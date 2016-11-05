- Save 50% on 1 Anker iPhone X Breeze Case For every 1 Qualifying items you purchase offered by AnkerDirect. Enter code BEST9016 at checkout. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Anker PowerLine+ Lightning Cable (10ft) Durable and Fast Charging Cable [Double Braided Nylon], MFi Certified for iPhone X / 8 / 8 Plus / 7 / 7 Plus / 6 / 6 Plus / 5s / iPad and More (Gray)
- The Anker Advantage: Join the 10 million+ powered by our leading technology.
- Lasts 6X Longer: Reinforced stress points with a 6000+ bend lifespan make PowerLine+ many times more durable than other Lightning cables.
- Incredibly Strong: Double-braided nylon exterior, toughened aramid fiber core and laser-welded connectors equip PowerLine+ with superior toughness from end-to-end.
- Adjustable Strap: A tie allows easy transport and length adjustment when on the go.(This cable length does not include an adjustable pouch).
- What You Get: Anker PowerLine+ Lightning, hook-and-loop cable tie, our worry-free 18-month warranty and friendly customer service.
Special offers and product promotions
Product Description
PowerLine+ Lightning
The Premium Heavy-Duty Charging Cable
Unrivaled Durability
PowerLine+ may be the last cable you'll ever need. Proven to last at least 10 times as long as other cables, it boasts a bend tolerance 10 times higher.It is simply one of the most durable cables, ever.
End-to-End Strength
PowerLine+ is built to withstand any yanking, twisting, stretching, or dropping that it might possibly be subjected to.
Customizable Cable Length
Wind up PowerLine+ and bind it using the adjustable velcro strap for easy transport and storage. It also allows convenient cable length adjustment to avoid trailing cables across the floor when charging.
MFi Certified
PowerLine+ Lightning is certified safe by Apple themselves. This means it can be used with any and all of your Apple devices with total peace of mind.
Compatible With:
iPhone 7/7 Plus 6s / 6s Plus / 6 / 6 Plus / 5s / 5c / 5, iPad Air / Air 2, iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 3 / mini 4, iPad (4th generation), iPod nano (7th generation) and iPod touch (5th generation).
AmazonBasics Double Braided Nylon USB A to Lightning Compatible Cable - Apple Mfi Certified Dark Grey 10 Feet (3 Meters)
Anker PowerLine Lightning (10ft) Apple MFi Certified Lightning Cable/Charger Cord, for iPhone X/8/8 Plus/7/7 Plus/6/6s Plus/5/5s, iPad mini 4/3/2, iPad Pro Air 2(White)
Anker PowerLine+ II Lightning Cable (10ft), MFi Certified for Flawless Compatibility with iPhone X / 8 / 8 Plus / 7 / 7 Plus / 6 / 6 Plus / 5 / 5S and More(Gold)
Anker PowerLine II Lightning Cable (10ft), Probably The World's Most Durable Cable, MFi Certified for iPhone X / 8 / 8 Plus / 7 / 7 Plus / 6 / 6 Plus / 5s (White)
Anker PowerLine+ Lightning Cable (6ft) Durable and Fast Charging Cable [Double Braided Nylon] for iPhone X / 8 / 8 Plus / 7 / 7 Plus / 6 / 6 Plus / 5s / iPad and More(Gray)
|Compatible Devices
|iPhone X / 8 / 8 Plus / 7 / 7 Plus / 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6 / 5s / 5c / 5 / iPad Pro / iPad Air / Air 2 / iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 4 / iPad 4th gen / iPod Touch 5th gen / iPod nano 7th gen
|—
|apple iphone 6s plus, apple iphone 6 plus, apple iphone 6s, apple iphone 5c, apple iphone 5s
|iPhone X / 8 / 8 Plus / 7 / 7 Plus / 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6 / 5s / 5c / 5 / iPad Pro / iPad Air / Air 2 / iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 4 / iPad 4th gen / iPod Touch 5th gen / iPod nano 7th gen
|iPhone X / 8 / 8 Plus / 7 / 7 Plus / 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6 / 5s / 5c / 5 / iPad Pro / iPad Air / Air 2 / iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 4 / iPad 4th gen / iPod Touch 5th gen / iPod nano 7th gen
|iPhone X / 8 / 8 Plus / 7 / 7 Plus / 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6 / 5s / 5c / 5 / iPad Pro / iPad Air / Air 2 / iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 4 / iPad 4th gen / iPod Touch 5th gen / iPod nano 7th gen
However...when I am using my iPad Pro 9.7" while plugged in with this cable, the charging indicator is on, but the battery slowly discharges. I have used many 6-7 foot cables - I consider them consumables - with this device and have never before seen this. I am placing a pretty serious demand on the ipad, with several applications in background, some of which are processor hogs. Charging overnight while the ipad is not in use appears to work, although I have never timed it compared to other cables.
I suspect this to be a length issue, since the reason I bought this was to replace another 10 foot long cable which exhibited similar behavior. I thought the cable was just failing, now I'm not so sure.
When I use this cable with my iphone 5, it seems able to keep up. I don't think I will be returning it, but being unable to use it while i am working on the ipad is a 2-star deduction for me.
Update 11/8/16: Wow. Anker reads these reviews. They saw mine and contacted me to offer a replacement, stating that they believe the cable to be defective. I am very impressed with this customer service. I'll let you know how the replacement works, but this level of service deserves a star promotion all by itself. One note: the cable has a little tag attached with a serial number. Anker will want that number to assist with their quality control.
Update 11/15/16: Anker sent me a new cable, and I have been using it for a few days now. The new cable performs flawlessly, and I am comfortable giving back the stars I deducted. As a long time IT guy, I never get excited over cables, have always considered them to be consumables, and occasionally see problems with brand new ones. Full credit to Anker for replacing the one I originally bought and doing it very quickly.
6 months ago I started looking for 10ft lightning cables with the goal of being able to use my iphone/ ipad in bed or on the couch without worrying about accidental unplugging.
I ordered a few less expensive, well reviewed 10 ft lightning cables a while ago. The two main issues I had with these cables were charging time and quickly breaking down. They took at least 3 times as long to charge my devices regardless weather plugged into a 1 or 2.1 amp usb charger ports. If I was playing a graphics heavy game, even if plugged in to these cables, my iPhone would just lose charge at a slower rate! They also started fraying where the cable meets the Lightning plug. All this was annoying, but they still sort of worked... The breaking point came when I was sitting on the couch and the frayed area started smoking, and almost caught said couch on fire. I have 7 year old twin boy and girl, and the what ifs scared me to death.
Those cables got thrown out and I decided to pay a little more for a better quality product. After reading a bunch of reviews on multiple different Lightning cables, I kept coming back to Anker products. The word "high quality" and "durability" were the words I found in most reviews. So I order the 4 of the 10 ft Powerline+ Lightning cables.
WOW!!! These are the best charging cables I've ever used! They charge faster than my 3ft Apple cable! From the thicker cable, the nylon shell, to the reinforced coupling where the cord meets the Lightning connector, these are made to last a long time. These are the best device charging cables on the market PERIOD!
However, I've had plenty of products that I have felt equally happy with, but have never written a review. The reason I had to write this review is the quality, forethought and simplicity that went into everything beyond the cable. The box was thin, solid and well-made... Even the way it latches suggests a high quality product is inside. You open the box there's just the cable and this little white folded card inside. The cable is secured with 2 extremely nice and minimal black Velcro cables. The white card has a simple "happy" on one side, and a "unhappy?" on the other side. Open the happy side and it encourages you to let people know on twitter, facebook etc. Open the unhappy side and it encourages you to call their customer service to fix any issues. It is clear that the founders of Anker care deeply about every detail of the products, packaging, and customer service experience they create! I know just from this first experience with Anker that when I buy any of their other products they will be equally high quality and made to perform their purpose at the highest level. -Bravo Anker!!!
(Added photos of unboxing.)
Let me go ahead and update this (4/13/16)- after posting this review Anker contacted me immediately! They were quick to reply and very attentive to everything that I had to say. Thanks to Adam who was very quick to respond, took complete care of me. They assured me that it was a defective cable, and that they would send one out as soon as possible. I received it, and I am happy to say that it is functioning greatly! I have no problems with any of Anker's products, and I still own 6 of their cables, I would definitely order it again. It looks like their warranty is as good as advertised!