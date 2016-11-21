Currently unavailable.
Featured Home and Bar Style gifts for dad

Amazon Dash Wand

3.8 out of 5 stars 100 customer reviews
| 34 answered questions

Product description

Say it. Scan it. No more shopping lists.

Just say it or scan it and Dash adds the item to your Cart. No more shopping lists or running to the store for items you forgot. Dash remembers so you don’t have to.

Say it or scan it in your kitchen.

Small. Smart. Your new shopping helper

Amazon Dash is a Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled shopping helper that is your one-stop device for AmazonFresh and the millions of items available on Amazon.

Say it or scan it in your bathroom.

Magnetic. Hangable. Convenient.

Keep it handy so that you never forget to replenish items when they’re running out. Dash is magnetic so hang it on the fridge or use the included hook to hang it on the wall.

Say it or scan it anywhere.

Ready to go. Whenever you are.

Dash is made to withstand busy households, so go ahead and grab it with flour on your hands to order more supplies.


EASY TO SET UP AND USE

On your iPhone or Android phone, go to www.amazon.com/dashsetup to get started.

Note: You’ll need your Amazon Dash, two AAA batteries (included), a Wi-Fi connection, a network password (if required), and your Android phone or iPhone.

Product details

  • Product Dimensions: 5.6 x 1.2 x 0.8 inches
  • Shipping Weight: 4.6 ounces
  • Domestic Shipping: Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the manufacturer regarding warranty and support issues.
  • International Shipping: This item is not eligible for international shipping. Learn More
  • ASIN: B015YEXOR2
  • UPC: 815332021537
  Average Customer Review: 3.8 out of 5 stars

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer Reviews

Top Customer Reviews

3.0 out of 5 starsGood idea, but needs alterations.
ByJoshua hallon November 21, 2016
Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 starsThis is awesome to leave on the fridge to grab and scan ...
ByThe 3 little Umipigson October 10, 2016
Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 starsMakes shopping so much easier.
ByAmberon October 11, 2016
Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 starsDash 2.0 is easy, fast and fun . . . hopefully you can find an excuse to buy it!
BySteve M.on October 19, 2016
Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 starsPerfect Amazon fresh companion
ByRobon January 15, 2017
Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 starsA surprisingly awesome little gadget.
BySamon March 11, 2017
Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 starsIt works! My daughter uses it to add things ...
ByMrsLeyvaon April 15, 2017
Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 starsSeriously amazing! Wish I could give it 10 stars!!!
ByJeannaon December 3, 2016
Verified Purchase
