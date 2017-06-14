"How many teaspoons in a tablespoon?”
"How many calories are there in Greek yogurt?"
"Alexa, ask Pizza Hut to place an order."
"Ask Allrecipes for a shrimp recipe.”
"Reorder double A batteries."
"Alexa, what are your deals?"
Dash Wand is a wifi enabled kitchen assistant that helps you shop AmazonFresh and millions of everyday essentials on Amazon.com.
* Once you register Dash Wand, the $20 credit will appear in your shopping cart the next time you check out with an eligible item. See additional terms and conditions at www.amazon.com/dashwandpromo.
Dash Wand does not support playing music.
For a limited time, Prime members in AmazonFresh locations get to try AmazonFresh free for 90 days (normally $14.99 per month) when you register your Dash Wand.
With AmazonFresh, groceries like meats and produce, everyday essentials and local favorites are delivered straight to your door at a time that works for you.
Your free Fresh membership starts as soon as you register your Dash Wand and will not auto-renew unless you choose to join AmazonFresh.
See additional terms and conditions for $20 Amazon credit at www.amazon.com/dashwandpromo.
Thousands of Alexa skills
Convert kitchen measurements, get exclusive deals and more.
Help when you need it
Get step-by-step recipes and ingredient lists from Allrecipes.
Say an item.
It’s waiting in your cart for you to checkout.
Buy now just by asking.
To buy now, say "Buy double A batteries."
