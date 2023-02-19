|Color
|Black
|Brand
|Amooca
|Material
|Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
|Finish Type
|Plastic Finish, Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene Finish
|Mounting Type
|Headrest
|Style
|S type
|Special Feature
|hold up to 13 lb (6 kg)
|Number of Hooks
|4
|Maximum Weight Recommendation
|13 Pounds
|Manufacturer
|Amooca
|Part Number
|QF281
|Item Weight
|5 ounces
|Package Dimensions
|6.02 x 3.82 x 1.69 inches
|Country of Origin
|China
|Item model number
|QF281
|Finish
|Plastic Finish, Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene Finish
|Pattern
|Solid
|Item Package Quantity
|1
|Number Of Pieces
|4
|Special Features
|hold up to 13 lb (6 kg)
|Batteries Included?
|No
|Batteries Required?
|No
Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook 4 Pack Hanger Storage Organizer Universal for Handbag Purse Coat fit Universal Vehicle Car Black S Type
Learn more
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Color
|Black
|Brand
|Amooca
|Material
|Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
|Finish Type
|Plastic Finish, Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene Finish
|Mounting Type
|Headrest
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Material: this good is made of premium quality material. This item is wide & deep enough for your purse, backpack and so on.
- Organize car space : it converts your car’s headrest into a storage space, help you keep your car interior perfectly clean and organized, the headrest hook can hang groceries, handbags, purses, schoolbags, umbrellas, water bottles, shopping bags, baby supplies and much more.
- Easy to install: easy remove, easy installation. The car headrest hook with simple design, do not need to take off the headrest, no tools required.
- Universal fit: sold by 4 packs and can be used in everywhere, fit most of car, SUV (installation size: 0.32-0.55 inch diameter of the headrest bar). Each item can hold up to 13 lb (6kg )
- 100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: If you are not satisfied with our product, let us know and you will be offered a full refund or replacement.
Customer ratings by feature
Product Description
Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hooks 4 Pack
This Car Seat Headrest Hook is specially designed to hang groceries, clothes, umbrella, handbags, water bottles, baby supplies and so on, High-quality ABS material made, Environmentaland Durble.
Also they will save space in car, help to keep your car interior perfectly clean and organized, don't worry that your shopping bags will be placed on the floor or seat rolling around and spilling.
Product Specifications:
High-quality ABS material plastic.
This hook fits on the Seat Headrest of Most cars. Upgraded side opening design for easy installation,no need to remove the headrest.
This item can be used for the front or back of the seat the hook will easily hold up to 13 lb(6KG)/ per hook
Installation size:
Diameter of the headrest bar should be 0.32-0.5 inches.
The distance from the headrest bar to edge of the seat is better less than 2.6''.
Most car meets the requirements above.
Package Includes: 4 x Car Font Back Seat Hook
Multifunctions
1.Customized design fits on the Seat Headrest of Most Vehicles.
2. Constructed out of premium quality material that each can hold up to 13 lb (6 kg).
3. Hook converts your car's headrest into a convenient storage space.
4. Hook can easily swing around so it can be used for the front or back of the seat.
5. It’s easy to remove when not in need or changing to another car.
6. Easy and convenient to use.
|
|
|
|
Hide under the headrest
|
Size Information
|
Detail Display
|Car Cup Holder Coaster
|S Type Hooks with Clips
|S Type Hooks with Clips
|Car Hooks with Lock and Phone Holder
|Car Storage Organizer with Bottle Holder
|Digital Tire Pressure Gauge
|Material
|Silicone
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Plastic/Fabric
|Plastic
|Package Quantity
|2 pack/4 pack
|4
|4
|2
|4
|1
|Special Design
|Deep Cup Shape Design&Bling Rhinestone
|Clips to Prevent Falling
|Clips to Prevent Falling
|Phone Holder & Lock
|Bottle Holder
|Accurate&Portable&Easy to Read
|Faux Fur Shoulder Pad
|Faux Fur Shoulder Pad
|Soft Shoulder Pad
|Soft Shoulder Pad
|Soft Shoulder Pad
|Mud Flaps
|Package Quantity
|2pc
|2pc
|2pc
|2pc
|2pc
|4pc
Compare with similar items
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on February 19, 2023