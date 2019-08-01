- Save 10% on Anker PowerWave Pad 2-Pack For every 1 Qualifying items you purchase offered by AnkerDirect. Select "Add both to Cart" to automatically apply promo code ZURUASQQ. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Anker Wireless Charger, Powerwave Pad Upgraded 10W Max, 7.5W for iPhone 11, Pro, Max, XS Max, XR, XS, X, 8, Plus, 10W Fast-Charging Galaxy S10 S9 S8, Note 10 Note 9 Note 8 (No AC Adapter)
$13.99
$11.46
$2.53 (18%)
- The Anker Advantage: Join the 30+ million powered by our leading technology.
- The Need for Speed: A high-efficiency chipset provides 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy, while iPhones get a boosted 7. 5W charge that's 10% faster than other wireless chargers. For best results, use a quick charge Adapter (9V/2a) for Samsung Galaxy and iPhone charging.
- Led indicator: The LED indicator lets you know the charging status. If the indicator is flashing blue, check to make sure that there are no objects between your phone and the charging surface. If the indicator is flashing Green, make sure you are using a 5V/2a or above adapter, or try a different adapter and cable.
- Case friendly: Don't fumble with your phone case. Power Wave transmits charging power directly through protective cases. Rubber/plastic/TPU cases under 5 mm thickness only. Magnetic and metal attachments or cards will prevent charging.
- What you get: PowerWave pad, 4 ft Micro USB cable, welcome guide, lifetime warranty, and friendly customer service.
Product Description
PowerWave Pad
The Optimized Wireless Charging Pad
Slim and Trim
An aesthetically-pleasing slimline design adds an air of high-tech sophistication to your desk, while the TPU charging surface prevents your devices from easily sliding off.
Just in Case
Don't worry about taking your case off whenever you have to charge. PowerWave delivers charging power directly through cases up to 5 mm thick—including Otterboxes.
A Lifetime of Power
We’re so confident in PowerWave Pad, we are offering a hassle-free replacement for all quality issues for an entire lifetime.
Input: 5V-2A / 9V-2A
Output: 5W / 7.5W / 10W
Compatibility:
10W Fast Charge Mode: (Using QC 2.0/3.0 Adapter)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 / S9+ / S9 / S8 / S8+ / S7 edge / S7 / S6 edge+
- Samsung Note 10 / Note 9 / Note 8 / Note 7
7.5W Fast Charge Mode: (Using QC 2.0/3.0 Adapter)
- iPhone 11/ 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max / XS Max / iPhone XR / iPhone XS / iPhone X / iPhone 8 / 8 Plus
5W Standard Charge Mode: (Using 5V/2A Adapter)
- All Qi-enabled phones and devices
- Pixel 3 / Pixel 3XL (The phone's screen will display the message: Charging slowly)
Notes:
- Do not use an iPhone 5V/1A stock charger or a computer's USB port to power your PowerWave.
- Place your phone on the center of the PowerWave Pad to ensure stable charging.
- Cases made of metal, attachments such as magnets, cards, grips will interfere with charging.
- Quick Charge 2.0/3.0 wall adapter (9V/2A) required for Fast Charge Mode.
Quick Charge Recommended
To take advantage of fast charge mode, using a Quick Charge 2.0 or 3.0 wall charger is required. Standard charge mode also requires at least 5V/2A - iPhone stock chargers (only 5V/1A) can not supply enough power for PowerWave Pad.
Note: Please use the included cable for best results.
Align Charging Coils
For best results, place your phone on the center of the wireless charging pad to ensure stable charging.
Through-Case Charging
PowerWave Pad supports charging through phones cases up to 5mm thick. Please note that cases made of metal, external attachments such as magnets, credit cards, grips, and stands will interfere with charging.
Informative & Sleep Friendly Indicator
Superior Safety
Certified to work flawlessly with any Qi-compatible phone, ensuring a safe charge for you and your devices.
The Anker Advantage
High-speed charging. Leading technology. Join our family of over 30 million happy users, and change the way you charge.
|PowerWave Pad 10W Max
|PowerWave Pad 10W
|PowerWave Pad 2-Pack 10W Max
|PowerWave Stand 10W Max
|PowerWave 10 Dual Pad
|Soundcore Wakey
|Qi Certified
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Standard Charging Mode for Any Qi-enabled Device
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Fast Charging Mode for iPhone
|✓
|-
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Fast Charging Mode for Samsung
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Features
|Upgraded Fast Charging Compatibility
|/
|Wireless Charging Bundle
|Vertical and Horizontal Charging
|Simultaneous Wireless Charging
|All-in-One Bedside Speaker with Wireless Charging
|Charging Cable
|4ft Micro USB Cable
|4ft Micro USB Cable
|2× 4ft Micro USB Cable
|4ft Micro USB Cable
|5ft DC Power Cord
|5ft DC Power Cord
|Adapter
|Not Included
|Not Included
|Not Included
|Not Included
|Included 12V/3A Adapter
|Included 15V/3A Adapter
Yootech Wireless Charger Qi-Certified 10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Compatible with iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XS MAX/XR/XS/8Plus, Galaxy Note 10/Note 10 Plus/S10/S10 Plus/S10E(No AC Adapter)
Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Stand, Qi-Certified for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XR, Xs Max, XS, X, 8, 8 Plus, 10W Fast-Charging Galaxy S10 S9 S8, Note 10 Note 9 and More (No AC Adapter)
Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Pad, Compatible iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Xs Max, XR, XS, X, 8, 8 Plus, 10W Fast-Charging Galaxy S10 S9 S8, Note 10 Note 9 Note 8 (No AC Adapter)
Wireless Charger, Universal Compatibility Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charging Pad 7.5W for iPhone 11/11 Pro Max/Xs Max/Xs/XR/X/8+, 10W for Galaxy Note 10+/S10/S10+/Note 8/ S9/ S9+/S8 [No Adapter] 2019
Anker Wireless Charger, 2 Pack PowerWave Pad, Qi-Certified, 7.5W for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Xs Max, XR, Xs, X, 8, 8 Plus, 10W for Galaxy S10 S9 S8, Note 10 Note 9 Note 8 (No AC Adapter)
|(325)
|(15096)
|(3446)
|(2277)
|(189)
|(25)
|$11.46
|$13.99
|$15.99
|$15.99
|$12.99
|$20.35
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|AnkerDirect
|YOOTECH-US-OFFICE
|AnkerDirect
|AnkerDirect
|HHBBKJ
|AnkerDirect
|—
|Black/Black
|—
|Black
|Black
|—
|Phone XS Max / iPhone XR / iPhone XS / iPhone X / iPhone 8 / iPhone 8 Plus; Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10+ / S10e / S9+ / S9 / S8 / S8+ / S7 edge / S7 / Note 9 / Note 8 ; LG G7 / G7+ / V30+ / V30 / V35 - Sony XZ2 / XZ2 Premium / Google Pixel 3 / Google Pixel 3 XL / Google Nexus 4/ Nokia 7 plus / Nokia 8 Sirocco / BlackBerry PRIV / BlackBerry Passport / BlackBerry Z30 / Motorola Droid Maxx / Motorola Droid Mini
|iPhone XS MAX / XR / XS/ X / 8 / 8 Plus ; Samsung Galaxy S9 / S9+ / S8 / S8+ / S7 / S7 edge / S6 edge+ / Note 5 Samsung S6/S6 edge; Google Nexus 7 (2013) / 6 / 5 / 4，LG G2 / G3 / G6 Plus / Lucid 2 / Lucid 3 / Optimus F5 / Optimus G Pro / Optimus it L-05E / Spectrum 2 / Vu 2 / Vu 3 / V30 / V30 Plus, Microsoft Lumia 950 / 950 Dual Sim / 950 XL / 950 XL Dual Sim
|iPhone XS Max / iPhone XR / iPhone XS / iPhone X / iPhone 8 / iPhone 8 Plus; Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10+ / S10e / S9+ / S9 / S8 / S8+ / S7 edge / S7 / Note 9 / Note 8 ; LG G7 / G7+ / V30+ / V30 / V35 - Sony XZ2 / XZ2 Premium / Google Pixel 3 / Google Pixel 3 XL / Google Nexus 4/ Nokia 7 plus / Nokia 8 Sirocco / BlackBerry PRIV / BlackBerry Passport / BlackBerry Z30 / Motorola Droid Maxx / Motorola Droid Mini
|iPhone XS Max / iPhone XR / iPhone XS / iPhone X / iPhone 8 / 8 Plus; Samsung Galaxy S9+ / S9 / S8 / S8+ / S7 edge / S7 / S6 edge+; Samsung Note 9 / Note 8; LG G7 / G7+ / V30+ / V30 / V35; Sony XZ2
|iPhone XS MAX / XR / XS/ X / 8 / 8 Plus /New Airpods ; Samsung Galaxy S10 /S10+ /S10E /S9 / S9+ / S8 / S8+ / S7 / S7 edge / S6 edge+ / Note 8 /Note 9 /S6 edge; LG G2 / G3 / G6 Plus / Lucid 2 / Lucid 3 / Optimus F5 / Optimus G Pro / Optimus it L-05E / Spectrum 2 / Vu 2 / Vu 3 / V30 / V30 Plus, Microsoft Lumia 950 / 950 Dual Sim / 950 XL / 950 XL Dual Sim
|Apple iPhone XS, Honor Note 10, Samsung Galaxy S10, Apple iPhone XR, Apple iPhone XS Max, Apple iPhone 8, Google Pixel 3, Apple iPhone X, Google Pixel 3 XL
|usb
|micro usb
|usb
|usb
|USB
|—
|3.94 x 3.94 x 4.33 in
|3.71 x 3.71 x 0.47 in
|3.15 x 2.68 x 4.49 in
|3.94 x 3.94 x 0.43 in
|4.5 x 0.63 x 5.6 in
|3.94 x 3.94 x 0.44 in
Seller Warranty Descriptionlifetime warranty
Edit: 09/22/2019 - works with new iPhone 11 Pro in case anyone was wondering.
I have a Spiegen cover on my phone & no interference.
Generally, I like Anker products (and their pricing & cust service), which is why I went with this one, and so far this charger keeps that expectation met.
When I got this product it took me 3hrs just to fully charge a Galaxy S7. While my original charger needs only 1hr20min when I charge my phone I like to look at it a few mins after it charges. But when I use this it barely just reaches another 1%. I dont know if that's normal or just me because this is my first time charging like this.
I had planned on getting this product because I kept damaging the cord on my charger. But with something like this, it'll force me to stop touching my phone. Turns out the charge time is very high. So right now it's just not for me.