Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver (10th Generation)

Important - Activation Process:AppleCare product must be purchased with an applicable Apple device. The Apple product you purchased with this protection plan is automatically enrolled at the time of your Apple product’s shipment. Your product is automatically enrolled with AppleCare and no additional action to activate AppleCare is required. Apple will email you the AppleCare Proof of Coverage within 3 days of your Apple product’s shipment. This will contain your AppleCare agreement number. Terms & Conditions will be delivered via email post-enrollment and can be downloaded through your Digital Items Page (Your Account-->Games and Software).