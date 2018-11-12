Black Friday Deals Week Amazon Devices starting at $9.99.

Kindle Paperwhite – Now Waterproof with 2x the Storage – Ad-Supported

4.6 out of 5 stars 75,377 ratings
  • Now available in Black, Twilight Blue, Plum, or Sage
  • The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.
  • Now waterproof, so you're free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.
  • Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB. Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.
  • Now with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.
  • A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.
  • The built-in adjustable light lets you read indoors and outdoors, day and night.
  • Get instant access to new releases and bestsellers, plus over a million titles at $2.99 or less.

Meet the all-new Kindle Paperwhite

Pack lighter, travel farther

Our thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet, with a sleek, modern design so you can read comfortably for hours. Features our signature 300 ppi, glare-free Paperwhite display, laser-quality text, and twice the storage of the previous generation. Plus a single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

Compare Kindle E-readers

Kindle
Kindle
Kindle Kids Edition
Kindle Kids Edition
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Oasis
Kindle Oasis
Price From: $59.99 From: $79.99 From: $84.99 From: $174.99
Ratings 4.6 out of 5 stars (25,629) 4.5 out of 5 stars (2,139) 4.6 out of 5 stars (75,377) 4.6 out of 5 stars (10,048)
Screen Size 6" glare-free 6" glare-free 6" glare-free 7" glare-free
Storage 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB or 32 GB 8 GB or 32
Resolution 167 ppi 167 ppi 300 ppi 300 ppi
Front light 4 LEDs 4 LEDs 5 LEDs 25 LEDs
Weeks of battery life check mark check mark check mark check mark
Audible (via Bluetooth) check mark check mark check mark check mark
Parental Controls check mark check mark check mark check mark
1-year Amazon Kids+ subscription Sold separately starting at $2.99/month check mark Sold separately starting at $2.99/month Sold separately starting at $2.99/month
Cover Sold separately check mark Sold separately Sold separately
Flush-front design check mark check mark
Waterproof (IPX8) check mark check mark
Adjustable warm light check mark
Auto-adjusting light sensors check mark
Ergonomic design check mark
Automatic rotating page orientation check mark
Page turn buttons check mark
Wi-Fi Connectivity Wi-Fi Wi-Fi Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Free Cellular Connectivity Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Free Cellular Connectivity
Color Black or White Black Kindle with Blue, Pink, Birds or Space Station Cover Black, Twilight Blue, Sage or Plum Graphite or Champagne Gold
Warranty 1-year limited warranty 2-year worry-free guarantee 1-year limited warranty 1-year limited warranty

Goes beyond a book

Adjust the text size and boldness and read with Kindle-exclusive fonts, hand tuned to provide maximum readability. Whispersync lets you seamlessly switch between reading and listening on your Kindle and Kindle app without losing your place (requires Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + free cellular connectivity).

Finding new stories has never been easier with Kindle. Enjoy access to Kindle exclusive titles you won’t find anywhere else. Prime members have unlimited access to over a thousand books, magazines, and more. With Kindle Unlimited get access to over one million titles and thousands of audiobooks.

Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Free Cellular Connectivity

Wi-Fi

A Kindle e-reader with Wi-Fi is a great choice if you already have a high-speed internet connection and wireless router set up in your home.

Wi-Fi + Free Cellular Connectivity

Wi-Fi + free cellular connectivity uses the same wireless signals that cell phones use but with no monthly fees or commitments—Amazon pays for cellular connectivity. Using wireless connectivity to make other services available, such as wireless delivery of personal documents, may require an additional charge. For more information, see the Connectivity and Availability section of the Amazon Device Terms of Use

Make it personal

Designed by Amazon to perfectly fit your Kindle, these slim, form-fitting covers attach securely and fold back for one-handed reading. They automatically put your Kindle to sleep when closed and wake upon opening, making it easy to get back to your story. Learn more

Technical Details

Display

Amazon's 6” Paperwhite display technology with E Ink Carta and built-in light, 300ppi, optimized font technology, 16-level gray scale.

Size

6.6” x 4.6” x 0.3” ( 167 x 116 x 8.18 mm).

Weight

Wi-Fi: 6.4 oz (182 g) Wi-Fi + Free Cellular Connectivity: 6.8 oz (191 g) Actual size and weight may vary by configuration and manufacturing process.

System Requirements

None; fully wireless and doesn't require a computer to download content.

On-Device Storage

8 GB or 32 GB; holds thousands of books.

Cloud Storage

Free cloud storage for all Amazon content.

Battery Life

A single charge lasts up to six (6) weeks, based on a half hour of reading per day with wireless off and the light setting at 13. Battery life will vary based on light settings, wireless usage. Audible audiobook streaming over Bluetooth will reduce battery life.

Charge Time

Fully charges in approximately 4 hours from a computer via USB cable or fully charges in less than 3 hours with a 5W USB power adapter.

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Supports public and private Wi-Fi networks or hotspots that use the 802.11b, 802.11g, or 802.11n standard with support for WEP, WPA and WPA2 security using password authentication or Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS).

Accessibility Features

VoiceView screen reader, available over Bluetooth audio, provides spoken feedback allowing you to navigate your device and read books with text-to-speech (available in English only). Kindle Paperwhite also includes the ability to invert Black and White, adjust font size, font face, line spacing and margins. Learn more about Accessibility for Kindle.

Content Formats Supported

Kindle Format 8 (AZW3), Kindle (AZW), TXT, PDF, unprotected MOBI, PRC natively; HTML DOC, DOCX, JPEG, GIF, PNG, PMP through conversion; Audible audio format (AAX).

Documentation

Quick Start Guide; Kindle Paperwhite User Guide. Additional information in multiple languages available online.

Warranty and Service

1-year limited warranty and service included. Optional 1-year, 2-year or 3-year Extended Warranty available for U.S customers sold separately. Use of Kindle is subject to the terms found here.

Included in the Box

Kindle Paperwhite, USB 2.0 charging cable and Quick Start Guide.

Waterproofing

Waterproof (IPX8), tested to withstand immersion in 2 meters of fresh water for 60 minutes. Learn more about the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite.

Available Colors

Black, Twilight Blue, Plum, Sage

Generation

Kindle Paperwhite 10th Generation - 2018 release.
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
75,377 global ratings
5 star
78%
4 star
11%
3 star
5%
2 star
2%
1 star
4%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

E. Hinrichsen II
3.0 out of 5 stars Works fine, replaces a Gen 3.
Reviewed in the United States on November 12, 2018
Digital Storage Capacity: 8 GBOffer Type: Ad-SupportedColor: BlackOption: Without Kindle UnlimitedVerified Purchase
Sir Mike
4.0 out of 5 stars Pinhole Bright Spots and Other Issues
Reviewed in the United States on November 12, 2018
Digital Storage Capacity: 8 GBOffer Type: Ad-SupportedColor: BlackOption: Without Kindle UnlimitedVerified Purchase
Ship210
3.0 out of 5 stars Battery life is awful
Reviewed in the United States on November 13, 2018
Digital Storage Capacity: 8 GBOffer Type: Ad-SupportedColor: BlackOption: Without Kindle UnlimitedVerified Purchase
