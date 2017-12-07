|Brand Name
|AmazonBasics
|Item model number
|AB65ACUB
|Item Weight
|12 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|4.3 x 1.8 x 1.1 inches
AmazonBasics Universal 65 Watt Ultrabook Charger (AC Power Adapter)
$12.23
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- Universal 65-watt Ultrabook AC power adapter with 8 interchangeable charging tips
- Compatible with most major Ultrabook brands including: Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, Toshiba and more
- UL and FCC listed; intelligent protection circuitry ensures a safe charge
- Over-load, over-temperate, over-voltage and short-circuit protection
- Measures 4.3 by 1.8 by 1.1 inches (LxWxH); 10-foot combined cable length; backed by AmazonBasics 1-year warranty
- Visit the Tip Wizard (https://www.tipconfigurator.com/AmazonBasics) to help verify compatibility with your device
Visit https://www.tipconfigurator.com/AmazonBasics to find the right charging tip for your laptop or ultrabook.
From the manufacturer
AmazonBasics Universal 65-Watt Ultrabook AC Adapter
Power any compatible Ultrabook with the AmazonBasics Universal Ultrabook AC Adapter. With 65 watts of power and built-in surge protection, the adapter safely and reliably charges most Ultrabook brands, including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, and Toshiba.
Slim and lightweight for easy portability, the adapter weighs just .74 pounds and measures 4.3 by 1.8 by 1.1 inches (LxWxH). Its 10-foot combined cable length promotes convenient placement and use. Smaller than most typical adapters, the AmazonBasics Ultrabook AC power adapter takes up minimal space on a table or in a bag, making it a great choice for home, office or on the go.
Details
- 65-watt AC power adapter
- Works with most Ultrabook brands
- Includes 8 interchangeable charging tips
- Intelligent protection circuitry for a safe charge
- Over-load, over-temperate, over-voltage, and short-circuit protection
- Built-in surge protection protects against power fluctuations UL and FCC listed
8 Charging Tips
The AC power adapter comes with eight interchangeable charging tips (USA and Canada only), which make it possible to charge a wide range of Ultrabooks.
Smart, Safe Charging
UL and FCC listed, the AmazonBasics Ultrabook AC adapter features intelligent protection circuitry, which ensures a reliable and safe charge. Its over-load, over-temperate, over-voltage, and short-circuit protection guards a connected Ultrabook against damage and provides ultimate peace of mind.
Tip Wizard
If the compatible tip for your device is not included, one free tip can be ordered through the Tip Wizard at https://www.tipconfigurator.com/AmazonBasics. Use the Tip Wizard to locate the manufacturer and model and you can order your complimentary tip (shipping also free). If you need assistance please call 800-848-6782.
N1: Acer
N4: ASUS, Lenovo, Toshiba
N11: ASUS
N9: ASUS, Samsung
N14: Dell
N29: HP
N10: HP
N13: Lenovo
This cord does not charge my battery. When I got this and tried it, it worked to keep the computer on (if constantly plugged in) but did not charge the battery. Since I have an old battery, I figured it might be the battery. After replacing the battery, the charger is still not charging my battery. I would not recommend this.