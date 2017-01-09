$59.99
Enhance your purchase

Brand Marcy
Material Vinyl
Color Black
Frame Material Alloy Steel
Weight Limit 308 Pounds
Item Dimensions LxWxH 53 x 14 x 24 inches

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Steel, High-Density Polyethylene, Vinyl
  • Imported
  • HEAVY-DUTY STEEL CONSTRUCTION – This slant board has a heavy-duty steel tube frame finished with a powder-coated finish that offers reliable resistance against scratches and wear and tear. It offers the durability to support all your workout routines.
  • HIGH-DENSITY PADDED BACKBOARD – With a durable vinyl covering, this product is reinforced with comfortable foam padding to provide users with the right support. Its extra-long board keeps your back in place, reducing the risk of accidents and discomfort.
  • UPPER BODY BUILDER – This slant board is designed to train the upper body with workouts such as sit-ups, crunches, decline bench presses, and leg raises. Make body building more effective and sculpt your arms, abs, core, and legs for a toned physique.
  • ADJUSTABLE ROLLER PADS – This board lets you safely perform exercises with proper form with its four thigh and ankle roller pads. Its conveniently structured to adjustable pads offer precise stabilization for your legs while isolating upper body muscles.
  • QUALITY HOME GYM EQUIPMENT – The premium materials and durable parts used in this equipment makes it the perfect addition to any home gym. This multi-functional exercise equipment comes with a two-year limited warranty for hassle-free usage.
  • Marcy Apex Utility Bench Slant Board Sit Up Bench Crunch Board Ab Bench for Toning and Strength Training JD-1.2
  • +
  • Sporzon! Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell
  • +
  • ProsourceFit Puzzle Exercise Mat ½”, EVA Foam Interlocking Tiles Protective Flooring for Gym Equipment and Cushion for Workou
From the manufacturer

SB-315 SB-10510 JD-1.2 SB-4606 JD-3.1
Marcy Flat Utility 600 lbs Capacity Weight Bench SB-315 Marcy Deluxe Versatile Flat Bench Workout Utility Bench SB-10510 Marcy Apex Utility Bench Slant Board Sit Up Bench JD-1.2 Marcy Utility Slant Board w/ Headrest SB-4606 Marcy Adjustable Hyper Extension Bench JD-3.1
Assemble Size 43L x 14W x 17H inches 44L x 19W x 17H inches 53L x 13W x 20.5H inches 58.5L x 18W x 29H inches 43.5L x 27.5W x 37.5H inches
Product Weight 18 lbs 27 lbs 16 lbs 20 lbs 43 lbs
Weight Capacity 600 lbs 600 lbs 300 lbs 600 lbs 300 lbs
Headrest
Roller Adjustment 3 Foot-roller positions 3 Thigh-roller position 3 Ankle roller positions
Height Adjustment
Storage Design Compact Design Compact Design Compact Design Fold flat storage Design Compact Design

Product Description

Product Description

"Build a healthier physique by working out right in the comforts of home with the Apex Exercise Slant Board JD-1.2! Featuring a heavy duty steel tube frame, this reliable gear is made of high-grade materials and reinforced with a powder-coated finish. Its sturdy construction offers superior resistance against scratches and wear and tear, resulting in durability for long-term use. This exercise board has a high-density backboard with foam padding that gives you the support to maintain proper form while working out. The extra-long board keeps your back and upper body in place, minimizing the risk of accidents and discomfort. Maximize your exercise plan and start your bodybuilding and strengthening sessions easily! Dedicated to providing every gym enthusiasts with comfort and convenience, this equipment is ideal for strengthening the upper body. Perform sit ups, crunches, and leg lifts Russian twists, or use free weights such as dumbbells and bumper plates with this board to tone your arms, chest, abs, core, and legs. The decline dumbbell press is an excellent move to focus on the lower part of the pecs. This utility weight bench also features 4 thigh and ankle roller pads crafted to promote leg stabilization while isolating upper body muscles for more focused muscle-building. Get the perfect addition to your home gym. Bulk up those muscles and lose some weight through home training with the Apex workout bench JD-1.2! This product is backed by a 2-year limited warranty, giving every user the quality they deserve. "

Amazon.com

Maximize your home fitness routines with the adjustable Apex JD 1.2 Slant Board, which will help you strengthen your abs and core muscles or work out your upper body. Suitable for a wide range of exercises, it offers an extra-long backboard and comfortable, adjustable foam pads that secure your legs and ankles. Other features include a high-density foam backpad with boxed upholstered construction for added durability, heavy duty 14 gauge steel tubing, and a powder-coated finish. It measures 52 x 12.5 x 22.5 inches when fully assembled. It's backed by a 2-year limited warranty.

As with any exercise program, consult your physician before you begin.

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
1,920 global ratings
5 star
69%
4 star
15%
3 star
9%
2 star
3%
1 star
5%

Top reviews from the United States

Open & Honest
5.0 out of 5 stars Quality Product at a Bargain Price
Reviewed in the United States on January 9, 2017
Verified Purchase
Art
5.0 out of 5 stars Great bench for the money and very versatile.
Reviewed in the United States on August 24, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Art
5.0 out of 5 stars Great bench for the money and very versatile.
Reviewed in the United States on August 24, 2020
Don't pay big bucks for a horizontal bench when this one can also be used as an incline bench. I put the bench on a good quality 5 gallon bucket (which is certainly strong enough) plus a 2X6 to make the bench longer when I'm doing crunches and sit ups. I also use my barbells when sitting on the bench and it is steady as a rock. I am 5'7" and the bench would barely be long enough for me without the homemade extension. I strongly recommend this item and the price is more than fair.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
Nikki Dew
5.0 out of 5 stars Short but does the trick!
Reviewed in the United States on June 29, 2018
Verified Purchase
Theone
1.0 out of 5 stars it bent!
Reviewed in the United States on November 14, 2018
Verified Purchase
rliwanag
4.0 out of 5 stars Very decent.
Reviewed in the United States on January 7, 2016
Verified Purchase
Customer image
rliwanag
4.0 out of 5 stars Very decent.
Reviewed in the United States on January 7, 2016
Not much to look at, but it does the job right. NOT adjustable, which is just fine for me. Very stable and well made. Good price at $37 when I got it.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
Coco
1.0 out of 5 stars Do Not Purchase this garbage
Reviewed in the United States on March 14, 2022
Verified Purchase
Kate McMurry
TOP 100 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent, inexpensive slant board
Reviewed in the United States on October 19, 2016
Verified Purchase
Stephanie
4.0 out of 5 stars An Okay Bench for the Cost.
Reviewed in the United States on November 12, 2019
Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Cliente de Amazon
5.0 out of 5 stars Funcional y efectivo
Reviewed in Mexico on May 20, 2020
Verified Purchase
Lorena
5.0 out of 5 stars Muy buen producto
Reviewed in Mexico on March 19, 2021
Verified Purchase
