Anker PowerLine II Lightning Cable (6ft), Probably The World's Most Durable Cable, MFi Certified for iPhone 7 / 7 Plus / 6 / 6 Plus / 5S (White)

White
  Strength In Numbers: Extreme reinforcement ensures internal wiring is protected to keep phones charging—able to support over 175lb (80kg).
  Ultimate Durability: Lasts 12x longer than other cables and proven to withstand over 12000 bends in strict laboratory tests.
  Charge Fast: MFi certification and strict quality testing ensure your Apple devices are charged safely, at their fastest possible speed.
  A Cable for Life: We're so confident about Powerline II's long-lasting performance that we gave it a hassle-free, lifetime warranty.
  What You Get: Anker PowerLine II (6ft including plugs), a hassle-free lifetime warranty and friendly customer service.
Color: White

Product description

Color:White

PowerLine II Lightning Cable
The Cable That's Yours For Life

From Strength to Strength
PowerLine's first generation boasted 5x the durability of other cables, but PowerLine II takes it to the next level. It tolerates being bent over 12000 times and lasts an enormous 12x longer than other cables.

Speed and Safety
MFi certification means total peace of mind because PowerLine II is completely Apple authorized. Designed to work flawlessly with iPhone, iPad, iPod or any device with a Lightning port.

Lasts a Lifetime
To show our belief in PowerLine II, we are offering a hassle-free replacement for all quality issues. Not for half a year, not for 18 months, but for an entire lifetime. It really will be the last cable you ever need to buy.

Compatible With
iPhone 7 / 7 Plus / 6s / 6s Plus / 6 / 6 Plus / 5s / 5c / 5, iPad Pro / Air / Air 2, iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 3 / mini 4, iPad (4th generation), iPod nano (7th generation) and iPod touch (5th generation).

Color:White

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 starsThese are simply the best cables I've had
ByIslandwrathon September 9, 2017
Color: Blue|Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 starsI'm so happy with this charging cable
ByHannah M.on August 7, 2017
Color: White|Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 starsAwesome Customer Service
ByDwayneon August 15, 2017
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 starsAnker hasn't let me down yet.
Byloson July 13, 2017
Color: White|Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 starsThis cable has been great so far - solid construction
ByJABER ALI ALBRAHIMon July 12, 2017
Color: White|Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 starsWell Made, Charges Quickly
ByK.B.on July 23, 2017
Color: Red|Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 starsWorks as advertised
ByEon June 9, 2017
Color: Blue|Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 starsThe best lightning cable on the market, period.
ByBasch99on July 8, 2017
Color: White|Verified Purchase
