This USB A charging cable with lightning port by AmazonBasic’s is very long, sturdy and durable.



I currently use it to charge my iPhone 7 as I have moved away from traditional apple chargers due to the longevity of the wire being poor on them.



I managed to snag this charger for a mere £3.48 as an ‘add on item’ to a £20 order.



Being mindful of the fact that it is an inexpensive charger I know not to expect the best, therefore I am reviewing it in comparison to the typical £15 Apple charger.



Length & Durability:



It is a good length of 6 ft, is quite thick but stiffer than your regular charger. Its internal wires are encased in a rubberized material that adds reinforcement ensuring that it doesn’t thrash.



However, if you prefer flexibility this charger may not be for you as it is pretty tough. Despite its less level of flexibility it ensures that the charger won’t tangle and adds reinforcement.



The input containing the lightning port is encased in a plastic shell and covers a large portion of the wire, which is thick enough protect it against the breaking elements of plugging and unplugging.



The shell covers enough surface area of your thumb therefore plugging and unplugging is easy.



Charging:



Charging was a crossroad for me. After using it straight out the box I experienced ‘this accessory may not be supported’ and sometimes upon plugging it in it will not charge.



I use a charging case with my iPhone which is on at all times and I discovered that unlike apple chargers which allow you to charge straight away with the case on, the sequence that you put the charger in is important.



This charger only seems to charge your phone and the case at the same time if you put the charger in the case first and then putting you iPhone in its case.



Without the case I found that it charged with no issue but sometimes did give the ‘this accessory may not be supported’, although I am unsure if this is a faulty wire.



When it does charge however it charged flawlessly.



Data transfer:



Bare in mind this charger doesn’t do data transferring and plugging it into a PC won’t allow you to upload photos or other files from your phone to a PC.



Final Thoughts:



It a good charger for being very inexpensive and one that looks like it will last long. If you are looking for an additional charger or one as a replacement, then I would recommend trying one by AmazonBasics, both due to its length and quality, their remarkable customer support and quality products.



At least you will have a great company supporting you.