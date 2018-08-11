& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Item arrives in packaging that reveals what's inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon packaging at checkout.
Anova Culinary Sous Vide ... has been added to your Cart
Include Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

4 Year Kitchen Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(46)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one for portable products only.
  • Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more

3 Year Kitchen Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(11)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one for portable products only.
  • Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more
FREE Shipping. Details
Used: Good | Details
Sold by Amazon Warehouse
Fulfilled by Amazon
Condition: Used: Good
Comment: Small cosmetic imperfection on top, front or sides of item. Item will come repackaged.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you grow your business. Learn more about the program.

Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$116.82
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: Bargain Ben
Add to Cart
$119.74
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Camda-Online
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon
Loading recommendations for you
Recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
Sorry, we're having trouble showing recommendations right now. Please try again later.
Continue shopping

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano | Bluetooth | 750W | Anova App Included

4.5 out of 5 stars 707 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "sous vide"
Price: $99.00 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Save an extra $2.33 when you choose FREE No-Rush Shipping at checkout
Free Amazon tech support included
What's Tech Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free tech support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days. Our technicians use the latest authorized manufacturer tools to help you troubleshoot issues.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Precision Cooker Nano Bluetooth
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • NEW NANO PRECISION COOKER - Launched June 2018 with updated technology based on 10+ years of building the most popular sous vide devices on the market. The Nano is a smaller, quieter, connected lab-grade sous vide precision cooker. Perfect if you're new to sous vide or looking for an additional cooker to add to your arsenal. Temperature range: 32 degree Fahrenheit – 197 degree Fahrenheit
  • COOK LIKE A PRO - The Anova Precision Cooker Nano allows anyone to cook a restaurant-quality meal at home. Our sous vide Circulator is the perfect kitchen appliance for hands-off cooking of vegetables, meat and much more with consistent control and precision. We're so confident in our product Anova backs it with a 2-year warranty
  • PERFECT RESULTS, EVERY TIME - Precision Cooking enables you to produce results that are impossible to achieve through any other cooking method. No dry edges and no rare centers. Juices and flavors don’t escape. Food comes out perfectly moist and tender. Continuous temperature control provides reliable and consistent results every time. Perfect for vegetables, meat, fruit, cheese and much more
  • SMART DEVICE CONTROL & COOKING NOTIFICATIONS - The Anova Precision Cooker Nano can be remotely controlled with your phone, allowing you to escape from the kitchen while you cook. Simply download the Anova app to easily monitor, adjust or control the device from your iPhone or Android smart devices. The Precision Cooker also provides you cooking notifications while you're out of the kitchen so you'll know when your food is ready. The Precision Cooker's Bluetooth connection allows you to control the device up to 30 feet away
  • EASY TO USE - Simply attach the Anova Precision Cooker Nano to any pot, add water, drop in desired food in a sealed bag or glass jar. Start cooking with the touch of a button on the device. The sous vide cooker's timer and precise temperature control allow you to step away and relax while your food cooks perfectly. No additional equipment needed
  • GET CREATIVE WITH 1,000+ RECIPES - Get great ideas from the Anova sous vide guides and recipes created for home cooks of every skill level by award-winning chefs, with simple directions to walk through each recipe with ease. All available free of charge. Great for beginner and veteran chefs!
  • COMPACT SIZE - Big on technology, small on size. The 12.8" Anova Precision Cooker Nano stows away in any kitchen drawer next to the whisk and ladle, so your counters stay uncluttered and your favorite new cooking tool stays within reach

There is a newer model of this item:

Stainless Vide
Stainless Vide
Currently unavailable.
Sculptural Dining Chairs
Shop Modway furniture Shop Now

Frequently bought together

  • Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano | Bluetooth | 750W | Anova App Included
  • +
  • Rubbermaid Commercial Products Plastic Space Saving Square Food Storage Container For Kitchen/Sous Vide/Food Prep, 12 Quart, Clear (Fg631200Clr)
  • +
  • EVERIE Collapsible Hinged Sous Vide Container Lid Compatible with Anova Culinary Precision Cooker and 12,18,22 Quart Rubbermaid Container (Corner Mount)
Total price: $124.56
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Style Name: Precision Cooker Nano Bluetooth

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Anova Precision Cooker WI-FI + Bluetooth Anova Precision Cooker Nano
Connectivity WI-FI + Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2
Size 14.75" tall 12.8" tall
Precision ±0.1° precision ±0.1° precision
Power 900 W 750 W
Anova App Includes Anova App Includes Anova App
Recipes 1,000+ Recipes 1,000+ Recipes
Voltage 120V 120V
Cooks for Number of People 1 to 3 people 5 to 10

Product description

Style Name:Precision Cooker Nano Bluetooth

The Anova Precision Cooker Nano makes it easy to achieve professional-level cooking results at home. To use, simply attach the cooker to any water-filled pot, put your food in a sealable bag, and set the time and temperature. The Anova Precision Cooker Nano heats and circulates the water to a precise temperature, cooking food to an exact temperature which creates maximum tenderness and moisture retention (without worry of overcooking). The Anova Precision Cooker Nano connects to your phone, so you can cook amazing meals by the touch of a button - spend less time tied to the kitchen by relying on the app to notify you when your food is ready to eat. Cook Time: up to 99 hours

Product information

Style Name:Precision Cooker Nano Bluetooth

Technical Specification

User Guide [pdf ]
User Manual [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
PillPack

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
707 customer ratings
5 star
76%
4 star
10%
3 star
4%
2 star
4%
1 star
6%
By customer groups & interests
Sous-vide
4.3
Cooking
4.4

Review this product

Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review

Read reviews that mention

sous vide easy to use pork chops every time anova nano bluetooth chicken breasts highly recommend vacuum sealer precision cooker vide cooker super easy medium rare wifi version water bath addition to the kitchen set the temp vide cooking perfectly cooked love this thing

681 customer reviews

PAHunter
4.0 out of 5 starsI like the older/bigger one better
August 11, 2018
Style Name: Precision Cooker Nano BluetoothVerified Purchase
Read more
316 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsWorth it after a single use
August 15, 2018
Style Name: Precision Cooker Nano BluetoothVerified Purchase
Read more
169 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Jeff Nichols
5.0 out of 5 starsCooking on a whole new level
November 13, 2018
Style Name: Precision Cooker Nano BluetoothVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
105 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
D. Dub
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat addition to our kitchen
August 19, 2018
Style Name: Precision Cooker Nano BluetoothVerified Purchase
Read more
76 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Walker
4.0 out of 5 starsImportance of On-Device Control
December 2, 2018
Style Name: Precision Cooker Nano BluetoothVerified Purchase
Read more
55 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
c.cash
5.0 out of 5 starsLike it!
August 10, 2018
Style Name: Precision Cooker Nano BluetoothVerified Purchase
Read more
75 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Ken Okin
5.0 out of 5 starsNo need to read the instructions: plug it in, press + to set the temp and press go.
August 6, 2018
Style Name: Precision Cooker Nano BluetoothVerified Purchase
Read more
52 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: cooking tools, Gifts for Chefs, New Home Gifts, Precision Sets, food service bags, wellness devices

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.