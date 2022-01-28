All-new Kindle Paperwhite E-readers, including Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, and Kindle Paperwhite Kids. Click to learn more.
- All-new Kindle Paperwhite – Now with a 6.8” display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns.
- Purpose-built for reading – With a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight.
- More books in more places – Store thousands of titles, then take them all with you. A single charge via USB-C last weeks, not hours.
- Easy on the eyes – Now with adjustable warm light to shift screen shade from white to amber.
- Waterproof reading – Built to withstand accidental immersion in water, so you’re good from the beach to the bath.
- Find new stories – With Kindle Unlimited, get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more.
- Go hands-free – Pair with an Audible subscription and Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.
Kindle Paperwhite is thin, lightweight, and travels easily so you can enjoy your favorite books at any time. With our signature 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display—now 10% brighter at its max setting—you can read in any light. And now, a single battery charge via USB-C lasts up to 10 weeks. Battery life may vary depending on use.
With the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite, you’re free to read and relax in more places—from the beach to the bath. Kindle Paperwhite is IPX8 rated to protect against accidental immersion in up to two meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes, and up to 0.25 meters of seawater for up to 3 minutes. Learn more about waterproof features.
60% post-consumer recycled plastics in device
70% recycled magnesium in device
Device Packaging
95% of this device’s packaging is made of wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.