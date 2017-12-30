$19.99
Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger, One of The Smallest and Lightest 10000mAh Power Bank, Ultra-Compact Battery Pack, High-Speed Charging Technology Phone Charger for iPhone, Samsung and More.

4.6 out of 5 stars 37,588 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "portable charger"
Black

About this item

  • The Anker Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by our leading technology.
  • Remarkably Compact: One of the smallest and lightest 10,000mAh portable chargers. Provides almost three-and-a-half iPhone 8 charges or two-and-a-half Galaxy S8 charges.
  • High-Speed Charging: Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost combine to deliver the fastest possible charge for any device. Qualcomm Quick Charge not supported.
  • Certified Safe: Anker’s MultiProtect safety system ensures complete protection for you and your devices.
  • What You Get: Anker PowerCore 10000 portable charger, Micro USB cable, travel pouch, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty and friendly customer service. USB-C and Lightning cable for iPhone / iPad sold separately
From the manufacturer

1
Read more
Read more
Read more
1263 1215 1268 1277 1231
PowerCore 10000 PowerCore 13000 PowerCore Essential 20000 PowerCore 26800 PowerCore Slim 10000 PD
Series Basic Basic Basic Basic Premium
Main Feature Portable /Light Portable Portable Triple Device Charging Slim
Extra Hours of Battery Life (based on current average smartphone batteries) +46 Hours +60 Hours +92 Hours +123 Hours +46 Hours
Output Ports 1xUSB-A 2xUSB-A 2xUSB-A 3xUSB-A 1xUSB-C 1xUSB-A
Recharging Time ~4.7Hours 7Hours 10Hours 6.5 Hours（using both input ports） 4.5Hours (with PD charger）
Size 3.6 x 2.3 x 0.9 in 3.8 x 3.1 x 0.9in 6.2 x 2.9 x 0.8 in 7 x 3.1 x 0.9 in 5.87 x 2.68 x 0.55 in
Weight 180g/6.35oz 240g / 8.47oz 342.5g/12.1oz 490g/17.28oz 212g/7.5oz

Product description

Color:Black

PowerCore 10000
The Compact High-Capacity Portable Charger

From ANKER, America's Leading USB Charging Brand
• Faster and safer charging with our advanced technology
• 30 million+ happy users and counting

Astonishing Size
PowerCore 10000 is incredibly small and light for its large capacity. It's smaller than a deck of cards and as light as a baseball, but can charge a phone over three times and most tablets once.

High-speed-Charging Technology
Anker's exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies combine to ensure the fastest possible charge up to 2.4 amps. Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge

MultiProtect Safety System
Surge protection, short circuit prevention and more advanced safety features keep you and your devices safe.

Unrivaled Quality
Designed and built using only high-quality chips and hardware.

Worry-Free Warranty
At Anker, we believe in our products. That's why we back them all with an 18-month warranty and provide friendly, easy-to-reach support.

Notes:
• Use the included Micro-USB cable, your original cable or a third-party certified one (such as MFi); AC adapter not included.
• Please use your original Apple charging cable (not included) to charge Apple products.
• Compatible with most USB-charged devices, including iPhone 8 / X / XS / XS Max / XR (Lightning cable required), Android smartphones and tablets (including the Nexus 7), USB-C MacBooks / iPad (USB A to C cable required).
• Not compatible with the iPod nano, iPod Classic; Not for devices with an input below 50mA (e.g. some Bluetooth headsets and GPS devices).

What's in the Box
• 1 Anker PowerCore 10000 portable charger
• 1 Micro USB cable
• 1 travel pouch
• 1 welcome guide

Product information

Color:Black

Technical Specification

User Manual [PDF ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
37,588 global ratings
5 star
82%
4 star
10%
3 star
3%
2 star
1%
1 star
4%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Melody McCauley
1.0 out of 5 stars The battery pack would not fully charge. I tried ...
Reviewed in the United States on December 30, 2017
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
622 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
willyoung29
1.0 out of 5 stars Life expectancy is two months and lacks quality control
Reviewed in the United States on January 8, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
997 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Disappointed
Reviewed in the United States on May 18, 2017
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
704 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Anthony Deggelman
1.0 out of 5 stars Doesn't Work
Reviewed in the United States on April 24, 2017
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
357 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Holly P
5.0 out of 5 stars Worth every penny
Reviewed in the United States on January 22, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
377 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
HappyCustomer
1.0 out of 5 stars Disappointed
Reviewed in the United States on October 24, 2017
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
248 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Patrick
5.0 out of 5 stars Free Yourself From the Wall Outlet
Reviewed in the United States on May 7, 2017
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
1,191 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
piyawan chantakasem
1.0 out of 5 stars It worked fine the first time to had to recharge it
Reviewed in the United States on January 22, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
353 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

suraj sontakke
1.0 out of 5 stars Fake Product Alert!!!!!!
Reviewed in India on December 6, 2016
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
281 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Danny W
4.0 out of 5 stars Anker PowerCore 10000 Requires 6 hours to Charge Using 2.4A Adapter
Reviewed in Canada on July 22, 2017
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
79 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Cindy S.
5.0 out of 5 stars Love the product AND the customer service!
Reviewed in Canada on August 14, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
37 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
tirumula
5.0 out of 5 stars Great product
Reviewed in India on October 23, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
25 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
SC 1512
1.0 out of 5 stars Rubbish, worked for 2 weeks and now doesn't charge
Reviewed in India on September 29, 2017
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
37 people found this helpful
 Report abuse

