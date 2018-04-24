Loading recommendations for you
$59.00
& FREE Shipping.
In Stock.
AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test

4.0 out of 5 stars 5,890 ratings
List Price: $99.00
Price: $59.00 & FREE Shipping.
You Save: $40.00 (40%)
  • Discover your DNA story with our easy-to-use kit. Simply send in your saliva sample to our lab in the prepaid package, and your report will be ready in around 6-8 weeks. Detailed instructions are included.
  • AncestryDNA is the #1 selling consumer DNA test.* From your origins in over 1000 regions, to the most connections to living relatives, no other DNA test delivers such a unique, interactive experience.
  • Our new DNA experience gives you a more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail and in-depth historical insights.
  • Combine what you learn from your DNA with an Ancestry Subscription, for access to millions of family trees and billions of records, for even more insight into your genealogy and origins.
  • *Substantiated by AncestryDNA, January 2019 report.
You can see more specific breakdowns of places in your DNA, helping to pinpoint where your ancestors might have lived. Depending on your regions, you could also get a timeline of historical changes with expert-curated content, giving you context about the events that shaped the lives of your ancestors over time.

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test AncestryHealth Core: Health + Genetic Ethnicity Test
Ethnicity Estimate
DNA Matches
Historical Timeline
Ancestral Movements
26 Personal Traits Not all traits included.
Health Reports
Wellness Reports
Family Health History Tool
Access to genetic counseling resources
Printable report to take to your healthcare provider

  Product Dimensions: 9.5 x 5.5 x 1.7 inches ; 5.3 ounces
  Shipping Weight: 5.6 ounces
  ASIN: B00TRLVKW0
  UPC: 616086537462
  Average Customer Review: 4.0 out of 5 stars 5,845 customer reviews
  Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #123 in Health & Household
    • Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

WARNING: AncestryDNA highly discourages the purchase of our DNA kit from unauthorized resellers. To ensure the best experience and service, please purchase directly from AncestryDNA Official. DNA kits that are fraudulently purchased and then resold through Amazon may be deactivated by AncestryDNA, and may not be eligible for a refund. Before you can use AncestryDNA and see your results, you must create an Ancestry account and agree to Ancestry's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Statement.

Don H
1.0 out of 5 stars DO NOT PURCHASE THIS IF YOU ARE ASIAN
April 24, 2018
Verified Purchase
review image
3,495 people found this helpful
Mrs Betty Turner
5.0 out of 5 stars some advantages over other testing companies
November 13, 2017
Verified Purchase
review image
1,037 people found this helpful
Tom
1.0 out of 5 stars AncestryDNA is not for East Asians.
December 27, 2017
Verified Purchase
review image
854 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars my family is so sad that he never had the opportunity to learn his ...
November 28, 2017
Verified Purchase
843 people found this helpful
Grannaof5
1.0 out of 5 stars DON'T BUY THIS>>>>>>>>>
August 25, 2017
Verified Purchase
626 people found this helpful
K. McDermott
5.0 out of 5 stars Helped Me Find My Sister!
November 27, 2017
review image
2,646 people found this helpful
