If you're looking for peace of mind every time you leave the house, this power bank doesn't disappoint. It's the size of a credit card and only a hair heavier than my iPhone 6 making it extremely portable without being bulky and heavy. There's a power button you press which shows how much power is left via 4 blue leds (when it's dead, only one led will flash). You can only charge one device with this power bank but I'm always impressed by how quickly this charges my iPhone 6 (from 10% to near full takes approximately 1 hour). So far, I've been able to charge my phone about 4 times from near empty to full before having to charge the power bank. It comes with a usb cable to charge the power bank itself as well as a drawstring pouch. Since I hate carrying around the long original lightning cable from Apple, I bought the 1 foot "Double Braided Nylon Anker PowerLine+ Lightning Cable" which is the perfect size.



What I love the most about this power bank is how effective it's been. The power bank itself requires at least 2 hours to charge from empty to full but once charged, your phone will charge to full in less time. As a result, I haven't charged my phone using a wall outlet since I bought this power bank more than a week ago. Not having to worry about my phone going dead or being near a wall outlet is the best feeling next to purchasing a new phone.



So if you want a reliable power bank that charges your phone in no time and frees you from being attached to a wall outlet, GET THIS!