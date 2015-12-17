|Screen Size
|9.7 inches
|Max Screen Resolution
|2048 x 1536
|Processor
|1 GHz
|RAM
|1 GB SIMM
|Hard Drive
|16 GB
|Graphics Coprocessor
|M8
|Wireless Type
|802.11abg
|Average Battery Life (in hours)
|6 hours
ASURION 13 Month Tablet Accident Protection Plan ($125 - $149.99)from Asurion, LLC
$16.84
- Covers failures due to drops, spills and cracked screens and other mechanical and electrical breakdowns.
- No deductibles or hidden fees. Shipping included on all repairs. Fully transferable.
- Easy claims process online 24/7. If we can't fix it, we will send you an Amazon e-Card reimbursement for your product purchase price.
- Plan term and select coverage begins date of purchase and is inclusive of the manufacturer's warranty. All other coverage begins after the manufacturer's warranty expires. Plan is fully refunded if canceled within 30 days.
- Plan contract will be emailed from Asurion within 24 hours of purchase. This will not ship with your product.
Apple iPad with Retina Display MD513LL/A (16GB, Wi-Fi, White) 4th Generation (Certified Refurbished)
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- This Certified Refurbished product has been tested and certified to work and look like new, with minimal to no signs of wear, by a specialized third-party seller approved by Amazon. The product is backed by a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic brown or white box. Accessories may be generic and not directly from the manufacturer.
- Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n);
- Up to 10 Hours of Battery Life; 1.44 lbs
- 5 MP iSight Camera; 1080p HD Video Recording
- This Certified Refurbished product is factory refurbished, shows limited or no wear, and includes all original accessories plus a 90 day warranty
Compare with similar items
Apple iPad 2 MC979LL/A 2nd Generation Tablet (16GB, Wifi, White) (Certified Refurbished)
Apple iPad Air MD786LL/A - A1474 (32GB, Wi-Fi, Black with Space Gray) (Certified Refurbished)
Apple iPad 3 Retina Display Tablet 16GB, Wi-Fi, White (Certified Refurbished)
Apple iPad with Retina Display MD513LL/A (16GB, Wi-Fi, White) 4th Generation
Apple iPad Air A1474 (32 GB, Wi-Fi, White with Silver) (Certified Refurbished)
|Customer Rating
|(377)
|(2454)
|(366)
|(451)
|(4055)
|(414)
|Price
|$144.00
|$96.81
|$185.00
|$135.99
|$258.00
|$219.99
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|Sold By
|Apple Orchard
|Tech Wholesale
|Repair Em'
|JemJem Renewed
|Cellularity
|Kanga Supply
|Color
|White
|White
|Black
|White
|White
|White
|Screen Size
|9.7 in
|9.7 in
|9.7 in
|9.7 in
|9.7 in
|9.7 in
|Flash Memory Installed Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|32 GB
|16 GB
|16
|32 GB
|Hardware Platform
|Mac
|Mac
|Mac
|Mac
|Mac
|Item Dimensions
|9.5 x 0.37 x 7.31 in
|9.5 x 0.35 x 7.31 in
|9.4 x 0.29 x 6.6 in
|9.5 x 0.37 x 7.31 in
|9.5 x 7.31 x 0.37 in
|9.4 x 0.29 x 6.6 in
|Item Weight
|1.46 lbs
|1.32 lbs
|1 lb
|1.44 lbs
|1.44 lbs
|1 lb
|Native Resolution
|2048 x 1536 r
|2048 x 1536
|2048 x 1536
|Operating System
|Apple iOS 4
|iOS 7
|iOS 7
|iOS 5
|iOS 6
|iOS 7
|Wireless Technology
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS
|Bluetooth
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS
Capacity:16GB | Color:White
Apple iPad 4 (4th Generation) features a stunning Retina display, iSight and FaceTime cameras, the all new A6X chip and ultrafast wireless. And with access to over 275,000 apps on the App Store, you can do more than ever.
December 17, 2015
Capacity: 32GBColor: blackVerified Purchase
The "refurbished" iPad i received never got passed the Apple Logo screen. I spent over an hour with Apple Support and they couldn't figure out the issue and felt it might be defective hardware. If you're going to ship something and call it refurbished, at least make sure it works before sending it. The packaging was professionally padded, the cosmetic look of the iPad was great so i had high hopes but the fact that it was unusable and i wasted a lot of time trouble shooting was extremely frustrating.
July 8, 2015
Capacity: 16GBColor: WhiteVerified Purchase
I love The Apple Ipad (we'll see about this one), but this is NOT Apple Refurbished. This is just USED! I've purchased a lot of Refurbished items over the years, and most are as good and sometimes better, than new. This iPad had the old protective plastic reapplied (poorly), had food crumbs in the box. The charge cable was just stuffed in. The packaging was not complete and was rather beat up.
Wife just called and said it would not charge over night. The charging cable is bad.
Glad that Amazon takes good care of their customers on this type of purchase.
Wife just called and said it would not charge over night. The charging cable is bad.
Glad that Amazon takes good care of their customers on this type of purchase.
October 25, 2015
Capacity: 32GBColor: blackVerified Purchase
I have to revise my original review now that I've used this for a few days. It's garbage. Connected to the internet, but was obnoxiously slow. Couldn't watch movies on it at all, even had a hard time loading tweets. I figured hey, maybe it's an issue with the wifi? So I tested it using my macbook and my roommate's iPad, and everything seemed fine. I then actually ran a speed test on my macbook (download speed: 19.4 mbps), my roommate's iPad (download speed: 21.3 mbps), and this iPad (1.7 mbps). Atrocious. I tried a hard reset of the unit (no change in speed), I tried deleting all network settings (download speed became .6 mbps), I tried wiping the whole unit (download speed became .09 mbps). I'm not sure if I just got a bad unit, but between this and the charger issue (explained in my original review below), there's no way I'd recommend this to anyone I like.
Original review: The iPad itself is excellent, mine arrived in like new condition. I wouldn't have known it wasn't new if I didn't know, in fact. However, the charger provided was awful. The 12w adapter screamed (like a dog whistle) and burned when I plugged it into the wall, and the battery icon on my iPad kept flicking between "charging" and "not charging." Upon inspection of the charger, which at first appeared legit, I realized it had all of the same language as an actual Apple 12w adapter, without actually saying the word Apple anywhere on it. Photos included to compare the one I received with the adapter my roommate has for her iPad. I called Amazon and they credited my account enough that I could go to the Apple Store and get a legit charger, but it's still something for other purchasers to look out for!
Original review: The iPad itself is excellent, mine arrived in like new condition. I wouldn't have known it wasn't new if I didn't know, in fact. However, the charger provided was awful. The 12w adapter screamed (like a dog whistle) and burned when I plugged it into the wall, and the battery icon on my iPad kept flicking between "charging" and "not charging." Upon inspection of the charger, which at first appeared legit, I realized it had all of the same language as an actual Apple 12w adapter, without actually saying the word Apple anywhere on it. Photos included to compare the one I received with the adapter my roommate has for her iPad. I called Amazon and they credited my account enough that I could go to the Apple Store and get a legit charger, but it's still something for other purchasers to look out for!
March 23, 2017
Capacity: 32GBColor: blackVerified Purchase
I rarely use the iPad - Only got it to play a couple of App games, like Clash of Clans and maybe occasionally I would want to watch something on Amazon Prime... About 2 months after I had received this "Apple certified", "refurbished" iPad it began giving me a "Temperature" error... Thought it was my fault at first, but the length of time I could use it kept getting shorter and shorter - Now, it is unusable for more than 30 seconds. No I didn't drop it - It has been in the case I got it since the second it came out of the box, and it is in pristine condition to the naked eye...If I could rate this 0 stars I would. I have attached a screen shot I took from my iPad as well for your viewing pleasure....
November 12, 2016
Capacity: 32GBColor: blackVerified Purchase
Dented and scratched corners, scratched up screen. Definitely not "limited to no signs of wear" like the description says. It looks like it belonged to a child. Returning for a refund
July 12, 2016
Capacity: 32GBColor: blackVerified Purchase
If I could give it less than one star I wouldworked great for 88 days. it stopped recharging and the VERY HELPFUL people at BuySPRY will not help.Their 90 day warranty apparently does not extend to 90 days. All I get is this canned message:
Dear Buyer
Thank you for contacting us, we are always here to help.
Please note, we provide 90 days seller warranty on the item.
Unfortunately, this period has already ended and at this point we can no longer service the phone.
We strongly recommend to take the item to a local repair shop where they can professionally diagnose and fix the devise.
I hope you will get the issue resolved soon
Dear Buyer
Thank you for contacting us, we are always here to help.
Please note, we provide 90 days seller warranty on the item.
Unfortunately, this period has already ended and at this point we can no longer service the phone.
We strongly recommend to take the item to a local repair shop where they can professionally diagnose and fix the devise.
I hope you will get the issue resolved soon
March 30, 2017
Capacity: 16GBColor: WhiteVerified Purchase
I purchased a refurbished Ipad4 as a gift. After one week of use, the screen would flicker, images would become garbled and then the device would shut down. I called the seller hoping to return the device for a replacement. The seller’s technician had me plug the device into my laptop running I tunes and then had me perform a factory settings restore. Despite the inconvenience, the device appeared to work properly again. The seller did offer a 90 day warranty on the device. Guess what! Within a few days after the 90 day warranty period expired, the same behavior returned only this time I was unable to self-repair it. I called the seller and they told me “tough luck, we are unable to help you. You are on your own”. If you are ever considering purchasing a refurbished Ipad from this crew, beware. I should have trusted my gut to not purchase a refurbished device. Don’t be a chump like me. Steer clear from this seller.
March 26, 2018
Capacity: 32GBColor: blackVerified Purchase
The product itself arrived, packaged well, and works fine. I probably could have done better on the price. If your expecting frills, don't. Came with a charging block and wire, that's it. Good luck trying to work with the users guide. Prior to this I used Android (still do) and was very disappointed in the iPad. Fortunately for me, I was able to upgrade the OS to iOS 11.2. Apple isn't even worth using (my opinion) with an OS released prior to iOS 11.Releases prior to iOS 11 cannot even run (keep open) more then 1 app at a time. If you liked the Android Play store, Know that at the Apple store you get nickle and dimmed for virtually anything worth while.They charge for anything even remotely decent. Would I buy an Apple device again, No! The 4 stars is for the device itself, great Hi Res camera, graphic capability if you like Netflix and Amazon Prime movie playback, and, good battery performance, a few nice capabilities that are not as nice as on the Android.
Everything you expect from a certified refurbished iPad. Looked like new in the box. It was a birthday gift for my son and he had no idea it wasn’t brand new.
I love using this item. Took a little extra time to come in the mail, but worth the wait.
I like the apple iPad that I purchased. It was larger than I expected. It is nice to watch videos with the larger screen.Read more
This was a refurbished iPad, but it looks like a brand new one from the factory. I am very pleased with this purchase and would recommend to anyone looking for a iPad.