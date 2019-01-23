I took this test to compare to my 23&me results. I have known that my entire paternal line of my family came from Italy, specifically Sicily.

My 23&me test came out that I’m 40% Italian, and my dad took 23&me and he came out around 80% Italian and told us that we came from Sicily (which we know for sure is true).

When I took this Ancestry with my 1st cousin on my fathers side, I came out with 15% Italian and 25% French! My mother also took Ancestry and she had 0% French (so the French did not come from her). So which means that it was implying that my father is 50% french or more. My first cousin who took this, however matched to Italy 40% and matched to Sicily! It told me on my test that I had no trace of Sicily in me at all. Yet it matched my first cousin on my fathers side perfectly to our Italian heritage and matched her to our Sicilian group, but not me. There was no way that my dad’s side was 50% French. My paternal grandparents took a 23&me test as well and they came out to 90% Italian. This test was just completely wrong for me. 23&Me matched my heritage perfectly. I could not believe the vast difference between the two tests.

So after nearly half of my family (grandparents, uncles, cousins, mother, and father) took 23&me and half of those took Ancestry, we realized that 23&me matched every single one of us perfectly to our Italian heritage, but AncestryDNA had all of us all over the place, with no one’s results in correlation with another.



I have read many articles and reviews that many people with strong very Italian lines that AncestryDNA labels very little to Italy and labels very big on French or surrounding countries. Other reviewers said that their Italian barely showed up in their test, even though that had generations and generations of family in Italy. It just doesn’t seem right to me how 23&Me could label me perfectly, and to see how many people had the exact same problem as I did with AncestryDNA and their Italian