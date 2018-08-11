I had been told that sous vide is the way to truly get great meat, and I finally got around to giving it a go. I have used this once so far, but it has absolutely proven itself to me already.

Cleaning out the freezer, we came across a choice New York loin roast that had been there for a while. We almost certainly bought it around Thanksgiving, but whether that was last Thanksgiving 9 months ago, or the one before it, we don't know. So basically a decent but not spectacular cut of meat that had been around a long time. We figured if we could get a good result out of it, then we would be sold.

Well, we did the roast for 30 hours, then pulled it out and seared every side. Slicing into it, the whole thing was nice and rare, just as we like it. It had picked up a lot of flavor from the herbs and garlic we put in the bag, and it was really good. Not the best roast I had ever had, but certainly way better than the cut should have been.

Then came the sandwiches. I thin sliced that sucker, and we made French Dips and cold roast beef. I made a cold roast beef sandwich with just a touch of mayo and mustard, some lettuce and pickles, and a pile of the roast beef. It was, no doubt, the best roast beef sandwich I have ever had. The meat was just so incredibly tender.

If you want to upgrade your meat game, this is a great, easy way to do it.