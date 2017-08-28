Aluminum Slim Wallet Front Pocket Wallet & Money Clip Minimalist Wallet RFID Blocking

  • RFID BLOCKING WIRELESS THEFT - RFID blocking protection design, keep your private information and credit card away from thieves' scanning devices, insure your private property safety. US GOVT. FIPS 201 APPROVED. LOOKISS slide wallet farthest protects your credit cards, debit cards, passports and driver licenses.
  • SLIM & ULTRA LIGHT - Significantly thinner than traditional wallets, easily holds maximum 12 cards. Ultra light and slim wallet design makes it suitable and comfortable while carring on. No need to worry about your bloated back pocket anymore with this new released slim card wallet.
  • MONEY CLIP & ELASTIC WEBBING - The classical money clip is made of spring steel, it can be used to hold cash, RFID-enabled cards, or business cards variously. Flexible elastic webbing greatly improved the card holding capacity, its just perfect for card carrier.
  • PREMIUM AVIATION ALUMINUM & 304 STAINLESS STEEL - Made of premium aviation aluminum and 304 stainless steel, high strength metal body ensures long service life. Premium metal texture is not only a kind of touch feeling, but also a kind of sense of vision.
  • GIFT BOX PACKAGING - Each wallet has gorgeous gift box packaging, which is not only a good way to protect your wallet, but also a decent gift for yourself or someone you love.
Product description

Minimalist Wallet, Aluminum Slim Wallet Front Pocket Credit Card Case & Money Clip Wallets with RFID Blocking - LOOKISS

Have you ever felt embrassed for your bloated front pocket with FAT wallet inside?
Have you ever had your identity stolen and your life ruined?
Have you ever consider to start a minimalist life style?

You absolutely deserve a new design card wallet!
Now, invest this LOOKISS slim card wallet -- the key to start your mimimalist life!

RFID Blocking Card Wallet
Premium aviation aluminum body can block RFID signals, this LOOKISS Front Pocket Slim Wallet can keep your ID card and credit/debit card safety.

This LOOKISS minimalist slim wallet can block RFID signals from cards working at 13.56MHz, including:
1) Credit card/ debit card
2) ID card
3) Driver license

This LOOKISS front pocket wallet CAN NOT block RFID signals from cards working at 125KHz, including:
1) Most ID badges
2) Some hotel/building access cards

Item Weight: 2 oz
Item Size: 3.35" x 2.13" x 0.24"

Q: Whats In The Box?
1 x Minimalist Slim Card Wallet
1 x Screw Driver

Money Back Guarantee. If you're not happy with this card wallet, we will fix the situation, hassle free.

Money Back Guarantee. If you're not happy with this card wallet, we will fix the situation, hassle free.

  • Product Dimensions: 3.3 x 2.1 x 0.2 inches
  • Shipping Weight: 4.2 ounces (View shipping rates and policies)
  • ASIN: B074DSWXJZ
  • Item model number: WT01
  • Date first available at Amazon.com: July 31, 2017
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #1,430 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry (See Top 100 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry)
    Customer reviews

    Top customer reviews

    5.0 out of 5 starsHusband is happy with it
    ByJulie W.on August 28, 2017
    Size: Small|Color: Grey|Verified Purchase
    5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
    ByAmazon Customeron August 28, 2017
    Size: Small|Color: Grey|Verified Purchase
    5.0 out of 5 starsGreat idea!
    ByAmazon Customeron August 5, 2017
    Size: Small|Color: Black
    5.0 out of 5 starsBest Wallet Ever
    ByTristan Soucyon August 8, 2017
    Size: Small|Color: Black
    5.0 out of 5 starsGeorge Costanza needs one of these.
    ByJohn A. Hoeft Jr.on August 24, 2017
    Size: Small|Color: Grey|Verified Purchase
    5.0 out of 5 starsVery useful
    ByJames Paul Priceon August 7, 2017
    Size: Small|Color: Black
    5.0 out of 5 starsslim and awesome
    BySheri Bedardon August 7, 2017
    Size: Small|Color: Grey
    5.0 out of 5 starsaluminum card wallet
    ByAmazon Customeron August 5, 2017
    Size: Small|Color: Black
