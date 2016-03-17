Facebook Twitter Pinterest
  • Philips Hue White A19 60W Equivalent Smart Bulb Starter Kit (Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant)

    from Amazon.com
    4.3 out of 5 stars 1,660 customer reviews
    $69.99
    Package Type: 2-Bulb Starter Kit
    • Enhance your home with soft white lighting, controlled remotely wherever you are. Set timers and light schedules, automating your lights to make it seem like someone is home even when you are away.
    • With everything you need to get started, this easy-to-use kit comes with two A19 LED smart bulbs, able to fit standard table lamps and the Philips Hue Bridge that can control up to 50 lights.
    • Install the LED lights as you would install ordinary bulbs. They are pre-paired with the Hue Bridge, which allows you to control smart-bulb-equipped lamps and overhead lights via the Philips Hue App.
    • Easily expand your lighting system with accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor. Pair it for automation with your existing Nest or SmartThings system.
    • With voice control for Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant, each kit includes two dimmable soft White A19 bulbs, a Hue Bridge, ethernet cable, power adapter, manual, and three-year warranty.

  • TP-Link Smart Plug, No Hub Required, Wi-Fi, Control your Devices from Anywhere, Works with Alexa and Google Assistant (HS100)

    from Amazon.com
    4.1 out of 5 stars 8,989 customer reviews
    $49.99 $24.99
    Style: Smart Wi-Fi Plug
    • Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control
    • Remote Access: Control devices connected to the Smart Plug wherever you have Internet using the free Kasa app on your smartphone
    • Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your tablet or smartphone using the free Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android 4.1 or higher & iOS8 or higher)
    • Use Away-Mode to turn devices on and off at different times to give the appearance that someone is home while you are away
    • Easy to use and install. Just plug a device into the Smart Plug and connect to your Wi-Fi network. 120VAC Volt Compatible

  • TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulb, Wi-Fi, Dimmable White, 50W Equivalent, Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, 1-Pack (LB100)

    from Amazon.com
    3.8 out of 5 stars 2,449 customer reviews
    $34.99 $19.99
    Style Name: Dimmable
    • Control your lights from anywhere with your tablet or smartphone using the free kasa app (iOS, Android)
    • Dim brightness to customize Lighting and suit your mood
    • Set schedules, timers, and countdowns and have your lights work around your life
    • No hub required; works with your Wi-Fi router.The LB100 has 600 lumens brightness and dimmable white light
    • 2-Year warranty, 24/7 unlimited tech support by phone (1-866-225-8139) and email (support.Usa@tp-link.Com)

  • ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat, Works with Amazon Alexa, 2nd Gen

    from Amazon.com
    4.4 out of 5 stars 220 customer reviews
    $169.00
    • Savings: Bring home ecobee3 lite and save an average of 23%* annually on your heating and cooling costs. *learn more at ecobee.com/savings
    • Control from anywhere: adjust temperature and comfort settings easily from your Android and iOS devices, including Apple watch
    • Works with room sensors: Ecobee3 lite can now pair with ecobee room sensors to help manage hot and cold spots in the home delivering comfort to the rooms that matter most. Room sensors sold separately
    • Easy and fast installation: everything you need is in the box and follow along our step-by-step guide and videos to complete the Self-Installation
    • Smarter comfort: your Ecobee3 lite works with your local weather, schedule, and desired comfort settings. That's how we ensure comfort when you're home, and savings when you're not
    • Compatibility-Gas, oil, electric, dual fuel,Conventional (2H/2C),Heat Pump (4H/2C) . Works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT,Smart Things and more

  • Alexa Voice Remote for Amazon Echo and Echo Dot

    from Amazon.com
    4.2 out of 5 stars 1,830 customer reviews
    $29.99
    • Official remote for Amazon Echo and Echo Dot (Not compatible with Amazon Tap)
    • Connects to Amazon Echo and Echo Dot via Bluetooth
    • Includes an integrated microphone for when you are too far away or it's too noisy for Echo to hear you
    • Dedicated buttons for volume up, volume down, play/pause, previous, and next
    • Amazon Echo and Echo Dot work with one remote at a time

  • 2-Year Protection Plan plus Accident Protection for Echo (2017 release, delivered via e-mail)

    from SquareTrade, Inc.
    $12.99
    Service plan term: 2 year
    • Your Protection Plan will be delivered via e-mail within 24 hours
    • Only compatible with Echo (2017 release) purchased within the last 90 days
    • Your card will be charged immediately, plan starts when device is delivered
    • Receive a replacement device 2 to 3 days after you make a valid claim
    • Make up to 3 claims during the term of your warranty
    • Cancel anytime, full refund in first 90 days
    • Fully transferable with gifts
    • No deductibles or shipping fees

All-new Echo (2nd Generation) – Charcoal Fabric

Limited-time offer: Buy 3 Echo (2nd Generation) devices, save $50 with code ECHO3PACK
Charcoal Fabric
  • Echo connects to Alexa—a cloud-based voice service—to play music, make calls, set alarms and timers, ask questions, check your calendar, weather, traffic, and sports scores, manage to-do and shopping lists, control smart home devices, and more—instantly
  • Just ask for a song, artist, or genre from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more. With multi-room music, you can play music on compatible Echo devices in different rooms. Echo can also play audiobooks, radio stations, news briefs, and more.
  • Call or message anyone hands-free with your Echo device. Also, instantly connect to other Echo devices in your home using just your voice.
  • Powerful speakers with Dolby processing that fill the room with immersive, 360° omnidirectional audio, and deliver crisp vocals and dynamic bass response
  • With seven microphones, beamforming technology, and noise cancellation, Echo hears you from any direction—even while music is playing
  • Just ask Alexa to control your compatible smart lights, thermostats, garage doors, sprinklers, and more
  • Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new features and skills. Just ask Alexa to control your TV, request an Uber, order a pizza, and more.
What is Echo?
Alexa has Skills like Jeopardy, Washington Post headlines, SiriusXM and more

Alexa has Skills

Echo uses tens of thousands of skills and counting. Skills add even more capabilities like ordering a pizza from Domino's, requesting a ride from Uber, tracking your fitness with Fitbit, controlling your TV with Dish, and more. To enable new skills, just ask Alexa.

New skills are being added all the time. You can also see ratings and reviews to learn what other customers are saying about the thousands of skills available in the Alexa App. Discover and enable skills.

Compare Echo devices

Echo Dot
Echo Dot
Echo
Echo
Echo Plus
Echo Plus
Echo Spot
Echo Spot
Echo Show
Echo Show
Price $49.99 From: $99.99 $149.99 $129.99 $229.99
Overview Add Alexa to any room Room filling sound with six fabrics or finishes Includes a built-in smart home hub Stylish and compact Echo with a screen Optimized for visuals and room filling sound
Speaker size 0.6" speaker 2.5" woofer and 0.6" tweeter 2.5" woofer and 0.8" tweeter 1.4" speaker Dual 2.0" speakers
Screen size 2.5" screen 7.0" screen
Dual speakers with room-filling sound, powered by Dolby check mark check mark check mark
Play video from Amazon Video and more check mark check mark
Built-in hub for simple setup of compatible smart home devices check mark
Streaming Wi-fi music (including Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more) check mark check mark check mark check mark check mark
Line-out with 3.5 mm cable or Bluetooth check mark check mark check mark check mark Bluetooth only
Free audio calls to US, Mexico, and Canada check mark check mark check mark check mark check mark
Control smart home devices check mark check mark check mark check mark check mark
Device size (actual size and weight may vary) 1.3" x 3.3" x 3.3", 5.7 oz. (32 mm x 84 mm x 84 mm, 163 grams) 5.9" x 3.5" x 3.5", 29.0 oz. (148 mm x 88 mm x 88 mm, 821 grams) 9.3" x 3.3" x 3.3", 33.6 oz. (235 mm x 84 mm x 84 mm, 954 grams) 4.1" x 3.8" x 3.6", 14.8 oz. (104 mm x 97 mm x 91 mm, 419 grams) 7.4" x 7.4" x 3.5", 41.0 oz. (187 mm x 187 mm x 90 mm, 1170 grams)

Technical Details

Tech Specs

Echo

Size

5.9” x 3.5” x 3.5” (148 mm x 88 mm x 88 mm)

Weight

29.0 oz. (821 grams) Actual size and weight may vary by manufacturing process

Wi-Fi connectivity

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5 GHz) networks. Does not support connecting to ad-hoc (or peer-to-peer) Wi-Fi networks.

Bluetooth connectivity

Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) support for audio streaming from your mobile device to Echo or from Echo to your Bluetooth speaker. Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP) for voice control of connected mobile devices. Hands-free voice control is not supported for Mac OS X devices. Bluetooth speakers requiring PIN codes are not supported.

Audio

2.5” (63.5 mm) woofer and 0.6” (16 mm) tweeter

Alexa App

The Alexa App is compatible with Fire OS, Android, and iOS devices.

Warranty and Service

1-year limited warranty and service included. Optional 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year extended warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately.

