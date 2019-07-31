PowerCore Slim 10000

The Slim and Compact 10000mAh Portable Charger

Astonishing Size

PowerCore Slim 10000 is incredibly slim and light for its large capacity. It can charge a phone up to three times and most tablets once. Weighing just half a pound, it’s only slightly heavier than a baseball and is designed to fit comfortably in your palm or pocket; perfect for work or traveling.

Advanced Charging Technology

Anker's exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies combine to ensure the fastest possible charge up to 2.4 A. Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge.

Trickle-Charging Mode

Trickle charging is designed to provide optimized charging to low-power devices such as earphones, Bluetooth speakers, and other accessories. To activate, press the power button twice or press and hold for 2 seconds until the LED indicator turns green.

Notes:

- USB-C cable, Lightning cable, and AC adapter not included.

- When the trickle-charging mode is on, the last LED light will remain green, regardless of battery status.

- The two input ports may not be used at the same time. The USB-C input port has no output function.

- Compatible with 12'' 2015 MacBook (USB-C cable required), iPhone XS / XS Max / XR, Android smartphones and tablets (including the Nexus 7), and other USB-charged devices.

- Recharging will take 5.5 hours with a 10W charger (not included)