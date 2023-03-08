I roast my own beans...have for 24 years now...so I am picky.



I don't use pods much, but I bought these for my roommate who does. Flavor matters to me, so I always brew "low and slow". Low temperature so I don't extract all the bitterness, and Slower (stronger) brew to increase seep time to extract more of that un-bittered flavor...and I usually only brew 4-6 oz at a time.



This is what I recommend for ANY pod. Longer time is OK if it has more grounds to compensate, but there is a limit, as brewing can cause streams of water inside the pod, so brewer design matters since pods are pods (more number of injectors is a HUGE plus, BTW).



So, I was not worried when reviews state that the flavor goes away after 8 or 10 ounces...this is always the case. In fact, it's more likely the case with better beans, since better beans don't have as much bitterness to extract, so when you pull a typical bean for a long draw, you get additional horrible flavors. EXPERIMENT YOURSELF: do a 12 oz pull, and continually change out cups so that you only get ~ 2 oz per cup. By the 8th oz of any coffee, you tongue will be cringing.



ALL THREE were smooth, with pleasant flavor. Sure, the flavor was not "bold" by my standards, but it also was not weak. In fact, it was pretty good for a mild-medium roast, and on my scale of coffee flavor, that is better than most you will encounter. Certainly better than Starbuck's or Peet's, both of whom have perfected there roasts and bean selections to give a lot of flavor for a long draw. No coffee connoisseur would ever call their coffees complex or pleasantly aromatic, or anything better than minimally OK.



So, I'm not saying these are wonderful coffees. There are only the best Pods I've encountered yet, and a great bang for the buck for someone who brews small cups.