$8.99
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Thursday, June 30 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon
Or fastest delivery Monday, June 27. Order within 15 hrs 49 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$8.99","priceAmount":8.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"8","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"rZrBvdr%2Fx2K0UN8I8RfRwSIty1rd1PvvJJedsaEfWvJlI5bT0PL%2Bv87Jd6xhSz5VBvUd3d1adEdsWXQeV432s3IzWz8uPmVB%2F4nbIPl6UkFmWYhKQPNn3QEw6NJVQa1cz1cBOUOvwW3KOp9xe8Csmcg%2F3Y%2BiU0HUkzwhys0BD4VznRuME9qorKJTPKn6LqTH","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$8.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$8.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
SunnyLife-US
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
SunnyLife-US
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Bloss Anti-skid Jar Opene... has been added to your Cart
New (4) from
$8.99  FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$8.99
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items shipped by Amazon.
Or get faster shipping on this item starting at $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Sold by: SunnyLife-US
Sold by: SunnyLife-US
(1100 ratings)
99% positive over last 12 months
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Bloss Anti-skid Jar Opener Jar Lid Remover Rubber Can Opener Kitchen Grippers To Remove Stubborn Lids, Caps and Bottles Great Kitchen Gadgets For Small Hands or Seniors,Blue

4.3 out of 5 stars 944 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Jar Openers by Bloss
Save 38% Lowest price in 30 days
List Price: $14.49 Details
Price: $8.99 Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
You Save: $5.50 (38%)
Extra Savings Promotion Available. 1 Applicable Promotion
Blue

Enhance your purchase

Color Blue
Material Thermoplastic Elastomers, Polypropylene, Rubber
Brand Bloss
Item Dimensions LxWxH 9 x 4 x 1.5 inches
Item Weight 0.31 Pounds

About this item

  • This Anti-skid Jar Opener perfect for those with limited hand strength mobility, the elderly or arthritis sufferers who struggle to open lids and jars. This is a great kitchen tool for you!
  • This jar opener tool with Eight sizes of circular openings provide a secure grip for a wider variety of containers than metal tools. Rubber sidings grips tight to slippery surfaces, and it's lever action gives anyone the strength to open any lid with our jar grippers
  • This Cool Gadgets easy to clean store and safe to put in the dishwasher. Hangs on hooks for quick access instead of delving through a cluttered utensil drawer
  • This Bottle Caps Makes the perfect gift for all ages. If you're Mom, Dad, Grandma, Grandpa or friends struggle with jars, this arthritis grippers is the perfect gift for them
  • This Small Jars Ship from USA, 2-5 working days to delivery!(This can opening tool should be a best and cool kitchen gifts for mom/ grandma, do not hesitate to buy one to show your love to your family!)

Customer ratings by feature

Sturdiness
4.5 4.5
Value for money
4.3 4.3
Easy to use
4.2 4.2
Versatility
4.1 4.1
See all reviews
New (4) from $8.99 FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.

Frequently bought together

  • Bloss Anti-skid Jar Opener Jar Lid Remover Rubber Can Opener Kitchen Grippers To Remove Stubborn Lids, Caps and Bottles Great
  • +
  • Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer - Adjustable Silicone Clip On Strainer for Pots, Pans, and Bowls
  • +
  • Fullstar Vegetable Chopper - Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer - Onion Chopper with Container - Pro Food Chopper - Black Slicer Dic
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Some of these items ship sooner than the others.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Special offers and product promotions

Product Description

Bloss Anti-skid Jar Opener -- No Need To Ask Someone Else To Help You Open A Jar!

jar opener

Enjoy Your Life With Bloss Jar Lid Remover Rubber Can Opener!

Do you always struggle for hours to open a jar lid and often end up hurting your hand/ fingers or shattering the glass jar?

  • This jar opener can open various can and jar lid easily.

  • With anti slip design, children, girls, the elderly and even arthritis suffers can use it open bottles, cans and jars quickly!

  • This jar opener is made of strong and durable material, and has been crafted to fit multiple lid sizes.

  • This cool little kitchen gadget will make life easier for everyone.

jar gripper
can opener bottle opener can opener 1 bottle opener
Click to view Click to view Click to view Click to view Click to view
Color Blue & Grey Black & Red Orange & Grey Blue & Yellow Green & Yellow
Ergonomic Design
Function Fits most size of jar, bottle and can lid Fits most size of jar, bottle and can lid Fits most size of jar, bottle and can lid Fits most size of jar, bottle and can lid Fits most size of jar, bottle and can lid
Target Audiences Weak hands, senior with arthritis and children Weak hands, senior with arthritis and children Weak hands, senior with arthritis and children Weak hands, senior with arthritis and children Weak hands, senior with arthritis and children
fridge liners drawer liner chair leg floor protectors hanging flower pot
Refrigerator Liners Shelf Liner Chair Leg Caps Hanging Flower Pot
Specifications 6 Pcs Fridge Liners Washable & Non Slip 16 Pcs Chair Leg Protectors 6Pcs Hanging Planters
Size 11.4 x 17.7 Inch 17.7 x 236.5 Inch Fit 1.25 Inch to 1.96 Inch 6.2 x 5.3 x 4.7 Inch
Color Clear Clear Matte Multi-color

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Compare with similar items


Bloss Anti-skid Jar Opener Jar Lid Remover Rubber Can Opener Kitchen Grippers To Remove Stubborn Lids, Caps and Bottles Great Kitchen Gadgets For Small Hands or Seniors,Blue
Evriholder Easi-Twist 2pk, Easy Grip Jar Openers, Pack of 2, Colors May Vary
Inaouril Jar Opener Gripper, 5 in 1 Multi Functional Can Opener Bottle Opener Kitchen helper Kit with Silicone Handle Easy to Use for Children, Elderly Weak Hands and Arthritis Sufferers Set of 2
Jar Opener Can Opener Bottle Opener for Senior, Arthritis Hands and Anyone with Low Strength, Arthritis Jar Opener Get Lids Off Easily(Black and Red)
Jar Opener and Bottle Opener, 2 Pack Multifunctional Kitchen Gadgets with Silicone Handle, Easy to Use for Seniors, Women and Hand Weakness
2 pcs Multi-Purpose Colourful Adjustable Rubber Strap Wrench Grip /Tighten Bottle Jar Can Opener for Small Hands, Seniors or Anyone Who Suffers from Arthritis
Customer Rating 4.3 out of 5 stars (944) 4.2 out of 5 stars (2266) 4.3 out of 5 stars (202) 4.0 out of 5 stars (2103) 4.3 out of 5 stars (36) 4.4 out of 5 stars (210)
Price $8.99 $9.99 $9.99 $5.77 $7.99 $8.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By SunnyLife-US Amazon.com Camerya Otstar Thindolex CrazyTiger
Color Blue Assorted Colors Light Blue Black and Red Red&black&grey Red
Material Rubber, Polypropylene, Thermoplastic Elastomers PS Silicone Polypropylene, Rubber Silicone Rubber
Compare with similar items

Customer questions & answers

See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
944 global ratings
5 star
66%
4 star
15%
3 star
7%
2 star
4%
1 star
8%

Top reviews from the United States

O Be Joyful
5.0 out of 5 stars I can open jars and bottles again!
Reviewed in the United States on December 21, 2021
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
JulianaTM
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect Jar Opener! A MUST kitchen gadget!
Reviewed in the United States on December 17, 2020
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kathy
5.0 out of 5 stars No more pounding on the cap!
Reviewed in the United States on November 26, 2021
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Timothy M Howell
5.0 out of 5 stars Quality product, fast service, A+ Rating
Reviewed in the United States on November 13, 2019
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Texas Transplant
5.0 out of 5 stars Works Great
Reviewed in the United States on June 6, 2022
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Darnell Smith
5.0 out of 5 stars Handy tool
Reviewed in the United States on January 2, 2022
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Suzie Kiehn LCSW
5.0 out of 5 stars Love it.
Reviewed in the United States on February 7, 2022
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Aequitas83
5.0 out of 5 stars Works As Advertised
Reviewed in the United States on February 3, 2020
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse