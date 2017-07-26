Echo Show - Black
- Echo Show brings you everything you love about Alexa, and now she can show you things. Watch video flash briefings, Amazon Video content, see music lyrics, security cameras, photos, weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more. All hands-free—just ask.
- Call almost anyone hands-free, or make video calls to family and friends with an Echo Spot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App. Instantly connect to other Echo devices around your home.
- See lyrics on-screen with Amazon Music. Just ask to play a song, artist or genre, and stream over Wi-Fi. Also, stream music on Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and more.
- Powerful, room-filling speakers with Dolby processing for crisp vocals and extended bass response. Play your music simultaneously across Echo devices with multi-room music (Bluetooth not supported).
- Ask Alexa to show you the front door or monitor the baby's room with compatible cameras from Amazon and others. Turn on lights or the TV, set thermostats, control Amazon Video on Fire TV, and more with WeMo, Philips Hue, Sony, ecobee, and other compatible smart home devices.
- With eight microphones, beam-forming technology, and noise cancellation, Echo Show hears you from any direction—even while music is playing
- Always getting smarter and adding new features, plus thousands of skills like Uber, Allrecipes, CNN, and more
Voice responses from Alexa are now enhanced with visuals and optimized for visibility across the room. Call or message your family and friends that also have an Echo or the Alexa App, get the news with a video flash briefing, see your Prime Photos, shop with your voice, see lyrics with Amazon Music, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more. All you have to do is ask.
Echo Show has eight microphones and beam-forming technology so it can hear you from across the room—even while music is playing. Echo Show is also an expertly tuned speaker that can fill any room with immersive audio powered by Dolby. When you want to use Echo Show, just say the wake word “Alexa” and Echo Show responds instantly.
Make hands-free voice calls to any of your contacts, or video calls to friends and family who have an Echo Spot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App. Set up your voice profile and teach Alexa to recognize your voice. When you say, “Alexa, call Mom”, Alexa will call your mom, even if you have multiple users in your home. When you're busy making dinner, just ask Alexa to place a call from your Echo Show to almost anyone. You can also enable Drop In for when you want to connect instantly with other Echo devices in your home or closest family and friends. For example, you can drop in to ask what time dinner will be ready, see the baby's nursery, or check in with a close relative.
With the Alexa App, conversations and contacts go where you go. When you're away from home, use the app to make a quick call or send a message to your family's Echo. Alexa calling and messaging is free—to get started, download the latest version of the Alexa App on a smart phone with iOS 9.0 or higher, or Android 5.0 or higher, and verify your mobile number. Learn more
For news and information you can see and hear, just ask Alexa for your video flash briefing from CNN, Bloomberg, and more. Curious about the latest movie trailers or showtimes? Just ask.
Echo Show helps keep you organized at home. Start a timer in the kitchen and watch as it counts down, or easily see and manage your family’s calendar. Sign in to the Alexa App to take your to-do and shopping lists with you. Just add an item to the list from home, and whoever is out shopping will see it added instantly on their Alexa App.
Powered by Dolby, Echo Show is fine-tuned to deliver crisp vocals with dynamic bass response and expansive sound. Watch as the display comes alive to show song lyrics, custom stations, curated playlists, and album art with Amazon Music. Set a music alarm to wake up to your favorite song or playlist. Listen to tens of millions of songs with Amazon Music Unlimited. With multi-room music support you can play music across multiple Echo devices simultaneously (Bluetooth not supported for multi-room music). Learn more
Echo Show also connects to Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn—giving you voice control for all of your music. Echo Show is Bluetooth-enabled so you can stream other popular music services like Apple Music from your phone or tablet.
Equipped with eight microphones, beam-forming technology, and noise cancellation, Echo Show hears you from any direction–even while music is playing.
When you want to use Echo Show, simply say the wake word, “Alexa” and Echo Show lights up and streams audio to the cloud. The Alexa Voice Service is then leveraged to recognize and respond to your request instantly. If you have more than one Echo Show, Echo, or Echo Dot, Alexa responds from the Echo you're closest to. If you want to limit your interaction with Alexa, simply turn the mic/camera button off. Learn more about voice recognition on Echo Show.
Use Echo Show to see a live camera feed from the nursery or your front door with Amazon Cloud Cam. Turn on the fan or dim the lights from the couch—all without lifting a finger. Control multiple devices at scheduled times or with a single voice command, like locking the doors and turning off the lights when you go to bed.
Echo Show works with smart home devices such as cameras, lights, TVs, fans, thermostats, garages, sprinklers, and more. Learn more about compatible smart home connected devices, including starter kits for easy setup from brands such as Ring, WeMo, Philips Hue, SmartThings, ecobee, Wink, and others.
Alexa—the brain behind Echo Show—is built in the cloud, so she is always getting smarter. The more you use Echo Show, the more it adapts to your speech patterns, vocabulary, and personal preferences. And because Echo Show is always connected, updates are delivered automatically.
Skills add even more capabilities like making a dinner reservation with OpenTable, requesting a ride from Uber, tracking your steps with Fitbit, trying a new recipe from Allrecipes, and more. New skills are being added all the time. You can now pair Echo Show with Fire TV for far-field control of Amazon Video. You can also see ratings and reviews to learn what other customers are saying about skills in the Alexa App. Discover and enable skills.
Echo Show is even better with Prime. Order millions of products using only your voice and gain access to weekly Alexa shopping deals. All voice orders include fast, free shipping, and Alexa can even track your delivery for you.
Prime members can also use their Echo Show to stream over 2 million songs with Prime Music, view their Prime Photos, and play movies and shows from Prime Video. Learn more
Use the Alexa App to connect music services you already use like Spotify and Pandora. Link your calendar from Google, G Suite, iCloud, Outlook.com or Office365. Setup your smart home devices from Philips Hue, TP-Link, ecobee, WeMo, SmartThings, Insteon, Wink, Nest, Lutron, and more. Control your timers and set custom tones for your alarms, and much more. Alexa App is available for iOS, Android, and Fire devices.
|Add Alexa to any room
|Room filling sound with six fabrics or finishes
|The simple way to start your smart home
|Stylish and compact Echo with a screen
|Optimized for visuals and room filling sound
|0.6" speaker
|2.5" woofer and 0.6" tweeter
|2.5" woofer and 0.8" tweeter
|1.4" speaker
|Dual 2.0" speakers
|2.5" screen
|7.0" screen
|Dual speakers with room-filling sound, powered by Dolby
|Play video from Amazon Video and more
|Built-in hub for simple setup of compatible smart home devices
|Control smart home devices
|Streaming Wi-fi music (including Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more)
|Line-out with 3.5 mm cable or Bluetooth
|Bluetooth only
|Free audio calls to US, Mexico, and Canada
|1.3" x 3.3" x 3.3", 5.7 oz. (32 mm x 84 mm x 84 mm, 163 grams)
|5.8" x 3.4" x 3.4", 29.0 oz. (148 mm x 88 mm x 88 mm, 821 grams)
|9.2" x 3.3" x 3.3", 33.6 oz. (235 mm x 84 mm x 84 mm, 954 grams)
|4.1" x 3.8" x 3.6", 14.8 oz. (104 mm x 97 mm x 91 mm, 419 grams)
|7.4" x 7.4" x 3.5", 41.0 oz. (187 mm x 187 mm x 90 mm, 1170 grams)
Technical Details
Echo Show
Size
7.4” x 7.4” x 3.5” (187 mm x 187 mm x 90 mm)
Weight
41.0 oz. (1170 grams) Actual size and weight may vary by manufacturing process
Display
7” touchscreen
Camera
5MP
Wi-Fi connectivity
Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5 GHz) networks. Does not support connecting to ad-hoc (or peer-to-peer) Wi-Fi networks.
Bluetooth connectivity
Echo Dot comes ready to connect to your Wi-Fi. The Alexa App is compatible with Fire OS, Android, and iOS devices and also accessible via your web browser. Certain skills and services may require subscription or other fees.
Audio
Dual 2” stereo speakers.
Processor
Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor for advanced technology and processing capabilities.
Warranty and Service
1-year limited warranty and service included. Optional 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year extended warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately. Use of Echo is subject to the terms found here.
Included in the Box
Echo Show, power adapter/cable (6 ft.), Things to Try card, and quick start guide.
I thought I'd try setting a Show next to her rocking chair. I can now "Drop-in" on her every day and share some face time with her, visit with her grand daughter, see the dog whom she LOVES, and just make her smile. The beauty is that there is no interaction needed on her end, the Caregivers and my Mom love this setup. The fact that I can use my phone from anywhere and actually see and talk to Mom, and show her things is hugely entertaining and comforting for Mom, and everyone in the family.
So I say with extreme gratitude, Thank You Amazon for creating an amazingly personally helpful tool for the elderly.
Personally I am enjoying all of the other great features of an Alexa with a screen, using her with my Arlo Cameras, etc. It truly is quite an amazing platform! In my office I added a small Pioneer bookshelf stereo, I can be listening to Spotify, Pandora etc and say "Alexa, connect Bluetooth", the Pioneer stereo is Bluetooth enabled, it can be OFF and with that single voice command, the Show will wake up the Pioneer, and begin playing the sound over its speakers with no other intervention from me! This is magical stuff!
The only bug I have at the moment, "Alexa, turn off the screen", the screen turns off, then immediately turns back on. Tell her again and the screen stays off, pretty consistent bug. Edit- Seems fixed now!
1/06/2018 Still enjoying my Echo Shows very much, I don't expect this to replace a tablet, it does many things very well, besides being indispensable with visiting Mom. Currently there is one in the Kitchen and it is used by the family to play lots of music, having the screen is really nice to be able to see what's playing etc. We are trying Amazon Music and so far it's pretty sweet as well, "Alexa show me all albums from Keith Urban", up comes pictures of all of his 12 or so album covers, touch one and play the album. Alexa, "Connect Bluetooth" and the Show connects to a Bluetooth receiver I have on our whole house stereo. Alexa "Turn on the Stereo", Alexa controls the Logitech Harmony remote to power up the stereo and now we are hearing music everywhere, nice.
We've also added some Ring cameras and doorbell, "Alexa, show me the front door", now I'm looking out front.
Oh, and our doggie monitor/treat shooter, Furbo, "Alexa, ask Furbo to toss a treat" is our dog "Cookie" 's favorite skill!
Bottom line, this is a very powerful system, don't get me wrong we love our Apple products (Phones, iPads, and Macs) but I prefer this Amazon ecosystem for my home music, automation, and general questions etc. as it's a fairly open system that plays well with 3rd parties when compared to the likes of Apple.
I would never have imagined all that is possible with these units!
Just like Apple, the packaging was very nice, lots to open and unwrap, all clean and dust free. The set up was okay, it took a while but my Wi-Fi is not the best so It could have just been personal reasons. And once it turned on I was like, “uhhhh what do I do now”. It was just a screen and nothing really happened besides a little video beforehand on what it can do. I started to ask it questions and downloaded different skills and what not and it became easier to use.
The quality of the audio is amazing, it gets very loud stays very clear. The 7in screen is also very high definition, as well as the 5MP front camera. I then downloaded the Alexa app and video chatted some people which was so awesome to do so in the kitchen as I was just cooking and cleaning, etc. It felt very futuristic.
Now if you’re looking for something mind-blowing and life changing this is not for you. This is a massive step for the Echo devices and I am very happy to own one. It’s enjoyable and easy to use. The more skills you download the more I found out it can do so much more than I really thought. I like the news apps and the sound making apps.
Aesthetically speaking it looks so sweet, clean and futuristic just sitting in my kitchen with the home screen always on and ready to be talked to. And I probably love that the most. Just a little "smart-home-TV-speaker" just chilling in my kitchen. This device and future ones have so much potential in the home and can really change the way we live. I really enjoy being an early adopter of technology to see which direction we are headed in and this is a great start. Amazon is seriously killing the game and I am so excited for their future! Another PLEASED customer!!
UPDATED- (7/12/17)
-The Alexa app, sorry to say, but it's absolute garbage. The UI is okay but it has a lot going on and it isn't too helpful. It's very slow and when you tap some settings it says it doesn't work, or check your connection, etc. Every option you press on the app must load and buffer which is very annoying. They really need to fix and update the app because that's where you manage 100% of what you're doing on your Echo Show.
- I wish it worked with Apple Music ha ha ha... wishful thinking. I know.
- I love the “Do Not Disturb” setting. You can turn it on/off from your Echo Show and the Alexa app. I don’t want friends/family video chatting (dropping in) on me drunk at 2:00 am when I am sleeping.
-I like that you can change the background home screen, but wish it was brighter. I can’t really see it too much.
- “Voice Training” never works for me and I want it to work!
UPDATED- (8/29/17)
-I turned on the voice purchasing feature and it’s easy to use. The only thing I do not like is it will show one item and then you must say Alexa next, Alexa next, Alexa next as it’s going through each option 1, 2, 3, etc. It’s a lot of work. You can just use the screen to swipe through the items but I want to use my voice not my fingers. Also, the password option is nice because you have those friends that come over and say “Alexa, order 10 Xbox’s and then your bill is $3,000.00 and it’s not funny…
-I added my work to the address list and it’s a great feature to show you the traffic and how long it would take to get to work. It also shows alternative routes on the same page. Very useful.
-I still use Amazon music everyday with the lyrics on the screen, very cool to watch.
-I downloaded a few games to play by myself and with others. It’s fun but not very practical sitting around a little box with people playing games on it.
-The video calling/dropping in is my all-time favorite feature. I use it all the time and my family drops in on me all the time and I’m like oh hello there! Awesome feature! But you need to be safe and careful with it. Make sure you read on what it does and how to turn it on/off for certain people.
UPDATED- (9/27/17)
YouTube is NOT supported anymore on the Echo Show AHHHHHHHHH! If you like to watch music videos, cooking lessons, etc or just free music in general you can't anymore.
UPDATED- (10/19/17)- **FINAL UPDATE**
**Here me out on this one. Due to features being removed, the app not working seamlessly with an iPhone and the lack of skills that actually will help someone with their day to day lives, I packed up my Amazon Echo Show and will not be using it furthermore.
-This is NOT by any means a bashing negative review full of hate, it’s a review by an honest regular tech user and someone that enjoys new technologies. The Echo Show has a long way to go and this is only generation 1. Think of it as the iPhone 1, or generation 1 of anything. Future improvements only make the product better, and that’s what I’m going to wait for. There are many skills that are not useful and more gimmicky so to speak, to have you download it and use it when it’s actually not improving your day to day life.
-The software needs some major upgrades that make it easy to use and navigate(The Echo Show and the Alexa App). With the removal of YouTube, there is no reason for me to have a screen because I will not be watching any other video content on it while sitting in my kitchen.
-The hardware of the device is great. The screen quality is HD as well as the high megapixel camera for video chatting. The speakers are crisp, loud and very clear.
-if I were to recommend this device to someone I would recommend it to someone that wants a nice quality speaker that you can use with your voice.
