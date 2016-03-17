Echo Plus is a hands-free speaker you control with your voice, with a built-in smart home hub. It connects to the Alexa Voice Service to play music, ask questions, make calls, provide information, news, sports scores, weather, and more—instantly. All you have to do is ask.

Echo Plus has 360° room-filling sound, and can hear you from across the room from any direction. It is always getting smarter as Alexa continues to add additional features. With a built-in smart home hub and simple setup for compatible connected devices, starting your smart home or integrating into your existing system is now easier than ever.