AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip, 790 Joule - Black

4.5 out of 5 stars 2,434 customer reviews
Black
6 Feet
  • 6-outlet, surge-protector power strip with 1 transformer outlet
  • 790-Joule 3-Line Surge-Protection Rating to protect small appliances, phones, and lamps
  • 6-foot long 14 AWG power cord
  • Red "protected" LED indicator light with 15-Amp circuit breaker to signify you are protected
  • Specifications: AC 15A, 125V, 60Hz, 1875W
  • AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip, 790 Joule - Black
  • AmazonBasics High-Speed HDMI Cable, 6 Feet, 1-Pack
Color: Black | Size: 6 Feet
From the manufacturer

Compare with similar items


AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip, 790 Joule - Black
Digital Energy 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip with 8-Ft Long Extension Cord, Black
Multi Power Extension 4-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip 2 Pack,2 USB and 6 Foot Power Cord 1700 J Charger Protection from JF.EGWO,Black
Forza Home Electric plug combo- Extension cord 3Ft with 3 outlets- Power strip 6 outlet- Wall tap 6 outlet- Nightlight
Woods 041351 6-Outlet Surge Protector with 1.5-Foot Cord, 150 Joules of Protection
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (2434) 5 out of 5 stars (193) 4 out of 5 stars (49) 5 out of 5 stars (1) 4 out of 5 stars (4)
Price $9.89 $14.99 $30.99 $11.45 $14.94
Sold By Amazon.com Filltech EGO POWER LLC HRC GROUP USA MyOfficeInnovations
Color Black Black black white Light Grey
Item Dimensions 1.7 x 11.5 x 1.1 in 5.5 x 14 x 2 in 1.9 x 11.73 x 1.1 in 9 x 8 x 1 in 2.88 x 1.5 x 10.5 in
Size 6 Feet 8 Foot 4AC+2USB 2PACK 1.5 feet cord
Product description

Color:Black  |  Size:6 Feet

AmazonBasics brings you everyday items at a great value. An Amazon Brand.

Product information

Color:Black  |  Size:6 Feet

Technical Specification

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer Reviews

Top customer reviews

Sylvain
1.0 out of 5 starsTerrible and hazardous piece of junk
September 29, 2017
Color: White|Size: 6 Feet
review imagereview imagereview image
Reader Girl
1.0 out of 5 starsAlmost burned up.
October 17, 2016
Color: White|Size: 6 Feet|Verified Purchase
review image
blue rose
5.0 out of 5 starsI bought it just to turn off my TV for sure.
March 23, 2017
Color: Black|Size: 6 Feet|Verified Purchase
review imagereview image
Paul
3.0 out of 5 starsSome disassembly was required.
August 30, 2015
Color: White|Size: 6 Feet|Verified Purchase
review image
mattd8200
1.0 out of 5 stars... doesn't grip the plugs well enough to make a good electrical connection
January 13, 2016
Color: White|Size: 6 Feet|Verified Purchase
Bex
3.0 out of 5 starsHmmm... considering price a perfomance, you decide if it's a good buy
January 28, 2018
Color: Black|Size: 6 Feet|Verified Purchase
Donald Gillette
5.0 out of 5 starsBasic and Good
December 4, 2017
Color: White|Size: 6 Feet|Verified Purchase
Laurie Fischer
5.0 out of 5 stars6-Foot Cord is a great idea!
September 5, 2017
Color: Black|Size: 6 Feet|Verified Purchase
Learn more about Amazon Prime.