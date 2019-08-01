I'll say this, I'm the type of guy that cannot breath without my phone.



When I got this product it took me 3hrs just to fully charge a Galaxy S7. While my original charger needs only 1hr20min when I charge my phone I like to look at it a few mins after it charges. But when I use this it barely just reaches another 1%. I dont know if that's normal or just me because this is my first time charging like this.



I had planned on getting this product because I kept damaging the cord on my charger. But with something like this, it'll force me to stop touching my phone. Turns out the charge time is very high. So right now it's just not for me.