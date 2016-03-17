Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Alexa Voice Remote for Amazon Echo and Echo Dot

from Amazon.com
4.2 out of 5 stars 1,830 customer reviews
$29.99
  • Official remote for Amazon Echo and Echo Dot (Not compatible with Amazon Tap)
  • Connects to Amazon Echo and Echo Dot via Bluetooth
  • Includes an integrated microphone for when you are too far away or it's too noisy for Echo to hear you
  • Dedicated buttons for volume up, volume down, play/pause, previous, and next
  • Amazon Echo and Echo Dot work with one remote at a time

2-Year Protection Plan plus Accident Protection for Echo Plus (delivered via e-mail)

from SquareTrade, Inc.
$19.99
  • Your Protection Plan will be delivered via e-mail within 24 hours
  • Only compatible with Echo Plus purchased within the last 90 days
  • Your card will be charged immediately, plan starts when device is delivered
  • Receive a replacement device 2 to 3 days after you make a valid claim
  • Make up to 3 claims during the term of your warranty
  • Cancel anytime, full refund in first 90 days
  • Fully transferable with gifts
  • No deductibles or shipping fees

  • Echo Plus connects to Alexa—a cloud-based voice service—to play music, make calls, set timers and alarms, ask questions, check traffic and weather, and more—instantly. With the built-in hub you can directly set up and control your smart home devices.
  • Alexa can control your compatible smart lights, thermostats, locks, garage doors, sprinklers, and more. Set up devices from Philips Hue, GE, Kwikset, and others without the need for a separate hub. Just ask Alexa to discover your connected devices.
  • Just ask for a song, artist, or genre from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more. With multi-room music, you can play music on your Echo devices in different rooms. Echo Plus can also play audiobooks, radio stations, news briefs, and more.
  • Call or message anyone hands-free with your Echo device. Also, instantly connect to other Echo devices in your home using just your voice.
  • Improved speakers with Dolby processing deliver crisp vocals and extended bass to fill the room with immersive, 360° audio
  • With seven microphones, beamforming technology, and noise cancellation, Echo hears you from any direction—even while music is playing
  • Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new features and skills. Just ask Alexa to control your TV, request an Uber, order a pizza, and more.
What is Echo Plus
Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more

Far Field Technology

Tucked under the light ring is an array of seven microphones that use beamforming technology and enhanced noise cancellation. Echo Plus has improved wake-word performance to hear you ask a question from any direction—even in noisy environments or while playing music at loud volumes.

When you want to use Echo Plus, simply say the wake word, “Alexa,” and Echo Plus lights up and connects to the cloud, where the Alexa Voice Service recognizes and responds to your request instantly. Learn more about voice recognition on Echo.

Always getting smarter

Alexa is always getting smarter—the more you use Echo, the more Alexa adapts to your speech patterns, vocabulary, and personal preferences. And because Echo is always connected, updates are delivered automatically.

Just in the last few months we’ve added Alexa calling and messaging, multi-room music, and reminders, along with skills from third-party developers. Explore more things to try with Alexa.

Compare Echo devices

Echo Dot
Echo Dot
Echo
Echo
Echo Plus
Echo Plus
Echo Spot
Echo Spot
Echo Show
Echo Show
Overview Add Alexa to any room Room filling sound with six fabrics or finishes Includes a built-in smart home hub Stylish and compact Echo with a screen Optimized for visuals and room filling sound
Speaker size 0.6" speaker 2.5" woofer and 0.6" tweeter 2.5" woofer and 0.8" tweeter 1.4" speaker Dual 2.0" speakers
Screen size 2.5" screen 7.0" screen
Dual speakers with room-filling sound, powered by Dolby check mark check mark check mark
Play video from Amazon Video and more check mark check mark
Built-in hub for simple setup of compatible smart home devices check mark
Streaming Wi-fi music (including Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more) check mark check mark check mark check mark check mark
Line-out with 3.5 mm cable or Bluetooth check mark check mark check mark check mark Bluetooth only
Free audio calls to US, Mexico, and Canada check mark check mark check mark check mark check mark
Control smart home devices check mark check mark check mark check mark check mark
Device size (actual size and weight may vary) 1.3" x 3.3" x 3.3", 5.7 oz. (32 mm x 84 mm x 84 mm, 163 grams) 5.9" x 3.5" x 3.5", 29.0 oz. (148 mm x 88 mm x 88 mm, 821 grams) 9.3" x 3.3" x 3.3", 33.6 oz. (235 mm x 84 mm x 84 mm, 954 grams) 4.1" x 3.8" x 3.6", 14.8 oz. (104 mm x 97 mm x 91 mm, 419 grams) 7.4" x 7.4" x 3.5", 41.0 oz. (187 mm x 187 mm x 90 mm, 1170 grams)

Technical Details

Tech Specs

Echo Plus

Size

9.3” x 3.3” x 3.3” (235 mm x 84 mm x 84 mm)

Weight

33.6 oz. (954 grams) Actual size and weight may vary by manufacturing process

Wi-Fi connectivity

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5 GHz) networks. Does not support connecting to ad-hoc (or peer-to-peer) Wi-Fi networks.

Bluetooth connectivity

Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) support for audio streaming from your mobile device to Echo or from Echo to your Bluetooth speaker. Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP) for voice control of connected mobile devices. Hands-free voice control is not supported for Mac OS X devices. Bluetooth speakers requiring PIN codes are not supported.

Audio

2.5” (63.5 mm) woofer and 0.8” (20 mm) tweeter

Alexa App

The Alexa App is compatible with Fire OS, Android, and iOS devices.

Warranty and Service

1-year limited warranty and service included. Optional 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year extended warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately.

Customer reviews

