  • AppleCare+ extends your coverage to two years from your AppleCare+ purchase date and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage, each subject to a service fee of $29 plus applicable tax.
  • 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone
  • Mail-in or carry-in repairs
  • Express Replacement Service
  • Hardware coverage for your headphones and battery
  • Coverage for up to two incidents of accidental damage from handling, each subject to a service fee of $29 plus applicable tax
  • Get direct access to Apple experts for questions on a wide range of topics, including Using Siri and Bluetooth connectivity
  • AppleCare products must be purchased with an applicable Apple device. Terms & Conditions will be delivered via email post-enrollment and can be downloaded through your Digital Items Page (Your Account-->Games and Software).
  • AppleCare+ will automatically be enrolled at the time of your Apple device’s shipment, and Proof of Coverage will be emailed within 3 days after your device ships.
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

by Apple
4.6 out of 5 stars 10,608 ratings
AirPods
AirPods + Wireless Charging Case
  • Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector
  • Charges quickly in the case
  • Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Wireless Charging Case
  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
AirPods. Simply take them out of the Wireless Charging Case, put them in your ears, and they connect immediately - immersing you in rich, high-quality sound.
AirPods.
Wireless to the fullest.
After a simple one-tap setup, AirPods are automatically on and always connected. They sense when they're in your ears and pause when you take them out.
Simplicity from start to Siri. Connecting to your iPhone is effortless. And you can share a song between two sets of AirPods, or even have Siri announce your messages.
Performance you'll want to hear. Whether you're playing games or listening to music, the H1 chip delivers a stable, low-latency, wireless connection for high-quality sound.
The power of 24-hour battery life. AirPods are made to keep up with you, thanks to a chargin case that holds multiple charges for more than 24 hours of listening time.
More than 24 hours of battery life with charging case. Up to 5 hours of listening time on one charge.
AirPods.
image 1

Compare Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case
Price From: $164.99 From: $234.95 From: $139.00
Ratings 4.6 out of 5 stars (10,608) 4.5 out of 5 stars (13,049) 4.6 out of 5 stars (64,576)
Wireless Earbuds check mark check mark check mark
H1 chip check mark check mark check mark
Bluetooth check mark check mark check mark
Hey Siri Always on Always on Always on
LED Charging Light Location Front of case Front of case Top of case
USB-C Case Charging check mark check mark check mark
Qi Compatible Wireless Case Charging check mark check mark -
Active Noise Cancellation - check mark -
Adaptive EQ - check mark -
Fit Universal Customizable Universal
Sweat and water resistant - check mark -
Battery life (listening time on one charge) Up to 5 hours of listening time Up to 4.5 hours of listening time Up to 5 hours of listening time
Battery life (listening time with charging case) More than 24-hours More than 24-hours More than 24-hours

Technical Details

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model)

Weight

AirPods (each): 0.14 ounce (4 g), Wireless Charging Case: 1.41 ounces (40 g)

Dimensions

AirPods (each): 0.65 by 0.71 by 1.59 inches (16.5 by 18.0 by 40.5 mm), Wireless Charging Case: 1.74 by 0.84 by 2.11 inches (44.3 by 21.3 by 53.5 mm)

AirPods Sensors (each):

Dual beamforming microphones, Dual optical sensors, Motion-detecting accelerometer, Speech-detecting accelerometer

Power and Battery

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: More than 24 hours listening time, up to 18 hours talk time; AirPods (single charge): Up to 5 hours listening time, up to 3 hours talk time or 15 minutes in the case equals up to 3 hours listening time or up to 2 hours talk time

Release Date

3/20/2019

Product information

Technical Details

Warranty & Support

Joel Harbin
1.0 out of 5 stars Absolutely DISGUSTING!!!
Reviewed in the United States on August 4, 2019
Verified Purchase
review image
3,863 people found this helpful
Colorado Bulldawg
3.0 out of 5 stars Caught in war between Apple & Amazon
Reviewed in the United States on March 27, 2019
Verified Purchase
1,016 people found this helpful
Private
1.0 out of 5 stars Injured by this product
Reviewed in the United States on July 7, 2019
Verified Purchase
review imagereview image
520 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Battery life
Reviewed in the United States on March 25, 2019
Verified Purchase
485 people found this helpful
Kevin L. Dewey
1.0 out of 5 stars Doesn’t work well with Amazon music app
Reviewed in the United States on April 1, 2019
Verified Purchase
378 people found this helpful
tcjia2017
5.0 out of 5 stars Buy the wireless charging version if you have a wireless charger
Reviewed in the United States on April 11, 2019
Verified Purchase
review image
364 people found this helpful
Daniel
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing
Reviewed in the United States on May 11, 2019
Verified Purchase
review imagereview imagereview imagereview image
321 people found this helpful
Fat Daddy
5.0 out of 5 stars Gen 1 was good and Gen2 is about the same!
Reviewed in the United States on March 26, 2019
Verified Purchase
182 people found this helpful
Top international reviews

William S.
1.0 out of 5 stars BUYER BEWARE- Airpods had battery issues within 2 months of buying
Reviewed in Australia on March 11, 2020
Verified Purchase
Susan
1.0 out of 5 stars Don’t expect it too much...
Reviewed in Australia on February 8, 2020
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars FAKE
Reviewed in Australia on January 7, 2020
Verified Purchase
Clare Davies
1.0 out of 5 stars Not genuine apple product
Reviewed in Australia on January 15, 2020
Verified Purchase
Mark Chapman
1.0 out of 5 stars Fake fake fake. Do not buy.
Reviewed in Australia on March 5, 2020
Verified Purchase
Chokchai K.
1.0 out of 5 stars Very poor quality and look like the fake one.
Reviewed in Australia on January 14, 2020
Verified Purchase
John M Christie
5.0 out of 5 stars Works well
Reviewed in Australia on February 4, 2020
Verified Purchase
Niki T
5.0 out of 5 stars True to description
Reviewed in Australia on January 12, 2020
Verified Purchase
Denise Sandall
5.0 out of 5 stars Apple wireless airpods
Reviewed in Australia on February 6, 2020
Verified Purchase
Georgia
5.0 out of 5 stars Very pleased with product. As I had hoped it would be.
Reviewed in Australia on January 27, 2020
Verified Purchase
