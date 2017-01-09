|Item Package Dimensions L x W x H
|46.5 x 15 x 5.5 inches
|Package Weight
|8.64 Kilograms
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|53 x 14 x 24 inches
|Brand Name
|Marcy
|Color
|Black
|Material
|Vinyl
|Suggested Users
|Unisex-adult
|Number of Items
|1
|Manufacturer
|Marcy
|Part Number
|JD-1.2
|Model Year
|2008
|Size
|24.50 x 15.00 x 47.00"
|Sport Type
|Exercise and Fitness
- Steel, High-Density Polyethylene, Vinyl
- Imported
- HEAVY-DUTY STEEL CONSTRUCTION – This slant board has a heavy-duty steel tube frame finished with a powder-coated finish that offers reliable resistance against scratches and wear and tear. It offers the durability to support all your workout routines.
- HIGH-DENSITY PADDED BACKBOARD – With a durable vinyl covering, this product is reinforced with comfortable foam padding to provide users with the right support. Its extra-long board keeps your back in place, reducing the risk of accidents and discomfort.
- UPPER BODY BUILDER – This slant board is designed to train the upper body with workouts such as sit-ups, crunches, decline bench presses, and leg raises. Make body building more effective and sculpt your arms, abs, core, and legs for a toned physique.
- ADJUSTABLE ROLLER PADS – This board lets you safely perform exercises with proper form with its four thigh and ankle roller pads. Its conveniently structured to adjustable pads offer precise stabilization for your legs while isolating upper body muscles.
- QUALITY HOME GYM EQUIPMENT – The premium materials and durable parts used in this equipment makes it the perfect addition to any home gym. This multi-functional exercise equipment comes with a two-year limited warranty for hassle-free usage.
From the manufacturer
Apex Utility Bench Slant Board
Improve your home gym with the Apex JD-1.2 Slant Board and get ready for a more efficient body building routine. The Apex JD-1.2 Slant Board allows you to perform a full-body workout so you can build and tone your physique however you want. This versatile bench lets you perform a range of exercises to target specific muscle groups in a compact space. With a durable steel construction made of premium materials and powder coated finish for resistance of heavy wear and tear, the bench's heavy-duty steel tube frame is furnished with high-density foam and boxed upholstery which ensures steady support while you exercise. Padded rollers provide a comfortable perch for legs to support proper form during leg exercises. Created to suit your active lifestyle, this utility bench is the perfect addition to your home gym and is efficient for toning abs, arms, legs, chest, and the upper body. Engage in fat-burning, muscle-building workouts right in the comfort of your own home with the Apex JD-1.2.
Decline Bench
The Marcy Utility Slant Board JD-1.2 allows you to target different muscles than a flat bench would. Round out your current workout regimen by adding the Marcy Utility Slant Board to your home gym.
Foam Rollers
The four comfortable foam rollers utilize high density foam to ensure your comfort while securing your legs and ankles during workouts. The lower pair of rollers adjusts vertically to your needs.
Comfortable Pad
The thick high-density foam and boxed upholstery back pad work to provide comfort during your intense workouts.
Sit-Ups
The Marcy Utility Slant Ab Board JD-1.2 is ideal for Declined Sit-Ups. By using the Marcy Ab Board during your workout, you can target different muscles over doing sit-ups on the floor / on a flat bench.
Leg Lifts
Use the slant board to complete Declined Leg Lifts and get a lower body workout from your Marcy Utility Slant Board JD-1.2
Decline Dumbbell Presses
With a couple of dumbbells (sold separately,) Declined Dumbbell Presses are ideal for targeting your lower chest muscles.
|Marcy Flat Utility 600 lbs Capacity Weight Bench SB-315
|Marcy Deluxe Versatile Flat Bench Workout Utility Bench SB-10510
|Marcy Apex Utility Bench Slant Board Sit Up Bench JD-1.2
|Marcy Utility Slant Board w/ Headrest SB-4606
|Marcy Adjustable Hyper Extension Bench JD-3.1
|Assemble Size
|43L x 14W x 17H inches
|44L x 19W x 17H inches
|53L x 13W x 20.5H inches
|58.5L x 18W x 29H inches
|43.5L x 27.5W x 37.5H inches
|Product Weight
|18 lbs
|27 lbs
|16 lbs
|20 lbs
|43 lbs
|Weight Capacity
|600 lbs
|600 lbs
|300 lbs
|600 lbs
|300 lbs
|Headrest
|✓
|Roller Adjustment
|3 Foot-roller positions
|3 Thigh-roller position
|3 Ankle roller positions
|Height Adjustment
|✓
|Storage Design
|Compact Design
|Compact Design
|Compact Design
|Fold flat storage Design
|Compact Design
Product Description
Product Description
"Build a healthier physique by working out right in the comforts of home with the Apex Exercise Slant Board JD-1.2! Featuring a heavy duty steel tube frame, this reliable gear is made of high-grade materials and reinforced with a powder-coated finish. Its sturdy construction offers superior resistance against scratches and wear and tear, resulting in durability for long-term use. This exercise board has a high-density backboard with foam padding that gives you the support to maintain proper form while working out. The extra-long board keeps your back and upper body in place, minimizing the risk of accidents and discomfort. Maximize your exercise plan and start your bodybuilding and strengthening sessions easily! Dedicated to providing every gym enthusiasts with comfort and convenience, this equipment is ideal for strengthening the upper body. Perform sit ups, crunches, and leg lifts Russian twists, or use free weights such as dumbbells and bumper plates with this board to tone your arms, chest, abs, core, and legs. The decline dumbbell press is an excellent move to focus on the lower part of the pecs. This utility weight bench also features 4 thigh and ankle roller pads crafted to promote leg stabilization while isolating upper body muscles for more focused muscle-building. Get the perfect addition to your home gym. Bulk up those muscles and lose some weight through home training with the Apex workout bench JD-1.2! This product is backed by a 2-year limited warranty, giving every user the quality they deserve. "
Maximize your home fitness routines with the adjustable Apex JD 1.2 Slant Board, which will help you strengthen your abs and core muscles or work out your upper body. Suitable for a wide range of exercises, it offers an extra-long backboard and comfortable, adjustable foam pads that secure your legs and ankles. Other features include a high-density foam backpad with boxed upholstered construction for added durability, heavy duty 14 gauge steel tubing, and a powder-coated finish. It measures 52 x 12.5 x 22.5 inches when fully assembled. It's backed by a 2-year limited warranty.
Important information
Safety Information
As with any exercise program, consult your physician before you begin.
Reviewed in the United States on August 24, 2020
I am glad i bought it because it is a quality product at a bargain price. Its a slant board, you don't need to wrap you foot under and knees over the bars. In fact you should aboid it due to the strain it can place o your legs and knees. The bars do have some adjustments and if you perform slow and smooth motions you will be fine. Thats really how exercises are meant to be done. Jerking yourself up using your legs diminishes the benefit to your core muscles and that is the point of s slant board.
Its also easy to assemble. My 13 year old assembled it without any of my help.
Reviewed in the United States on August 24, 2020
If you are under
120 pounds, I presume this will work for you.
Reviewed in the United States on January 7, 2016
This slant board does not fold up, but it is attractive enough that I personally have no problem storing it in my family room, behind my couch, beside my small stepper and a basket holding my exercise bands. It looks just fine there.
All in all, I am quite pleased with my purchase.