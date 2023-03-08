Add other items:
$41.99
Added to Cart
An error occurred when processing your request.
Have one to sell?
Amazon Brand - Solimo Assorted pack (French, Dark, Colombian) single serve cups, 100 ct
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.Amazon's Choice in Single-Serve Coffee Capsules & Pods by Solimo
|Was:
| $33.13
Details
The Was Price is determined using the 90-day median price paid by customers for the product on Amazon. We exclude prices paid by customers for the product during a limited time deal.
Learn more
|Deal Price:
|$21.54 ($0.22 / Count) Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
|You Save:
|$11.59 (35%)
SNAP EBT eligible
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|Solimo
|Item Form
|Pods
|Flavor
|Variety Medium/Dark
|Caffeine Content
|Caffeinated
|Package Information
|k cups
About this item
- 100 coffee pods in three varieties – Colombian, Dark Roast, French Roast
- (40) French Roast – Dark roast coffee with bold, smoky notes and a smooth finish
- (30) Dark Roast - Full-bodied coffee with a hearty punch but mild acidity for a smooth finish
- (30) Colombian - Medium body and acidity complemented by a floral aroma for enticing depth
- 100% Arabica coffee
- Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers
- Satisfaction Guarantee: We're proud of our products. If you aren't satisfied, we'll refund you for any reason within a year of purchase. 1-877-485-0385
Consider a similar item
12 Ounce (Pack of 1)
$6.66 ($0.56/Ounce)
Climate Pledge Friendly
From the manufacturer
Solimo Coffee Pods
Ideal, easy-to-use coffee pods in a variety of flavors, roasts and aromas. Perfect for k-cup brewers and people on-the-go and ready for a warm mug of good brew.
|Light Roast
|Kona Blend
|Colombian
|Dark Roast
|French Roast
|Roast
|Light
|Medium
|Medium
|Dark
|Dark
|24 Ct.
|✓
|✓
|✓
|100 Ct.
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Country Origin
|Arabian
|Hawaii + Latin America
|Colombian
|Africa + Latin America + Indonesia
|Arabian
|Flavor Profile
|Smooth. Fruity.
|Delicate. Balanced.
|Mild. Floral.
|Hearty. Smooth.
|Bold. Smoky.
Product Description
Solimo Variety Pack Medium and Dark Roast Coffee Pods are made from 100% Arabica beans. In French Roast, Dark Roast and Colombian blends. Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers, make your cup to order with Solimo coffee pods.
Product details
- Product Dimensions : 11.88 x 10 x 7.56 inches; 3.72 Pounds
- UPC : 842379155024 195515011426
- Manufacturer : Solimo
- ASIN : B07P23H371
- Country of Origin : USA
- Best Sellers Rank: #4 in Grocery & Gourmet Food (See Top 100 in Grocery & Gourmet Food)
- Customer Reviews:
Important information
Ingredients
<p>100% Arabica Coffee.</p>
Directions
<p>Store at ambient temperatures with a relative humidity of 45% to 55%.</p>
Legal Disclaimer
<p>Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.</p>
Customer reviews
4.5 out of 5
153,145 global ratings
Flavor is OK, Price is UnbeatableWithout mentioning a specific competitor name, I purchased this 100ct box trying to switch from Dark Magic. The price was absolutely unbeatable, and I can’t remember if it was same-day or next-day delivery but the timing was perfect. As someone who loves dark roast, the flavor wasn’t the best in my opinion. It doesn’t taste very rich, and more often than not it tastes watered-down. I do make sure that’s not user error haha. I’ll gift these to another who will enjoy them.Overall a great coffee for the price, just not the flavor for me.
Reviewed in the United States on January 28, 2023
Reviewed in the United States on January 28, 2023
Images in this review
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on March 8, 2023
Flavor Name: Variety Medium/LightSize: 100 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
I roast my own beans...have for 24 years now...so I am picky.
I don't use pods much, but I bought these for my roommate who does. Flavor matters to me, so I always brew "low and slow". Low temperature so I don't extract all the bitterness, and Slower (stronger) brew to increase seep time to extract more of that un-bittered flavor...and I usually only brew 4-6 oz at a time.
This is what I recommend for ANY pod. Longer time is OK if it has more grounds to compensate, but there is a limit, as brewing can cause streams of water inside the pod, so brewer design matters since pods are pods (more number of injectors is a HUGE plus, BTW).
So, I was not worried when reviews state that the flavor goes away after 8 or 10 ounces...this is always the case. In fact, it's more likely the case with better beans, since better beans don't have as much bitterness to extract, so when you pull a typical bean for a long draw, you get additional horrible flavors. EXPERIMENT YOURSELF: do a 12 oz pull, and continually change out cups so that you only get ~ 2 oz per cup. By the 8th oz of any coffee, you tongue will be cringing.
ALL THREE were smooth, with pleasant flavor. Sure, the flavor was not "bold" by my standards, but it also was not weak. In fact, it was pretty good for a mild-medium roast, and on my scale of coffee flavor, that is better than most you will encounter. Certainly better than Starbuck's or Peet's, both of whom have perfected there roasts and bean selections to give a lot of flavor for a long draw. No coffee connoisseur would ever call their coffees complex or pleasantly aromatic, or anything better than minimally OK.
So, I'm not saying these are wonderful coffees. There are only the best Pods I've encountered yet, and a great bang for the buck for someone who brews small cups.
I don't use pods much, but I bought these for my roommate who does. Flavor matters to me, so I always brew "low and slow". Low temperature so I don't extract all the bitterness, and Slower (stronger) brew to increase seep time to extract more of that un-bittered flavor...and I usually only brew 4-6 oz at a time.
This is what I recommend for ANY pod. Longer time is OK if it has more grounds to compensate, but there is a limit, as brewing can cause streams of water inside the pod, so brewer design matters since pods are pods (more number of injectors is a HUGE plus, BTW).
So, I was not worried when reviews state that the flavor goes away after 8 or 10 ounces...this is always the case. In fact, it's more likely the case with better beans, since better beans don't have as much bitterness to extract, so when you pull a typical bean for a long draw, you get additional horrible flavors. EXPERIMENT YOURSELF: do a 12 oz pull, and continually change out cups so that you only get ~ 2 oz per cup. By the 8th oz of any coffee, you tongue will be cringing.
ALL THREE were smooth, with pleasant flavor. Sure, the flavor was not "bold" by my standards, but it also was not weak. In fact, it was pretty good for a mild-medium roast, and on my scale of coffee flavor, that is better than most you will encounter. Certainly better than Starbuck's or Peet's, both of whom have perfected there roasts and bean selections to give a lot of flavor for a long draw. No coffee connoisseur would ever call their coffees complex or pleasantly aromatic, or anything better than minimally OK.
So, I'm not saying these are wonderful coffees. There are only the best Pods I've encountered yet, and a great bang for the buck for someone who brews small cups.
24 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 22, 2023
Flavor Name: French RoastSize: 100 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
My main and original review is for the "French Roast" which I think is smooth tasting. I am a fan of super dark, extra bold dark roasts consumed black, unsweetened. I have my preferences, but often price dictates my purchase when it comes to coffee. I was shopping for a budget coffee to add to my coffee stash, and this Solimo (and Amazon brand) came up that fit what I was looking for.
The reviews are mixed. I dont find this to be watery. I think it has a good stout taste that is quite smooth and easy to drink. I brew it at 10 ounces so perhaps that makes a difference. It is very smooth. Ive had darker, bolder more intense tasting dark roasts, but this is quite suitable as a daily drinker for me.
Side by side, it reminds me of Panera Dark Roast but at half the cost.
I'd buy it again, hence 5 stars
EDIT TO ADD:
I also bought the Donut Shop Blend, which is under this listing. I bought this for my husband who typically drinks other brands of same style. He said a few times that he doesnt feel like it has caffeine. He made no mention of taste or mouth feel, but he said he didnt feel like he drank coffee and actually looked to make sure it wasnt decaf. Not sure how to interpret that as far as rating goes. Maybe he just drinks too much coffee or is tired and just didnt feel it. Hope he finishes it up, and I will likely not buy that particular one again. But the French Roast? oh yeh! yum!
The reviews are mixed. I dont find this to be watery. I think it has a good stout taste that is quite smooth and easy to drink. I brew it at 10 ounces so perhaps that makes a difference. It is very smooth. Ive had darker, bolder more intense tasting dark roasts, but this is quite suitable as a daily drinker for me.
Side by side, it reminds me of Panera Dark Roast but at half the cost.
I'd buy it again, hence 5 stars
EDIT TO ADD:
I also bought the Donut Shop Blend, which is under this listing. I bought this for my husband who typically drinks other brands of same style. He said a few times that he doesnt feel like it has caffeine. He made no mention of taste or mouth feel, but he said he didnt feel like he drank coffee and actually looked to make sure it wasnt decaf. Not sure how to interpret that as far as rating goes. Maybe he just drinks too much coffee or is tired and just didnt feel it. Hope he finishes it up, and I will likely not buy that particular one again. But the French Roast? oh yeh! yum!
20 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on March 10, 2023
Flavor Name: Dark RoastSize: 100 Count (Pack of 1)