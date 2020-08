I purchased this product to charge my phone and any other items while out on a hiking trip. I was out 4 days and used my phone for pictures and video running the battery to less than 30% each day. I was able to charge my phone during the whole trip and still had 4 lights showing as a full power on the charger. I continued to use the charger when I got home just to see how long it would last. It was at least 4 more days before I was down to a point where I recharged the charger. The recharge on the charger took about 16hours or so. The product Anker is amazing and I highly recommend. As far as the Amazon Seller, hats off, prior to my hike I lost the mesh bag that comes with the Anker. I liked the mesh bag because it gives some cushion to the charger while it is in my pack. I contacted the seller and they sent me a new mesh bag no charge. Above and beyond what I expected. I will probably buy another charger from this seller as a gift.