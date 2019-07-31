$19.99
FREE Shipping on your first order. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Arrives: Saturday, July 25
Fastest delivery: Thursday, July 23 Details
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Sold by Woot and Fulfilled by Amazon.
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$25.99
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: AnkerDirect
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Anker Power Bank, PowerCore Slim 10000, Ultra Slim Portable Charger, Compact 10000mAh External Battery, High-Speed PowerIQ Charging Technology for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and More (USB-C Input Only)

by Anker
4.7 out of 5 stars 1,366 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "anker 10000 power bank"
List Price $31.99
With Deal: $19.99 FREE Shipping on your first order. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $12.00 (38%)
  • Slim Size, Big Power: One of the slimmest and lightest 10000 mAh portable chargers on the market. Provides 2.6 charges for iPhone XS, 2.4 full charges for Galaxy S10 and 1.3 charges for iPad mini 5.
  • Versatile Charging: Anker's exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology combine to deliver the fastest possible charge for any device, while the trickle-charging mode is the best way to charge low-power devices.
  • Certified Safe: MultiProtect is Anker’s 11-point safety system, providing superior protection for you and your devices.
  • Quality Throughout: With a sleek matte exterior and cool-blue LED light to report battery level, PowerCore Slim 10000 is premium both inside and out.
  • What You Get: PowerCore Slim 10000 portable charger, Micro USB cable (USB-C cable and Lightning cable not included), travel pouch, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.
Save up to $240 on Cricket pre-paid plan and iPhone Save up to $240 on Cricket pre-paid plan and iPhone

Frequently bought together

  • Anker Power Bank, PowerCore Slim 10000, Ultra Slim Portable Charger, Compact 10000mAh External Battery, High-Speed PowerIQ Charging Technology for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and More (USB-C Input Only)
  • +
  • USB Type C Cable, Anker [2-Pack, 6 ft] Premium Nylon USB-A to USB-C Fast Charging Type C Cable, for Galaxy S10 / Note 8, LG V20 and Other USB C Charger
  • +
  • USB Charger, Anker Elite Dual Port 24W Wall Charger, PowerPort 2 with PowerIQ and Foldable Plug, for iPhone 11/Xs/XS Max/XR/X/8/7/6/Plus, iPad Pro/Air 2/Mini 3/Mini 4, Samsung S4/S5, and More
Total price: $37.47
Buy the selected items together

More items to explore

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Multi Charging Cable, Multi Charger Cable 2Pack Short 1FT Nylon Braided Universal 3 in 1 Multiple USB Cable Charging Cord Adapter with Type-C, Micro USB Port Connectors for Cell Phones Tablets
    4.5 out of 5 stars 233
    $8.99
  2. USB C to USB C Cable, Anker Powerline+ III USB C to USB C (6ft) USB-IF Certified Cable, 60W Power Delivery PD Charging for Apple MacBook, iPad Pro 2020, Google Pixel 3a/4 XL and More Type-C Devices
    4.8 out of 5 stars 143
    $29.99
  3. Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD 10000mAh Portable Charger USB-C Power Delivery (18W) Power Bank for iPhone 8/8+/X/XS/XR/XS Max, Samsung Galaxy S10, Pixel 3/3XL, iPad Pro 2018, and More (Deep-Sea Indigo)
    4.1 out of 5 stars 28
    $29.99
  4. skynew Power Bank Hard Travel Case Medium Compatible RAV Power 26800/20100/20000mAh, Anker Power Core 26800mAh/ PowerCore +26800mAh, Dulla M50000 Power Bank 12000mAh (Medium Black)
    4.7 out of 5 stars 534
    $12.99
  5. Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger, One of The Smallest and Lightest 10000mAh Power Bank, Ultra-Compact Battery Pack, High-Speed Charging Technology Phone Charger for iPhone, Samsung and More.
    4.6 out of 5 stars 21,910
    #1 Best Seller in Cell Phone Portable Power…
    $22.99
  6. Anker Powerline 1ft Lightning Cable, MFi Certified for iPhone Xs/XS Max/XR/X / 8/8 Plus 7/7 Plus / 6/6 Plus / 5S (Space Gray)
    4.5 out of 5 stars 11,674
    $11.99
Next

More to consider from our brands

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. IEsafy 26800mAh Portable Power Bank, Ultra-Compact High-Speed Charging Portable Charger, Dual USB Outputs, Type-C & Micro USB Inputs, Compatible for iPhone 11 XR Samsung S10 Google LG iPad and More
    5.0 out of 5 stars 13
    $24.99
  2. Portable Charger Power Bank Battery - by TalkWorks | 4000 mAh | Cell Phone Backup External Dual USB Power Pack for Apple iPhone 11, XR, XS, X, 8, 7, 6, iPad & Android for Samsung Galaxy - Silver
    3.7 out of 5 stars 34
    $12.49
  3. Portable Charger Power Bank Battery - by TalkWorks | 10000 mAh | Cell Phone Backup External Dual USB Power Pack for Apple iPhone 11, XR, XS, X, 8, 7, 6, iPad, Android Samsung Galaxy and More - Blue
    3.6 out of 5 stars 28
    $13.03
  4. IESafy N1 10000mah Small High-Speed Charging Portable Charger with Built-in Cable Power Bank Compatible with iPhone, Samsung, Xiaomi and More
    3.8 out of 5 stars 32
    $19.99
  5. Portable Charger Power Bank Battery - by TalkWorks | 6000 mAh | Cell Phone Backup External Dual USB Power Pack for Apple iPhone 11, XR, XS, X, 8, 7, 6, iPad & Android for Samsung Galaxy - Silver
    4.3 out of 5 stars 65
    $18.99
  6. Portable Charger Power Bank Battery - by TalkWorks | 8000 mAh | Cell Phone Backup External Dual USB Power Pack for Apple iPhone 11, XR, XS, X, 8, 7, 6, iPad, Android Samsung Galaxy - Space Grey
    4.9 out of 5 stars 31
    $21.63
Next

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

1
Read more
Read more
Read more

PowerCore Slim 10000

The Slim and Compact 10000mAh Portable Charger

Astonishing Size

PowerCore Slim 10000 is incredibly slim and light for its large capacity. It can charge a phone up to three times and most tablets once. Weighing just half a pound, it’s only slightly heavier than a baseball and is designed to fit comfortably in your palm or pocket; perfect for work or traveling.

Advanced Charging Technology

Anker's exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies combine to ensure the fastest possible charge up to 2.4 A. Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge.

Trickle-Charging Mode

Trickle charging is designed to provide optimized charging to low-power devices such as earphones, Bluetooth speakers, and other accessories. To activate, press the power button twice or press and hold for 2 seconds until the LED indicator turns green.

Notes:

- USB-C cable, Lightning cable, and AC adapter not included.

- When the trickle-charging mode is on, the last LED light will remain green, regardless of battery status.

- The two input ports may not be used at the same time. The USB-C input port has no output function.

- Compatible with 12'' 2015 MacBook (USB-C cable required), iPhone XS / XS Max / XR, Android smartphones and tablets (including the Nexus 7), and other USB-charged devices.

- Recharging will take 5.5 hours with a 10W charger (not included)

Compare with similar items


Anker Power Bank, PowerCore Slim 10000, Ultra Slim Portable Charger, Compact 10000mAh External Battery, High-Speed PowerIQ Charging Technology for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and More (USB-C Input Only)
Portable Charger Power Bank Battery - by TalkWorks | 10000 mAh | Cell Phone Backup External Dual USB Power Pack for Apple iPhone 11, XR, XS, X, 8, 7, 6, iPad, Android Samsung Galaxy and More - Blue
Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger, One of The Smallest and Lightest 10000mAh Power Bank, Ultra-Compact Battery Pack, High-Speed Charging Technology Phone Charger for iPhone, Samsung and More.
Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger - Compact 13000mAh 2-Port Ultra Portable Phone Charger Power Bank with PowerIQ and VoltageBoost Technology for iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy (Black)
Anker Portable Charger, PowerCore Essential 20000mAh Power Bank with PowerIQ Technology and USB-C (Input Only), High-Capacity External Battery Pack Compatible with iPhone, Samsung, iPad, and More.
Anker USB C Portable Charger, PowerCore Essential 20000 PD (18W) Power Bank, High-Capacity 20000mAh Power Delivery Battery Pack for iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/X/8, Samsung (PD Charger Not Included)
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (1366) 3.6 out of 5 stars (28) 4.6 out of 5 stars (21910) 4.7 out of 5 stars (11971) 4.7 out of 5 stars (5016) 4.3 out of 5 stars (1046)
Price $19.99 $13.03 $22.99 $31.99 $42.97 $49.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Woot Amazon.com AnkerDirect AnkerDirect AnkerDirect AnkerDirect
Color Black 10000mAh | Blue Black Black Black Black
Compatible Phone Models Huawei Nexus 6P Universal/Smartphones Audiovox CDM3000 Apple iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S7, LG G6 iPhone Apple iPhone XS
Connector Type usb micro usb, usb micro usb, usb type c, lightning micro usb, usb, usb type c, usb type a, lightning micro usb, usb, usb type c, lightning usb, usb type c, usb type a
Item Dimensions 5.87 x 2.68 x 0.55 inches 3.00 x 0.85 x 4.00 inches 2.36 x 3.62 x 0.87 inches 3.80 x 3.10 x 0.90 inches 6.22 x 2.93 x 0.76 inches 6.38 x 2.91 x 0.98 inches
Compare with similar items

Product description

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
1,366 customer ratings
5 star
84%
4 star
10%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
2%
How does Amazon calculate star ratings?
Joe Hull
5.0 out of 5 stars No fuss. It works great and has enough charge to use consistently for days.
Reviewed in the United States on July 31, 2019
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
39 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Glen H.
5.0 out of 5 stars Travels well
Reviewed in the United States on July 21, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
31 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Jeremy
1.0 out of 5 stars Used junk in a flimsy plastic bag
Reviewed in the United States on January 24, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
23 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Robin V
5.0 out of 5 stars Very satisfied
Reviewed in the United States on October 3, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
16 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Joe
5.0 out of 5 stars Can’t go wrong with Anker.
Reviewed in the United States on August 1, 2019
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
17 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
RAMLDAM
5.0 out of 5 stars Good backup phone power source
Reviewed in the United States on July 27, 2019
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
16 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
erika
5.0 out of 5 stars Great!
Reviewed in the United States on August 3, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
13 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Jon Friedmeyer
5.0 out of 5 stars Good capacity in a convenient form factor
Reviewed in the United States on July 31, 2019
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
10 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top international reviews

Tina Jones
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent product, charged my phone quickly
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 7, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
10 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Sparky_A
1.0 out of 5 stars Don't believe the hype!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 5, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
10 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
ShaonAnker
5.0 out of 5 stars ANKER THE NAME IS ON EVERYTHING IN MY HOUSEHOLDS
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 21, 2019
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
11 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Asam Shazad
1.0 out of 5 stars Stopped Working!!!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 15, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
M. Walsh
5.0 out of 5 stars Fast charger!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 4, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
acuss01
2.0 out of 5 stars Trickle Charge Issues They Don't Tell You....
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 15, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Heather Austen
5.0 out of 5 stars Exceptional Power Bank
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 28, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Richard
5.0 out of 5 stars Anker quality, perfect for travellers.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 17, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
michael gargano
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for travel
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 12, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Jake
5.0 out of 5 stars Really Sleek and Functional
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 18, 2019
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Ackers
5.0 out of 5 stars Big ANker fan!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 17, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Keep em smilin
5.0 out of 5 stars Great charger
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 28, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
El Tel
5.0 out of 5 stars Great charger, useful size and capacity.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 8, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Linmax
5.0 out of 5 stars Extra charger for iphone
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 17, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Matt Jones
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent power bank, perfect for daily use
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 14, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse

Customers who viewed this item also viewed

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger - Compact 13000mAh 2-Port Ultra Portable Phone Charger Power Bank with PowerIQ and VoltageBoost Technology for iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy (Black)
    4.7 out of 5 stars 11,971
    $31.99
  2. Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger, One of The Smallest and Lightest 10000mAh Power Bank, Ultra-Compact Battery Pack, High-Speed Charging Technology Phone Charger for iPhone, Samsung and More.
    4.6 out of 5 stars 21,910
    #1 Best Seller in Cell Phone Portable Power…
    $22.99
  3. Anker USB C Portable Charger, PowerCore Essential 20000 PD (18W) Power Bank, High-Capacity 20000mAh Power Delivery Battery Pack for iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/X/8, Samsung (PD Charger Not Included)
    4.3 out of 5 stars 1,046
    $49.99
  4. Anker PowerCore II Slim 10000 Ultra Slim Power Bank, Upgraded PowerIQ 2.0 (up to 18W Output), Fast Charge for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and More (Black)
    4.5 out of 5 stars 3,225
    $25.99
  5. Anker PowerCore Lite 10000mAh, USB-C Input (Only), High Capacity Portable Charger, Slim and Light External Battery for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and More
    4.6 out of 5 stars 2,022
    $26.99
  6. Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger, Ultra-Compact 5000mAh External Battery with Fast-Charging Technology, Power Bank for iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy and More
    4.5 out of 5 stars 14,467
    $19.99
Next
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: Explore phone bank chargers for iPhones, Explore external battery chargers for iPhone's

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.