All-New Element 55-Inch 4... has been added to your Cart
Include

5-Year TV Protection Plan

from SquareTrade
3.9 out of 5 stars (3323)
  • Coverage for product breakdowns and malfunctions
  • 24/7 customer support
  • Free on-site service for TVs 37" and above; free shipping for smaller TVs
  • Fully transferable with gifts. Cancel anytime, full refund in the first 30 days
  • If you purchase this service plan and eligible product for this service plan, you acknowledge that Amazon may send the service plan seller relevant product and price information for the purpose of administering the plan
Learn more

4-Year TV Protection Plan

from SquareTrade
3.9 out of 5 stars (3323)
  • Coverage for product breakdowns and malfunctions
  • 24/7 customer support
  • Free on-site service for TVs 37" and above; free shipping for smaller TVs
  • Fully transferable with gifts. Cancel anytime, full refund in the first 30 days
  • If you purchase this service plan and eligible product for this service plan, you acknowledge that Amazon may send the service plan seller relevant product and price information for the purpose of administering the plan
Learn more
Add an Accessory:
All-New Element 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - Amazon Fire TV Edition

3.4 out of 5 stars 49 customer reviews
71 answered questions
Price: $649.99 & FREE Shipping.
With Deal: $399.99 & FREE Shipping.
You Save: $250.00 (38%)
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
55-Inch Size Chart
TV
Four reasons to buy professional TV wall mounting on Amazon

Want this professionally installed?

5.0 stars (10467)
What's included See more details
  • Have an expert wall mount your TV at a time that works for you
  • No hassles; No fumbling with tiny parts, complex instructions, or tools
  • Your expert will ensure that your wall mounted TV is carefully inspected for safety
  • Quality service by a handpicked local expert; Backed by Amazon's Happiness Guarantee
How it works
  • Pro will contact you within 1 business day to schedule
  • Kick back and only pay when the job is done
  • Backed by Amazon's Happiness Guarantee
  • Book the service directly on Amazon
  • Receive confirmation within 1 business day
  • Backed by Amazon's Happiness Guarantee
Estimate: $122.69
Estimate: $122.69
88% positive ratings (51 reviews)
  • Fire TV Edition is a smart TV experience that seamlessly integrates your favorite streaming and live over-the-air content on a unified home screen (HD antenna required).
  • Experience true-to-life 4K UHD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast, and brilliant colors. Refresh Rate: 60 Hz (Native), 120 Hz (Effective).
  • The Fire TV experience is built in so you can enjoy over 15,000 channels, apps, and Alexa skills. Get universal search results across over 140 channels and apps including Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Prime Video.
  • The included Voice Remote with Alexa allows you to control live TV playback, launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and much more.
  • Prime members get unlimited access to Prime Video, featuring thousands of movies and TV episodes at no additional cost.
  • Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 48.7” x 28.3” x 3.3”, TV with stand: 48.7” x 30” x 10.1”
  • Multiple device input/output options: 4 HDMI 2.0 including 1 with ARC, 1 USB 2.0, 1 USB 3.0, SD card, Ethernet, composite/component, headphone, optical audio out.
This item’s packaging will indicate what is inside and cannot be hidden.
Frequently bought together

  • All-New Element 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - Amazon Fire TV Edition
  • +
  • AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna - 35 Mile Range
Total price: $424.10
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Size: 55-Inch | Style: TV
  • Free 60-Day Tech Support: This item is eligible for FREE Tech Support for 60 days from the date of delivery. Over the phone, our trained technicians can help you set up, configure, connect, and troubleshoot so you can start enjoying your new purchase. Owners of qualifying products can reach Tech Support by selecting your product on the Contact Us page. Learn more

From the manufacturer

Delivering stunning 4K UHD picture quality with the Fire TV experience built in, this is a smart TV that seamlessly integrates your favorite content on the home screen – including live over-the-air TV broadcasts and streaming apps and channels. With the included Voice Remote with Alexa, it’s easy to browse and discover new content – use your voice to control live TV playback, launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and much more.

Fire TV Edition is smart but simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and enjoy. Plus, your Fire TV Edition will automatically download software updates so that you always have the latest features.

Fire TV Edition delivers your favorite live over-the-air TV broadcasts and streaming content on the home screen – enjoy over 15,000 channels, apps, and Alexa skills. Plus, you can subscribe to Sling TV, DIRECTV NOW, CBS All Access, and others to stream even more of your favorite TV shows without a cable subscription. Get universal search results across over 140 channels and apps including Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Prime Video.

Fire TV Edition also makes it easy to discover new things to watch by recommending content you might enjoy. Watch as featured content or live TV shows come to life through auto-play previews. You can also connect your cable or satellite box through one of Fire TV Edition’s four HDMI ports.

Unlock the power of your TV using the included Voice Remote with Alexa. Alexa, the brain behind Amazon Echo, lets you use your voice to play TV shows, fast forward, rewind and pause, switch TV inputs, control smart home devices, and more – all you have to do is ask.

Just say, “Find dramas,” and Alexa will show you results from apps like Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, and Prime Video. Need to take a break? Simply say, “Pause,” to pause live over-the-air TV. Want to skip the opening credits? Say, “Fast forward a minute,” with Prime Video. Want to order a pizza? Check the weather? Dim the family room lights? Alexa can do that too.

Over 8 million pixels combine to deliver breathtaking color, outstanding clarity, and deep contrast. Personalize your viewing experience with a variety of presets and picture setting options.

Fire TV Edition is built for speed and performance. It’s powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core CPU, multi-core 3D GPU chipset for instant search results and fast and fluid responsiveness. Connect easily with dual-band Wi-Fi, built in Bluetooth, and four HDMI ports.

Being a Prime member unlocks thousands of movies and TV episodes, including Amazon Original Series, plus ad-free listening to millions of songs with Prime Music. From award-winning series Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle to great shows for families like Tumble Leaf and Creative Galaxy, something is always on.

With Amazon Channels, Prime members can also choose from over 100 premium and specialty channels like HBO, SHOWTIME, and STARZ to add and stream – no cable or satellite subscription necessary. Only pay for the channels you want to watch, and prices start as low as $2.99 a month – you can cancel anytime. Even better, each channel starts with a free trial, so it's easy to discover new favorites.

Technical details

Size: 55-Inch | Style: TV
  • Brand Name: Element Electronics
  • Model Number: EL4KAMZ5517
  • Display Technology: LED
  • Display Size: 55 inches
  • Image Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Compare to similar items


This item All-New Element 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - Amazon Fire TV Edition
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 3 out of 5 stars (49) 4 out of 5 stars (159) 4 out of 5 stars (109) 4 out of 5 stars (610) 4 out of 5 stars (114)
Price $649.99 $449.99 $649.99 $169.99 Add to cart to see price. Why?
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Connectivity Technology Built-in Wi-Fi Built-in Wi-Fi Built-in Wi-Fi Built-in Wi-Fi Built-in Wi-Fi
Screen Size 55 in 55 in 55 in 32 in 55 in
Display Technology LED LED LED LED LED
Display Type LED-backlit LED-backlit LED full-array LED-backlit LED full-array
Item Dimensions 3.3 x 48.7 x 28.3 in 8.7 x 49.1 x 30.8 in 8.3 x 49 x 30.1 in 7.2 x 28.9 x 19.2 in 12.2 x 48.9 x 31 in
Item Weight 32 lbs 30 lbs 33.1 lbs 9.9 lbs 36.4 lbs
Model Year 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017
Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 120 Hz (Effective) 120 hertz 120 hertz 60 hertz 120 hertz
Resolution 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD 720p 4K Ultra HD
Size 55-Inch 55-Inch 32-Inch 55-Inch
Total HDMI Ports 4 3 3 3 3

Product information

Size:55-Inch  |  Style:TV

Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

4.0 out of 5 starsThe Almost Perfect Cord Cutting Dream
ByTroyon July 5, 2017
Size: 55-Inch|Style: TV|Verified Purchase
Read more
33 comments| 117 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
2.0 out of 5 starsDisappointing First Impression - Buggy Software
ByJeffon July 5, 2017
Size: 55-Inch|Style: TV|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
22 comments| 36 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 stars❤️ How to turn off the "soap opera" video effect, 60 fps back to 30 fps
ByScubaSteveon July 8, 2017
Size: 55-Inch|Style: TV|Verified Purchase
Read more
33 comments| 24 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsAmazon Family
ByKindle Customeron July 5, 2017
Size: 50-Inch|Style: TV|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 12 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

Most recent customer reviews

Learn more about Amazon Prime.