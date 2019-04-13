Have one to sell?
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model)
by Apple
- Automatically on, automatically connected
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
- Double-tap to play or skip forward
- New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
- Charges quickly in the case
- Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
Compare Apple AirPods
|Price
|From: $144.00
|From: $249.00
|From: $199.00
|Ratings
|(6,164)
|(515)
|(1,883)
|Bluetooth
|Wireless
|Fit
|Universal
|Customizable
|Universal
|Active Noise Cancellation
|-
|-
|Adaptive EQ
|-
|-
|H1 chip
|Hey Siri
|Always on
|Always on
|Always on
|Sweat and water resistant
|-
|-
|Battery life (listening time on one charge)
|Up to 5 hours of listening time
|Up to 4.5 hours of listening time
|Up to 5 hours of listening time
|Battery life (listening time with charging case)
|More than 24-hours
|More than 24-hours
|More than 24-hours
Technical Details
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model)
|
Weight
|
AirPods (each): 0.14 ounce (4 g), Charging Case: 1.34 ounces (38 g)
|
Dimensions
|
AirPods (each): 0.65 by 0.71 by 1.59 inches (16.5 by 18.0 by 40.5 mm), Charging Case: 1.74 by 0.84 by 2.11 inches (44.3 by 21.3 by 53.5 mm)
|
AirPods Sensors (each):
|
Dual beamforming microphones, Dual optical sensors, Motion-detecting accelerometer, Speech-detecting accelerometer
|
Power and Battery
|
AirPods with Charging Case: More than 24 hours listening time, up to 18 hours talk time; AirPods (single charge): Up to 5 hours listening time, up to 3 hours talk time or 15 minutes in the case equals up to 3 hours listening time or up to 2 hours talk time
|
Release Date
|
3/20/2019
Customer reviews
April 13, 2019
Verified Purchase
Everyone is posting that there isn’t a difference between these and the 1st gen. This is misleading and inaccurate. Is the improvement drastic, no, but it is still an improvement. The improvement is that Apple has upgraded the on-board chip to the H1, which leads to faster and more stable pairing. This isn’t anecdotal. It’s been tested and proven to be faster.
Also, if you opt for wireless charging, buy the case with the gen 2 AirPods and you’ll save a few dollars.
If you already have the 1st gen, then it’s probably not worth the upgrade. If you are looking to buy your first pair of AirPods, then go for these.
March 28, 2019
These are great but not much better then gen1. Only addition is Siri feature. I will rather buy the previous model on discount and Save some green.
April 11, 2019
Verified Purchase
These AirPods are amazing they automatically play audio as soon as you put them in your ears and pause when you take them out. A simple double-tap during music listening will skip forward. To adjust the volume, change the song, make a call, or even get directions, just say "Hey Siri" to activate your favorite personal assistant. Plus, when you're on a call or talking to Siri, an additional accelerometer works with dual beamforming microphones to filter out background noise and ensure that your voice is transmitted with clarity and consistency.
Additionally, they deliver five hours of listening time on a single charge, and they're made to keep up with you thanks to a charging case that holds multiple additional charges for more than 24 hours of listening time. Just 15 minutes in the case gives you three hours of listening to time or up to two hours of talk time.
I would highly recommend it to anyone looking to buy
April 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
Poor quality microphone. Not suitable for a remote worker taking calls. If your job requires dictation or a high quality mic, go elsewhere
April 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
My son really wanted airpods but his parents thought that they were a waste of money so I bought them for him behind their back and he loves them!! He has wanted them for a while now and these are really good quality!! Real things!! He wore them all day long!! Glad he's thankful!! God Bless, Margaret (Michael's mother)
April 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
Excellent, pretty useful... easy to use and reliable. At first I had some doubts about it being reliable to my Mac as some Bluetooth speaker sometimes cut off, but these work great and are really comfortable to my ears. Aesthetically, they look great to me.
Worth every penny.
April 7, 2019
Verified Purchase
Got it for my wife’s birthday. Since XS doesn’t have the old headphone plugs, AirPods work perfectly. More importantly she loves it. Sound effect is pretty good too.
March 31, 2019
Verified Purchase
They are amazing. It's as simple as just opening the case and you're in. Sound quality isn't the best for headphones at this same price but the convenience is where you will be satisfied.
