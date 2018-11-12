Kindle Paperwhite - Now W... has been added to your Cart
Additional Items

  • Amazon 5W USB Official OEM Charger and Power Adapter for Fire Tablets and Kindle eReaders - Black

    from Amazon.com
    $19.99
    Color: Black
    • Official Amazon 5W, 1A power adapter compatible with most devices with a micro-USB port, although charging times may vary (requires micro-USB cable, not included with charger)
    • Also approved to work with all Kindle Fire tablets, Fire tablets, Fire phone and Fire Keyboard
    • Designed for use with the micro-USB cable included with Amazon devices and replacements sold in the Kindle Store

  • All-new Kindle Paperwhite Premium Leather Cover (10th Generation-2018), Rustic

    from Amazon.com
    $59.99
    • Designed to perfectly fit your all-new Kindle Paperwhite (10th Generation only-will not fit prior generation Kindle devices).
    • Crafted from premium leather featuring a ruggedly smooth finish that will wear and patina naturally with use, making each individual cover unique.
    • Thin and lightweight design allows for hours of comfortable reading.
    • Opens and closes just like a book to wake your Kindle or put it to sleep.
    • Magnetic attachment ensures cover is securely closed.

  • Kindle Paperwhite Leather Cover (10th Generation-2018)

    from Amazon.com
    $39.99 $31.99
    Color: Black
    • Designed to perfectly fit your Kindle Paperwhite (10th Generation only-will not fit prior generation Kindle devices).
    • Our thinnest and lightest leather cover ever created for Kindle Paperwhite allows for hours of comfortable reading.
    • Textured natural leather cover with microfiber interior protects your display from scratches.
    • Opens and closes just like a book to wake your Kindle or put it to sleep.
    • Magnetic attachment ensures cover is securely closed.
    • Choose from seven colors-black, indigo purple, merlot, plum, punch red, sage, and twilight blue.

  • All-new Kindle Paperwhite Water-Safe Fabric Cover (10th Generation-2018), Charcoal Black

    from Amazon.com
    $29.99 $24.99
    Color: Charcoal Black
    • Designed to perfectly fit your all-new Kindle Paperwhite (10th Generation only-will not fit prior generation Kindle devices).
    • Water-safe fabric cover complements your Kindle Paperwhite, so you can read in more places.
    • Opens and closes just like a book to wake your Kindle or put it to sleep.
    • Thin and lightweight design allows for hours of comfortable reading.
    • Magnetic attachment ensures cover is securely closed.
    • Choose from three colors-charcoal black, marine blue, canary yellow.

  • 2-Year Accident Protection for Kindle Paperwhite (10th generation)

    from SquareTrade, Inc.
    $29.99 $24.99
    Service plan term: 2 year
    • Your Protection Plan will be delivered via e-mail within 24 hours
    • Only compatible with Kindle Paperwhite (2018 release) purchased within the last 30 days
    • Your card will be charged immediately, plan starts when device is delivered
    • Receive a replacement device 2 to 3 days after you make a valid claim
    • Make up to 3 claims during the term of your warranty
    • Cancel anytime, full refund in first 90 days
    • Fully transferable with gifts
    • No deductibles or shipping fees

  • NuPro Anti-Glare Screen Protector for Kindle Paperwhite (10th Generation-2018) 2-Pack

    from Amazon.com
    $12.99
    • Designed to perfectly fit your all-new Kindle Paperwhite (10th Generation only-will not fit prior generation Kindles).
    • Provides protection from scratches, smudges and dirt while minimizing glare
    • Easy bubble-resistant installation
    • Includes two screen protectors, cleaning cloth, and applicator card

Kindle Paperwhite Leather Cover (10th Generation-2018)

from Amazon.com
$39.99 $31.99
  • Designed to perfectly fit your Kindle Paperwhite (10th Generation only-will not fit prior generation Kindle devices).
  • Our thinnest and lightest leather cover ever created for Kindle Paperwhite allows for hours of comfortable reading.
  • Textured natural leather cover with microfiber interior protects your display from scratches.
  • Opens and closes just like a book to wake your Kindle or put it to sleep.
  • Magnetic attachment ensures cover is securely closed.
  • Choose from seven colors-black, indigo purple, merlot, plum, punch red, sage, and twilight blue.

2-Year Accident Protection for Kindle Paperwhite (10th generation)

from SquareTrade, Inc.
$29.99 $24.99
  • Your Protection Plan will be delivered via e-mail within 24 hours
  • Only compatible with Kindle Paperwhite (2018 release) purchased within the last 30 days
  • Your card will be charged immediately, plan starts when device is delivered
  • Receive a replacement device 2 to 3 days after you make a valid claim
  • Make up to 3 claims during the term of your warranty
  • Cancel anytime, full refund in first 90 days
  • Fully transferable with gifts
  • No deductibles or shipping fees

NuPro Anti-Glare Screen Protector for Kindle Paperwhite (10th Generation-2018) 2-Pack

from Amazon.com
$12.99
  • Designed to perfectly fit your all-new Kindle Paperwhite (10th Generation only-will not fit prior generation Kindles).
  • Provides protection from scratches, smudges and dirt while minimizing glare
  • Easy bubble-resistant installation
  • Includes two screen protectors, cleaning cloth, and applicator card
Save when you buy pre-owned devices
Certified Refurbished
No offers for this configuration
Other options from $79.99
Certified Refurbished devices work and look like new, backed with the same limited warranty.   Learn more
Used
See details
1 offer from $101.19
Used 30-day money back guarantee.
Loading recommendations for you
Recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
Sorry, we're having trouble showing recommendations right now. Please try again later.
Continue shopping

Kindle Paperwhite – 32 GB, Wi-Fi, Includes Special Offers - Black

by Amazon
4.3 out of 5 stars 12,759 customer reviews
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "kindle book"
List Price: $159.99
With Deal: $114.99 & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $45.00 (28%)
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC.
32 GB
With Special Offers
Black
Without Kindle Unlimited
Special offers display on your device’s lockscreen. Learn more

Bundle and Save

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

  • Now available in Black or Twilight Blue.
  • Flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display - The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.
  • Waterproof - So you're free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.
  • Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB - Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.
  • Now with Audible - Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.
  • A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.
  • Built-in adjustable light - Read indoors and outdoors, day and night.
  • Instant access to new releases - Plus over a million titles at $2.99 or less.

We want you to know

There is a Wi-Fi + Free Cellular Connectivity device available. Learn more

Meet the all-new Kindle Paperwhite

Pack lighter, travel farther

Our thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet, with a sleek, modern design so you can read comfortably for hours. Features our signature 300 ppi, glare-free Paperwhite display, laser-quality text, and twice the storage of the previous generation. Plus a single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

Compare Kindle E-readers

Kindle
Kindle
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite
All-new Kindle Oasis
All-new Kindle Oasis
Price From: $64.99 From: $89.99 From: $249.99
Ratings 4.3 out of 5 stars (2,626) 4.3 out of 5 stars (12,759) 4.3 out of 5 stars (727)
Screen Size 6" glare-free 6" glare-free 7" glare-free
Storage 4 GB 8 GB or 32 GB 8 GB or 32 GB
Resolution 167 ppi 300 ppi 300 ppi
Front light 4 LEDs 5 LEDs 25 LEDs
Weeks of battery life check mark check mark check mark
Audible (via Bluetooth) check mark check mark check mark
Flush-front design check mark check mark
Waterproof (IPX8) check mark check mark
Adjustable warm light check mark
Auto-adjusting light sensors check mark
Ergonomic design check mark
Automatic rotating page orientation check mark
Page turn buttons check mark
Wi-Fi Connectivity Wi-Fi Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Free Cellular Connectivity Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Free Cellular Connectivity
Color Black or White Black or Twilight Blue Graphite or Champagne Gold

Goes beyond a book

Adjust the text size and boldness and read with Kindle-exclusive fonts, hand tuned to provide maximum readability. Whispersync lets you seamlessly switch between reading and listening on your Kindle and Kindle app without losing your place (requires Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + free cellular connectivity).

Finding new stories has never been easier with Kindle. Enjoy access to Kindle exclusive titles you won’t find anywhere else. Prime members have unlimited access to over a thousand books, magazines, and more. With Kindle Unlimited get access to over one million titles and thousands of audiobooks.

Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Free Cellular Connectivity

Wi-Fi

A Kindle e-reader with Wi-Fi is a great choice if you already have a high-speed internet connection and wireless router set up in your home.

Wi-Fi + Free Cellular Connectivity

Wi-Fi + free cellular connectivity uses the same wireless signals that cell phones use but with no monthly fees or commitments—Amazon pays for cellular connectivity. Using wireless connectivity to make other services available, such as wireless delivery of personal documents, may require an additional charge. For more information, see the Connectivity and Availability section of the Amazon Device Terms of Use

Make it personal

Designed by Amazon to perfectly fit your Kindle, these slim, form-fitting covers attach securely and fold back for one-handed reading. They automatically put your Kindle to sleep when closed and wake upon opening, making it easy to get back to your story. Learn more

Technical Details

Tech Specs

Display

Amazon's 6” Paperwhite display technology with E Ink Carta and built-in light, 300ppi, optimized font technology, 16-level gray scale.

Size

6.6” x 4.6” x 0.3” ( 167 x 116 x 8.18 mm).

Weight

Wi-Fi: 6.4 oz (182 g) Wi-Fi + Free Cellular Connectivity: 6.8 oz (191 g) Actual size and weight may vary by configuration and manufacturing process.

System Requirements

None; fully wireless and doesn't require a computer to download content.

On-Device Storage

8 GB or 32 GB; holds thousands of books.

Cloud Storage

Free cloud storage for all Amazon content.

Battery Life

A single charge lasts up to six (6) weeks, based on a half hour of reading per day with wireless off and the light setting at 13. Battery life will vary based on light settings, wireless usage. Audible audiobook streaming over Bluetooth will reduce battery life.

Charge Time

Fully charges in approximately 4 hours from a computer via USB cable or fully charges in less than 3 hours with a 5W USB power adapter.

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Supports public and private Wi-Fi networks or hotspots that use the 802.11b, 802.11g, or 802.11n standard with support for WEP, WPA and WPA2 security using password authentication or Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS).

Accessibility Features

VoiceView screen reader, available over Bluetooth audio, provides spoken feedback allowing you to navigate your device and read books with text-to-speech (available in English only). Kindle Paperwhite also includes the ability to invert Black and White, adjust font size, font face, line spacing and margins. Learn more about Accessibility for Kindle.

Content Formats Supported

Kindle Format 8 (AZW3), Kindle (AZW), TXT, PDF, unprotected MOBI, PRC natively; HTML DOC, DOCX, JPEG, GIF, PNG, PMP through conversion; Audible audio format (AAX).

Documentation

Quick Start Guide; Kindle Paperwhite User Guide. Additional information in multiple languages available online.

Warranty and Service

1-year limited warranty and service included. Optional 1-year, 2-year or 3-year Extended Warranty available for U.S customers sold separately. Use of Kindle is subject to the terms found here.

Included in the Box

Kindle Paperwhite, USB 2.0 charging cable and Quick Start Guide.

Waterproofing

Waterproof (IPX8), tested to withstand immersion in 2 meters of fresh water for 60 minutes. Learn more.

Generation

Kindle Paperwhite 10th Generation - 2018 release.
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
12,759 customer ratings
5 star
65%
4 star
15%
3 star
8%
2 star
5%
1 star
7%
By customer groups & interests
Kindle e-Readers
4.2
Audiobooks
4.1
Harry Potter
4.2
See more

Review this product

Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review

Read reviews that mention

battery life kindle paperwhite new kindle touch screen power button old kindle easy to use airplane mode kindle fire highly recommend much easier love my kindle button on the bottom much better long time user friendly water resistant black and white kindle app built in light

12,341 customer reviews

Sir Mike
4.0 out of 5 starsPinhole Bright Spots and Other Issues
November 12, 2018
Digital Storage Capacity: 8Offer Type: With Special OffersColor: BlackOption: Without Kindle UnlimitedVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
5,005 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
E. Hinrichsen II
3.0 out of 5 starsWorks fine, replaces a Gen 3.
November 12, 2018
Digital Storage Capacity: 8Offer Type: With Special OffersColor: BlackOption: Without Kindle UnlimitedVerified Purchase
Read more
2,871 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Ship210
3.0 out of 5 starsBattery life is awful
November 13, 2018
Digital Storage Capacity: 8Offer Type: With Special OffersColor: BlackOption: Without Kindle UnlimitedVerified Purchase
Read more
2,409 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.