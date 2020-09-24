- Today's limited time promotion，Buy Loofah Back Scubber Get 2pcs Loofahs. Offered by Amazer Official. Here's how (restrictions apply)
AmazerBath Shower Sponge Loofah Back Scrubber, PE Soft Mesh Loofah Body Scrubber with Long Wooden Handle, Bath Sponge for Men Women (Green)
Enhance your purchase
- Tighter knot: The sponge uses a special knotting technology, enhancing the firmness and durability of the connection between the bath ball and the handle so they don’t fall apart easily.
- Long wooden handle: The wooden handle is made of durable beech wood and covered with a transparent waterproof layer on the surface. The textured rubber sleeve is non-slip and offers you a better grip.
- Soft material: The shower sponge is made of soft PE material, which is strong and not easily deformed. Bathing balls can apply more cleansing strength to the skin area and keep the skin healthy.
- Easy to use: The total length of this long-handle shower sponge is up to 17 inches long, making it easy to clean the back and other hard-to-reach areas. The hanging rope handle makes it easy to hang for storage and easy to dry.
- Package included: This product comes with an additional hand-held bath ball of the same color for full bath time enjoyment.
Product Description
The AmazerBath long-handle shower sponge with top bath ball is made of soft material, which is more in line with what the skin needs when we use it. Gently massage the skin, wash away the sweat, grease and dirt of the day, and relax your tired body.
Quality Materials
The loofah is made of soft materials, even for sensitive skin types, it will not be scratched, and gently massage and clean your body.
Scientific Design
The wooden handle is ergonomic, and textured rubber sleeve is non-slip, which can provide you with better grip.
Special Knot
The sponge adopts a special knotting technology, which is very strong and not easy to fall apart.
Honeycomb Nylon Mesh
The shower sponge is made of soft PE material, which is strong and not easily deformed.
Included Content
|Blue Shower Sponge Loofah Back Scrubber
|Exfoliating Silicone Body Scrubber Bath Sponge
|4 Pack 75g/PCS Shower Bath Sponge Shower Loofahs Balls
|Long Handled Shower Sponge Loofah Back Scrubber
|3PCS Shower Sponge Bath Loofahs
|Rich Lathers Mesh Loofah Body Scrubber
|Material
|PE
|PE & Silicone
|PE
|PE
|PE
|PE
|Quantity
|2 Pack
|2 Pack
|4 Pack
|2 Pack
|3 Pack
|4 Pack
|Color
|Blue
|Blue
|4 Color
|Green
|Black
|multiple colour
Color:Green
- Package Dimensions : 16.85 x 9.41 x 3.94 inches; 8.78 Ounces
- Manufacturer : AmazerBath
- ASIN : B08978JSH8
Best Sellers Rank:
#1,765 in Beauty & Personal Care (See Top 100 in Beauty & Personal Care)
- #7 in Bath Loofahs
- Customer Reviews:
Top reviews from the United States
I'm so happy I purchased this and recommend this to anyone in the market for this type of item.
