|Too small
|
|16
|Somewhat small
|
|31
|Fits as expected
|
|547
|Somewhat large
|
|30
|Too large
|
|12
American Apparel Men 50/50 Crewneck T-Shirt
|Price:
|$7.98 - $21.00
86% of customers say this fits as expected.
Love these shirts they last years, great price couldn't be happier to find them cheaper than the store word word
Fit as expected, soft material, comfortable tshirt.
Bought 2 black and 2 white 50/50 shirts because they are my favorite t-shirt ever!
- An ultra-soft, ultra-comfy unisex T-shirt that feels like you’ve owned it for years the moment you put it on, and for years to come
Product description
An ultra-soft, ultra-comfy unisex T-shirt that feels like you’ve owned it for years the moment you put it on, and for years to come.
on June 11, 2017
Size: MediumColor: Heather BlackVerified Purchase
This 50/50 BB401 shirt in heather black is my husband's uniform - in that this is all he wears. For reference he's about 5'11", 150 lbs, 38-40 jacket size, and M fits great. The fabric is soft and wears well with minimum shrinkage, if any. The only thing that shows wear is the small pills that eventually form, but that is after quite some time. Having heard American Apparel filed chapter 11 bankruptcy, we wanted to stock up, so decided to buy some on Amazon to see if the shirts are the same. Purchased from the seller 'Nayked Apparel', and we were happy to see it was the same shirt. Will be ordering some more.
on September 26, 2017
Size: LargeColor: Heather Lake BlueVerified Purchase
I received one of these American Apparel shirts as a free giveaway from a software vendor with their logo on it. The shirt fit so well and felt so soft and comfortable that I looked through all of the labels to figure out the manufacturer and model number. This is the shirt! Really great product.
on September 17, 2017
Size: MediumColor: NavyVerified Purchase
Best damn t shirts.... I own like 6 of them ... and pretty much end up like "Homer Simpson" as I dress in basically the same outfit almost everyday now...
on September 19, 2017
Size: XX-LargeColor: Heather PlumVerified Purchase
I love these shirts. The feel and fist is on point. I own at least 10 of these shirts in different colors. The price can't be beat. I recommend air drying to prevent shrinking and helps extend life of shirt.
on September 14, 2017
Size: SmallColor: Black AquaVerified Purchase
As a 6 foot 2 145 pound guy that is very skinny, these shirts fit me better than any I've ever tried. They are slim fitting don't bag up around my narrow shoulders like most shirts, and are long enough for someone tall.
on July 15, 2017
Size: X-LargeColor: Heather BlackVerified Purchase
Why don't all Amerian Apparel shirts have a consistent size? This shirt is the skinny version of an XL. Returning it.
on April 3, 2017
Size: MediumColor: CrèmeVerified Purchase
I've worn many shirts through the years, and none have ever fit as good as these do. The material is so comfortable, it's insane. I wear these shirts religiously.
on December 19, 2016
Size: MediumColor: Heather Kelly GreenVerified Purchase
I feel like the old version of this shirt was a lot more form fitting. Early last year (early 2015) I had a bunch of shirts made with the AA 50/50 Crewneck and the shirts fit really nicely, but this one seems a bit more loose. Some people may like this, but I prefer the old version.
These shirts are so soft and comfortable, I just want where them all the time.
Great shirts if you're are trying to build a wardrobe on a budget like me or just want HIGH QUALITY plain t-shirts that will last!!
For the price, these are an excellent every day shirt. They are soft and comfortable. They are pretty similar to the 50/50 I have purchased before.Read more
