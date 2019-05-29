Back to School Deals Amazon Devices starting at $19.99. Save on Echo Devices, Fire TV, and Fire Tablets.
All-new Blink XT2 Outdoor... has been added to your Cart
Add Additional Items

  • Energizer AA Lithium Batteries, World's Longest Lasting Double A Battery, Ultimate Lithium (12 Count)

    from Amazon.com
    4.3 out of 5 stars 918 customer reviews
    $19.99 $15.98
    Color: standart
    • 12 pack of Energizer Ultimate Lithium [AA] batteries
    • Energizer Ultimate Lithium is the No.1 Longest Lasting AA Battery
    • Leak proof construction protects the devices you love (based on standard use)
    • Powers your most critical devices ideal for your smart home devices, outdoor surveillance systems, digital cameras, and handheld games
    • Holds power up to 20 years in storage for trustworthy backup energy, so you're always prepared
    • Performs in extreme temperatures, from -40F to 140° F, for year round, indoor and outdoor use
    • See why nothing outlasts Energizer in high tech devices

  • Protected by Blink Video Security Window Decals, Pack of 3

    from Amazon.com
    4.1 out of 5 stars 64 customer reviews
    $8.99
    • Let the world know that your home is protected by Blink Video Home Security and reduce the chances that your home will fall victim to criminals
    • Set of 3, high-quality window decals
    • Display from doorways, garage doors or other ground floor windows with easy visibility from street level

  • Blink XT2 Covers - White - 3-Pack

    from Amazon.com
    4.8 out of 5 stars 17 customer reviews
    $19.99
    • Optional white covers
    • Compatible with Blink XT and Blink XT2 cameras

  • Blink XT2 Camera Mounts - Black - 3-Pack

    from Amazon.com
    4.0 out of 5 stars 29 customer reviews
    $19.99
    • One (1) mounting bracket is included with initial purchase of each Blink camera
    • Works with Blink Indoor, Blink XT, and Blink XT2 cameras
    • Includes 2 mounting screws per camera

Blink XT2 Covers - White - 3-Pack

from Amazon.com
4.8 out of 5 stars 17 customer reviews
$19.99
  • Optional white covers
  • Compatible with Blink XT and Blink XT2 cameras

Blink XT2 Camera Mounts - Black - 3-Pack

from Amazon.com
4.0 out of 5 stars 29 customer reviews
$19.99
  • One (1) mounting bracket is included with initial purchase of each Blink camera
  • Works with Blink Indoor, Blink XT, and Blink XT2 cameras
  • Includes 2 mounting screws per camera

All-new Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera with cloud storage included, 2-way audio, 2-year battery life – 1 camera kit

3.6 out of 5 stars 2,215 customer reviews
List Price: $99.99
With Deal: $79.99 & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $20.00 (20%)
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC.
1 Camera Kit
This item is certified to work with Alexa
WORKS WITH ALEXA
Add voice control by combining with a screen Alexa device
  • This item
  • +
  • Required
  • =

  • “Alexa, show the front door camera.”

Total Price: $209.98
See Less
  • Free cloud storage – Keep hundreds of clips stored up to a year with no monthly fees or service contract required.
  • Easy setup – No tools, wiring, or professional installation required.
  • Use indoors/outdoors – Blink XT2 stands up to the elements. Place or mount it inside or outside for whole home security.
  • Day and night coverage – Record and view in up to 1080p HD video during the day and with infrared HD night vision after dark.
  • Works with Alexa – View live streams, motion clips, or arm and disarm your camera through select Alexa-enabled devices.
Blink XT2 is simple to set up

Compare Blink Devices

Blink Indoor 1 Camera System
Blink Indoor 1 Camera System
Blink XT2 Camera System
Blink XT2 Camera System
Price $79.99 $63.99 $99.99 $79.99
Free cloud storage check mark check mark
2-year battery life (AA) check mark check mark
2-way audio check mark
Placement Indoor only Indoor and outdoor
Motion-activated instant-on recording check mark check mark
Works with Alexa check mark check mark
Image resolution 720p 1080p
Infrared night vision check mark
Live streaming HD audio and video with push alerts check mark check mark
IP65-rated/weather resistant check mark
Temperature monitoring check mark check mark

Technical Details

Tech Specs

Blink XT2

Field of view

110 degrees diagonal

Size

2.8 x 2.8 x 1.4 inches or 71 x 71 x 34 mm

Weight

3.15 oz or 89 grams

CPU

Immedia Proprietary – AC1002B, 4 cores / 200 MHz

Power

2 AA 1.5V lithium metal (non rechargeable) batteries

Battery Life

Two AA lithium metal batteries last up to two years, based on 53,870 seconds of video events, including Live View, motion-activated recording, and two-way talk. XT2 provides double the seconds of use as the original XT when used exclusively for Live View and motion-activated recording. Battery life will vary based on device settings, use, and environmental factors. Use of two-way talk will reduce battery life.

Wireless

Single-antenna Wi-Fi with diversity. Supports public and private Wi-Fi networks that use the 2.4 Ghz 802.11g/n; does not support connecting to ad-hoc (or peer-to-peer) Wi-Fi networks.

Connection

WiFi

Available colors

Black

Smart phone requirements

iOS 10.3, Android 5.0, or Fire OS 5.1

Blink App

Blink Home Monitor app

Included in the box

Blink XT2 camera (dependent on quantity selected), 1 sync module, 2 AA 1.5V lithium batteries (2 per camera), 1 mounting kit (per camera), 1 user guide, 1 USB cable, 1 power adapter

Generation

2nd generation – 2019 release

Camera resolution

Record and view in up to 1080p HD video during the day and with infrared HD night vision after dark

Camera frame rate

Up to 30 frames per second

Audio

Speaker output and 2-way audio recording

LEDs

One blue LED to help you know when it’s active (optional)

Warranty and service

1-year limited warranty and service included. Use of Blink cameras is subject to the terms found here.

Support

Click here to view more information on the Blink XT2 support page.
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

2,215 customer reviews

3.6 out of 5 stars
3.6 out of 5 stars

Review this product

Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review

Read reviews that mention

night vision live view battery life front door way audio video quality easy to install tech support cloud storage camera system wifi signal signal strength live feed easy setup picture quality feet away highly recommend security system much better works well

Showing 1-8 of 2,215 reviews

Bonkers Bill
1.0 out of 5 starsZero Stars - Motion detectors miss cars, no way to quickly retrigger, limited clip length.
May 29, 2019
Configuration: 3 Camera KitVerified Purchase
Read more
1,281 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Gary H
1.0 out of 5 starsUpdated review - Very poor distance
May 28, 2019
Configuration: 2 Camera KitVerified Purchase
Read more
982 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Blake B.
3.0 out of 5 starsDefinitely Improving
May 28, 2019
Configuration: 2 Camera KitVerified Purchase
Read more
626 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
S. Burklin
4.0 out of 5 starsWhere to begin? - UPDATED 6-7-19
May 28, 2019
Configuration: 1 Camera KitVerified Purchase
Read more
585 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

All-new Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera with cloud storage included, 2-way audio, 2-year battery life - 1 camera kit
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: All-new Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera with cloud storage included, 2-way audio, 2-year battery life - 1 camera kit
Set up a giveaway

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.