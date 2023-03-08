Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Amazon Brand - Solimo Assorted pack (French, Dark, Colombian) single serve cups, 100 ct

4.5 out of 5 stars 153,145 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Single-Serve Coffee Capsules & Pods by Solimo
SNAP EBT eligible
Variety Medium/Dark
100 Count (Pack of 1)

Enhance your purchase

Brand Solimo
Item Form Pods
Flavor Variety Medium/Dark
Caffeine Content Caffeinated
Package Information k cups

About this item

  • 100 coffee pods in three varieties – Colombian, Dark Roast, French Roast
  • (40) French Roast – Dark roast coffee with bold, smoky notes and a smooth finish
  • (30) Dark Roast - Full-bodied coffee with a hearty punch but mild acidity for a smooth finish
  • (30) Colombian - Medium body and acidity complemented by a floral aroma for enticing depth
  • 100% Arabica coffee
  • Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers
  • Satisfaction Guarantee: We're proud of our products. If you aren't satisfied, we'll refund you for any reason within a year of purchase. 1-877-485-0385

From the manufacturer

coffee k cups,k cups coffee,kcups variety pack,kcups,kcups medium roast,kpods coffee,k-cup coffee coffee k cups,k cups coffee,kcups variety pack,kcups,kcups medium roast,kpods coffee,k-cup coffee coffee k cups,k cups coffee,kcups variety pack,kcups,kcups medium roast,kpods coffee,k-cup coffee coffee k cups,k cups coffee,kcups variety pack,kcups,kcups medium roast,kpods coffee,k-cup coffee coffee k cups,k cups coffee,kcups variety pack,kcups,kcups medium roast,kpods coffee,k-cup coffee
Light Roast Kona Blend Colombian Dark Roast French Roast
Roast Light Medium Medium Dark Dark
24 Ct.
100 Ct.
Country Origin Arabian Hawaii + Latin America Colombian Africa + Latin America + Indonesia Arabian
Flavor Profile Smooth. Fruity. Delicate. Balanced. Mild. Floral. Hearty. Smooth. Bold. Smoky.

Product Description

Solimo Variety Pack Medium and Dark Roast Coffee Pods are made from 100% Arabica beans. In French Roast, Dark Roast and Colombian blends. Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers, make your cup to order with Solimo coffee pods.

Product details

  • Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 11.88 x 10 x 7.56 inches; 3.72 Pounds
  • UPC ‏ : ‎ 842379155024 195515011426
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Solimo
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B07P23H371
  • Country of Origin ‏ : ‎ USA
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.5 out of 5 stars 153,145 ratings

Important information

Ingredients

<p>100% Arabica Coffee.</p>

Directions

<p>Store at ambient temperatures with a relative humidity of 45% to 55%.</p>

Legal Disclaimer

<p>Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.</p>

Top reviews from the United States

Pat
5.0 out of 5 stars The best budget coffee I've tried....and as good as most "good" coffees
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on March 8, 2023
Flavor Name: Variety Medium/LightSize: 100 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
Precise Disarray
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars very smooth, good coffee taste brewed at 10 ounces, budget friendly per cup
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 22, 2023
Flavor Name: French RoastSize: 100 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
Mad McQueen
4.0 out of 5 stars Well…
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on March 10, 2023
Flavor Name: Dark RoastSize: 100 Count (Pack of 1)