AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip, 790 Joule - Black
- 6-outlet, surge-protector power strip with 1 transformer outlet
- 790-Joule 3-Line Surge-Protection Rating to protect small appliances, phones, and lamps
- 6-foot long 14 AWG power cord
- Red "protected" LED indicator light with 15-Amp circuit breaker to signify you are protected
- Specifications: AC 15A, 125V, 60Hz, 1875W
When voltage fluctuates, swells, or spikes, it can damage sensitive electronics. The AmazonBasics surge-protector power strip creates an important layer of defense and protects electronic devices. With a 14-gauge system and 790-Joule surge-suppression rating, the unit optimally transfers power and helps keep plugged-in devices safe, especially during storms and power outages.
Multiple Outlets
Turn one outlet into six with the surge-protector power strip. Simply plug the power strip into a three-pronged, properly grounded AC outlet, press the rocker switch to "on", and it's ready to go. One of the six surge-protected outlets is a transformer outlet designed to accommodate larger power adapters.
The unit's handy built-in power switch makes it easy to turn off several electronics at once--or to temporarily cut power for a complete, thorough shut-down. Since most electronics continue to use power when in standby mode, the surge-protector power strip can be used to completely shut off electronics when not in use, helping to conserve energy. Ideal for home or office, the six-outlet surge-protector power strip offers convenience and protection for everyday electronics.
Indicator Lights
A red "protected" LED indicator illuminates when the surge-protector power strip is turned on, showing that it's properly grounded and protecting plugged-in devices. If the light goes out, it means the surge-protector power strip has served its purpose and should be replaced. A second light in the on/off switch illuminates to show the surge-protector power strip is turned on.
6-Foot Power Cord
Along with its slim, sleek design that effortlessly slides into narrow spaces, the six-outlet surge-protector power strip provides a 6-foot power cord for extended range without creating unnecessary clutter.
In The Box
- AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip, 790 Joule - Black
Top customer reviews
Fortunately, disassembly of the power strip to remove the piece was straightforward. Nothing was spring loaded and jumped into the abyss-of-small parts. Also, none of the solder joints on the PCB were noticeably bad (although not great either). I suspect that excess solder from one the terminals broke off when the case installed.
UPDATE: I purchased the Tripp Lite product from Amazon found on the following page:
http://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B0000AI0N1?psc=1&redirect=true&ref_=oh_aui_detailpag e_o00_s00
This product was not only a bit cheaper, but held the plugs MUCH tighter.
Thank you, Amazon, for a painless return experience!