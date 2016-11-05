This is the first time I have been compelled to write a review. I paid the full $16.99 each for 4 Anker PowerLine+ Lightning cables. I was given no discount or free items by Anker for this review. I am an electronics junkie, a perfectionist and have owned a bunch of different lightning cables of various lengths.

6 months ago I started looking for 10ft lightning cables with the goal of being able to use my iphone/ ipad in bed or on the couch without worrying about accidental unplugging.

I ordered a few less expensive, well reviewed 10 ft lightning cables a while ago. The two main issues I had with these cables were charging time and quickly breaking down. They took at least 3 times as long to charge my devices regardless weather plugged into a 1 or 2.1 amp usb charger ports. If I was playing a graphics heavy game, even if plugged in to these cables, my iPhone would just lose charge at a slower rate! They also started fraying where the cable meets the Lightning plug. All this was annoying, but they still sort of worked... The breaking point came when I was sitting on the couch and the frayed area started smoking, and almost caught said couch on fire. I have 7 year old twin boy and girl, and the what ifs scared me to death.

Those cables got thrown out and I decided to pay a little more for a better quality product. After reading a bunch of reviews on multiple different Lightning cables, I kept coming back to Anker products. The word "high quality" and "durability" were the words I found in most reviews. So I order the 4 of the 10 ft Powerline+ Lightning cables.

WOW!!! These are the best charging cables I've ever used! They charge faster than my 3ft Apple cable! From the thicker cable, the nylon shell, to the reinforced coupling where the cord meets the Lightning connector, these are made to last a long time. These are the best device charging cables on the market PERIOD!

However, I've had plenty of products that I have felt equally happy with, but have never written a review. The reason I had to write this review is the quality, forethought and simplicity that went into everything beyond the cable. The box was thin, solid and well-made... Even the way it latches suggests a high quality product is inside. You open the box there's just the cable and this little white folded card inside. The cable is secured with 2 extremely nice and minimal black Velcro cables. The white card has a simple "happy" on one side, and a "unhappy?" on the other side. Open the happy side and it encourages you to let people know on twitter, facebook etc. Open the unhappy side and it encourages you to call their customer service to fix any issues. It is clear that the founders of Anker care deeply about every detail of the products, packaging, and customer service experience they create! I know just from this first experience with Anker that when I buy any of their other products they will be equally high quality and made to perform their purpose at the highest level. -Bravo Anker!!!



(Added photos of unboxing.)