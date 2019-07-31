- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Anker Power Bank, PowerCore Slim 10000, Ultra Slim Portable Charger, Compact 10000mAh External Battery, High-Speed PowerIQ Charging Technology for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and More (USB-C Input Only)
$31.99
$19.99
$12.00 (38%)
- Slim Size, Big Power: One of the slimmest and lightest 10000 mAh portable chargers on the market. Provides 2.6 charges for iPhone XS, 2.4 full charges for Galaxy S10 and 1.3 charges for iPad mini 5.
- Versatile Charging: Anker's exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology combine to deliver the fastest possible charge for any device, while the trickle-charging mode is the best way to charge low-power devices.
- Certified Safe: MultiProtect is Anker’s 11-point safety system, providing superior protection for you and your devices.
- Quality Throughout: With a sleek matte exterior and cool-blue LED light to report battery level, PowerCore Slim 10000 is premium both inside and out.
- What You Get: PowerCore Slim 10000 portable charger, Micro USB cable (USB-C cable and Lightning cable not included), travel pouch, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.
PowerCore
Probably our most popular charging series—ever. With faster charging, more advanced technology and even better portability.
This is the world’s benchmark portable charging series.
PowerCore Slim 10000
Light and compact with a sleek exterior design, PowerCore Slim 10000 is designed to go where you go.
Equipped with Anker’s world-renowned PowerIQ technology to deliver a tailored, optimized charge.
- PowerIQ
- MultiProtect Safety System
- Premium Exterior
- Compact and Portable
Superior Safety
Anker’s MultiProtect provides surge protection, short circuit prevention, and many more advanced safety features to give you peace of mind.
Trickle-Charging Mode
Provides safe and optimized charging to low-power devices such as Bluetooth earphones and speakers. To activate, press the power button twice or hold for 2 seconds until the LED indicator turns green.
High-Speed Charging
Charge phones, laptops, tablets and more at high speed with Anker’s PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology. Qualcomm Quick Charge not supported.
Recharge Your Way
Choose between USB-C or Micro USB recharging.
Universal Compatibility
Works seamlessly with a wide range of phones, tablets, and more.
The Anker Advantage
Join our family of over 50 million happy users, and change the way you charge.
PowerCore Slim 10000
The Slim and Compact 10000mAh Portable Charger
Astonishing Size
PowerCore Slim 10000 is incredibly slim and light for its large capacity. It can charge a phone up to three times and most tablets once. Weighing just half a pound, it’s only slightly heavier than a baseball and is designed to fit comfortably in your palm or pocket; perfect for work or traveling.
Advanced Charging Technology
Anker's exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies combine to ensure the fastest possible charge up to 2.4 A. Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge.
Trickle-Charging Mode
Trickle charging is designed to provide optimized charging to low-power devices such as earphones, Bluetooth speakers, and other accessories. To activate, press the power button twice or press and hold for 2 seconds until the LED indicator turns green.
Notes:
- USB-C cable, Lightning cable, and AC adapter not included.
- When the trickle-charging mode is on, the last LED light will remain green, regardless of battery status.
- The two input ports may not be used at the same time. The USB-C input port has no output function.
- Compatible with 12'' 2015 MacBook (USB-C cable required), iPhone XS / XS Max / XR, Android smartphones and tablets (including the Nexus 7), and other USB-charged devices.
- Recharging will take 5.5 hours with a 10W charger (not included)
Anker PowerCore Slim 10000
This is the 4th Anker charger I’ve owned. I share them with my family and use all 4.
The most impressive element for me is the speed at which it charges my phone / headphones. I’d say my phone charges quicker using this than it does via the mains charger. A ten minute charge seems to take my phone from 20% battery remaining to 50%.
It has good capacity. I have fully charged my phone twice and given my iPad a hefty boost before it’s run out of juice. The trickle charge is a helpful addition, allowing me to charge bluetooth headphones too.
The only gripe (not significant enough to knock a star off in my book) is the indicator light that show how much power is left in the battery could be better. They take ages to drop from 4-lights remaining to 3-lights. Ages from 3-lights to two, but a lot less to go to 2 and 1 light. I don’t think this is a big deal though.
On the whole, I'd highly recommend. If I lost mine tomorrow, I’d buy exactly the same again.
To enable this mode you press and hold the button on the powerbank until one of the blue led lights turns green. Simple enough.
Except it switches itself off after 1-2 hours. Apparently, this is not a fault. This is just all it can do. So if, like me, you want to maintain power to a small device like a tracker, its absolutely no good.
It certainly lived up to its predicated time scale of being able to fully charge in around 4 hours using the recommended PD supported wall charger and cable, another reason to consider this remarkable power bank with its distinctive features.
You also have the added advantage of its universal compatibility of being able to charge devices which do not have lightning capabilities.
With its slim and compact design and trickle charging mode for low-power devices this is certainly a great power bank to contemplate purchasing as Anker is a global renowned company which you can trust.
It might not materialize but if you were unfortunate enough to suffer from a power cut you would still have the capability of being able to recharge your devices with this Anker Powercore Slim 10000 PD which would obviously enable you to keep in touch with friends and family.
So I am extremely pleased with my purchase which exceeded my expectations.
I’ve tried other brands and time and again, I’m happy with Anker.
Edit:
After submitting my review i recieved an email apologising that i wasn't 100% happy and also offered me a USB C cable free of charge. I was shocked with how great their customer service is, most companies would just settle with the sale and ignore reviews but the thought and response shows that Anker truely care about their customers and i will use them again going forwards.
Rating upgraded from a 3 to 5 star
It takes 3-4 hours to fully charge