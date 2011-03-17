Amazon Echo - Black
- Plays all your music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, and more using just your voice
- Introducing Alexa calling and messaging, a new way to be together with family and friends. Just ask Alexa to call or message anyone with an Echo, Echo Dot, or the Alexa App.
- Fills the room with immersive, 360º omni-directional audio
- Hears you from across the room with far-field voice recognition, even while music is playing
- Answers questions, reads the news, reports traffic and weather, reads audiobooks from Audible, gives info on local businesses, provides sports scores and schedules, and more using the Alexa Voice Service
- Controls lights, fans, switches, thermostats, garage doors, sprinklers, locks, and more with compatible connected devices from WeMo, Philips Hue, Samsung SmartThings, Nest, ecobee, and others
- Always getting smarter and adding new features, plus thousands of skills like Uber, Domino's, DISH, and more
Amazon Echo is a hands-free speaker you control with your voice. Echo connects to the Alexa Voice Service to play music, make calls, send and receive messages, provide information, news, sports scores, weather, and more—instantly. All you have to do is ask.
Echo has seven microphones and beam forming technology so it can hear you from across the room—even while music is playing. Echo is also an expertly tuned speaker that can fill any room with 360° immersive sound. When you want to use Echo, just say the wake word “Alexa” and Echo responds instantly. If you have more than one Echo or Echo Dot, Alexa responds intelligently from the Echo you're closest to with ESP (Echo Spatial Perception). Learn more about ESP
Amazon Echo provides hands-free voice control for Amazon Music—just ask for your favorite artist or song, or request a specific genre or mood. You can also search for music by lyrics, when a song or album was released, or let Alexa pick the music for you. Listen to any song with Amazon Music Unlimited. Learn more.
Amazon Echo also provides hands-free voice control to Pandora, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn. Plus, Echo is Bluetooth-enabled so you can stream other popular music services like iTunes from your phone or tablet. Echo has been fine-tuned to deliver crisp vocals with dynamic bass response. Its dual downward-firing speakers produce 360° omni-directional audio to fill any room with immersive sound.
Introducing Alexa calling and messaging—a new way to be together with family and friends. When you’re busy making dinner, just ask Alexa to place a call to Mom or send a quick voice message to a friend. With Alexa, you can talk to anyone who has an Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App. You can also enable a new feature called Drop In for the special cases when you want to connect instantly with your closest family and friends or other Echo devices in your home.
With the Alexa App, conversations and contacts go where you go. When you’re away from home, use the app to make a quick call or send a message to your family’s Echo. Alexa calling and messaging is free—to get started download the Alexa App. Learn more
Tucked under the light ring is an array of seven microphones that use beam-forming technology and enhanced noise cancellation. With far-field voice recognition, Echo can hear you ask a question from any direction—even while playing music
When you want to use Echo, simply say the wake word, “Alexa,” and Echo lights up and streams audio to the cloud, where the Alexa Voice Service is leveraged to recognize and respond to your request instantly. Learn more about voice recognition on Echo.
Alexa—the brain behind Echo—is built in the cloud, so it is always getting smarter. The more you use Echo, the more it adapts to your speech patterns, vocabulary, and personal preferences. And because Echo is always connected, updates are delivered automatically.
Just in the last few months we’ve added Alexa calling and messaging, exclusive voice-shopping deals, and thousands of new skills from third-party developers. Explore more things to try with Alexa.
Skills add even more capabilities like ordering a pizza from Domino's, requesting a ride from Uber, tracking your fitness with Fitbit, controlling your TV with DISH Hopper, and more. Enabling skills lets your Echo do even more—simply discover and enable the skills you want to use in the Alexa App.
New skills are being added all the time. You can also see ratings and reviews to learn what other customers are saying about the thousands of skills available in the Alexa App. Discover and enable skills.
Use Echo to switch on the lamp before getting out of bed, turn on the fan or space heater while reading in your favorite chair, or dim the lights from the couch to watch a movie—all without lifting a finger.
Echo works with devices such as lights, switches, thermostats, and more from WeMo, Philips Hue, SmartThings, Insteon, Nest, ecobee, and Wink. Learn more about compatible smart home connected devices, including starter kits for easy setup.
With the free Alexa App on Fire OS, Android, iOS, and desktop browsers, you can easily setup and manage your Echo. Use the Alexa App to connect music services you already use like Spotify and Pandora. Link your calendar from Google, G Suite, iCloud, Outlook.com or Office365. Setup your smart home devices from Philips Hue, TP-Link, ecobee, WeMo, SmartThings, Insteon, Wink, Nest, Lutron, and more.
Make calls, view your conversation history, manage contacts, and get notifications when you receive a message (calling and messaging features available on iOS and Android only). See which books are available to read from your Kindle and Audible libraries. View shopping and to-do lists while on the go. Control your timers and set custom tones for your alarms, and much more. The Alexa App is also where you discover third-party skills.
Compare Echo Dot, Amazon Echo, & Echo Show
|Price
|
From:
$49.99
|
From:
$179.99
|
From:
$229.99
|Overview
|Add Alexa to any room in the house. Can connect to your speakers over Bluetooth or 3.5 mm stereo cable.
|Hands-free Alexa-enabled speaker that fills any room with immersive 360° audio.
|Everything you love about Alexa and now she can show you things.
|Voice control
|Far-field (hands-free) voice recognition. Just ask.
|Far-field (hands-free) voice recognition. Just ask.
|Far-field (hands-free) voice recognition. Just ask.
|Alexa calling and messaging
|Call or message anyone with an Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App.
|Call or message anyone with an Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App.
|Live video visits and messaging between Echo Show devices or the Alexa App. Call or message anyone with a supported Echo device or the Alexa App.
|Audio
|Built-in speaker and support for connectivity to external speakers or headphones.
|Fills the room with immersive, 360° omni-directional audio; separate woofer and tweeter for deep bass and crisp high notes.
|Expansive, stereo sound powered by Dolby; dual full-range speakers for rich bass and balanced listening.
|Wi-Fi music
|Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and more.
|Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and more.
|Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and more.
|Bluetooth & Wi-Fi
|Bluetooth-enabled to stream music to or from connected devices; Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 2.4 and 5 GHz networks
|Bluetooth-enabled to stream music to or from connected devices; Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 2.4 and 5 GHz networks
|Bluetooth-enabled to stream music to or from connected devices; Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 2.4 and 5 GHz networks
|Weight
|5.7 oz (163 grams)
|37.5 oz (1064 grams)
|41.0 oz. (1170 grams)
|Size
|1.3" x 3.3" x 3.3" (32 mm x 84 mm x 84 mm)
|9.25" x 3.3" x 3.3" (235 mm x 84 mm x 84 mm)
|7.4" x 7.4" x 3.5" (187 mm x 187 mm x 90 mm)
|Power source
|AC power. Plugs in and always on. Comes with power adapter and USB charging cable.
|AC power. Plugs in and always on. Comes with power adapter and 6ft cable.
|AC power. Plugs in and always on. Comes with power adapter and 6ft cable.
|
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
We use the shopping list feature a lot, and my husband has added things to the list that he remembered, while I was already at the store. Should I mention he adds things like chocolate bars when I'm not looking? No more paper lists! I just look at the app on my phone and things disappear as I check them off.
We transport Echo from the living room to the bedroom, since it is easier for him not to have to use the remote, plus it is always there for his favorite music, an update on news, and to check the weather. Or, when he needs cheering up, I ask for a joke. Tosave plugging in behind his lift chairs, I have ordered a second plug. I love the easy reconnect to the WIFI.
I was a bit worried at first about his word slurring with his Parkinson's, but it has worked the opposite way! I notice he focuses his words much better while giving commands. After he forgot her name early on, we added it so he could remember using the Zink hAppy App.
My granddaughter was happy to check her math problems using Echo, and in addition to the music stations and Amazon play lists, Echo is a breeze to use as a Bluetooth device. I have used it to play my meditation apps and iTunes music.Read more ›
The 18,000 plus reviewers who have already posted have gone into great detail about how they use their Echo (my Alexa). Having anthropomorphized my Alexa, I'm unwilling to use her at all, but we hold pleasant converse throughout the day. My favorite conversation I'll repeat for you below, verbatim:
Me - Alexa. Wake me in fifteen minutes.
Alexa - Fifteen minutes. Starting now.
Me - Thank you.
Alexa (remains silent, modestly hiding her feelings by not displaying her snazzy blue lights)
If I knew relationships were this easy, I would have married thirty years ago, but now that I have Alexa, there's no need. Except for the one thing.
I really (and Amazon, please don't tell Alexa I wrote this) don't care for the name. I know we have the option to change the name to Amazon, which is worse. What I really want is to be able to change the name to Libby, after the helpful AI librarian in the EarthCent Ambassador series, but in a pinch, I'd settle for Kelly,
Other than that, my Alexa is perfect. Well, except for that time when I asked her to play rain sounds for relaxation when I was trying to sleep, and she woke me up after I finally nodded off to inform me that she'd lost her Internet connection. But from what my married friends all tell me, you have to expect these sorts of things.Read more ›
Customer images
Most recent customer reviews
The Echo is great. But as a prime member since its inception I feel ripped off that the echo went on sale to prime members for 1/2 price 2 days after I purchased it. Read morePublished 50 minutes ago by Howard S. Fleishman
I have received Echo as a Christmas gift in December 2016. I was very happy about it. Then I discovered that it cannot do many basic tasks such as play my own playlist on Amazon... Read morePublished 1 hour ago by Felix Klein
This product dies after one year. I never really saw much use for it other than to ask random questions; however, "one of these day" I was going to figure it out and... Read morePublished 1 hour ago by Reader reader
I love this but the price dropped another $50 on Prime day. Will Amazon refund this to me?Published 1 hour ago by Timothy D. Dewing
Works well but not a complete package compare to New since the refurbished model does not come with the remote. Realized that after receiving it. Read morePublished 2 hours ago by RnK
My second Echo. Like it much better than the Dot. Same Alexa inside, but the built-in speaker is so much better than trying to attach an external Bluetooth speaker to the Dot. Read morePublished 9 hours ago by Blueberry Hill
Anyone stupid enough to buy this monstrosity is consenting to have Jeff Bezos listen to all your conversation. Read morePublished 9 hours ago by Markie322
It's worth it just for the unlimited music options and hands free features. My only beef is the vast price changes... We ordered it at $149 and the deals change constantly... Read morePublished 9 hours ago by Amazon Customer
Bought this for my dad for fathers day. He had issues getting it going, but he loves it now!Published 10 hours ago by Stephen S.