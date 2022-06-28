- Unlimited FREE One-Day and Two-Day delivery
Blink Outdoor – 2 camera kit with Blink Mini
- This bundle contains the all-new Blink Outdoor – 2 camera kit and Blink Mini.
- Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that helps you monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision.
- Blink Mini is an indoor, plug-in security camera with 1080 HD video, motion detection and two way audio that lets you monitor the inside of your home day or night.
- With long-lasting battery life, Outdoor runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries (included).
- Outdoor is built to withstand the elements to help you protect your home inside or out, come rain or shine.
- Get motion detection alerts on your phone with the option to customize motion zones in the Blink Home Monitor app so you’re only alerted when you need to be.
- See, hear, and speak to visitors with live view in real time and two-way audio features on your Blink app.
Outdoor
makes home
monitoring
simple
Blink Outdoor offers two-year battery life and is built to withstand the elements so you can protect your
home – inside and out, day or night.
Powerful two-year battery life
With Blink's proprietary chip technology, Outdoor runs on two AA lithium batteries that last up to two years so you can see what’s happening in and around your home without the stress of frequent battery replacement.
See, hear, and speak to visitors from anywhere
See what’s happening at home no matter where you are with the Blink app using HD live view and infrared night vision. Two-way audio lets you hear and talk back – it’s like being home even when you’re not.
Be alerted to what matters
Create customized motion detection and privacy zones so you only see the movement you care about.
Set up with ease
No more searching for outlets and no professional installation required – everything you need to get started is in the box. Plus, its wire-free design means you can place, stand, or mount it anywhere.
Works with Alexa
Go hands-free with Alexa. Stream live video, arm and disarm your camera, and more.
Don't miss a moment
Cloud Storage: Blink Subscription Plan
Record, view, and save events in your Blink app with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan. Then, subscribe for just $3 per month per camera, or $10 per month for unlimited cameras at a single location. Learn more here.
Local Storage: Blink Sync Module 2
Save motion clips and photos from up to 10 Blink cameras connected to the Blink Sync Module 2 locally in your home and view them through the Blink app or the computer by plugging in a USB flash drive (sold separately) for no additional fee. Learn more here.
Note: Features like Live View and Motion Alerts are automatically available with Blink Outdoor at no additional cost.
Simple to set up and use
Compare Blink Cameras
|Price
|From: $29.99
|From: $54.99
|From: $59.99
|Ratings
|(194,077)
|(19,317)
|(128,662)
|Power Source
|Plug-In
|2 AA lithium batteries
|2 AA lithium batteries
|Battery Life
|N/A
|2 years
|2 years
|Weather Resistant
|Placement
|Indoor Only
|Indoor Only
|Indoor + Outdoor
|Motion-Activated Alerts
|2-Way Audio
|Image Resolution
|Up to 1080p
|Up to 1080p
|Up to 1080p
|Infrared Night Vision
|Temperature Monitoring
|Works with Alexa
Blink Outdoor Technical Details
|
Field of view
|
110° diagonal
|
Camera resolutions
|
Record and view in 1080p HD video during the day and with infrared HD night vision after dark.
|
Camera frame rate
|
Up to 30 fps
|
Size
|
71 x 71 x 31 mm
|
Weight
|
48 grams
|
CPU
|
Immedia Proprietary – AC1002B, 4 cores / 200 MHz
|
Power