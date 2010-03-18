This item, sold by Amazon.com, is currently reserved exclusively for Prime members.
Choose what you will order with your Dash Button
Ziploc Dash Button
|List Price:
|$4.99
|Price:
|$0.99
|
Free After First Press
|You Save:
|$4.00 (80%)
In Stock.
In Stock.
- Amazon Dash Button is a Wi-Fi connected device that reorders your favorite product with the press of a button. Each Dash Button is paired with a product of your choice, which is selected through the Amazon App on your Android or iOS smartphone during the set-up process.
- Free after first press. Buy Dash Button for $4.99 and receive a $4.99 credit after your first press.
- Easy to use. Press Dash Button to order your favorite products and never run out.
- Buy with confidence. Get the same low prices we offer on Amazon.com.
- Order Protection. Ensures Dash Button responds only to your first press until your order is delivered.
- Prime members get free shipping
