Facebook Twitter Pinterest
AmazonBasics Universal 65... has been added to your Cart
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

AmazonBasics Universal 65 Watt Ultrabook Charger (AC Power Adapter)

3.6 out of 5 stars 104 customer reviews
Price: $12.23 Free Shipping for Prime Members
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 business-day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99. (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25—or get FREE Two-Day Shipping with Amazon Prime
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com in easy-to-open packaging. Gift-wrap available.
Ultrabook Charger
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • Universal 65-watt Ultrabook AC power adapter with 8 interchangeable charging tips
  • Compatible with most major Ultrabook brands including: Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, Toshiba and more
  • UL and FCC listed; intelligent protection circuitry ensures a safe charge
  • Over-load, over-temperate, over-voltage and short-circuit protection
  • Measures 4.3 by 1.8 by 1.1 inches (LxWxH); 10-foot combined cable length; backed by AmazonBasics 1-year warranty
  • Visit the Tip Wizard (https://www.tipconfigurator.com/AmazonBasics) to help verify compatibility with your device
Packaging may reveal contents. Choose Conceal Package at checkout.
California residents: Click here for Proposition 65 warning.

Visit https://www.tipconfigurator.com/AmazonBasics to find the right charging tip for your laptop or ultrabook.

Discover new and innovative products
Shop the latest computer accessories and gadgets from today's brightest startups on Amazon Launchpad. Shop now

Frequently bought together

  • AmazonBasics Universal 65 Watt Ultrabook Charger (AC Power Adapter)
  • +
  • ASUS ZenBook UX330UA-AH54 13.3-inch LCD Ultra-Slim Laptop (Core i5 Processor, 8GB DDR3, 256GB SSD, Windows 10) w/ Harman Kardon Audio, Backlit keyboard, Fingerprint Reader
Total price: $961.34
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Customers who viewed this item also viewed

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. 65W Universal Laptop AC Adapter Power Charger for Hp Dell Acer Asus Lenovo Ibm Toshiba Sony Fujitsu Samsung Gateway Notebook
    4.3 out of 5 stars 33
    $21.90 Prime
  2. 90w Universal Ac Laptop Charger Power Adapter for Hp Compaq Dell Acer Asus Toshiba IBM Lenovo Samsung Sony Fujitsu Gateway Notebook Ultrabook
    4.2 out of 5 stars 120
    $25.00 Prime
  3. ZOZO 90W 15V 16V 18.5V 19V 19.5V 20V AC Laptop Power Adapter Charger Multi Tips for HP Dell Toshiba IBM Lenovo Acer ASUS Samsung Sony Fujitsu Gateway Notebook Ultrabook Chromebook Supply Cords
    4.2 out of 5 stars 303
    $25.99 Prime
  4. LVSUN Universal Laptop Charger 90W 12-24V One for All - Slim AC Adapter Power Supply Cord with Dual USB Ports for Mobile/Tablet - Compatible with Lenovo HP Toshiba Samsung Acer Asus and Most Notebooks
    4.1 out of 5 stars 223
    $33.99 Prime
  5. Selectec Universal 12 Tips Laptop AC Adapter Power Supply Charger Replacement for HP DELL Sony Acer Asus Fujitsu Gateway IBM Lenovo Toshiba Satellite (18.5V 3.5A/19V 3.16A/19V 3.42A/19V 4.74A)
    3.3 out of 5 stars 588
    $16.99
  6. Powseed 18v 18.5v 19v 19.5v 20v Ultrathin 70W Universal Laptop AC Power Adapter Charger for Notebook Acer Asus Toshiba Dell Lenovo IBM HP Compaq Samsung Sony Gateway Fujitsu Compatible Models Cord
    4.2 out of 5 stars 122
    $22.99 Prime
Next

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Don't see what you're looking for?
There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more

Compare with similar items


AmazonBasics Universal 65 Watt Ultrabook Charger (AC Power Adapter)
90w Universal Ac Laptop Charger Power Adapter for Hp Compaq Dell Acer Asus Toshiba IBM Lenovo Samsung Sony Fujitsu Gateway Notebook Ultrabook
ZOZO 90W 15V 16V 18.5V 19V 19.5V 20V AC Laptop Power Adapter Charger Multi Tips for HP Dell Toshiba IBM Lenovo Acer ASUS Samsung Sony Fujitsu Gateway Notebook Ultrabook Chromebook Supply Cords
LVSUN Universal Laptop Charger 90W 12-24V One for All - Slim AC Adapter Power Supply Cord with Dual USB Ports for Mobile/Tablet - Compatible with Lenovo HP Toshiba Samsung Acer Asus and Most Notebooks
Universal Laptop Charger 90W Portable Slim Laptop Power Adapter For HP Dell Toshiba IBM Lenovo Acer ASUS Samsung Gateway Most Compatible Models (Automatic Voltage 15-20V)
Selectec Universal 12 Tips Laptop AC Adapter Power Supply Charger Replacement for HP DELL Sony Acer Asus Fujitsu Gateway IBM Lenovo Toshiba Satellite (18.5V 3.5A/19V 3.16A/19V 3.42A/19V 4.74A)
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 3 out of 5 stars (104) 4 out of 5 stars (120) 4 out of 5 stars (303) 4 out of 5 stars (223) 4 out of 5 stars (28) 3 out of 5 stars (588)
Price $12.23 $25.00 $25.99 $33.99 $24.98 $16.99
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Amazon.com Belker Direct ZOZOPlus LVSUN INC Liveimpex Direct GoPLUS
Color black Black 90W Universal Charger2.0 White
Item Dimensions 1.8 x 4.3 x 1.1 in 1.18 x 5.12 x 1.77 in 2.09 x 5.2 x 1.18 in 2.76 x 4.49 x 0.67 in 5.4 x 8 x 1.5 in
Item Weight 0.75 lb 0.51 lb 0.77 lb
Compare with similar items

Product information

Style:Ultrabook Charger

Technical Details

Collapse all
Other Technical Details

Technical Specification

Warranty [pdf ]

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer Reviews

Read reviews that mention

laptop tip laptops dell tips cord adapters lenovo charging computer replacement acer check multiple models included chargers devices brands cable

Top customer reviews

Beth Gray
4.0 out of 5 starsgood product
December 7, 2017
Style: Laptop Charger|Verified Purchase
Read more
Comment| 3 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
luvkisses
5.0 out of 5 starsSo far so good! The adapters are somewhat difficult to remove which ...
March 12, 2017
Style: Laptop Charger|Verified Purchase
Read more
Comment| 5 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Sara
3.0 out of 5 starsDecent for temporary use, but check the cord regularly
September 27, 2017
Style: Laptop Charger|Verified Purchase
Read more
Comment| 3 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Jerry
1.0 out of 5 starsWill not charge DELL inspiron 5759, not shure why
January 6, 2018
Style: Laptop Charger|Verified Purchase
Read more
Comment| 3 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Scott Luther
3.0 out of 5 starsNo tip for Lenovo Flex 4-1580 model 80VE000FUS =
March 11, 2018
Style: Laptop Charger|Verified Purchase
Read more
Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Kelly Carlin
3.0 out of 5 starsWorks, but a tad long for Asus
November 11, 2017
Style: Laptop Charger|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
Comment| 2 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Barry Scott Will
4.0 out of 5 starsWorks as Advertised
August 2, 2017
Style: Ultrabook Charger|Verified Purchase
Read more
Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Michael
5.0 out of 5 starsIt works well & I recommend it to anyone having a problem finding the right ...
April 5, 2018
Style: Laptop Charger|Verified Purchase
Read more
Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse

Most recent customer reviews

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

AmazonBasics Universal 65 Watt Ultrabook Charger (AC Power Adapter)
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: AmazonBasics Universal 65 Watt Ultrabook Charger (AC Power Adapter)
Set up a giveaway
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: Ac Adapters

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.