Back to School Deals Amazon Devices starting at $19.99. Save on Echo Devices, Fire TV, and Fire Tablets.
All-new Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera with cloud storage included, 2-way audio, 2-year battery life – 1 camera kit
|List Price:
|$99.99
|With Deal:
|$79.99 & FREE Shipping. Details
|You Save:
|$20.00 (20%)
- Free cloud storage – Keep hundreds of clips stored up to a year with no monthly fees or service contract required.
- Easy setup – No tools, wiring, or professional installation required.
- Use indoors/outdoors – Blink XT2 stands up to the elements. Place or mount it inside or outside for whole home security.
- Day and night coverage – Record and view in up to 1080p HD video during the day and with infrared HD night vision after dark.
- Works with Alexa – View live streams, motion clips, or arm and disarm your camera through select Alexa-enabled devices.
Compare Blink Devices
|Price
|$79.99 $63.99
|$99.99 $79.99
|Free cloud storage
|2-year battery life (AA)
|2-way audio
|Placement
|Indoor only
|Indoor and outdoor
|Motion-activated instant-on recording
|Works with Alexa
|Image resolution
|720p
|1080p
|Infrared night vision
|Live streaming HD audio and video with push alerts
|IP65-rated/weather resistant
|Temperature monitoring
Technical Details
Blink XT2
|
Field of view
|
110 degrees diagonal
|
Size
|
2.8 x 2.8 x 1.4 inches or 71 x 71 x 34 mm
|
Weight
|
3.15 oz or 89 grams
|
CPU
|
Immedia Proprietary – AC1002B, 4 cores / 200 MHz
|
Power
|
2 AA 1.5V lithium metal (non rechargeable) batteries
|
Battery Life
|
Two AA lithium metal batteries last up to two years, based on 53,870 seconds of video events, including Live View, motion-activated recording, and two-way talk. XT2 provides double the seconds of use as the original XT when used exclusively for Live View and motion-activated recording. Battery life will vary based on device settings, use, and environmental factors. Use of two-way talk will reduce battery life.
|
Wireless
|
Single-antenna Wi-Fi with diversity. Supports public and private Wi-Fi networks that use the 2.4 Ghz 802.11g/n; does not support connecting to ad-hoc (or peer-to-peer) Wi-Fi networks.
|
Connection
|
WiFi
|
Available colors
|
Black
|
Smart phone requirements
|
iOS 10.3, Android 5.0, or Fire OS 5.1
|
Blink App
|
Blink Home Monitor app
|
Included in the box
|
Blink XT2 camera (dependent on quantity selected), 1 sync module, 2 AA 1.5V lithium batteries (2 per camera), 1 mounting kit (per camera), 1 user guide, 1 USB cable, 1 power adapter
|
Generation
|
2nd generation – 2019 release
|
Camera resolution
|
Record and view in up to 1080p HD video during the day and with infrared HD night vision after dark
|
Camera frame rate
|
Up to 30 frames per second
|
Audio
|
Speaker output and 2-way audio recording
|
LEDs
|
One blue LED to help you know when it’s active (optional)
|
Warranty and service
|
1-year limited warranty and service included. Use of Blink cameras is subject to the terms found here.
|
Support
|
Click here to view more information on the Blink XT2 support page.
Customer images
Showing 1-8 of 2,215 reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
* When it does trigger, it has a limited clip length and won't retrigger quickly, so it often misses key action. When guests pull into the driveway, it usually registers the car, but has run out of recording time by the time somebody gets out, and if they were up to no good, they'd be totally missed.
* Poor signal strength - it was difficult to find a place to for the 'sensor hub' that provided good coverage. All of the cameras are within 50' of the sensor, yet I can't find a place in the house for the hub where all get satisfactory signal.
* System is busy - often when I manually request capture the application reports 'System is Busy'
Not suitable for purpose as a security device - the system regularly fails to record critical events.
I'm not going to throw these away, but I would not buy them again.
Update 6/1/19 - I am changing my review from 1 star to 3 stars. Why? I got an email from the founder of Blink letting me know they are working on the unexpected issues and are very willing to work with me to get this figured out. They haven't actually done anything other than email me to let me know this, but their willingness to jump in so quickly and work on a solution speaks volumes to their desire to provide good customer service. I'll update again after I hear more from them and if we make any progress.
Original review:
I worked with support for almost 2 hours trying to get these to work but couldn't get any farther than 25' from my router. It's a straight shot from the router to the front door and a typical 6" wood framed wall next to the front door. Inside the door they worked fine, but as soon as I put them outside they quite working. Considering this is a "2" version you would think it would have better range. Very disappointed with Amazon and this product.
OLD Review Below:
Adding some more disappointing tips...the app is so busy, it can be disorienting. Not designed very intuitive, you can't control the storage. But the MOST annoying factor is the trigger - there is a 10 second pause after it stops. So if someone activates it by throwing something at it, they know they have a 10 second window minimally to then pass the camera without being caught. I got this to watch my cat while I'm at work to make sure he's safe coming and going and literally can't see him because of this delay. Below is my initial experience:
POS. The serial numbers don’t register, you sit on hold for customer service for what says one minute then jumps to 17 mins, then it looks like it connects only to get radio silence. Then I get someone - and they use a POS phone system that you can’t hear anything.
Do yourself a favor and get NEST. This is an amateur product. Ugh. 👎👎👎
In addition, I can't say enough about their customer service. Though the experience was initially frustrating, having both Efrain, (from customer service) as well as Peter, (their founder and GM) reach out to me to ensure that the software updates were working and to offer support on any other issues has really impressed me. Several years back, I went through a similar issue with a 1st generation coffee bean grinding coffee maker. The company that made the machine responded similarly to Blink and I have always said I would buy from them again in a heartbeat as long as they remain committed to that level of support. I can now say the same thing of Blink.
So, in summation, still wish wi-fi was a tad more powerful, but thanks to Blink's persistence and impressive customer support, I feel like I now have the system I was expecting.
UPDATE: Like a few others, I have revised my review because the founder of Blink has reached out to me, as has the Blink support team, which has left me very impressed with their customer service when it comes to dealing with the launch challenges. In addition, while there are still challenges, (like erratic live connection and motion tracking), the system has stabilized significantly for me. I DID end up purchasing a range extender, which left me a little chaffed at the added cost to obtain functionality, but the company's response to my issues has left me legitimately "wowed" and willing to continue to take this journey with them.
I will post additional updates as things continue to develop.
ORIGINAL REVIEW: Really wanted to like the XT2 based on price, ease of use, no ongoing fees, etc., but it's mostly been a dud so far. Live view almost never works, motion detection seems to not pick up on things when armed, and it can barely get two bars on internet connection when my phone (and any other device I've tried) gets almost full bars in the same area. I should also add that there's very little that makes it clear in advance that the cameras need to not only have good reception with the sync module, but also your wi-fi (Which makes the point of the sync module what, again?). I have ordered a range extender (additional cost) to see if I can resolve it, but I'm not hopeful based on other devices doing just fine in that area. Makes it particularly doubtful that this thing could handle additional cameras, when it can't seem to deal with one. Unless there are some firmware updates coming that make any of this better, I cannot recommend the Blink XT2 and am considering this a $100 lesson learned.