Echo Show - Black

4.2 out of 5 stars 9,913 customer reviews
List Price: $229.99
With Deal: $159.99
You Save: $70.00 (30%)
Black
Echo Show
  • Echo Show brings you everything you love about Alexa, and now she can show you things. Watch video flash briefings, Amazon Video content, see music lyrics, security cameras, photos, weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more. All hands-free—just ask.
  • Call almost anyone hands-free, or make video calls to family and friends with an Echo Spot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App. Instantly connect to other Echo devices around your home.
  • See lyrics on-screen with Amazon Music. Just ask to play a song, artist or genre, and stream over Wi-Fi. Also, stream music on Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and more.
  • Powerful, room-filling speakers with Dolby processing for crisp vocals and extended bass response. Play your music simultaneously across Echo devices with multi-room music (Bluetooth not supported).
  • Ask Alexa to show you the front door or monitor the baby's room with compatible cameras from Amazon and others. Turn on lights or the TV, set thermostats, control Amazon Video on Fire TV, and more with WeMo, Philips Hue, Sony, ecobee, and other compatible smart home devices.
  • With eight microphones, beam-forming technology, and noise cancellation, Echo Show hears you from any direction—even while music is playing
  • Always getting smarter and adding new features, plus thousands of skills like Uber, Allrecipes, CNN, and more
What is Echo Show?

Voice responses from Alexa are now enhanced with visuals and optimized for visibility across the room. Call or message your family and friends that also have an Echo or the Alexa App, get the news with a video flash briefing, see your Prime Photos, shop with your voice, see lyrics with Amazon Music, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more. All you have to do is ask.

Echo Show has eight microphones and beam-forming technology so it can hear you from across the room—even while music is playing. Echo Show is also an expertly tuned speaker that can fill any room with immersive audio powered by Dolby. When you want to use Echo Show, just say the wake word “Alexa” and Echo Show responds instantly.

What is Echo Dot- utterances
Be Together More

Make hands-free voice calls to any of your contacts, or video calls to friends and family who have an Echo Spot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App. Set up your voice profile and teach Alexa to recognize your voice. When you say, “Alexa, call Mom”, Alexa will call your mom, even if you have multiple users in your home. When you're busy making dinner, just ask Alexa to place a call from your Echo Show to almost anyone. You can also enable Drop In for when you want to connect instantly with other Echo devices in your home or closest family and friends. For example, you can drop in to ask what time dinner will be ready, see the baby's nursery, or check in with a close relative.

With the Alexa App, conversations and contacts go where you go. When you're away from home, use the app to make a quick call or send a message to your family's Echo. Alexa calling and messaging is free—to get started, download the latest version of the Alexa App on a smart phone with iOS 9.0 or higher, or Android 5.0 or higher, and verify your mobile number. Learn more

Alexa, call Mom's mobile. | Alexa, drop in on the kitchen. | Alexa, send a message to Tom.
Info At A Glance

For news and information you can see and hear, just ask Alexa for your video flash briefing from CNN, Bloomberg, and more. Curious about the latest movie trailers or showtimes? Just ask.

Echo Show helps keep you organized at home. Start a timer in the kitchen and watch as it counts down, or easily see and manage your family’s calendar. Sign in to the Alexa App to take your to-do and shopping lists with you. Just add an item to the list from home, and whoever is out shopping will see it added instantly on their Alexa App.

Alexa, show me my video flash briefing. | Alexa, add cereal to my shopping list. | Alexa, show me the weekend forecast. | Alexa, set a repeating alarm for 6 a.m. | Alexa, show me the trailer for Rogue One. | Alexa, what's on the calendar today?
Voice Control Your Music
Echo Show powered by Dolby

Powered by Dolby, Echo Show is fine-tuned to deliver crisp vocals with dynamic bass response and expansive sound. Watch as the display comes alive to show song lyrics, custom stations, curated playlists, and album art with Amazon Music. Set a music alarm to wake up to your favorite song or playlist. Listen to tens of millions of songs with Amazon Music Unlimited. With multi-room music support you can play music across multiple Echo devices simultaneously (Bluetooth not supported for multi-room music). Learn more

Echo Show also connects to Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn—giving you voice control for all of your music. Echo Show is Bluetooth-enabled so you can stream other popular music services like Apple Music from your phone or tablet.

Amazon Music | Pandora | iHeartRadio | TuneIn''

Voice Control Your Music - utterances
Far-Field Voice Recognition

Equipped with eight microphones, beam-forming technology, and noise cancellation, Echo Show hears you from any direction–even while music is playing.

When you want to use Echo Show, simply say the wake word, “Alexa” and Echo Show lights up and streams audio to the cloud. The Alexa Voice Service is then leveraged to recognize and respond to your request instantly. If you have more than one Echo Show, Echo, or Echo Dot, Alexa responds from the Echo you're closest to. If you want to limit your interaction with Alexa, simply turn the mic/camera button off. Learn more about voice recognition on Echo Show.

Be Together More

Use Echo Show to see a live camera feed from the nursery or your front door with Amazon Cloud Cam. Turn on the fan or dim the lights from the couch—all without lifting a finger. Control multiple devices at scheduled times or with a single voice command, like locking the doors and turning off the lights when you go to bed.

Echo Show works with smart home devices such as cameras, lights, TVs, fans, thermostats, garages, sprinklers, and more. Learn more about compatible smart home connected devices, including starter kits for easy setup from brands such as Ring, WeMo, Philips Hue, SmartThings, ecobee, Wink, and others.

Info At A Glance - utterances
Control Your Smart Home
Always Getting Smarter

Alexa—the brain behind Echo Show—is built in the cloud, so she is always getting smarter. The more you use Echo Show, the more it adapts to your speech patterns, vocabulary, and personal preferences. And because Echo Show is always connected, updates are delivered automatically.

Skills add even more capabilities like making a dinner reservation with OpenTable, requesting a ride from Uber, tracking your steps with Fitbit, trying a new recipe from Allrecipes, and more. New skills are being added all the time. You can now pair Echo Show with Fire TV for far-field control of Amazon Video. You can also see ratings and reviews to learn what other customers are saying about skills in the Alexa App. Discover and enable skills.

Always getting smarter - utterances
Always Getting Smarter
Better with Prime

Echo Show is even better with Prime. Order millions of products using only your voice and gain access to weekly Alexa shopping deals. All voice orders include fast, free shipping, and Alexa can even track your delivery for you.

Prime members can also use their Echo Show to stream over 2 million songs with Prime Music, view their Prime Photos, and play movies and shows from Prime Video. Learn more

Prime utterances
Simple to Set Up and Use

Use the Alexa App to connect music services you already use like Spotify and Pandora. Link your calendar from Google, G Suite, iCloud, Outlook.com or Office365. Setup your smart home devices from Philips Hue, TP-Link, ecobee, WeMo, SmartThings, Insteon, Wink, Nest, Lutron, and more. Control your timers and set custom tones for your alarms, and much more. Alexa App is available for iOS, Android, and Fire devices.

Compare Echo devices

Echo Dot
Echo Dot
Echo
Echo
Echo Plus
Echo Plus
Echo Spot
Echo Spot
Echo Show
Echo Show
Price $49.99 From: $99.99 $149.99 $119.99 $129.99 $103.99 $229.99 $159.99
Overview Add Alexa to any room Room filling sound with six fabrics or finishes The simple way to start your smart home Stylish and compact Echo with a screen Optimized for visuals and room filling sound
Speaker size 0.6" speaker 2.5" woofer and 0.6" tweeter 2.5" woofer and 0.8" tweeter 1.4" speaker Dual 2.0" speakers
Screen size 2.5" screen 7.0" screen
Dual speakers with room-filling sound, powered by Dolby check mark check mark check mark
Play video from Amazon Video and more check mark check mark
Built-in hub for simple setup of compatible smart home devices check mark
Control smart home devices check mark check mark check mark check mark check mark
Streaming Wi-fi music (including Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more) check mark check mark check mark check mark check mark
Line-out with 3.5 mm cable or Bluetooth check mark check mark check mark check mark Bluetooth only
Free audio calls to US, Mexico, and Canada check mark check mark check mark check mark check mark
Device size (actual size and weight may vary) 1.3" x 3.3" x 3.3", 5.7 oz. (32 mm x 84 mm x 84 mm, 163 grams) 5.8" x 3.4" x 3.4", 29.0 oz. (148 mm x 88 mm x 88 mm, 821 grams) 9.2" x 3.3" x 3.3", 33.6 oz. (235 mm x 84 mm x 84 mm, 954 grams) 4.1" x 3.8" x 3.6", 14.8 oz. (104 mm x 97 mm x 91 mm, 419 grams) 7.4" x 7.4" x 3.5", 41.0 oz. (187 mm x 187 mm x 90 mm, 1170 grams)

Technical Details

Tech Specs

Echo Show

Size

7.4” x 7.4” x 3.5” (187 mm x 187 mm x 90 mm)

Weight

41.0 oz. (1170 grams) Actual size and weight may vary by manufacturing process

Display

7” touchscreen

Camera

5MP

Wi-Fi connectivity

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5 GHz) networks. Does not support connecting to ad-hoc (or peer-to-peer) Wi-Fi networks.

Bluetooth connectivity

Echo Dot comes ready to connect to your Wi-Fi. The Alexa App is compatible with Fire OS, Android, and iOS devices and also accessible via your web browser. Certain skills and services may require subscription or other fees.

Audio

Dual 2” stereo speakers.

Processor

Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor for advanced technology and processing capabilities.

Warranty and Service

1-year limited warranty and service included. Optional 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year extended warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately. Use of Echo is subject to the terms found here.

Included in the Box

Echo Show, power adapter/cable (6 ft.), Things to Try card, and quick start guide.
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer Reviews

Read reviews that mention

alexa video device youtube ask kitchen weather dot devices videos feature call news app voice shows features google drop smart

Top customer reviews

Ed Rempalski
TOP 500 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 starsThank You Amazon! and my 95yr Mom Thanks you! (If she could).
July 26, 2017
Color: White|Configuration: Echo Show|Verified Purchase
Anthony
3.0 out of 5 starsIt has extreme potential
July 7, 2017
Color: Black|Configuration: Echo Show|Verified Purchase
Most recent customer reviews

Echo Show - Black
