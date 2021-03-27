All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Twilight Blue
- Meet the all-new Echo Dot - Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.
- Voice control your entertainment - Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music.
- Ready to help - Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.
- Control your smart home - Use your voice to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices.
- Connect with others - Call almost anyone hands-free. Instantly drop in on other rooms or announce to the whole house that dinner's ready.
- Designed to protect your privacy – Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls including a mic off button.
Use your voice to play a song, artist, or genre through Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others. And with multi-room music, you can fill your whole home with music, radio stations, podcasts, and Audible using compatible Echo devices in different rooms.
Alexa and Echo devices are built with multiple layers of privacy protection. Echo smart speakers have a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones. You also have control over your voice recordings and can view, hear, or delete them at any time. Learn more about privacy.
1. Plug in Echo Dot.
2. Connect to the internet with the Alexa app.
3. Ask Alexa for music, weather, news, and more.
You don’t have to be an environmental scientist to make sustainable choices. We considered sustainability in the design of this device. Here’s how:
50% post-consumer recycled plastics
100% post-consumer recycled fabric
100% recycled die-cast aluminum
Device, cable and adapter included
Amazon is building new wind and solar farms to produce clean energy equivalent to the electricity used by this device.
To reduce its energy consumption, this device will enter Low Power Mode when it is idle. Low Power Mode is not available for certain user configurations. To learn more, see Low Power Mode Restrictions.
Track and manage the energy usage of your Alexa-connected devices with a new energy dashboard, coming soon to the Alexa app.
98% of this device’s packaging is made of wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.
|From: $17.49
|From: $29.99
|From: $34.99
|From: $79.99
|From: $199.99
|(85,723)
|(1,058,683)
|(208,416)
|(45,044)
|(23,152)
|0.6" mini speaker
|1.6" speaker
|1.6" front-firing speaker
|3.0" woofer and dual front-firing 0.8" tweeters
|1.0" tweeter, three 2.0" mid-range speakers, and 5.3" woofer
|3.5 mm line out
|3.5 mm line out
|3.5 mm line out
|3.5 mm line in/out
|3.5 mm or mini-optical Toslink line in
|Dolby audio
|Dolby Atmos
|Featured on Echo Dot with clock
|Featured on Echo Dot with clock
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
|
Size
|
3.9” x 3.9” x 3.5” (100 x 100 x 89 mm)
|
Weight
|
12 oz (341.3 g) Actual size and weight may vary by manufacturing process
|
Wi-Fi connectivity
|
Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5 GHz) networks. Does not support connecting to ad-hoc (or peer-to-peer) Wi-Fi networks.
|
Bluetooth connectivity
|
Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) support for audio streaming from your mobile device to Echo Dot or from Echo Dot to your Bluetooth speaker. Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP) for voice control of connected mobile devices. Hands-free voice control is not supported for Mac OS X devices. Bluetooth speakers requiring PIN codes are not supported.
|
Audio
|
1.6” speaker. 3.5 mm line out for use with external speakers (audio cable not included).
|
System requirements
|
Echo Dot comes ready to connect to your Wi-Fi. The Alexa app is compatible with Fire OS, Android, and iOS devices and also accessible via your web browser. Supported operating systems. Certain skills and services may require subscription or other fees.
|
Setup technology
|
Amazon Wi-Fi simple setup enables customers to connect smart devices to their Wi-Fi network in a few easy steps. Wi-Fi simple setup is another way Alexa is always getting smarter. Learn more about Wi-Fi simple setup
|
Warranty and service
|
90-day limited warranty and service. Optional 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year extended warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately. Use of Echo Dot is subject to these terms.
|
Accessibility features
|
The Alexa app and Alexa-enabled products include several features for customers with accessibility needs related to vision, hearing, mobility, and speech. Learn more about Alexa accessibility.
|
Included in the box
|
Echo Dot, glacier white power adapter (15W), and Quick Start Guide.
|
Generation
|
Echo Dot (4th Gen) - 2020 release
|
Privacy features
|
Wake word technology, streaming indicators, microphone off button, the ability to view and delete your voice recordings, and more. Visit the Alexa Privacy Hub to explore how Alexa and Echo devices are designed to protect your privacy.
|
Language
|
Alexa speaks English and Spanish
Climate Pledge Friendly
We’ve made it easier to discover products with sustainability certifications, as part of our commitment to help preserve the natural world. Time is fleeting. Learn more
PRODUCT CERTIFICATION (1)
The Reducing CO2 label applies to products certified by the Carbon Trust, that are lowering their carbon emissions year after year for the full lifecycle of the product. The Carbon Trust was formed in 2001 and introduced the world’s first carbon label in 2007. It produces its certifications to global leading and independently verified standards. The Carbon Trust has a mission to accelerate the move to a sustainable, low carbon economy.