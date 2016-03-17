Introducing Echo Spot - Black
- Echo Spot is designed to fit anywhere in your home. Use 2nd generation far-field voice recognition to watch video flash briefings, see music lyrics, weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more. All hands-free—just ask.
- Echo Spot connects to Alexa, a cloud-based voice service to play music, read the news, answer questions, control smart home, and more
- Just ask to play a song, artist, or genre, and see lyrics with Amazon Music. Also, stream music and books from Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and Audible.
- Use the built-in speaker or connect to speakers through Bluetooth or 3.5 mm stereo cable. With multi-room music, you can play music on your Echo devices in different rooms.
- Ask Alexa to turn on your lights, show baby monitors and front door cameras, and lock your doors. Plus, control your thermostats, garage doors, sprinklers, and more.
- Call anyone hands-free, or make video calls to family and friends with an Echo Spot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App. Instantly connect to other Echo devices around your home.
- With tens of thousands skills, Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new features. Just ask Alexa to control your TV, request an Uber, order a pizza, and more.
Echo Spot brings you everything you love about Alexa, in an all-new stylish and compact design that can show you things. Just ask to see the weather, get the news with a video flash briefing, set an alarm, see lyrics with Amazon Music, see your calendar, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more. Personalize your Spot with a collection of clock faces to suit your style or set a photo background from Prime Photos. Plus, make calls to friends and family or make video calls to anyone with an Echo Spot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App.
Echo Spot features 2nd generation far-field technology with four microphones, beamforming technology, and enhanced noise cancellation, so it can hear you from across the room—even while music is playing. If you have more than one Echo, Alexa responds intelligently from the Echo you're closest to with ESP (Echo Spatial Perception).
Echo Spot is small and compact, and fits easily into any room of your home. The compact size and viewing angle of the screen make Echo Spot ideal for use on a nightstand or desk as a smart alarm clock that can also turn your lights on and off, show your commute time, get the weather, or show your calendar. Or use Spot in the kitchen to easily set and see timers, call friends and family, see shopping and to do lists, and more.
Echo Spot can connect directly to speakers using a 3.5 mm stereo cable or Bluetooth to add voice control to your home stereo system in the living room or den. Learn more about Bluetooth speakers and devices that work well with Echo Spot. Plus, with multi-room music, play your favorites throughout your home across multiple Echo devices (Spotify and Sirius XM coming soon, Bluetooth not supported for multi-room music). Learn more
For news and information you can see and hear, just ask Alexa for your video flash briefing from CNN, Bloomberg, and more. Curious about the latest movie trailers or need a how-to video? Just ask.
Echo Spot helps keep you organized at home. Start a timer in the kitchen and watch as it counts down, or easily see and manage your family's calendar. Sign in to the Alexa App to take your to-do and shopping lists with you. Just add an item to the list from home, and whoever is out shopping will see it added instantly on their Alexa App.
Echo Spot provides hands-free voice control for your music. Watch as the display comes alive to show song lyrics, custom stations, curated playlists, and album art with Amazon Music. Listen to tens of millions of songs with Amazon Music Unlimited.
Echo Spot also connects to Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn—giving you voice control for all of your music. Echo Spot is Bluetooth-enabled so you can stream other popular music services like Apple Music from your phone or tablet.
Use Echo Spot to see a live camera feed from the nursery or your front door. Turn on the fan or dim the lights from the couch—all without lifting a finger. Control multiple devices at scheduled times or with a single voice command, like locking the doors and turning off the lights when you go to bed.
Echo Spot works with smart home devices such as cameras, lights, TVs, fans, thermostats, garages, sprinklers, and more. Learn more about compatible smart home connected devices, including starter kits for easy setup from brands such as Ring, WeMo, Philips Hue, SmartThings, ecobee, Wink, and others.
Make hands-free voice calls to any of your contacts, or video calls to friends and family who have an Echo Spot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App. When you're busy making dinner, just ask Alexa to place a call from your Echo Spot to anyone. You can also enable the Drop In feature for when you want to connect instantly with other Echo devices in your home or closest family and friends. For example, you can drop in to ask what time dinner will be ready, see the baby's nursery, or check in with a close relative. Learn more
With the Alexa App, conversations and contacts go where you go. When you're away from home, use the app to make a quick call or send a message to your family's Echo. Alexa calling and messaging is free—to get started, download the latest version of the Alexa App on a smart phone with iOS 9.0 or higher, or Android 5.0 or higher, and verify your mobile number.
Echo Spot can use tens of thousands of skills and counting. Skills add even more capabilities like ordering a pizza from Domino's, requesting a ride from Uber, tracking your fitness with Fitbit, controlling your TV with Dish, and more. To enable new skills, just ask Alexa.
New skills are being added all the time. You can also see ratings and reviews to learn what other customers are saying about the thousands of skills available in the Alexa App. Discover and enable skills.
Alexa is always getting smarter— the more you use Echo Spot, the more Alexa adapts to your speech patterns, vocabulary, and personal preferences. And because Echo is always connected, updates are delivered automatically.
Just in the last few months we've added Alexa calling and messaging, multi-room music, and reminders, along with skills from third-party developers. Explore more things to try with Alexa.
Simple to Set Up & Use
Compare Echo devices
|Overview
|Add Alexa to any room
|Room filling sound with six fabrics or finishes
|Includes a built-in smart home hub
|Stylish and compact Echo with a screen
|Optimized for visuals and room filling sound
|Speaker size
|0.6" speaker
|2.5" woofer and 0.6" tweeter
|2.5" woofer and 0.8" tweeter
|1.4" speaker
|Dual 2.0" speakers
|Screen size
|2.5" screen
|7.0" screen
|Dual speakers with room-filling sound, powered by Dolby
|Play video from Amazon Video and more
|Built-in hub for simple setup of compatible smart home devices
|Streaming Wi-fi music (including Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more)
|Line-out with 3.5 mm cable or Bluetooth
|Bluetooth only
|Free audio calls to US, Mexico, and Canada
|Control smart home devices
|Device size (actual size and weight may vary)
|1.3" x 3.3" x 3.3", 5.7 oz. (32 mm x 84 mm x 84 mm, 163 grams)
|5.9" x 3.5" x 3.5", 29.0 oz. (148 mm x 88 mm x 88 mm, 821 grams)
|9.3" x 3.3" x 3.3", 33.6 oz. (235 mm x 84 mm x 84 mm, 954 grams)
|4.1" x 3.8" x 3.6", 14.8 oz. (104 mm x 97 mm x 91 mm, 419 grams)
|7.4" x 7.4" x 3.5", 41.0 oz. (187 mm x 187 mm x 90 mm, 1170 grams)
Technical Details
Echo Spot
|
Size
|
4.1” x 3.8” x 3.6” (104 mm x 97 mm x 81 mm)
|
Weight
|
14.8 oz. (419 grams) Actual size and weight may vary by manufacturing process
|
Alexa App
|
The Alexa App is compatible with Fire OS, Android, and iOS devices and also accessible via your web browser. Certain skills and services may require subscription or other fees.
|
Wi-Fi Connectivity
|
Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5 GHz) networks. Does not support connecting to ad-hoc (or peer-to-peer) Wi-Fi networks.
|
Bluetooth Connectivity
|
Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) support for audio streaming from your mobile device to Echo Spot or from Echo Spot to your Bluetooth speaker. Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP) for voice control of connected mobile devices. Hands-free voice control is not supported for Mac OS X devices. Bluetooth speakers requiring PIN codes are not supported.
|
Audio
|
Built-in speaker. 3.5 mm stereo audio output for use with external speakers (audio cable not included).
|
Warranty and Service
|
1-year limited warranty and service included. Use of Echo Spot is subject to the terms found here.
|
Included in the Box
|
Echo Spot, power adapter/cable (6 ft.), and quick start guide.
