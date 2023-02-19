$6.99 ($1.75 / Count)
Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook 4 Pack Hanger Storage Organizer Universal for Handbag Purse Coat fit Universal Vehicle Car Black S Type

#1 Best Seller in Automotive Seat Back Organizers
Color Black
Brand Amooca
Material Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
Finish Type Plastic Finish, Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene Finish
Mounting Type Headrest

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Material: this good is made of premium quality material. This item is wide & deep enough for your purse, backpack and so on.
  • Organize car space : it converts your car’s headrest into a storage space, help you keep your car interior perfectly clean and organized, the headrest hook can hang groceries, handbags, purses, schoolbags, umbrellas, water bottles, shopping bags, baby supplies and much more.
  • Easy to install: easy remove, easy installation. The car headrest hook with simple design, do not need to take off the headrest, no tools required.
  • Universal fit: sold by 4 packs and can be used in everywhere, fit most of car, SUV (installation size: 0.32-0.55 inch diameter of the headrest bar). Each item can hold up to 13 lb (6kg )
  • 100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: If you are not satisfied with our product, let us know and you will be offered a full refund or replacement.
Product Description

Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hooks 4 Pack

4 Pack Car Seat Hooks

This Car Seat Headrest Hook is specially designed to hang groceries, clothes, umbrella, handbags, water bottles, baby supplies and so on, High-quality ABS material made, Environmentaland Durble.

Also they will save space in car, help to keep your car interior perfectly clean and organized, don't worry that your shopping bags will be placed on the floor or seat rolling around and spilling.

Product Specifications:

High-quality ABS material plastic.

This hook fits on the Seat Headrest of Most cars. Upgraded side opening design for easy installation,no need to remove the headrest.

This item can be used for the front or back of the seat the hook will easily hold up to 13 lb(6KG)/ per hook

Installation size:

Diameter of the headrest bar should be 0.32-0.5 inches.

The distance from the headrest bar to edge of the seat is better less than 2.6''.

Most car meets the requirements above.

Package Includes: 4 x Car Font Back Seat Hook

Multifunctions

multifunctions
Multifunctions

1.Customized design fits on the Seat Headrest of Most Vehicles.

2. Constructed out of premium quality material that each can hold up to 13 lb (6 kg).

3. Hook converts your car's headrest into a convenient storage space.

4. Hook can easily swing around so it can be used for the front or back of the seat.

5. It’s easy to remove when not in need or changing to another car.

6. Easy and convenient to use.

Top reviews from the United States

Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Happy I Found these
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 18, 2023
Color: BlackVerified Purchase