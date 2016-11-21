Just say it or scan it and Dash adds the item to your Cart. No more shopping lists or running to the store for items you forgot. Dash remembers so you don’t have to.

Amazon Dash is a Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled shopping helper that is your one-stop device for AmazonFresh and the millions of items available on Amazon.

Keep it handy so that you never forget to replenish items when they’re running out. Dash is magnetic so hang it on the fridge or use the included hook to hang it on the wall.

Dash is made to withstand busy households, so go ahead and grab it with flour on your hands to order more supplies.

EASY TO SET UP AND USE

On your iPhone or Android phone, go to www.amazon.com/dashsetup to get started.

Note: You’ll need your Amazon Dash, two AAA batteries (included), a Wi-Fi connection, a network password (if required), and your Android phone or iPhone.