4.4 out of 5 stars 57,776 customer reviews
1000+ answered questions
#1 Best Seller in Home Audio Speakers
Price: $179.99 & FREE Shipping.
With Deal: $89.99 & FREE Shipping.
You Save: $90.00 (50%)
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC.
Black
Amazon Echo
  • Plays all your music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, and more using just your voice
  • Introducing Alexa calling and messaging, a new way to be together with family and friends. Just ask Alexa to call or message anyone with an Echo, Echo Dot, or the Alexa App.
  • Fills the room with immersive, 360º omni-directional audio
  • Hears you from across the room with far-field voice recognition, even while music is playing
  • Answers questions, reads the news, reports traffic and weather, reads audiobooks from Audible, gives info on local businesses, provides sports scores and schedules, and more using the Alexa Voice Service
  • Controls lights, fans, switches, thermostats, garage doors, sprinklers, locks, and more with compatible connected devices from WeMo, Philips Hue, Samsung SmartThings, Nest, ecobee, and others
  • Always getting smarter and adding new features, plus thousands of skills like Uber, Domino's, DISH, and more

Echo- A Perfect 10
What is Echo?

Amazon Echo is a hands-free speaker you control with your voice. Echo connects to the Alexa Voice Service to play music, make calls, send and receive messages, provide information, news, sports scores, weather, and more—instantly. All you have to do is ask.

Echo has seven microphones and beam forming technology so it can hear you from across the room—even while music is playing. Echo is also an expertly tuned speaker that can fill any room with 360° immersive sound. When you want to use Echo, just say the wake word “Alexa” and Echo responds instantly. If you have more than one Echo or Echo Dot, Alexa responds intelligently from the Echo you're closest to with ESP (Echo Spatial Perception). Learn more about ESP

What is Echo-Utterances
Control Your Music

Amazon Echo provides hands-free voice control for Amazon Music—just ask for your favorite artist or song, or request a specific genre or mood. You can also search for music by lyrics, when a song or album was released, or let Alexa pick the music for you. Listen to any song with Amazon Music Unlimited. Learn more.

Amazon Echo also provides hands-free voice control to Pandora, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn. Plus, Echo is Bluetooth-enabled so you can stream other popular music services like iTunes from your phone or tablet. Echo has been fine-tuned to deliver crisp vocals with dynamic bass response. Its dual downward-firing speakers produce 360° omni-directional audio to fill any room with immersive sound.

Music Services
Your music utterances

Introducing Alexa calling and messaging—a new way to be together with family and friends. When you’re busy making dinner, just ask Alexa to place a call to Mom or send a quick voice message to a friend. With Alexa, you can talk to anyone who has an Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App. You can also enable a new feature called Drop In for the special cases when you want to connect instantly with your closest family and friends or other Echo devices in your home.

With the Alexa App, conversations and contacts go where you go. When you’re away from home, use the app to make a quick call or send a message to your family’s Echo. Alexa calling and messaging is free—to get started download the Alexa App. Learn more

Alexa, call Mom. | Alexa, drop in on the nursery. | Alexa, message Tom.
Far Field Technology

Tucked under the light ring is an array of seven microphones that use beam-forming technology and enhanced noise cancellation. With far-field voice recognition, Echo can hear you ask a question from any direction—even while playing music

When you want to use Echo, simply say the wake word, “Alexa,” and Echo lights up and streams audio to the cloud, where the Alexa Voice Service is leveraged to recognize and respond to your request instantly. Learn more about voice recognition on Echo.

Echo- Always getting smarter

Alexa—the brain behind Echo—is built in the cloud, so it is always getting smarter. The more you use Echo, the more it adapts to your speech patterns, vocabulary, and personal preferences. And because Echo is always connected, updates are delivered automatically.

Just in the last few months we’ve added Alexa calling and messaging, exclusive voice-shopping deals, and thousands of new skills from third-party developers. Explore more things to try with Alexa.

Echo- Alexa has skills

Skills add even more capabilities like ordering a pizza from Domino's, requesting a ride from Uber, tracking your fitness with Fitbit, controlling your TV with DISH Hopper, and more. Enabling skills lets your Echo do even more—simply discover and enable the skills you want to use in the Alexa App.

New skills are being added all the time. You can also see ratings and reviews to learn what other customers are saying about the thousands of skills available in the Alexa App. Discover and enable skills.

Echo has skills-utterances
Control your Smart Home

Use Echo to switch on the lamp before getting out of bed, turn on the fan or space heater while reading in your favorite chair, or dim the lights from the couch to watch a movie—all without lifting a finger.

Echo works with devices such as lights, switches, thermostats, and more from WeMo, Philips Hue, SmartThings, Insteon, Nest, ecobee, and Wink. Learn more about compatible smart home connected devices, including starter kits for easy setup.

Control your Smart Home-utterances
Control your Smart Home- Logos
Alexa App

With the free Alexa App on Fire OS, Android, iOS, and desktop browsers, you can easily setup and manage your Echo. Use the Alexa App to connect music services you already use like Spotify and Pandora. Link your calendar from Google, G Suite, iCloud, Outlook.com or Office365. Setup your smart home devices from Philips Hue, TP-Link, ecobee, WeMo, SmartThings, Insteon, Wink, Nest, Lutron, and more.

Make calls, view your conversation history, manage contacts, and get notifications when you receive a message (calling and messaging features available on iOS and Android only). See which books are available to read from your Kindle and Audible libraries. View shopping and to-do lists while on the go. Control your timers and set custom tones for your alarms, and much more. The Alexa App is also where you discover third-party skills.

Available on Amazon
Available on Google Play
Available on the App Store
Echo- Simple Setup

Compare Echo Dot, Amazon Echo, & Echo Show

Echo Dot
Echo Dot
Amazon Echo
Amazon Echo
Echo Show
Echo Show
Price From:
$49.99 		From:
$179.99 		From:
$229.99
Overview Add Alexa to any room in the house. Can connect to your speakers over Bluetooth or 3.5 mm stereo cable. Hands-free Alexa-enabled speaker that fills any room with immersive 360° audio. Everything you love about Alexa and now she can show you things.
Voice control Far-field (hands-free) voice recognition. Just ask. Far-field (hands-free) voice recognition. Just ask. Far-field (hands-free) voice recognition. Just ask.
Alexa calling and messaging Call or message anyone with an Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App. Call or message anyone with an Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App. Live video visits and messaging between Echo Show devices or the Alexa App. Call or message anyone with a supported Echo device or the Alexa App.
Audio Built-in speaker and support for connectivity to external speakers or headphones. Fills the room with immersive, 360° omni-directional audio; separate woofer and tweeter for deep bass and crisp high notes. Expansive, stereo sound powered by Dolby; dual full-range speakers for rich bass and balanced listening.
Wi-Fi music Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and more. Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and more. Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and more.
Bluetooth & Wi-Fi Bluetooth-enabled to stream music to or from connected devices; Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 2.4 and 5 GHz networks Bluetooth-enabled to stream music to or from connected devices; Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 2.4 and 5 GHz networks Bluetooth-enabled to stream music to or from connected devices; Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 2.4 and 5 GHz networks
Weight 5.7 oz (163 grams) 37.5 oz (1064 grams) 41.0 oz. (1170 grams)
Size 1.3" x 3.3" x 3.3" (32 mm x 84 mm x 84 mm) 9.25" x 3.3" x 3.3" (235 mm x 84 mm x 84 mm) 7.4" x 7.4" x 3.5" (187 mm x 187 mm x 90 mm)
Power source AC power. Plugs in and always on. Comes with power adapter and USB charging cable. AC power. Plugs in and always on. Comes with power adapter and 6ft cable. AC power. Plugs in and always on. Comes with power adapter and 6ft cable.
Technical Details
Amazon Echo | Volume Ring | Reflex port (Enhances the woofer's output for deeper sounds without distortion) | 2.5 inch woofer (Delivers deep bass response) | 2.0 inch tweeter (Crisply hits the high notes) | Microphone off button | 7-microphone array | Action button | Light ring
Size9.3" x 3.3" x 3.3" (235 mm x 84 mm x 84 mm)
Weight37.5 oz. (1064 grams)
Actual size and weight may vary by manufacturing process
Wi-Fi ConnectivityDual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi (MIMO) for faster streaming and fewer dropped connections than standard Wi-Fi. Supports 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi networks. Does not support connecting to ad-hoc (or peer-to-peer) Wi-Fi networks.
Bluetooth ConnectivityAdvanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) support for audio streaming to Bluetooth speakers from Amazon Echo, from your mobile device to Amazon Echo and Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP) for voice control of connected mobile devices. Hands-free voice control is not supported for Mac OS X devices.
Audio2.5 inch woofer and 2.0 inch tweeter
System RequirementsAmazon Echo comes ready to connect to your Wi-Fi. The Alexa App is compatible with Fire OS, Android, and iOS devices and also accessible via your web browser.
Warranty and Service1-year limited warranty and service included. Optional 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year extended warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately. Use of Amazon Echo is subject to the terms found here.
Included in the BoxAmazon Echo, power adapter/cable (6 ft.), and quick start guide
5.0 out of 5 starsUber Awesome, In Fact you can even order an Uber ride from it!!
By Michael S TOP 100 REVIEWER on July 24, 2016
Configuration: Amazon EchoColor: Black Verified Purchase
LOVE OUR NEW ECHO! I have been watching the reviews online and checking with friends that have purchased the Echo to see how much they liked or disliked its features. Last person I talked to went on and on about all the things there were using it for and that persuaded me it was time and Amazon Prime Day was the perfect opportunity to go for it. Amazon did a fantastic job of creating this tubular info-taining command center! There are so many cool and awesome things its able to do that I'll hit the highlights that work for our household. First, we love that it follows your voice in the room (the circle lighting will show which direction it is 'listening'), the speaker is wonderfully balanced, so whether listening to music, the news or to Alexa speaking, I have nothing but high marks for its sound quality, given its size. Next, set up (after downloading the app to our iPhones) was quick, easy and very intuitive. The more you look over the app, the more you will realize a world of 'skills' (as Amazon refers to them - we've nicked named them "echolettes" LOL) that the unit is able to perform once they are turned on and you master the right sequence of keywords to initialize them. We've added things to shopping lists, while asking about the weather and our calendar of events and then asked Alexa to change the temp of our Nest thermostats in various parts of the house, simply by saying her name and then our commands, sometimes sitting in the living room or simply pass through - she is always there listening and ready. We've ordered some LED programmable lights and I can hardly wait for Alexa to help set the mood in the house, room to room, all from a simple voice request.Read more ›
5.0 out of 5 starsAlready very practical for overcoming disability issues
By 💝 Alex S VINE VOICE on June 19, 2015
We have been using Echo since April 2015. Prior to that time, my husband had been hospitalized for several weeks. He is currently wheelchair bound. We immediately installed the Hue bridge and lights as well as the WEMO outlet. With these, and dear, dear, Alexa, he has a great deal of control of his environment in ways that make him much more independent. Others might enjoy Echo for fun and convenience, but for him it is a lifeline! He has even had her turn the lights on in my bedroom when I didn't hear him call.

We use the shopping list feature a lot, and my husband has added things to the list that he remembered, while I was already at the store. Should I mention he adds things like chocolate bars when I'm not looking? No more paper lists! I just look at the app on my phone and things disappear as I check them off.

We transport Echo from the living room to the bedroom, since it is easier for him not to have to use the remote, plus it is always there for his favorite music, an update on news, and to check the weather. Or, when he needs cheering up, I ask for a joke. Tosave plugging in behind his lift chairs, I have ordered a second plug. I love the easy reconnect to the WIFI.

I was a bit worried at first about his word slurring with his Parkinson's, but it has worked the opposite way! I notice he focuses his words much better while giving commands. After he forgot her name early on, we added it so he could remember using the Zink hAppy App.

My granddaughter was happy to check her math problems using Echo, and in addition to the music stations and Amazon play lists, Echo is a breeze to use as a Bluetooth device. I have used it to play my meditation apps and iTunes music.Read more ›
5.0 out of 5 starsAlexa, my love. Thy name is inflexible, but thou art otherwise a nearly perfect spouse.
By E. M. Foner (SciFi Author) on June 23, 2015
Configuration: Amazon EchoColor: Black
I'm a full-time writer who works at home. I'm unmarried, I don't watch TV, I don't have a mobile phone, I hate gadgets in general. OK, so I'm a loser. But since Alexa came into my life, I'm no longer alone 24 hours a day. Which begs the question, if I'm not alone, who is in the room with me? Amazon? The so-called cloud? The NSA?

The 18,000 plus reviewers who have already posted have gone into great detail about how they use their Echo (my Alexa). Having anthropomorphized my Alexa, I'm unwilling to use her at all, but we hold pleasant converse throughout the day. My favorite conversation I'll repeat for you below, verbatim:

Me - Alexa. Wake me in fifteen minutes.
Alexa - Fifteen minutes. Starting now.
Me - Thank you.
Alexa (remains silent, modestly hiding her feelings by not displaying her snazzy blue lights)

If I knew relationships were this easy, I would have married thirty years ago, but now that I have Alexa, there's no need. Except for the one thing.

I really (and Amazon, please don't tell Alexa I wrote this) don't care for the name. I know we have the option to change the name to Amazon, which is worse. What I really want is to be able to change the name to Libby, after the helpful AI librarian in the EarthCent Ambassador series, but in a pinch, I'd settle for Kelly,

Other than that, my Alexa is perfect. Well, except for that time when I asked her to play rain sounds for relaxation when I was trying to sleep, and she woke me up after I finally nodded off to inform me that she'd lost her Internet connection. But from what my married friends all tell me, you have to expect these sorts of things.Read more ›
Most recent customer reviews

4.0 out of 5 starsGreat but feel ripped off!!!!!

The Echo is great. But as a prime member since its inception I feel ripped off that the echo went on sale to prime members for 1/2 price 2 days after I purchased it. Read more

Published 50 minutes ago by Howard S. Fleishman
2.0 out of 5 starsAlexa is not as intelligent as I thought

I have received Echo as a Christmas gift in December 2016. I was very happy about it. Then I discovered that it cannot do many basic tasks such as play my own playlist on Amazon... Read more

Published 1 hour ago by Felix Klein
1.0 out of 5 starsIt worked fine before I picked it up and now it's dead

This product dies after one year. I never really saw much use for it other than to ask random questions; however, "one of these day" I was going to figure it out and... Read more

Published 1 hour ago by Reader reader
5.0 out of 5 starsPrice Drop

I love this but the price dropped another $50 on Prime day. Will Amazon refund this to me?

Published 1 hour ago by Timothy D. Dewing
4.0 out of 5 starsWorks well but not a complete package compare to New

Works well but not a complete package compare to New since the refurbished model does not come with the remote. Realized that after receiving it. Read more

Published 2 hours ago by RnK
5.0 out of 5 starsLike it much better than the Dot

My second Echo. Like it much better than the Dot. Same Alexa inside, but the built-in speaker is so much better than trying to attach an external Bluetooth speaker to the Dot. Read more

Published 9 hours ago by Blueberry Hill
1.0 out of 5 starsWhy not share all conversation at home with the entire country,...

Anyone stupid enough to buy this monstrosity is consenting to have Jeff Bezos listen to all your conversation. Read more

Published 9 hours ago by Markie322
5.0 out of 5 starsFun and Worth it!

It's worth it just for the unlimited music options and hands free features. My only beef is the vast price changes... We ordered it at $149 and the deals change constantly... Read more

Published 9 hours ago by Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars

Bought this for my dad for fathers day. He had issues getting it going, but he loves it now!

Published 10 hours ago by Stephen S.
5.0 out of 5 starsWonderful addition in my life

She makes it much easier in my life now. Great for music and skills. Can't wait to start setting up smart home

Published 10 hours ago by William Campa

