the interface. You can find them again under the Notifications Bell if you skip it. The boot time is a little long since you must wait for both the Element logo and the normal Fire TV startup process. After the first startup, it gets quicker.
If are familiar with the Fire TV, you will be right at home, but I am glad I did not ignore the tutorial, without it, I would not have found how to scan for channels with my antenna. You find the antenna input, then push the menu button to find the Scan Channels option.
After scanning for channels, I had one issue. The sound was horrible. I scanned for channels again, checked the settings on my Yamaha receiver, and tried again. It was still terrible, like there was static, or the television speaker was on with the receiver and I was getting an echo from the interference. I moved my mud-flap antenna and tried scanning channels again with the same result. I played around in the TV’s settings and found I had a software update waiting. The update fixed the sound issue.
That’s another reason I like Amazon’s Fire TV ecosystem. Even my first generation Fire TV is running current software. I hope this set gets the same service. (OK better service, since I intend to keep the set longer than a $40 Fire TV box).
I have been cable television free for four years. When Amazon announced the “channels” option for Amazon Video I knew it was the ecosystem for me. If you have not used the add-on channels feature of Amazon Video, you should, it’s as close to à la carte cable television as you can get. Add Netflix and you will not miss cable television. Add the integrated antenna TV guide and you have a complete package. It is so nice that I might spring for that outdoor antenna to clear up some weak channels my indoor mud-flap antenna cannot pick up (antenna TV is a long way from the four channels I had as a child). When you are in the guide, you can hit the menu button to add channels to a favorite list and filter out all the clutter, that should be enough to keep from a new antenna. A feature I did not expect is that the “live” channels of my HBO add-on channel are included in the guide. My favorite channel list is now the HBO channels, ABC, CBS, CW, FOX, NBC, and the three PBS stations. (OK, and the Accu-Weather channel. I am guilty).
When you hold down the Home button, you get a fly-out menu that gets you into the Channel Guide, where you can select inputs, your applications, the sleep timer and your picture and sound settings. Since I use a Yamaha receiver and Polk speakers, I can’t speak for the sound options. The options for adjusting the picture are limited to the usual presets and some advanced options. Before you spend a lot of time tweaking these, know that you will have to do so at least twice. Once for live TV, and again for Video. Since you are not switching inputs, this frustrated me, until I found the mode indicator at the top of the Picture Settings menu. You can tweak your settings for each mode, and that is a good thing.
You Advanced Options are limited to Motion Smoothing, Noise Reduction, Color Temperature and Color Mode. If you want finer control, then you must start with the Custom Picture Mode setting to gain access to Brightness, Contrast, Saturation, Tint, and Sharpness. If you are looking for finer adjustments, you are out of luck.
For now, I have chosen the Standard picture mode, turned noise reduction and motion smoothing to their lowest settings, set the color mode to native, and chose the standard color temperature. The set comes with all these on their highest settings or auto along with the backlight at an eye-searing 100. I am playing with the backlight between off and very low (below 25) with nice results.
The remote is the standard Fire TV remote affair, except the home, reverse, and menu buttons are above the ring (annoying). The prime video, Netflix, and Amazon Music buttons are a nice touch, and thanks to HDMI CEC control I retired my smart remote. Powering the set on, powers up my Yamaha receiver and the volume buttons pass through to my receiver as well.
Overall, I am happy with the set. Since cutting the cable cord, the number of devices on my television stand have been dwindling, and that makes me very happy. Now if a set would just come with some really rocking speakers, you know like the consoles of old…
UPDATE: This is a bright television, and like all models sold today the preset picture options work better in a showroom than a living room. In a dark living room, the brightness, especially the backlight, tears shadows apart and creates a pixelated or color washed effect. Most people fall for the marketing of extra features like HDR or even OLED in an attempt to fix those defects. But the fact is with eight million pixels at your command a calibrated set will beat a feature loaded set every time. You cannot adjust brightness and contrast on this box after selecting one of the picture presets. You have to choose Custom, then custom again to find everything set at a nice 50/50.
Brightness and Contrast are the two most important settings, and there are test patterns you can use to help make those adjustments. I grabbed an application with those patterns, but the operating system went into another screen mode (application) when running the application, so it didn't do any good. I ended up using Game of Thrones, with its dark interior castle scenes, overly warm desert scenes, and overly cool winter scenes to arrive at the following the settings. The result is simply stunning.
Picture Mode: Custom
Settings
Brightness: 45
Contrast: 75 (YMMV between 65 and 90)
Saturation: 42 (enough to take the red out of the cheeks on the overly warm GOT scenes)
Tint: 50
Sharpness 0 (just a joke on a 4k screen)
Color Temperature: Standard (Warm was way too warm for me. Never choose cool)
Noise Reduction: Off (or Low, Because most content is upscaled to 4k resolution, otherwise off is fine.)
Motion Smoothing: Strong (Sacrilege!! You owe it to yourself to watch the opening sequence of GOT with Motion Smoothing at Strong or Intermediate. If feels 3D. This set benefits from either Motion Smoothing or Noise Reduction being on. If you use them both, keep them at Low)
Backlight: 20 (As low as 9, not higher than 25)
Color Space: Auto
It's a bit thicker than I expected. Honestly saying it is really thick, almost as thick as my old LG TV which I bought in 2010 on Black Friday. Don't build false expectation about this Element, it looks like upgraded version of some old TV with a 4K panel which actually doesn't look as good as, for example, Samsung or LG 4K panels.
But it has a solid mix of ports (four HDMI, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, Ethernet, VGA, RCA inputs, and SD card slot) - more than enough for me and, probably, for most people on this planet. But actually, what differs this 4K TV among others is Amazon's Fire and Alexa built in it. And that is really cool, as I can use voice commands to control my TV now (and all those people whose TV remote disappears from time to time). Actually, if you have this TV, you don't need to buy this new Echo Show thing, which I think is a bit overpriced. As I have this TV now, I can tell Alexa to turn on my smart thermostat etc. I can also use voice to search for TV shows and movies, launch apps, fast-forward and pause in supported apps.
Just a small remark, in devices like Echo dot or Echo show, I can talk "into the air", just as long as Alexa can hear me. But with this TV, I have to press the audio button on TV remote and then talk into the remote control, like into the microphone. It doesn't bother me, but consider this before buying.
The picture quality is good, it is not perfect and not even close to OLED panels, but do not forget about the price. Also, there is no HDR or local dimming. Maybe it still doesn't have this "wow" effect like OLED TV has, but the picture looks OK. I noticed that saturation is a bit higher than I would expect but I can deal with it.
The main difference between this TV and a TV with a fire stick is that the last one can't pull in streams from PS, Xbox or your antenna. But Fire TV detects the devices I've connected to my TV and display them in a "content row". As well, I can manage live content: rewind it 90 seconds back, if I think I missed something.
CONCLUSION:
If you are on a limited budget, and "value" of the device is more important than a fancy look; if you have the craving for a smart 4K TV - this is your choice. The picture is good, and the interface is well designed and easy to use. Looking at the same features in LG or Samsung, I would have to pay much more. In both basic functionality and advanced features, this TV is a winner. In general, I am satisfied with the quality and price.