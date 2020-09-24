This product, the scrunchy on the stick, has been great. I use it everytime I shower to wash my back, and then the rest of my body. I really like that it will reach every part of my back and it is easy to use on the rest of my body, as well. I have not used the scrunchy that is not on the stick because, when I shower, I put enough soap on the ones on the stick. I assume the one not on the stick is just as good as the one on the stick. My wife will probably use it when her scrunch has come apart.