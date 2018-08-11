- Save an extra $2.33 when you choose FREE No-Rush Shipping at checkout
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano | Bluetooth | 750W | Anova App Included
- NEW NANO PRECISION COOKER - Launched June 2018 with updated technology based on 10+ years of building the most popular sous vide devices on the market. The Nano is a smaller, quieter, connected lab-grade sous vide precision cooker. Perfect if you're new to sous vide or looking for an additional cooker to add to your arsenal. Temperature range: 32 degree Fahrenheit – 197 degree Fahrenheit
- COOK LIKE A PRO - The Anova Precision Cooker Nano allows anyone to cook a restaurant-quality meal at home. Our sous vide Circulator is the perfect kitchen appliance for hands-off cooking of vegetables, meat and much more with consistent control and precision. We're so confident in our product Anova backs it with a 2-year warranty
- PERFECT RESULTS, EVERY TIME - Precision Cooking enables you to produce results that are impossible to achieve through any other cooking method. No dry edges and no rare centers. Juices and flavors don’t escape. Food comes out perfectly moist and tender. Continuous temperature control provides reliable and consistent results every time. Perfect for vegetables, meat, fruit, cheese and much more
- SMART DEVICE CONTROL & COOKING NOTIFICATIONS - The Anova Precision Cooker Nano can be remotely controlled with your phone, allowing you to escape from the kitchen while you cook. Simply download the Anova app to easily monitor, adjust or control the device from your iPhone or Android smart devices. The Precision Cooker also provides you cooking notifications while you're out of the kitchen so you'll know when your food is ready. The Precision Cooker's Bluetooth connection allows you to control the device up to 30 feet away
- EASY TO USE - Simply attach the Anova Precision Cooker Nano to any pot, add water, drop in desired food in a sealed bag or glass jar. Start cooking with the touch of a button on the device. The sous vide cooker's timer and precise temperature control allow you to step away and relax while your food cooks perfectly. No additional equipment needed
- GET CREATIVE WITH 1,000+ RECIPES - Get great ideas from the Anova sous vide guides and recipes created for home cooks of every skill level by award-winning chefs, with simple directions to walk through each recipe with ease. All available free of charge. Great for beginner and veteran chefs!
- COMPACT SIZE - Big on technology, small on size. The 12.8" Anova Precision Cooker Nano stows away in any kitchen drawer next to the whisk and ladle, so your counters stay uncluttered and your favorite new cooking tool stays within reach
From the manufacturer
Anova Culinary
At Anova we have over 10 years of creating one of the most popular sous vide devices on the market. We've now taken everything we've learned and created the Anova Nano – a smaller, quieter, connected, lab-grade sous vide Precision Cooker – with the quality design and precision you can expect from Anova.
With the Anova Precision Cooker Nano you have precise control. Set recipes from your phone and monitor while sitting on the couch, all while achieving 0.1˚ temperature control you would expect from Anova.
Cooking the perfect meal is easier than ever
Easy Set Up
Just clip the Nano on to your existing container, hit start and you'll be enjoying the perfect filet mignon in no time. No other tools needed!
Your Phone, Your Sous Chef
Anova Nano’s super fast Bluetooth BLE 4.2 connects to any smartphone, making it incredibly easy to cook right from your smart device.
Every Decimal Counts
Know the difference between rare and medium rare? It’s 3˚ to be exact. With Nano you can cook with 0.1˚ accuracy ensuring perfect results every time.
Compact Size
The 12.8" Anova Nano stows away in any kitchen drawer, so your counters stay uncluttered and your favorite new cooking tool stays within reach.
Perfect results, every time
Ready to use
No stove, thermometer, flame or additional equipment needed.
Connected cooking
Set the time and temperature with the Anova Culinary App or the Nano controls.
Perfect results
Circulates water at a precise temperature to cook your food exactly how you like it.
|Anova Precision Cooker WI-FI + Bluetooth
|Anova Precision Cooker Nano
|Connectivity
|WI-FI + Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.2
|Size
|14.75" tall
|12.8" tall
|Precision
|±0.1° precision
|±0.1° precision
|Power
|900 W
|750 W
|Anova App
|Includes Anova App
|Includes Anova App
|Recipes
|1,000+ Recipes
|1,000+ Recipes
|Voltage
|120V
|120V
|Cooks for Number of People
|1 to 3 people
|5 to 10
Product description
The Anova Precision Cooker Nano makes it easy to achieve professional-level cooking results at home. To use, simply attach the cooker to any water-filled pot, put your food in a sealable bag, and set the time and temperature. The Anova Precision Cooker Nano heats and circulates the water to a precise temperature, cooking food to an exact temperature which creates maximum tenderness and moisture retention (without worry of overcooking). The Anova Precision Cooker Nano connects to your phone, so you can cook amazing meals by the touch of a button - spend less time tied to the kitchen by relying on the app to notify you when your food is ready to eat. Cook Time: up to 99 hours
First, it's clearly slower at heating the water. I had it side-by-side with it's big brother and the volume of water in the bigger container (with the older unit) actually heated faster than the smaller container (with the Nano). Both started with water the same temperature.
Second, you can't adjust the depth as you can with the older model. That makes it much more selective on the height of the container you're cooking in.
Finally it is smaller and sleeker than the older model but only marginally. The amount of storage space is really not improved dramatically.
We love both of our Anova cookers, I just wouldn't buy this smaller version over the bigger one.
Cleaning out the freezer, we came across a choice New York loin roast that had been there for a while. We almost certainly bought it around Thanksgiving, but whether that was last Thanksgiving 9 months ago, or the one before it, we don't know. So basically a decent but not spectacular cut of meat that had been around a long time. We figured if we could get a good result out of it, then we would be sold.
Well, we did the roast for 30 hours, then pulled it out and seared every side. Slicing into it, the whole thing was nice and rare, just as we like it. It had picked up a lot of flavor from the herbs and garlic we put in the bag, and it was really good. Not the best roast I had ever had, but certainly way better than the cut should have been.
Then came the sandwiches. I thin sliced that sucker, and we made French Dips and cold roast beef. I made a cold roast beef sandwich with just a touch of mayo and mustard, some lettuce and pickles, and a pile of the roast beef. It was, no doubt, the best roast beef sandwich I have ever had. The meat was just so incredibly tender.
If you want to upgrade your meat game, this is a great, easy way to do it.
I've had the Anova Sous Vide about a month now and I've been using it a few times a week. What I really like about this is that I can just look up a recipe in the app on my phone, throw the meat into a ziploc bag, push the start button and forget about it.
I haven't had too much trouble using ziploc bags. I use the water immersion technique to help get out air from the bag and it works for the most part. But it's not perfect and I end up going through a lot of ziploc bags. So even though a vacuum sealer is not required, if you use this often enough you're probably going to end up buying one.
My only regret is that I purchased the bluetooth one instead of the wireless version to save a few bucks. I think the wireless one would make it easier to keep updated of how much time is left when I'm not within bluetooth range and also adds the ability to link with my Amazon Echo.
Plus, the price is right. If you are new to sous vide, you may find you also want alot of accessories to go with, so it can add up even if more convenient and cost effective once you have all the tools.
The cooking itself? First time I made something (while prepping the rest of the dinner), I felt freed from the tyrannies of time. Just calmer. Cleanup was also super easy, and I KNOW whatever I'm making will turn out perfect every time so I can count on it. Plus, it's FUN, like cooking with "new rules," it can take a bit to get use to how all this works!
I’ve used this three times now and so far, so good. Because it’s only 750 watts it’ll take longer to get up to temp, but apparently that’s the trade-off for the smaller size. It took 30 minutes to go from cold tap water to 130 degrees. However, if you start with hot water you get there much more quickly. Really enjoying this cooking process.
Did I say how quiet it is? Its very quiet. This is off to a great start!