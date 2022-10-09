Add to your order
Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver (10th Generation)
|Brand
|Apple
|Model Name
|iPad
|Memory Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Screen Size
|10.9 Inches
|Display Resolution Maximum
|2360 x 1640 Pixels
|Operating System
|iPadOS
|Color
|Silver
|Ram Memory Installed Size
|8 GB
|Generation
|10th Generation
|Year
|2022
About this item
- Striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone
- A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU
- 12MP Wide back camera
- Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage
- Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- Stay connected with ultrafast Wi-Fi 6
- USB-C connector for charging and accessories
Climate Pledge Friendly
Products with trusted sustainability certification(s). Learn more
Product Certification (1)
EPEAT products are assessed against criteria including energy use and have a reduced sustainability impact across their lifecycle.
GOLD
EPEAT addresses the sustainability impacts of electronic products. An EPEAT registered product must meet required criteria and can meet optional criteria. The criteria depend on the type of product and can include energy efficiency, reduction of fluorinated greenhouse gases (F-Gases), and end of life management. Products meeting 50% - 75% optional criteria are “Silver” and those meeting more than 75% are “Gold”.