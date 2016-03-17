Introducing Echo Plus – Black
- Echo Plus connects to Alexa—a cloud-based voice service—to play music, make calls, set timers and alarms, ask questions, check traffic and weather, and more—instantly. With the built-in hub you can directly set up and control your smart home devices.
- Alexa can control your compatible smart lights, thermostats, locks, garage doors, sprinklers, and more. Set up devices from Philips Hue, GE, Kwikset, and others without the need for a separate hub. Just ask Alexa to discover your connected devices.
- Just ask for a song, artist, or genre from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more. With multi-room music, you can play music on your Echo devices in different rooms. Echo Plus can also play audiobooks, radio stations, news briefs, and more.
- Call or message anyone hands-free with your Echo device. Also, instantly connect to other Echo devices in your home using just your voice.
- Improved speakers with Dolby processing deliver crisp vocals and extended bass to fill the room with immersive, 360° audio
- With seven microphones, beamforming technology, and noise cancellation, Echo hears you from any direction—even while music is playing
- Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new features and skills. Just ask Alexa to control your TV, request an Uber, order a pizza, and more.
Tucked under the light ring is an array of seven microphones that use beamforming technology and enhanced noise cancellation. Echo Plus has improved wake-word performance to hear you ask a question from any direction—even in noisy environments or while playing music at loud volumes.
When you want to use Echo Plus, simply say the wake word, “Alexa,” and Echo Plus lights up and connects to the cloud, where the Alexa Voice Service recognizes and responds to your request instantly. Learn more about voice recognition on Echo.
Alexa is always getting smarter—the more you use Echo, the more Alexa adapts to your speech patterns, vocabulary, and personal preferences. And because Echo is always connected, updates are delivered automatically.
Just in the last few months we’ve added Alexa calling and messaging, multi-room music, and reminders, along with skills from third-party developers. Explore more things to try with Alexa.
Technical Details
Echo Plus
|
Size
|
9.3” x 3.3” x 3.3” (235 mm x 84 mm x 84 mm)
|
Weight
|
33.6 oz. (954 grams) Actual size and weight may vary by manufacturing process
|
Wi-Fi connectivity
|
Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5 GHz) networks. Does not support connecting to ad-hoc (or peer-to-peer) Wi-Fi networks.
|
Bluetooth connectivity
|
Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) support for audio streaming from your mobile device to Echo or from Echo to your Bluetooth speaker. Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP) for voice control of connected mobile devices. Hands-free voice control is not supported for Mac OS X devices. Bluetooth speakers requiring PIN codes are not supported.
|
Audio
|
2.5” (63.5 mm) woofer and 0.8” (20 mm) tweeter
|
Alexa App
|
The Alexa App is compatible with Fire OS, Android, and iOS devices.
|
Warranty and Service
|
1-year limited warranty and service included. Optional 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year extended warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately.
