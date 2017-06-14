Price: $20.00
About the product
  • Groceries have never been easier. All new Amazon Dash Wand with Alexa helps you find recipes, convert cups to ounces, buy and reorder essentials, find nearby restaurants and more.
  • Purchase Dash Wand for $20 and get $20 off your next purchase after you register the device. *
  • Try AmazonFresh free for 90 days (normally $14.99 per month) **
  • Say it or scan a barcode. It’s added to your shopping cart. Just say “paper towels.”
  • Water-resistant, durable design, and magnetic so you can stick it on your fridge.

Product details

  • Product Dimensions: 5.6 x 1.2 x 0.8 inches ; 1.1 ounces
  • Shipping Weight: 1 pounds (View shipping rates and policies)
  • Domestic Shipping: Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the manufacturer regarding warranty and support issues.
  • International Shipping: This item is not eligible for international shipping. Learn More
  • ASIN: B01MQMJFDK
  • UPC: 841667167534
  • Item model number: PL46MN
  • Average Customer Review: 5.0 out of 5 stars  See all reviews (1 customer review)
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank:

Top Customer Reviews

5.0 out of 5 starsI am a shopaholic! This is what I was ...
ByS. I.on June 14, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
