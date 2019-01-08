- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
AmazonBasics Lightning to USB A Cable, Advanced Collection, MFi Certified iPhone Charger, Red, 10 Foot
|Price:
|
- Apple MFi certified charging and syncing cable for your Apple devices
- Apple MFi certification ensures complete charge and sync compatibility with iPhone XS / XS Max / XR / X / 8 Plus / 8 / 7 Plus / 7 / 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6 / 5s / 5c / 5 / iPad Pro / iPad Air / Air 2 / iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 4 / iPad 4th gen / iPod Touch 5th gen / iPod nano 7th gen and Beats Pill+
- Connects to your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning Connector and charges/syncs by connecting the USB connector into your wall charger or computer
- Compact Lightning Connector head works with nearly all cases
- An additional layer of protection has been added to the Lightning and USB ends to improve durability and reduce fraying; cables have been tested to bend 95-degrees 10,000 times
- Backed by an AmazonBasics 2-Year Limited Warranty
From the manufacturer
Charge & Sync
Apple MFi (Made for iPhone, iPad, and iPod) certification ensures complete charge and sync compatibility with your Apple device. Simply connect the Lightning adapter to your Apple device and the USB end into a wall adapter or USB hub to charge or into your computer to sync data.
Even Better Than Before
A step-up from the original AmazonBasics Lightning to USB A Cable, this enhanced version is rated to withstand 10,000 bends at 95 degrees, which gives it a 2.5X longer life expectancy compared to the original cable (rated 4,000 bends).
The premium cable also offers a nicer-looking overall appearance, and it carries a two-year warranty, compared to the original’s one-year warranty. Charge and sync with complete confidence with the AmazonBasics Lightning to USB A Cable - Advanced Collection.
- Rated 10,000 bends (vs. 4,000)
- Enhanced appearance
- 2-year warranty (vs. 1-year)
Small Head Works With Most Cases
Measuring 0.39 inches in diameter and 0.22 inches in height, the narrow Lightning Adapter is small enough to fit most cases but strong enough to withstand repeated unplugging and storage. We test the cable to 10,000 bends.
Copper Wire
High-quality copper wire maximizes signal quality and increases durability.
Copper Wire
Insulation
Shielding
Outer Jacket
Compatible Devices
For complete charging and syncing, this cable works with Apple devices that have a Lightning port, including the Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5C, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5, iPad Air / Air 2, iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 3, iPod nano (7th generation), and iPod touch (5th generation). It’s compatible with the latest iOS 9.
Note: Power output should not be above 5V, 2.4A or 6V, 3A when charging your phone with this AmazonBasics charging cord.
|AmazonBasics Lightning to USB A Cable
|AmazonBasics Lightning to USB A Cable, Advanced Collection
|AmazonBasics Lightning to USB A Cable, Premium Collection
|Color Selection
|Black, White, Blue, Gray, Red
|Black, White, Blue, Gray, Red
|Silver, Black, Blue, Gray, Red
|*MFi Certified
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Compatibility
|iPhone, iPad, iPod
|iPhone, iPad, iPod
|iPhone, iPad, iPod
|Bend Lifespan
|4,000
|10,000
|25,000
|Protection
|AmazonBasics 1-Year Limited Warranty
|AmazonBasics 2-Year Limited Warranty
|25,000
|Connector
|Strength relief that extends product life
|Strength relief that extends product life
|Strength relief that extends product life
Top international reviews
I ordered a 3rd not realising this was from the 'advanced collection' until I picked it up and immediately felt how heavy and strong it was compared to the standard Amazon cables.
I had no particular need for a stronger cable, I've never had one break - Apple or Amazon. But I can confirm this feels like a very robust, well-made cable - far thicker and stronger then the official Apple one, charges just as well, and a much more sensible price.
If your cables keep breaking, I think this is going to serve you very well. If it's not a major issue for you, then it may be you want the standard cable which is lighter and more flexible. Both do the job well for me.
This newer design seeks to prevent that from happening and I can see that it will work very well for a longer time ... and I shall be paying this small premium in future to have this higher quality Amazon Basics cable
Mein Handy morgens noch immer leer ist. Als ich das Kabel gesehen habe war ich schockiert. Dieses ist angeschmort und an einigen Stellen grün, wie eine ausgelaufene Batterie. Sowas hätte ich von Amazon als allerletztes erwartet. Mein Handy kann ich nun nur noch Wireless aufladen, da der Lightning Anschluss seitdem nicht mehr funktioniert. Ich will mir gar nicht ausmahlen was alles hätte passieren können, wenn ich das Kabel noch länger in dem Handy gehabt hätte... Feuer, Brand ? Absolut gefährlich!!! Ich empfehle jeder Person dieses Produkt zu meiden!
Where it exceeds Apple is in durability. You can tell instantly that the cable is more substantial. It is thicker and just feels solid. The connector ends have extended shielding and is just a far superior charging cable. Very very happy!
I currently use it to charge my iPhone 7 as I have moved away from traditional apple chargers due to the longevity of the wire being poor on them.
I managed to snag this charger for a mere £3.48 as an ‘add on item’ to a £20 order.
Being mindful of the fact that it is an inexpensive charger I know not to expect the best, therefore I am reviewing it in comparison to the typical £15 Apple charger.
Length & Durability:
It is a good length of 6 ft, is quite thick but stiffer than your regular charger. Its internal wires are encased in a rubberized material that adds reinforcement ensuring that it doesn’t thrash.
However, if you prefer flexibility this charger may not be for you as it is pretty tough. Despite its less level of flexibility it ensures that the charger won’t tangle and adds reinforcement.
The input containing the lightning port is encased in a plastic shell and covers a large portion of the wire, which is thick enough protect it against the breaking elements of plugging and unplugging.
The shell covers enough surface area of your thumb therefore plugging and unplugging is easy.
Charging:
Charging was a crossroad for me. After using it straight out the box I experienced ‘this accessory may not be supported’ and sometimes upon plugging it in it will not charge.
I use a charging case with my iPhone which is on at all times and I discovered that unlike apple chargers which allow you to charge straight away with the case on, the sequence that you put the charger in is important.
This charger only seems to charge your phone and the case at the same time if you put the charger in the case first and then putting you iPhone in its case.
Without the case I found that it charged with no issue but sometimes did give the ‘this accessory may not be supported’, although I am unsure if this is a faulty wire.
When it does charge however it charged flawlessly.
Data transfer:
Bare in mind this charger doesn’t do data transferring and plugging it into a PC won’t allow you to upload photos or other files from your phone to a PC.
Final Thoughts:
It a good charger for being very inexpensive and one that looks like it will last long. If you are looking for an additional charger or one as a replacement, then I would recommend trying one by AmazonBasics, both due to its length and quality, their remarkable customer support and quality products.
At least you will have a great company supporting you.
What it lacks in size it makes up for being able to pack anywhere.... I mean I bought this cable specifically to be used with my power bank which has a little mesh bag that holds it. And this little cable fits into it perfectly, which means that I can fit the power bank, cable and phone while charging in my handbag or even pocket (depending on the size of your pocket and not for too long as it does suggest on most power banks not to have them in a "warm enclosed environment" and your pocket would be classed as that.)
I've only had it since mid June but so far it has faired well. Though at £6.99 it seemed a little pricey but I wanted a cable from a brand that doesn't cost the earth to replace should the need to arise.
By accident purchased a 12 pack which initially sounds bad but with 2 phones and an ipad a location needs 3 cables at least. Then your office, the car, the girlfriends' place and a house abroad and suddenly the amount makes sense.
Enough about that, what about the cables ? To be honest this is the best quality cable I have ever used. Less flexible than the OEM/original cables of Apple; the cables are initially quite stiff and need to be rolled out at initial use but less flexible means a quality feel that is second to none. Too many cables do break or have a connector that for some reason seem to always be rather wobbly within the Lightning end of the phone thus often cause a damaged Lightning end on the iPhone or iPad. In this case, the cable connects perfectly so again confirming the quality feel. For something quite as essential as charging the smartphone, I can only highly recommend these cables. I have used smartphones since the early 2000's and these are the best quality I have ever come across yet (likes of Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Siemens and now Apple) You will not regret this purchase !
I've had it a couple of months now and used it every day- it still feels as durable as the day I got it.
My advice is to skip the cheaper multipacks of wires and get this one- I'm pretty sure it will last a lot longer.