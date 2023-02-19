Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hooks 4 Pack

This Car Seat Headrest Hook is specially designed to hang groceries, clothes, umbrella, handbags, water bottles, baby supplies and so on, High-quality ABS material made, Environmentaland Durble.

Also they will save space in car, help to keep your car interior perfectly clean and organized, don't worry that your shopping bags will be placed on the floor or seat rolling around and spilling.

Product Specifications:

High-quality ABS material plastic.

This hook fits on the Seat Headrest of Most cars. Upgraded side opening design for easy installation,no need to remove the headrest.

This item can be used for the front or back of the seat the hook will easily hold up to 13 lb(6KG)/ per hook

Installation size:

Diameter of the headrest bar should be 0.32-0.5 inches.

The distance from the headrest bar to edge of the seat is better less than 2.6''.

Most car meets the requirements above.

Package Includes: 4 x Car Font Back Seat Hook