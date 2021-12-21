I first saw this item and thought it would be great for my girlfriend who has Rheumatoid Arthritis in her hands and also for my 78 year old mother who is loosing strength in her hands. This product is so AWESOME, I have since bought one for myself as well. I've purchased (3) and continue to spread the word on how good this item works. Some caps are almost impossible to remove, but with this tool, it's effortless and we love it! Thank you so much!