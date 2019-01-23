- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Not Added
AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test, AncestryDNA Testing Kit with 25+ Appearance and Sensory Traits, DNA Ancestry Test Kit, Genetic Testing Kit
- A FEW SIMPLE STEPS: Discover your DNA story with our easy-to-follow instructions. Simply activate your DNA kit online and return your saliva sample in the prepaid package to our state-of-the-art lab. In roughly six to eight weeks, your results will be ready online.
- DNA + TRAITS: AncestryDNA + Traits lets you discover 25+ of your most interesting traits, allowing you to explore how your genes might have influenced a range of appearance, sensory, and other personal characteristics—like eye color, freckles, and more.
- PRECISE ETHNICITY AND LIVING RELATIVES: A more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail and in-depth historical insights connects you to the places in the world where your story started—from unique regions to living relatives.
- BUILD A FAMILY TREE: With an Ancestry subscription you can combine what you learn from your DNA with over 100 million family trees and billions of records for more insight into your genealogy and origins.
- PROTECTING PRIVACY: When you send in your DNA test kit, we employ industry-standard security measures in all stages of our process, work to protect your data, and give you control over it—with data encryption, secure databases, and easy-to-use controls.
Frequently bought together
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Customers who bought this item also bought
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product Description
Ethnicity Estimate
See different regions that make up your estimate, learn the history of the area from ancient to modern times, and even learn surprising facts about locations and the people who called those places home.
Ethnicity Estimate
Compare Feature
Around the World Feature
StoryScout Feature
|Genetic Ethnicity
|Genetic Ethnicity + Traits
|Genetic Ethnicity + Traits + Health
|Ethnicity Estimate
|✓
|✓
|✓
|DNA Matches
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Historical Timeline
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Ancestral Movements
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Over 25 Traits
|✓
|✓
|Next-generation sequencing technology
|✓
|Health & Wellness Reports
|✓
|Family Health History Tool
|✓
|Access to genetic counseling resources
|✓
|Printable report to take to your healthcare provider
|✓
Product details
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Package Dimensions : 7.72 x 5.79 x 1.54 inches; 6.74 Ounces
- Item model number : BD14534
- Date First Available : September 20, 2018
- Manufacturer : Ancestry.com
- ASIN : B07J1FZQBC
-
Best Sellers Rank:
#497 in Health & Household (See Top 100 in Health & Household)
- #3 in Genetic Tests
- Customer Reviews:
Important information
Legal Disclaimer
WARNING: AncestryDNA highly discourages the purchase of our DNA kit from unauthorized resellers. To ensure the best experience and service, please purchase directly from AncestryDNA Official. DNA kits that are fraudulently purchased and then resold through Amazon may be deactivated by AncestryDNA, and may not be eligible for a refund. Before you can use AncestryDNA and see your results, you must create an Ancestry account and agree to Ancestry’s Terms and Conditions and Privacy Statement.
Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Ancestry's representatives have the audacity to imply kits purchased directly from their company would have been handled quicker. They experience numerous issues with kits sold by Amazon. Further, you need to call Amazon and ask them for your results. Immediately I requested to speak to his supervisor and did. Circumstances were equally disappointing as these 2 people must be related (Dum and Dummer). The supervisor was advised his subordinate reflected his lack of management skills with all of this conversation was being reported to Amazon's Management. Then and only then did the supervisor say he would suggest residual training. They flat out didn't care or even offer to help move my study forward since they mishandled the situation.
Please consider going elsewhere for your ancestral DNA studies, there are more reliable companies with educated professionals to handle your business.
Incidentally, Amazon's Management took my report of the above and initiated one of its own. Their opinion is we want our customers to be satisfied and handled with dignity and respect. We do not need companies that don't. Amazon offered to reimburse me and I refused because this is not about money. Moreover it is about Ancestry's lying to its customers and blaming Amazon for their mistakes.
Bobbie Jean Hirstius Lindsey
My 23&me test came out that I’m 40% Italian, and my dad took 23&me and he came out around 80% Italian and told us that we came from Sicily (which we know for sure is true).
When I took this Ancestry with my 1st cousin on my fathers side, I came out with 15% Italian and 25% French! My mother also took Ancestry and she had 0% French (so the French did not come from her). So which means that it was implying that my father is 50% french or more. My first cousin who took this, however matched to Italy 40% and matched to Sicily! It told me on my test that I had no trace of Sicily in me at all. Yet it matched my first cousin on my fathers side perfectly to our Italian heritage and matched her to our Sicilian group, but not me. There was no way that my dad’s side was 50% French. My paternal grandparents took a 23&me test as well and they came out to 90% Italian. This test was just completely wrong for me. 23&Me matched my heritage perfectly. I could not believe the vast difference between the two tests.
So after nearly half of my family (grandparents, uncles, cousins, mother, and father) took 23&me and half of those took Ancestry, we realized that 23&me matched every single one of us perfectly to our Italian heritage, but AncestryDNA had all of us all over the place, with no one’s results in correlation with another.
I have read many articles and reviews that many people with strong very Italian lines that AncestryDNA labels very little to Italy and labels very big on French or surrounding countries. Other reviewers said that their Italian barely showed up in their test, even though that had generations and generations of family in Italy. It just doesn’t seem right to me how 23&Me could label me perfectly, and to see how many people had the exact same problem as I did with AncestryDNA and their Italian
More items to explore
Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.