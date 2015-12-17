I have to revise my original review now that I've used this for a few days. It's garbage. Connected to the internet, but was obnoxiously slow. Couldn't watch movies on it at all, even had a hard time loading tweets. I figured hey, maybe it's an issue with the wifi? So I tested it using my macbook and my roommate's iPad, and everything seemed fine. I then actually ran a speed test on my macbook (download speed: 19.4 mbps), my roommate's iPad (download speed: 21.3 mbps), and this iPad (1.7 mbps). Atrocious. I tried a hard reset of the unit (no change in speed), I tried deleting all network settings (download speed became .6 mbps), I tried wiping the whole unit (download speed became .09 mbps). I'm not sure if I just got a bad unit, but between this and the charger issue (explained in my original review below), there's no way I'd recommend this to anyone I like.



Original review: The iPad itself is excellent, mine arrived in like new condition. I wouldn't have known it wasn't new if I didn't know, in fact. However, the charger provided was awful. The 12w adapter screamed (like a dog whistle) and burned when I plugged it into the wall, and the battery icon on my iPad kept flicking between "charging" and "not charging." Upon inspection of the charger, which at first appeared legit, I realized it had all of the same language as an actual Apple 12w adapter, without actually saying the word Apple anywhere on it. Photos included to compare the one I received with the adapter my roommate has for her iPad. I called Amazon and they credited my account enough that I could go to the Apple Store and get a legit charger, but it's still something for other purchasers to look out for!