I purchased these as a gift for my wife's 40th Birthday. Being a proponent of all things Amazon, I trusted them to not try and pull one over on their customers. No where in the description of this product does it mention that these are REFURBISHED and NOT new as one would expect. When they arrived, the AirPods were packaged as if they came directly off the shelf at the Apple store. However, we were quickly alerted to the fact that these may, in fact, be refurbished when my wife turned them on and they connected to her phone as "Alejandro's AirPods". Still wanting to believe they were new and not refurbished, I did my best to convince my wife, and myself, that the fact they connected as "Alejandro's AirPods" was an anomaly and not an indicator that these had actually been in someone else's ears. My wife was quick to note that the sound quality was not great and seemed a bit muffled. Still denying the fact that these may not be new, I put them in my ears and assured her the sound quality was fine. AND THEN......still believing these were refurbished and not producing a high quality sound, my wife began to dig into the AirPods with the tip of a pencil and then a paper clip. To her utter dismay, she began pulling out CLUMPS of Alejandro's EAR WAX!! HOW DISGUSTING!! (1) If Amazon is going to continue selling these they need to be very clear that these are indeed REFURBISHED and NOT new (2) If selling REFURBISHED products, for the love of all things good, please be sure you clean the nasty EAR WAX out of them before allowing someone else to stick them in their ears. Unbelievable!!! So, I WILL BE RETURNING these to Amazon IMMEDIATELY along with ALL of Alejandro's EAR WAX!!! I expect better Amazon!!