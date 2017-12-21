Facebook Twitter Pinterest
All-new Sonos One - Smart Speaker with Alexa voice control built-In. Compact size with incredible sound for any room. (black)

3.7 out of 5 stars 762 customer reviews
#1 Best Seller in Wireless Multiroom Digital Music Systems
Price: $199.00
1 Speaker
Black
Amazon Certified
This item is certified to work with Alexa
Control this product with your voice through select Alexa devices.
  • Start and control your music with your voice. Amazon Alexa built right in
  • Play songs, check news and traffic, control your smart home and enjoy all those other helpful Amazon Alexa skills using a single Sonos speaker
  • Ask Alexa to play music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn and SiriusXM. Listen to hundreds of other streaming services with the Sonos app
  • Connect wirelessly with other Sonos Home Sound System speakers to play music in any or every room
  • Enjoy surprisingly rich, room-filling sound from a smart speaker
Style: 1 Speaker | Color: Black
From the manufacturer

One

Play:1

Play:5

Voice Control

Yes – Alexa built in

Voice Control

When connected to Alexa device

Voice Control

When connected to Alexa device

Drivers

2

Drivers

2

Drivers

6

Line-In

No

Line-In

No

Line-In

Yes

Multiple orientations

No

Multiple orientations

No

Multiple orientations

Yes

Wall mountable

Yes

Wall mountable

Yes

Wall mountable

Yes

Do I also need to buy a Dot/Echo Product to control Sonos One?

No, Sonos One has Amazon Alexa built-in. You do not need another Alexa device in order to control music and begin using Alexa.

Do all Alexa commands work through Sonos One?

Most Alexa commands and skills are supported. However, some features are not available: voice calling, drop-in and messaging; and setting reminders and getting notifications.

Can I use voice to control Spotify?

Enjoy voice control for Spotify. Ask Alexa to play your favorite playlist, album or song from Spotify then pause, resume, skip or change the volume. Use your voice to send your favorite Spotify playlist and songs to any Sonos speaker in your home.

How do I setup Sonos One and Alexa?

You will need to download both the Sonos and Amazon Alexa apps on your phone. The Sonos app will guide you through the rest. For more information, please visit the official Sonos website.

Can I create a stereo pair between Sonos One and Play:1?

Sonos One will only pair with another Sonos One. You cannot pair a Sonos One with a Play:1 for stereo sound or as rear surrounds in a home theater configuration.

Product description

Style:1 Speaker  |  Color:Black

All-new Sonos One – Voice Controlled Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built In (Black)

Style:1 Speaker  |  Color:Black

Technical Specification

Specification Sheet [pdf ]
User Guide [pdf ]

Customer Reviews

Top customer reviews

Old Man Fran
5.0 out of 5 starsThings That Work For Old People
December 21, 2017
Style: 1 Speaker|Color: Black|Verified Purchase
M. Y. 'Photographer | Outdoor Enthusiast | Tech Pro'Top Contributor: Photography
TOP 500 REVIEWER
4.0 out of 5 starsExcellent, less expensive solution for a complete-home audio system. Alexa not fully integrated yet
January 1, 2018
Style: 1 Speaker|Color: White|Verified Purchase
Brian D.
5.0 out of 5 starsSonos can play local radio stations
January 22, 2018
Style: 1 Speaker|Color: White|Verified Purchase
