2-Year Accident Protection Plan for Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon 9W Official OEM USB Charger and Power Adapter for Fire Tablets, Kindle eReaders, and Echo Dot

  • Official Amazon 9W, 1.8A power adapter compatible with most devices with a micro-USB port, although charging times may vary (requires micro-USB cable, not included with charger)
  • Charges your Kindle, Kindle Fire tablets, Fire tablets, Fire phone and Fire Keyboard in less than 5 hours
  • Designed for use with the micro-USB cable included with Amazon devices and replacements sold in the Kindle Store
  • Official Amazon 9W, 1.8A adapter charges Kindle Fire HD 8.9" in under 5 hours, Kindle Fire HD 7" in under 4 hours, and Kindle Fire in under 3 hours
  • Official Amazon 9W power adapter for Echo Dot (1st and 2nd Generation). Cable not included.
  • Also the approved charger for Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle; charges Kindle Paperwhite in 4 hours or less and Kindle in 3 hours or less
  • For use with the black micro USB cable included with Kindle Fire and Kindle Fire HD and with the white USB cable included with Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle
Kindle Paperwhite Fabric Cover (11th Generation-2021)

  • Designed to perfectly fit your all-new Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (11th Generation only—will not fit prior generation Kindle devices).
  • Water-safe fabric cover complements your Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, so you can read in more places.
  • Opens and closes like a book to wake your Kindle or put it to sleep.
  • Thin and lightweight design allows for hours of comfortable reading.
  • Cover folds back for easy one-handed reading. It can remain on your Kindle Paperwhite for charging.
  • Magnetic attachment ensures cover is securely closed.
  • Choose from three colors—Black, Deep Sea Blue, Lavender Haze.
  • Made with 89% post-consumer recycled fabric and 28% post-consumer recycled plastics.
  • 99% of this accessory’s packaging is made of wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.
Kindle Paperwhite Leather Cover (11th Generation-2021)

  • Designed to perfectly fit your Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (11th Generation only—will not fit prior generation Kindle devices).
  • Our thin and light high quality leather cover created for Kindle Paperwhite allows for hours of comfortable reading.
  • Textured natural leather cover with microfiber interior protects your display from scratches.
  • Opens and closes just like a book to wake your Kindle or put it to sleep.
  • Cover folds back for easy one-handed reading. It can remain on your Kindle Paperwhite for charging.
  • Magnetic attachment ensures cover is securely closed.
  • Choose from four colors— Black, Deep Sea Blue, Lavender Haze , Merlot.
  • Made with 28% post-consumer recycled plastics.
  • Interior microfiber is made with 63% post-consumer recycled fabric.
  • 92% of this accessory’s packaging is made of wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.
Kindle Paperwhite Cork Cover (11th Generation-2021)

  • Designed to perfectly fit your Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (11th Generation only—will not fit prior generation Kindle devices).
  • Water-safe Cork cover complements your Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, so you can read in more places.
  • Opens and closes like a book to wake your Kindle or put it to sleep.
  • Cover folds back for easy one-handed reading. It can remain on your Kindle Paperwhite for charging.
  • Thin and lightweight design allows for hours of comfortable reading.
  • Choose from two colors— Light and Dark Cork.
  • Made with 100% cork and 28% post-consumer recycled plastic.
  • 99% of this accessory’s packaging is made of wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.
NuPro Antimicrobial Screen Protector for Kindle Paperwhite (11th generation, 2021)

  • Designed to protect and perfectly fit your Kindle Paperwhite 11th Generation only— (will not fit prior generation devices or Kindle paperwhite Signature Device 11th generation).
  • Provides protection against scratches and smudges while minimizing glare.
  • Treated with an antimicrobial technology to help prevent growth of odor-causing bacteria on the screen protector.
  • Easy bubble-resistant installation.
  • Includes two screen protectors, cleaning cloth and applicator card.
All-new Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) – Now with a 6.8" display and adjustable warm light – Ad-Supported

  • All-new Kindle Paperwhite – Now with a 6.8” display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns.
  • Purpose-built for reading – With a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight.
  • More books in more places – Store thousands of titles, then take them all with you. A single charge via USB-C last weeks, not hours.
  • Easy on the eyes – Now with adjustable warm light to shift screen shade from white to amber.
  • Waterproof reading – Built to withstand accidental immersion in water, so you’re good from the beach to the bath.
  • Find new stories – With Kindle Unlimited, get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more.
  • Go hands-free – Pair with an Audible subscription and Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.
All-new kindle paperwhite
Woman reads a Kindle Paperwhite while sitting by a lake.

Lose yourself in a book—
wherever, whenever

Kindle Paperwhite is thin, lightweight, and travels easily so you can enjoy your favorite books at any time. With our signature 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display—now 10% brighter at its max setting—you can read in any light. And now, a single battery charge via USB-C lasts up to 10 weeks. Battery life may vary depending on use.

Kindle Paperwhite with water droplets on it over a white background.

Make a splash

With the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite, you’re free to read and relax in more places—from the beach to the bath. Kindle Paperwhite is IPX8 rated to protect against accidental immersion in up to two meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes, and up to 0.25 meters of seawater for up to 3 minutes. Learn more about waterproof features.

Every day is an earth day

You don’t have to be an environmental scientist to make sustainable choices. We considered sustainability in the design of this Kindle device. Here’s how:

Materials

Materials

60% post-consumer recycled plastics in device
70% recycled magnesium in device

Packaging

Device Packaging

95% of this device’s packaging is made of wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.