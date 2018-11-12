Save when you buy pre-owned devices
Kindle Paperwhite – Now Waterproof with 2x the Storage
The ad-supported option (also known as Special Offers) displays sponsored screensavers on your device's lockscreen.
What does ‘Ad-supported’ mean?
If you purchase an ad-supported device, ads (also known as ‘Special Offers’) are displayed as a screensaver when your Kindle e-reader is in sleep mode and as banners on the bottom of your Kindle e-reader home screen.
You can pay to remove the ads later by visiting Manage Your Content and Devices on Amazon.com or by calling Customer Service.
Note: When you buy a Special Offer while your device is offline, your order is queued. The next time you are connected to a wireless network, the transaction is automatically completed.
- Now available in Black, Twilight Blue, Plum, or Sage
- The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.
- Now waterproof, so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.
- Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB. Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.
- Now with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.
- A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.
- The built-in adjustable light lets you read indoors and outdoors, day and night.
- Get instant access to new releases and bestsellers, plus over a million titles at $2.99 or less.
Our thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet, with a sleek, modern design so you can read comfortably for hours. Features our signature 300 ppi, glare-free Paperwhite display, laser-quality text, and twice the storage of the previous generation. Plus a single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.
Compare Kindle E-readers
|Price
|From: $59.99
|From: $79.99
|From: $84.99
|From: $174.99
|Ratings
|(25,629)
|(2,139)
|(75,377)
|(10,048)
|Screen Size
|6" glare-free
|6" glare-free
|6" glare-free
|7" glare-free
|Storage
|8 GB
|8 GB
|8 GB or 32 GB
|8 GB or 32
|Resolution
|167 ppi
|167 ppi
|300 ppi
|300 ppi
|Front light
|4 LEDs
|4 LEDs
|5 LEDs
|25 LEDs
|Weeks of battery life
|Audible (via Bluetooth)
|Parental Controls
|1-year Amazon Kids+ subscription
|Sold separately starting at $2.99/month
|Sold separately starting at $2.99/month
|Sold separately starting at $2.99/month
|Cover
|Sold separately
|Sold separately
|Sold separately
|Flush-front design
|Waterproof (IPX8)
|Adjustable warm light
|Auto-adjusting light sensors
|Ergonomic design
|Automatic rotating page orientation
|Page turn buttons
|Wi-Fi Connectivity
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Free Cellular Connectivity
|Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Free Cellular Connectivity
|Color
|Black or White
|Black Kindle with Blue, Pink, Birds or Space Station Cover
|Black, Twilight Blue, Sage or Plum
|Graphite or Champagne Gold
|Warranty
|1-year limited warranty
|2-year worry-free guarantee
|1-year limited warranty
|1-year limited warranty
Adjust the text size and boldness and read with Kindle-exclusive fonts, hand tuned to provide maximum readability. Whispersync lets you seamlessly switch between reading and listening on your Kindle and Kindle app without losing your place (requires Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + free cellular connectivity).
Finding new stories has never been easier with Kindle. Enjoy access to Kindle exclusive titles you won’t find anywhere else. Prime members have unlimited access to over a thousand books, magazines, and more. With Kindle Unlimited get access to over one million titles and thousands of audiobooks.
Wi-Fi
A Kindle e-reader with Wi-Fi is a great choice if you already have a high-speed internet connection and wireless router set up in your home.
Wi-Fi + Free Cellular Connectivity
Wi-Fi + free cellular connectivity uses the same wireless signals that cell phones use but with no monthly fees or commitments—Amazon pays for cellular connectivity. Using wireless connectivity to make other services available, such as wireless delivery of personal documents, may require an additional charge. For more information, see the Connectivity and Availability section of the Amazon Device Terms of Use
Designed by Amazon to perfectly fit your Kindle, these slim, form-fitting covers attach securely and fold back for one-handed reading. They automatically put your Kindle to sleep when closed and wake upon opening, making it easy to get back to your story. Learn more
Technical Details
|
Display
|
Amazon's 6” Paperwhite display technology with E Ink Carta and built-in light, 300ppi, optimized font technology, 16-level gray scale.
|
Size
|
6.6” x 4.6” x 0.3” ( 167 x 116 x 8.18 mm).
|
Weight
|
Wi-Fi: 6.4 oz (182 g) Wi-Fi + Free Cellular Connectivity: 6.8 oz (191 g) Actual size and weight may vary by configuration and manufacturing process.
|
System Requirements
|
None; fully wireless and doesn't require a computer to download content.
|
On-Device Storage
|
8 GB or 32 GB; holds thousands of books.
|
Cloud Storage
|
Free cloud storage for all Amazon content.
|
Battery Life
|
A single charge lasts up to six (6) weeks, based on a half hour of reading per day with wireless off and the light setting at 13. Battery life will vary based on light settings, wireless usage. Audible audiobook streaming over Bluetooth will reduce battery life.
|
Charge Time
|
Fully charges in approximately 4 hours from a computer via USB cable or fully charges in less than 3 hours with a 5W USB power adapter.
|
Wi-Fi Connectivity
|
Supports public and private Wi-Fi networks or hotspots that use the 802.11b, 802.11g, or 802.11n standard with support for WEP, WPA and WPA2 security using password authentication or Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS).
|
Accessibility Features
|
VoiceView screen reader, available over Bluetooth audio, provides spoken feedback allowing you to navigate your device and read books with text-to-speech (available in English only). Kindle Paperwhite also includes the ability to invert Black and White, adjust font size, font face, line spacing and margins. Learn more about Accessibility for Kindle.
|
Content Formats Supported
|
Kindle Format 8 (AZW3), Kindle (AZW), TXT, PDF, unprotected MOBI, PRC natively; HTML DOC, DOCX, JPEG, GIF, PNG, PMP through conversion; Audible audio format (AAX).
|
Documentation
|
Quick Start Guide; Kindle Paperwhite User Guide. Additional information in multiple languages available online.
|
Warranty and Service
|
1-year limited warranty and service included. Optional 1-year, 2-year or 3-year Extended Warranty available for U.S customers sold separately. Use of Kindle is subject to the terms found here.
|
Included in the Box
|
Kindle Paperwhite, USB 2.0 charging cable and Quick Start Guide.
|
Waterproofing
|
Waterproof (IPX8), tested to withstand immersion in 2 meters of fresh water for 60 minutes. Learn more about the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite.
|
Available Colors
|
Black, Twilight Blue, Plum, Sage
|
Generation
|
Kindle Paperwhite 10th Generation - 2018 release.
Customer reviews
Top reviews from the United States
After nearly a year of using it, I noticed that the issues I mentioned in the original review were largely negligible while reading. The pinhole near the corner was never bothersome because I'd have to remember to look very closely to see it. The battery can last for a long time during hibernation, even for many many weeks if not used. I also hardly remember to notice the uneven screen color temperature. The only thing that's still a bit inconvenient is the glare. When near a window I'd have to adjust my reading angle to avoid the glare. It's something hard to overcome with a digital device and it's not a big compromise for light-weight and convenience. Therefore please take my original review below with a grain of salt, I was nitpicking on a device that I had a lot of expectations for. I also decided to change the 3 stars to 4 stars.
Original review on Nov 12, 2018 (with updates on Jan 26, 2019):
I have owned a Kindle Paperwhite since 2014. I really liked that old one and gifted it away a while ago. Perhaps I have had too much expectation for this new 2018 version (waited for many months for the release), I felt quite disappointed with a few of its issues.
First I must be clear that I am a fan of e-books, and I think Kindle Paperwhite has always been a nice device, light, easy to use, easier on the eyes than an LCD screen, easy to look up words, etc. I also used a Kindle Oasis for a couple of days, I don't feel comfortable with the hard slick aluminum back, and its front lights are located on the sides, so the slight uneven light can be observed from left to right; while for Paperwhite with bottom lights, the unevenness is from top to bottom, meaning within each text line, the light is usually even, therefore less distracting to reading.
Here comes the new 2018 Paperwhite:
I like the screen is flat with the bezels now. However, both the first device I received and the subsequent replacement have a bright pinhole dot under the screen (see photos). It's like a piece of tiny defect or dust above the e-ink text and located in the light distribution layer (my guess). When the front light is adjusted to a high level, the dot becomes quite bright and distracting. I was surprised the second device had the same issue (just my luck or something else is going on here?), but because it's near the corner, I decided to live with it. This pinhole bright spot issue apparently can be found on the previous generations as well based on many reviews, I am just astonished Amazon hasn't fixed it.
Also, I don't know what happened with the charging cable, it took me a lot of effort to plug it into the device, and pull it out, it's like as if the connectors are not made well.
(Update Jan 26, 2019: the difficulty of plugging in the cable only occurred during the first couple of uses, it became normal and smooth later.)
Also, the screen feels easier to smudge than my old Paperwhite. The texts appear slightly blurrier where there are fingerprints.
Another issue is that the screen has a ton of reflection from bright windows or light sources (please see my photo, taken under an east-facing window in the afternoon). I don’t remember if it has always been like this or it’s because of the new screen update. Even with the window blinds shut, I had to tilt Kindle to certain angles to avoid the glare, albeit softer than on an LCD screen, still quite distracting. Under the same lighting, a real paperback has no reflection glare issues.
Furthermore, when front light is on and when external ambient light is somewhat dim, my replacement Kindle Paperwhite appears a bit yellower near the bottom, especially on the left side, it’s distracting but hopefully, I’ll get used to it. It’s like real paper books getting old and parts of pages turning yellow—I try to convince myself.
(Update Jan 26, 2019: other reviewers have mentioned issues with poor battery life. My experience is similar that if I don't use it for a few hours, even with WiFi turned on, the device will enter something like a hibernation mode, which requires a bit more time to wake up, but it allows the battery to last for many weeks if left on the shelf. If I read about 1-2 hours a day with wifi on, the battery drains very quickly, and will hardly last beyond a week. However, If you keep airplane mode on during reading, it will significantly conserve battery, the only inconvenience is that if you don't know a word and the dictionary also doesn't have it, which is quite likely the case, Wikipedia won't be able to show up without WiFi.)
Perhaps I’m just asking too much for a digital device. Overall, it’s still a great device to read books, and Amazon still provided a fast replacement when I asked. However, with these experiences, I can no longer swear to e-readers. I don’t write reviews often, but I feel strongly about this product and sincerely hope it will help fellow costumers and help Amazon improve their devices.