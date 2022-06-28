Prime Day Deals | Save up to 60% on Amazon devices.

Blink Outdoor – 2 camera kit with Blink Mini

4.4 out of 5 stars 128,662 ratings
  • This bundle contains the all-new Blink Outdoor – 2 camera kit and Blink Mini.
  • Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that helps you monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision.
  • Blink Mini is an indoor, plug-in security camera with 1080 HD video, motion detection and two way audio that lets you monitor the inside of your home day or night.
  • With long-lasting battery life, Outdoor runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries (included).
  • Outdoor is built to withstand the elements to help you protect your home inside or out, come rain or shine.
  • Get motion detection alerts on your phone with the option to customize motion zones in the Blink Home Monitor app so you’re only alerted when you need to be.
  • See, hear, and speak to visitors with live view in real time and two-way audio features on your Blink app.
Blink Outdoor offers two-year battery life and is built to withstand the elements so you can protect your
home – inside and out, day or night.

With Blink's proprietary chip technology, Outdoor runs on two AA lithium batteries that last up to two years so you can see what’s happening in and around your home without the stress of frequent battery replacement.

See, hear, and speak to visitors from anywhere

See what’s happening at home no matter where you are with the Blink app using HD live view and infrared night vision. Two-way audio lets you hear and talk back – it’s like being home even when you’re not.

Be alerted to what matters

Create customized motion detection and privacy zones so you only see the movement you care about.

Set up with ease

No more searching for outlets and no professional installation required – everything you need to get started is in the box. Plus, its wire-free design means you can place, stand, or mount it anywhere.

Works with Alexa

Go hands-free with Alexa. Stream live video, arm and disarm your camera, and more.

Don't miss a moment

Cloud Storage: Blink Subscription Plan

Record, view, and save events in your Blink app with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan. Then, subscribe for just $3 per month per camera, or $10 per month for unlimited cameras at a single location. Learn more here.

Local Storage: Blink Sync Module 2

Save motion clips and photos from up to 10 Blink cameras connected to the Blink Sync Module 2 locally in your home and view them through the Blink app or the computer by plugging in a USB flash drive (sold separately) for no additional fee. Learn more here.


Note: Features like Live View and Motion Alerts are automatically available with Blink Outdoor at no additional cost.

Simple to set up and use

Simple set up

Compare Blink Cameras

Blink Mini
Blink Mini
Blink Indoor Camera
Blink Indoor Camera
Blink Outdoor Camera
Blink Outdoor Camera
Price From: $29.99 From: $54.99 From: $59.99
Ratings 4.4 out of 5 stars (194,077) 4.4 out of 5 stars (19,317) 4.4 out of 5 stars (128,662)
Power Source Plug-In 2 AA lithium batteries 2 AA lithium batteries
Battery Life N/A 2 years 2 years
Weather Resistant check mark
Placement Indoor Only Indoor Only Indoor + Outdoor
Motion-Activated Alerts check mark check mark check mark
2-Way Audio check mark check mark check mark
Image Resolution Up to 1080p Up to 1080p Up to 1080p
Infrared Night Vision check mark check mark check mark
Temperature Monitoring check mark check mark
Works with Alexa check mark check mark check mark

Blink Outdoor Technical Details

Field of view

110° diagonal

Camera resolutions

Record and view in 1080p HD video during the day and with infrared HD night vision after dark.

Camera frame rate

Up to 30 fps

Size

71 x 71 x 31 mm

Weight

48 grams

CPU

Immedia Proprietary – AC1002B, 4 cores / 200 MHz

Power