Anker PowerLine II Lightning Cable (6ft), Probably The World's Most Durable Cable, MFi Certified for iPhone 7 / 7 Plus / 6 / 6 Plus / 5S (White)
- Strength In Numbers: Extreme reinforcement ensures internal wiring is protected to keep phones charging—able to support over 175lb (80kg).
- Ultimate Durability: Lasts 12x longer than other cables and proven to withstand over 12000 bends in strict laboratory tests.
- Charge Fast: MFi certification and strict quality testing ensure your Apple devices are charged safely, at their fastest possible speed.
- A Cable for Life: We're so confident about Powerline II's long-lasting performance that we gave it a hassle-free, lifetime warranty.
- What You Get: Anker PowerLine II (6ft including plugs), a hassle-free lifetime warranty and friendly customer service.
PowerLine II
The original PowerLine won awards for its durability and charging speeds.
PowerLine II is the evolution of that cable. Now with even more durability and strength. The last cable you’ll ever need.
PowerLine II
How many Lightning cables have you had to buy before?
Next time, make sure it’s PowerLine II.
An all-new design incorporates bulletproof fiber to create a cable that is over 40% stronger than the previous model. It tolerates over 12,000 bends and is capable of supporting over 175 lb (80kg).
Along with its ergonomic design and high-quality exterior there’s no need to consider anything else.
- Bulletproof-fiber construction for superior durability
- High-quality finish with ergonomic connectors
Features
|
Positive Reinforcement
Using a specialist, bulletproof fiber, PowerLine II is probably the strongest cable in the world. Over 40% stronger than the previous PowerLine model—a cable renowned for its durability.
|
Benchmark Durability
Designed to tolerate over 12,000 bends—that’s 12x more than a standard Lightning cable. Twists, yanks and drops pose no threat for a cable this robust.
|
Beautiful Inside & Out
A high-quality TPE finish provides a tactile and robust exterior. Able to resist dirt and maintain an ‘as-new’ look for much longer than other materials. Give your iPhone the partner it deserves.
|
High-Speed Charging
Charging and data-transfer speeds stay sky-high. PowerLine II is confirmed by Apple themselves to offer the highest possible performance for your devices.
Product description
PowerLine II Lightning Cable
The Cable That's Yours For Life
From Strength to Strength
PowerLine's first generation boasted 5x the durability of other cables, but PowerLine II takes it to the next level. It tolerates being bent over 12000 times and lasts an enormous 12x longer than other cables.
Speed and Safety
MFi certification means total peace of mind because PowerLine II is completely Apple authorized. Designed to work flawlessly with iPhone, iPad, iPod or any device with a Lightning port.
Lasts a Lifetime
To show our belief in PowerLine II, we are offering a hassle-free replacement for all quality issues. Not for half a year, not for 18 months, but for an entire lifetime. It really will be the last cable you ever need to buy.
Compatible With
iPhone 7 / 7 Plus / 6s / 6s Plus / 6 / 6 Plus / 5s / 5c / 5, iPad Pro / Air / Air 2, iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 3 / mini 4, iPad (4th generation), iPod nano (7th generation) and iPod touch (5th generation).
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
Fits the iPhone, heavy duty, all good. only worked for a short period of time, then started showing error message saying not compatible. Not the Anker quality I have bought in the past should have returned it.
PS
I am currently using this with my iPhone 6s and it easily fits into the opening of the LifeProof Fre case that is being used.