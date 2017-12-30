- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger, One of The Smallest and Lightest 10000mAh Power Bank, Ultra-Compact Battery Pack, High-Speed Charging Technology Phone Charger for iPhone, Samsung and More.
|Color
|Black
|Compatible Devices
|Galaxy S8, IPad, IPhone 8, IPhone
|Brand
|Anker
|connector-type
|Usb type c, Micro usb, Lightning
|Voltage
|5 Volts
|Capacity
|10000 Milliampere Hour (mAh)
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|2.36 x 3.62 x 0.87 inches
|Battery Cell Type
|Lithium Ion
|Item Weight
|6.3 Ounces
|Number of Ports
|1
About this item
- The Anker Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by our leading technology.
- Remarkably Compact: One of the smallest and lightest 10,000mAh portable chargers. Provides almost three-and-a-half iPhone 8 charges or two-and-a-half Galaxy S8 charges.
- High-Speed Charging: Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost combine to deliver the fastest possible charge for any device. Qualcomm Quick Charge not supported.
- Certified Safe: Anker’s MultiProtect safety system ensures complete protection for you and your devices.
- What You Get: Anker PowerCore 10000 portable charger, Micro USB cable, travel pouch, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty and friendly customer service. USB-C and Lightning cable for iPhone / iPad sold separately
From the manufacturer
PowerCore
Probably our most popular charging series. With faster charging, more advanced technology and even more portability.
PowerCore 10000
A revolution in high-capacity portable charging.
It fits easily into any pocket or bag, making it the perfect charger for on the couch, on a plane, or anywhere else your phone needs a boost.
- High Size-to-Capacity Ratio
- 3 Phone Charges
- High-Speed Universal Charging
Product Highlights
|
|
|
|
MultiProtect
A combination of 11 safety features that work together to provide ultimate protection for your devices, your chargers and most importantly: you.
|
High-Speed Charging
Anker’s world-renowned PowerIQ and VoltageBoost combine to provide a tailored, high-speed charge to almost any device.
|
Compact and Portable
Smaller than a deck of cards and as light as a baseball.
|PowerCore 10000
|PowerCore 13000
|PowerCore Essential 20000
|PowerCore 26800
|PowerCore Slim 10000 PD
|Series
|Basic
|Basic
|Basic
|Basic
|Premium
|Main Feature
|Portable /Light
|Portable
|Portable
|Triple Device Charging
|Slim
|Extra Hours of Battery Life (based on current average smartphone batteries)
|+46 Hours
|+60 Hours
|+92 Hours
|+123 Hours
|+46 Hours
|Output Ports
|1xUSB-A
|2xUSB-A
|2xUSB-A
|3xUSB-A
|1xUSB-C 1xUSB-A
|Recharging Time
|~4.7Hours
|7Hours
|10Hours
|6.5 Hours（using both input ports）
|4.5Hours (with PD charger）
|Size
|3.6 x 2.3 x 0.9 in
|3.8 x 3.1 x 0.9in
|6.2 x 2.9 x 0.8 in
|7 x 3.1 x 0.9 in
|5.87 x 2.68 x 0.55 in
|Weight
|180g/6.35oz
|240g / 8.47oz
|342.5g/12.1oz
|490g/17.28oz
|212g/7.5oz
Product description
PowerCore 10000
The Compact High-Capacity Portable Charger
From ANKER, America's Leading USB Charging Brand
• Faster and safer charging with our advanced technology
• 30 million+ happy users and counting
Astonishing Size
PowerCore 10000 is incredibly small and light for its large capacity. It's smaller than a deck of cards and as light as a baseball, but can charge a phone over three times and most tablets once.
High-speed-Charging Technology
Anker's exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies combine to ensure the fastest possible charge up to 2.4 amps. Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge
MultiProtect Safety System
Surge protection, short circuit prevention and more advanced safety features keep you and your devices safe.
Unrivaled Quality
Designed and built using only high-quality chips and hardware.
Worry-Free Warranty
At Anker, we believe in our products. That's why we back them all with an 18-month warranty and provide friendly, easy-to-reach support.
Notes:
• Use the included Micro-USB cable, your original cable or a third-party certified one (such as MFi); AC adapter not included.
• Please use your original Apple charging cable (not included) to charge Apple products.
• Compatible with most USB-charged devices, including iPhone 8 / X / XS / XS Max / XR (Lightning cable required), Android smartphones and tablets (including the Nexus 7), USB-C MacBooks / iPad (USB A to C cable required).
• Not compatible with the iPod nano, iPod Classic; Not for devices with an input below 50mA (e.g. some Bluetooth headsets and GPS devices).
What's in the Box
• 1 Anker PowerCore 10000 portable charger
• 1 Micro USB cable
• 1 travel pouch
• 1 welcome guide
Top reviews from the United States
What I love the most about this power bank is how effective it's been. The power bank itself requires at least 2 hours to charge from empty to full but once charged, your phone will charge to full in less time. As a result, I haven't charged my phone using a wall outlet since I bought this power bank more than a week ago. Not having to worry about my phone going dead or being near a wall outlet is the best feeling next to purchasing a new phone.
So if you want a reliable power bank that charges your phone in no time and frees you from being attached to a wall outlet, GET THIS!
Top reviews from other countries
They Are Playing Pretty Smart Over This, Product When Received Appeared Quite Authentic, Build Quality Was Nice Too. But On Close Observation, I Found Something Which All Of Us Maybe Missing.
As You Closely Look at The Box In Which It Is Packed, Where "AMERICA'S LEADING USB CHARGING BRAND" Was To Be Written "Instead It Had "AMRICO'S LEADING USB CHARGING BRAND".
I Was Shocked, I Called Anker US Call Center, And Gave Them My Amazon Order ID To Know About Weither Atleast It Is Covered By Warranty. So That, If Anything Goes Wrong I Can Atleast Claim It. But No, Anker Said They Cannot Find My Order ID Linked To Their System.
I Mailed Anker With Photos Of Product And No Surprise Reply Was, The Peoduct I Received Is Fake & Needs Attention.
I Contacted Amazon, I Got Such a Poor Response, I Promised Of Being Contacted By Seller. Instead A Replacement Was Suggested.
I Don't Weither A Replacement Will be Genuine Or Not But I Will Surely Go Through Anker Again. Please, Don't Be Fooled These Portals Now Started Monoplising.
AMAZON STOP SELLING FAKE PRODUCTS. THOSE WHO CAN MAKE U NUMBER 1. CAN BREAK U TO NO ONE.
This Is 3rd Time I Received a Fake Product. And Worst Service, Their Pickups Are Untimely, Servicr Worst.
And Most Of All Their, "I Understand Ur Issue Sir" Ghanta Understand.
And Epic , "Sorry For The Inconvenience"
Guys Anker Is Awesome But Make Sure, You Get The Right Authentic Product. Follow Their Official Website For Authenticity. Mail Them Photographs Model Numbers & All.
All in all I'm happy with my PowerCores and would recommend this to others.
***Side note: In addition to my yearly Amazon.ca Prime membership I discovered credit charges for monthly Amazon Prime Membership (amzn.com/prme) for $17.29, $14.23, and $14.15 respectively on my credit card over the course of the last few months. Somehow I was paying for a monthly Amazon Prime account on the US side even-though I didn't sign up for it. I could have been paying this monthly charge indefinitely if not for being diligent. Needless to say be on the lookout least this happens to you.