American Apparel Men 50/50 Crewneck T-Shirt

This 50/50 BB401 shirt in heather black is my husband's uniform - in that this is all he wears. For reference he's about 5'11", 150 lbs, 38-40 jacket size, and M fits great. The fabric is soft and wears well with minimum shrinkage, if any. The only thing that shows wear is the small pills that eventually form, but that is after quite some time. Having heard American Apparel filed chapter 11 bankruptcy, we wanted to stock up, so decided to buy some on Amazon to see if the shirts are the same. Purchased from the seller 'Nayked Apparel', and we were happy to see it was the same shirt. Will be ordering some more.