I buy a lot of Amazon Basics products and am usually very pleased with them. This surge protector however has it's downs as well as ups. The price is right, and I got my monies worth out of it, but suddenly the sockets stopped holding the cords securely. I thought it was strange so I plugged in many different power cords into it and they all slipped right out. I kept finding myself with dead batteries after charging all night. Granted this took years to happen, but in the days of cell phones often being the only phones in the house this was not a good thing. Sooo... My suggestion would be to either purchase 2, one for a back up just in case or buy a different surge protector. Nothing is going to last forever, but this happened with both of the two I purchased. I wonder with such loose connection if it was actually "protecting" my devices in case of a power surge.