Anker Wireless Charger, Powerwave Pad Upgraded 10W Max, 7.5W for iPhone 11, Pro, Max, XS Max, XR, XS, X, 8, Plus, 10W Fast-Charging Galaxy S10 S9 S8, Note 10 Note 9 Note 8 (No AC Adapter)

by Anker
4.2 out of 5 stars 325 customer reviews
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "anker wireless charger"
  • The Anker Advantage: Join the 30+ million powered by our leading technology.
  • The Need for Speed: A high-efficiency chipset provides 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy, while iPhones get a boosted 7. 5W charge that's 10% faster than other wireless chargers. For best results, use a quick charge Adapter (9V/2a) for Samsung Galaxy and iPhone charging.
  • Led indicator: The LED indicator lets you know the charging status. If the indicator is flashing blue, check to make sure that there are no objects between your phone and the charging surface. If the indicator is flashing Green, make sure you are using a 5V/2a or above adapter, or try a different adapter and cable.
  • Case friendly: Don't fumble with your phone case. Power Wave transmits charging power directly through protective cases. Rubber/plastic/TPU cases under 5 mm thickness only. Magnetic and metal attachments or cards will prevent charging.
  • What you get: PowerWave pad, 4 ft Micro USB cable, welcome guide, lifetime warranty, and friendly customer service.

Product Description

banner
a b c d e f
PowerWave Pad 10W Max PowerWave Pad 10W PowerWave Pad 2-Pack 10W Max PowerWave Stand 10W Max PowerWave 10 Dual Pad Soundcore Wakey
Qi Certified
Standard Charging Mode for Any Qi-enabled Device
Fast Charging Mode for iPhone -
Fast Charging Mode for Samsung
Features Upgraded Fast Charging Compatibility / Wireless Charging Bundle Vertical and Horizontal Charging Simultaneous Wireless Charging All-in-One Bedside Speaker with Wireless Charging
Charging Cable 4ft Micro USB Cable 4ft Micro USB Cable 2× 4ft Micro USB Cable 4ft Micro USB Cable 5ft DC Power Cord 5ft DC Power Cord
Adapter Not Included Not Included Not Included Not Included Included 12V/3A Adapter Included 15V/3A Adapter

Compare with similar items


Anker Wireless Charger, Powerwave Pad Upgraded 10W Max, 7.5W for iPhone 11, Pro, Max, XS Max, XR, XS, X, 8, Plus, 10W Fast-Charging Galaxy S10 S9 S8, Note 10 Note 9 Note 8 (No AC Adapter)
Yootech Wireless Charger Qi-Certified 10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Compatible with iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XS MAX/XR/XS/8Plus, Galaxy Note 10/Note 10 Plus/S10/S10 Plus/S10E(No AC Adapter)
Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Stand, Qi-Certified for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XR, Xs Max, XS, X, 8, 8 Plus, 10W Fast-Charging Galaxy S10 S9 S8, Note 10 Note 9 and More (No AC Adapter)
Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Pad, Compatible iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Xs Max, XR, XS, X, 8, 8 Plus, 10W Fast-Charging Galaxy S10 S9 S8, Note 10 Note 9 Note 8 (No AC Adapter)
Wireless Charger, Universal Compatibility Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charging Pad 7.5W for iPhone 11/11 Pro Max/Xs Max/Xs/XR/X/8+, 10W for Galaxy Note 10+/S10/S10+/Note 8/ S9/ S9+/S8 [No Adapter] 2019
Anker Wireless Charger, 2 Pack PowerWave Pad, Qi-Certified, 7.5W for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Xs Max, XR, Xs, X, 8, 8 Plus, 10W for Galaxy S10 S9 S8, Note 10 Note 9 Note 8 (No AC Adapter)
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (325) 4 out of 5 stars (15096) 4 out of 5 stars (3446) 4 out of 5 stars (2277) 4 out of 5 stars (189) 4 out of 5 stars (25)
Price $11.46 $13.99 $15.99 $15.99 $12.99 $20.35
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By AnkerDirect YOOTECH-US-OFFICE AnkerDirect AnkerDirect HHBBKJ AnkerDirect
Color Black/Black Black Black
Compatible Phone Models Phone XS Max / iPhone XR / iPhone XS / iPhone X / iPhone 8 / iPhone 8 Plus; Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10+ / S10e / S9+ / S9 / S8 / S8+ / S7 edge / S7 / Note 9 / Note 8 ; LG G7 / G7+ / V30+ / V30 / V35 - Sony XZ2 / XZ2 Premium / Google Pixel 3 / Google Pixel 3 XL / Google Nexus 4/ Nokia 7 plus / Nokia 8 Sirocco / BlackBerry PRIV / BlackBerry Passport / BlackBerry Z30 / Motorola Droid Maxx / Motorola Droid Mini iPhone XS MAX / XR / XS/ X / 8 / 8 Plus ; Samsung Galaxy S9 / S9+ / S8 / S8+ / S7 / S7 edge / S6 edge+ / Note 5 Samsung S6/S6 edge; Google Nexus 7 (2013) / 6 / 5 / 4，LG G2 / G3 / G6 Plus / Lucid 2 / Lucid 3 / Optimus F5 / Optimus G Pro / Optimus it L-05E / Spectrum 2 / Vu 2 / Vu 3 / V30 / V30 Plus, Microsoft Lumia 950 / 950 Dual Sim / 950 XL / 950 XL Dual Sim iPhone XS Max / iPhone XR / iPhone XS / iPhone X / iPhone 8 / iPhone 8 Plus; Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10+ / S10e / S9+ / S9 / S8 / S8+ / S7 edge / S7 / Note 9 / Note 8 ; LG G7 / G7+ / V30+ / V30 / V35 - Sony XZ2 / XZ2 Premium / Google Pixel 3 / Google Pixel 3 XL / Google Nexus 4/ Nokia 7 plus / Nokia 8 Sirocco / BlackBerry PRIV / BlackBerry Passport / BlackBerry Z30 / Motorola Droid Maxx / Motorola Droid Mini iPhone XS Max / iPhone XR / iPhone XS / iPhone X / iPhone 8 / 8 Plus; Samsung Galaxy S9+ / S9 / S8 / S8+ / S7 edge / S7 / S6 edge+; Samsung Note 9 / Note 8; LG G7 / G7+ / V30+ / V30 / V35; Sony XZ2 iPhone XS MAX / XR / XS/ X / 8 / 8 Plus /New Airpods ; Samsung Galaxy S10 /S10+ /S10E /S9 / S9+ / S8 / S8+ / S7 / S7 edge / S6 edge+ / Note 8 /Note 9 /S6 edge; LG G2 / G3 / G6 Plus / Lucid 2 / Lucid 3 / Optimus F5 / Optimus G Pro / Optimus it L-05E / Spectrum 2 / Vu 2 / Vu 3 / V30 / V30 Plus, Microsoft Lumia 950 / 950 Dual Sim / 950 XL / 950 XL Dual Sim Apple iPhone XS, Honor Note 10, Samsung Galaxy S10, Apple iPhone XR, Apple iPhone XS Max, Apple iPhone 8, Google Pixel 3, Apple iPhone X, Google Pixel 3 XL
Connector Type Used on Cable usb micro usb usb usb USB
Item Dimensions 3.94 x 3.94 x 4.33 in 3.71 x 3.71 x 0.47 in 3.15 x 2.68 x 4.49 in 3.94 x 3.94 x 0.43 in 4.5 x 0.63 x 5.6 in 3.94 x 3.94 x 0.44 in
Compare with similar items

Product information

Important information

Seller Warranty Description
lifetime warranty
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.2 out of 5 stars
4.2 out of 5
325 customer ratings
5 star
66%
4 star
14%
3 star
6%
2 star
3%
1 star
12%

Review this product

Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review

Read reviews that mention

wireless charger works great wireless charging quick charge charging pad stopped working micro usb make sure highly recommend sweet spot iphone 11 pro samsung galaxy wall charger charges quickly easy to use works perfectly wall adapter blue light right spot charger works

289 customer reviews

Ryan Barton
4.0 out of 5 starsSimple and thin wireless charger
August 1, 2019
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
42 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Internet
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat value - iPhone XS/11 Pro charges no prob
August 24, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
36 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
James
4.0 out of 5 starsGreat value, and support
August 12, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
27 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer Keb
5.0 out of 5 starsExpectations met - fast, decent price, no probs.
August 25, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
20 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Holly McVey
5.0 out of 5 starsWorks great so far
August 6, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
21 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Bryan B.
3.0 out of 5 starsNot worth it
September 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
13 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kelli P. Smith
4.0 out of 5 starsDoesn’t come with a fast charge wall adapter
August 18, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
16 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Cody Brewer
4.0 out of 5 starsWorks well
August 1, 2019
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
14 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: Explore cordless chargers for iPhones, Explore fast wireless chargers for iPads, Explore Qi chargers for ipads, Explore phone charger pads for iPhones, Explore charging pads for iPhones, Explore cordless phone chargers for iPhones

