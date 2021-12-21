Other Sellers on Amazon
Bloss Anti-skid Jar Opener Jar Lid Remover Rubber Can Opener Kitchen Grippers To Remove Stubborn Lids, Caps and Bottles Great Kitchen Gadgets For Small Hands or Seniors,Blue
|Color
|Blue
|Material
|Thermoplastic Elastomers, Polypropylene, Rubber
|Brand
|Bloss
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|9 x 4 x 1.5 inches
|Item Weight
|0.31 Pounds
About this item
- This Anti-skid Jar Opener perfect for those with limited hand strength mobility, the elderly or arthritis sufferers who struggle to open lids and jars. This is a great kitchen tool for you!
- This jar opener tool with Eight sizes of circular openings provide a secure grip for a wider variety of containers than metal tools. Rubber sidings grips tight to slippery surfaces, and it's lever action gives anyone the strength to open any lid with our jar grippers
- This Cool Gadgets easy to clean store and safe to put in the dishwasher. Hangs on hooks for quick access instead of delving through a cluttered utensil drawer
- This Bottle Caps Makes the perfect gift for all ages. If you're Mom, Dad, Grandma, Grandpa or friends struggle with jars, this arthritis grippers is the perfect gift for them
- This Small Jars Ship from USA, 2-5 working days to delivery!(This can opening tool should be a best and cool kitchen gifts for mom/ grandma, do not hesitate to buy one to show your love to your family!)
Product Description
Bloss Anti-skid Jar Opener -- No Need To Ask Someone Else To Help You Open A Jar!
Enjoy Your Life With Bloss Jar Lid Remover Rubber Can Opener!
Do you always struggle for hours to open a jar lid and often end up hurting your hand/ fingers or shattering the glass jar?
- This jar opener can open various can and jar lid easily.
- With anti slip design, children, girls, the elderly and even arthritis suffers can use it open bottles, cans and jars quickly!
- This jar opener is made of strong and durable material, and has been crafted to fit multiple lid sizes.
- This cool little kitchen gadget will make life easier for everyone.
|
|
|
|
Ergonomic Design
Ergonomic handles fit for any size of hands. Ideal for the elderly and kids.
Cushioned handles and built-in rubber for a non-slip grip, even when wet. Easier twisting.
|
Wide Application
With 4 different sizes of this bottle opener, you can open the bottle caps of various sizes.
You only need to place the most suitable bottle opener size on the bottle cap
and simply twist it to open the bottle cap easily.
|
Specifications
Model Number: 4 in 1 Anti-slip Jar Lid Opener
Feature: Easy for weak hands & senior with arthritis
Size (L x W x H): Approx. 9.1" x 3.7" x 0.8"
Material: PP + TPR
Weight: Approx.122g
|Color
|Blue & Grey
|Black & Red
|Orange & Grey
|Blue & Yellow
|Green & Yellow
|Ergonomic Design
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Function
|Fits most size of jar, bottle and can lid
|Fits most size of jar, bottle and can lid
|Fits most size of jar, bottle and can lid
|Fits most size of jar, bottle and can lid
|Fits most size of jar, bottle and can lid
|Target Audiences
|Weak hands, senior with arthritis and children
|Weak hands, senior with arthritis and children
|Weak hands, senior with arthritis and children
|Weak hands, senior with arthritis and children
|Weak hands, senior with arthritis and children
