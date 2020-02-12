Animal Crossings New Horizons (Pre-Load) - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]

5.0 out of 5 stars 89 ratings
$ 59 99

Trade in. Get paid. Go shopping.

Ship it to us for free. Learn more

Find items to trade in
Confirm your trade-in
Thank you
There is an important update to your trade-in
Amazon Trade-In
Learn more about Trade-In
{{productPrice}} Get it for {{newPrice}} or less after trade-in.
{{productPrice}} Get it FREE after trade-in. Select your items…
With your trade-in, you pay {{newPrice}}.
$tradein_dpis_confirmation_savings_gt_price}
Nintendo Switch Platform:
Loading details...
Standard Edition: Standard
Standard Loading details...
Available Now.
Sold by Amazon.com Services LLC
Get a download code instantly! How it works
How download codes work
You’ll instantly receive a download code, which you’ll redeem directly on your console or online through your console’s website. This code will be stored in Your Games Library on Amazon if you need to access it later.
DRM: Play Nintendo
Platform : Nintendo Switch
  • Animal Crossings New Horizons (Pre-Load) - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
  • Sorry, this item is not available in
  • Image not available
  • To view this video download Flash Player

About the product

  • PRE-LOAD: Download the game now. Game will be playable on 3/19/2020 at 9:00 PM Pacific Time.
  • Purchase the digital version by 4/30/2020 and receive a code for a free 7-day trial of Nintendo Switch Online. With Nintendo Switch Online, up to eight players* can have fun hanging out together on one island with online play!
  • Customize your character and home, and decorate the landscape (with furniture, if you like!), as you create your very own island paradise
  • Experience a robust new crafting system-collect materials to construct everything from furniture to tools
  • Enjoy a variety of relaxing activities like gardening, fishing, decorating, interacting with charming NPCs, and more, as classic Animal Crossing experiences come to life in fun new ways within the deserted-island setting
  • Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Game, system and some accessories sold separately - Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online play

Customers who bought this item also bought

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Standard - [Switch Digital Code]
    Nintendo
    4.8 out of 5 stars 8
    Nintendo Switch
    $59.99
  2. Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass or Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass (Retail Version) - [Switch Digital Code]
    Nintendo
    4.7 out of 5 stars 26
    Nintendo Switch
    $29.99
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
    Nintendo
    4.8 out of 5 stars 869
    Nintendo Switch
    $55.84
  4. Pokémon Sword - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
    Nintendo
    4.8 out of 5 stars 824
    Nintendo Switch
    $59.99
  5. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - Fighters Pass Vol. 2 - Switch [Digital Code]
    Nintendo
    4.9 out of 5 stars 18
    Nintendo Switch
    $29.99
  6. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
    Nintendo
    4.9 out of 5 stars 826
    Nintendo Switch
    $59.99
Next

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

An island full of possibilities!

Create your own island getaway

Share your paradise with family and friends

Get to know your quirky neighbors

Experience a robust new crafting system

Enjoy a variety of relaxing activities

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch

Product description

Platform:Switch Digital Code  |  Edition:Standard

Beloved franchise Animal Crossing gets ready for its Nintendo Switch debut!

If the hustle and bustle of modern life’s got you down, Tom Nook has a new business venture up his sleeve that he knows you’ll adore: the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package! Sure, you’ve crossed paths with colorful characters near and far. Had a grand time as one of the city folk. May’ve even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn’t there a part of you that longs for…freedom? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered!

Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be. Collect resources and craft everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb as you interact with flowers and trees in new ways. Set up a homestead where the rules of what goes indoors and out no longer apply. Make friends with new arrivals, enjoy the seasons, pole-vault across rivers as you explore, and more!

This new addition to the Animal Crossing series launches March 20 2020, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system.

•Customize your character and home, and decorate the landscape (with furniture, if you like!), as you create your very own island paradise.
•Experience a robust new crafting system—collect materials to construct everything from furniture to tools!
•Enjoy a variety of relaxing activities like gardening, fishing, decorating, interacting with charming NPCs, and more, as classic Animal Crossing experiences come to life in fun new ways within the deserted-island setting.
•Up to eight players can reside on an island; four residents of the same island can play together simultaneously on a single system*.
•Eight players can play together on one player’s island via online multiplayer** or local wireless.


*Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Game, system and some accessories sold separately.
**Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online play. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online


2019 Nintendo. Animal Crossing and Nintendo Switch are trademarks of Nintendo.

Play online with friends FREE for 7 days

Purchase the digital version by 4/30/2020 and receive a code for a free 7-day trial of Nintendo Switch Online. With Nintendo Switch Online, up to eight players* can have fun hanging out together on one island with online play!

Legal Disclaimers:

[Important]

  • This Nintendo Switch Online* trial code cannot be redeemed by a Nintendo Account with an active Individual Membership or Family Membership.
  • Your Nintendo Switch Online trial code can be redeemed starting March 19, 2020 at 9:00 PM (Pacific Time)
  • In countries and regions where auto-renewal is available, your Nintendo Switch Online trial will automatically convert into a paid monthly membership at the end of the trial period, unless you turn off automatic renewal before the end of the trial. Upon conversion of your trial to a full membership, and on an ongoing basis thereafter, Nintendo will charge you the membership amount unless and until you turn off automatic renewal. Credit card/PayPal account required for users age 18 and up.

 

How to redeem:

1. Select “Nintendo eShop” on the HOME Menu to launch the Nintendo eShop.

2. Select the account you want to use.

3. Select “Enter Code” on the left side of the screen.

4. Enter the 16-character download code.

*Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

Product information

Platform:Switch Digital Code  |  Edition:Standard

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 stars
5 out of 5
89 customer ratings
5 star
98%
4 star
2%
3 star 0% (0%) 0%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star 0% (0%) 0%
How does Amazon calculate star ratings?
Nicole Lee Hunt
5.0 out of 5 stars Buyers Read Your Product Info before buying!!!
Reviewed in the United States on February 12, 2020
Platform: Switch Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
51 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Nicole Yu
5.0 out of 5 stars Notification of the pre-load made my heart skip a beat
Reviewed in the United States on February 12, 2020
Platform: Switch Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
12 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Ally
5.0 out of 5 stars Excited!
Reviewed in the United States on February 9, 2020
Platform: Switch Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Addison Slick
5.0 out of 5 stars Waiting years to wait
Reviewed in the United States on March 9, 2020
Platform: Switch Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Nijah
5.0 out of 5 stars HYPED!!!
Reviewed in the United States on February 23, 2020
Platform: Switch Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Nicholas leblanc
5.0 out of 5 stars Speed of the code
Reviewed in the United States on March 10, 2020
Platform: Switch Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Terri
4.0 out of 5 stars Delivery date and collection of payment were not true.
Reviewed in the United States on March 7, 2020
Platform: Switch Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kelly
5.0 out of 5 stars Hype
Reviewed in the United States on February 28, 2020
Platform: Switch Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.