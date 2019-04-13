Apple AirPods with Chargi... has been added to your Cart
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model)

by Apple
4.4 out of 5 stars 6,164 ratings
List Price: $159.00
  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • Double-tap to play or skip forward
  • New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
  • Charges quickly in the case
  • Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
Compare Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Price From: $144.00 From: $249.00 From: $199.00
Ratings 4.4 out of 5 stars (6,164) 4.2 out of 5 stars (515) 4.5 out of 5 stars (1,883)
Bluetooth check mark check mark check mark
Wireless check mark check mark check mark
Fit Universal Customizable Universal
Active Noise Cancellation - check mark -
Adaptive EQ - check mark -
H1 chip check mark check mark check mark
Hey Siri Always on Always on Always on
Sweat and water resistant - check mark -
Battery life (listening time on one charge) Up to 5 hours of listening time Up to 4.5 hours of listening time Up to 5 hours of listening time
Battery life (listening time with charging case) More than 24-hours More than 24-hours More than 24-hours

Technical Details

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model)

Weight

AirPods (each): 0.14 ounce (4 g), Charging Case: 1.34 ounces (38 g)

Dimensions

AirPods (each): 0.65 by 0.71 by 1.59 inches (16.5 by 18.0 by 40.5 mm), Charging Case: 1.74 by 0.84 by 2.11 inches (44.3 by 21.3 by 53.5 mm)

AirPods Sensors (each):

Dual beamforming microphones, Dual optical sensors, Motion-detecting accelerometer, Speech-detecting accelerometer

Power and Battery

AirPods with Charging Case: More than 24 hours listening time, up to 18 hours talk time; AirPods (single charge): Up to 5 hours listening time, up to 3 hours talk time or 15 minutes in the case equals up to 3 hours listening time or up to 2 hours talk time

Release Date

3/20/2019
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
6,164 customer ratings
5 star
79%
4 star
7%
3 star
3%
2 star
2%
1 star
9%

4,199 customer reviews

Sutorman
5.0 out of 5 starsImproved Over 1st Gen (regardless of what some here are saying)
April 13, 2019
Verified Purchase
2,106 people found this helpful
Fat Daddy
TOP 1000 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 starsDon’t buy these!!
March 28, 2019
1,951 people found this helpful
J.G.
5.0 out of 5 starsAuthentic and Beautiful, Love these way more than ever expected
April 11, 2019
Verified Purchase
review imagereview imagereview image
1,625 people found this helpful
Dan Medina
1.0 out of 5 starsPoor quality microphone
April 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
635 people found this helpful
margaret
5.0 out of 5 starsMY SON LOVES THEM!!
April 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
631 people found this helpful
Ivan Moronta
5.0 out of 5 starsWorth every penny
April 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
review image
500 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 starsGreat headphone
April 7, 2019
Verified Purchase
401 people found this helpful
Arnab Sahoo
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat Headphones
March 31, 2019
Verified Purchase
401 people found this helpful
