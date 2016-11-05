Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Anker PowerLine+ Lightning Cable (10ft) Durable and Fast Charging Cable [Double Braided Nylon], MFi Certified for iPhone X / 8 / 8 Plus / 7 / 7 Plus / 6 / 6 Plus / 5s / iPad and More (Gray)

4.1 out of 5 stars 2,994 customer reviews
Price: $17.99 Free Shipping for Prime Members
In Stock.

Gray
  • The Anker Advantage: Join the 10 million+ powered by our leading technology.
  • Lasts 6X Longer: Reinforced stress points with a 6000+ bend lifespan make PowerLine+ many times more durable than other Lightning cables.
  • Incredibly Strong: Double-braided nylon exterior, toughened aramid fiber core and laser-welded connectors equip PowerLine+ with superior toughness from end-to-end.
  • Adjustable Strap: A tie allows easy transport and length adjustment when on the go.(This cable length does not include an adjustable pouch).
  • What You Get: Anker PowerLine+ Lightning, hook-and-loop cable tie, our worry-free 18-month warranty and friendly customer service.

Color: Gray

Product Description

PowerLine+ Lightning 
The Premium Heavy-Duty Charging Cable 

Unrivaled Durability 
PowerLine+ may be the last cable you'll ever need. Proven to last at least 10 times as long as other cables, it boasts a bend tolerance 10 times higher.It is simply one of the most durable cables, ever. 

End-to-End Strength 
PowerLine+ is built to withstand any yanking, twisting, stretching, or dropping that it might possibly be subjected to. 

Customizable Cable Length 
Wind up PowerLine+ and bind it using the adjustable velcro strap for easy transport and storage. It also allows convenient cable length adjustment to avoid trailing cables across the floor when charging. 

MFi Certified 
PowerLine+ Lightning is certified safe by Apple themselves. This means it can be used with any and all of your Apple devices with total peace of mind. 

Compatible With: 
iPhone 7/7 Plus 6s / 6s Plus / 6 / 6 Plus / 5s / 5c / 5, iPad Air / Air 2, iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 3 / mini 4, iPad (4th generation), iPod nano (7th generation) and iPod touch (5th generation).

Anker PowerLine+ Lightning Cable (10ft) Durable and Fast Charging Cable [Double Braided Nylon], MFi Certified for iPhone X / 8 / 8 Plus / 7 / 7 Plus / 6 / 6 Plus / 5s / iPad and More (Gray)
AmazonBasics Double Braided Nylon USB A to Lightning Compatible Cable - Apple Mfi Certified Dark Grey 10 Feet (3 Meters)
Anker PowerLine Lightning (10ft) Apple MFi Certified Lightning Cable/Charger Cord, for iPhone X/8/8 Plus/7/7 Plus/6/6s Plus/5/5s, iPad mini 4/3/2, iPad Pro Air 2(White)
Anker PowerLine+ II Lightning Cable (10ft), MFi Certified for Flawless Compatibility with iPhone X / 8 / 8 Plus / 7 / 7 Plus / 6 / 6 Plus / 5 / 5S and More(Gold)
Anker PowerLine II Lightning Cable (10ft), Probably The World's Most Durable Cable, MFi Certified for iPhone X / 8 / 8 Plus / 7 / 7 Plus / 6 / 6 Plus / 5s (White)
Anker PowerLine+ Lightning Cable (6ft) Durable and Fast Charging Cable [Double Braided Nylon] for iPhone X / 8 / 8 Plus / 7 / 7 Plus / 6 / 6 Plus / 5s / iPad and More(Gray)
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (2994) 0 out of 5 stars (0) 4 out of 5 stars (3254) 4 out of 5 stars (267) 4 out of 5 stars (593) 4 out of 5 stars (3709)
Price $17.99 $15.99 $11.99 $19.99 $14.99 $16.99
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By AnkerDirect Amazon.com AnkerDirect AnkerDirect AnkerDirect AnkerDirect
Compatible Devices iPhone X / 8 / 8 Plus / 7 / 7 Plus / 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6 / 5s / 5c / 5 / iPad Pro / iPad Air / Air 2 / iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 4 / iPad 4th gen / iPod Touch 5th gen / iPod nano 7th gen apple iphone 6s plus, apple iphone 6 plus, apple iphone 6s, apple iphone 5c, apple iphone 5s iPhone X / 8 / 8 Plus / 7 / 7 Plus / 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6 / 5s / 5c / 5 / iPad Pro / iPad Air / Air 2 / iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 4 / iPad 4th gen / iPod Touch 5th gen / iPod nano 7th gen iPhone X / 8 / 8 Plus / 7 / 7 Plus / 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6 / 5s / 5c / 5 / iPad Pro / iPad Air / Air 2 / iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 4 / iPad 4th gen / iPod Touch 5th gen / iPod nano 7th gen iPhone X / 8 / 8 Plus / 7 / 7 Plus / 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6 / 5s / 5c / 5 / iPad Pro / iPad Air / Air 2 / iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 4 / iPad 4th gen / iPod Touch 5th gen / iPod nano 7th gen
Product information

Color:Gray

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer Reviews

Top customer reviews

David Lefavor
5.0 out of 5 starsOne mystery...now solved.
November 5, 2016
Color: Red|Verified Purchase
review image
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsBest Lightning Cables Period! Anker = High Quality
March 9, 2016
Color: Gray|Verified Purchase
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
Javier Gutierrez
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat Product, Even better warranty!
April 7, 2016
Color: Gray|Verified Purchase
review imagereview imagereview image
