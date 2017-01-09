Product Description

"Build a healthier physique by working out right in the comforts of home with the Apex Exercise Slant Board JD-1.2! Featuring a heavy duty steel tube frame, this reliable gear is made of high-grade materials and reinforced with a powder-coated finish. Its sturdy construction offers superior resistance against scratches and wear and tear, resulting in durability for long-term use. This exercise board has a high-density backboard with foam padding that gives you the support to maintain proper form while working out. The extra-long board keeps your back and upper body in place, minimizing the risk of accidents and discomfort. Maximize your exercise plan and start your bodybuilding and strengthening sessions easily! Dedicated to providing every gym enthusiasts with comfort and convenience, this equipment is ideal for strengthening the upper body. Perform sit ups, crunches, and leg lifts Russian twists, or use free weights such as dumbbells and bumper plates with this board to tone your arms, chest, abs, core, and legs. The decline dumbbell press is an excellent move to focus on the lower part of the pecs. This utility weight bench also features 4 thigh and ankle roller pads crafted to promote leg stabilization while isolating upper body muscles for more focused muscle-building. Get the perfect addition to your home gym. Bulk up those muscles and lose some weight through home training with the Apex workout bench JD-1.2! This product is backed by a 2-year limited warranty, giving every user the quality they deserve. "

